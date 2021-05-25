You are here

Anti-Muslim sentiment still problem for UK's Conservatives: probe

Anti-Muslim sentiment still problem for UK’s Conservatives: probe
Wearing a mask, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves at the media as he leaves 10 Downing Street in London. An independent report Tuesday said Johnson helped create an impression that his Conservative Party is insensitive to Muslims. (AP)
Anti-Muslim sentiment still problem for UK's Conservatives: probe

Anti-Muslim sentiment still problem for UK’s Conservatives: probe
  • Independent probe said since 2015 the "bulk" of discrimination complaints had been made over anti-Muslim allegations
  • Of 1,418 complaints relating to 727 incidents of alleged discrimination, more than two-thirds of the incidents, 496 cases, related to Islam
LONDON: Anti-Muslim feeling within Britain’s governing Conservative Party continues to be a problem at both an individual and local association level, an independent investigation concluded on Tuesday.
The center-right party has been dogged for years by accusations of Islamophobia that have been levelled against figures including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
“Anti-Muslim sentiment remains a problem within the party. This is damaging to the party, and alienates a significant section of society,” the investigation led by Swaran Singh, a former commissioner at the Equality and Human Rights Commission, found.
The independent probe said since 2015 the “bulk” of discrimination complaints had been made over anti-Muslim allegations.
Of 1,418 complaints relating to 727 incidents of alleged discrimination, more than two-thirds of the incidents — 496 cases — related to Islam.
While the report found “there were examples of anti-Muslim discrimination by individuals and groups at local association level,” it said those problems fell short of claims of “institutional racism.”
The report also found there was no evidence that complaints related to Islam are treated differently from those related to other forms of discrimination.
Incidents including a column written by Johnson before he became prime minister about Muslim women had suggested to respondents “a party and leadership that is insensitive to Muslim communities.”
In the 2018 article written in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Johnson described Muslim women who wear the burqa as looking like “letterboxes” and “bank robbers.” He was cleared of breaking the party’s code of conduct by a separate independent panel.
Johnson told Singh’s probe he was “sorry for any offense taken” and added he would not use “some of the offending language from my past writings” now that he was prime minister.
The report also considered accusations made by the campaign of 2016 Conservative mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith claiming his Muslim Labour rival Sadiq Khan associated with extremists.
Goldsmith told the investigation the accusations showed “poor judgment in the way his campaign was conducted” and he denied “harboring anti-Muslim sentiments or using such sentiments for political advantage.”
Singh said he believed the report was “going to be very uncomfortable for the party,” adding he hoped it would “spur them into action.”
He recommended a single code of conduct in keeping with the 2010 Equality Act be established across party membership in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

UK headteacher sorry for calling Palestinian flag 'call to arms'

UK headteacher sorry for calling Palestinian flag ‘call to arms’
UK headteacher sorry for calling Palestinian flag 'call to arms'

UK headteacher sorry for calling Palestinian flag ‘call to arms’
  • British politician: ‘Imagine being a Palestinian kid at this guy’s school, being told your national flag is inherently hateful’
  • Protests held, petition launched after student complaints that teachers confiscated flags
LONDON: A headteacher at a school in the UK has apologized after he called the Palestinian flag threatening and a possible “call to arms.”

Pro-Palestine activists gathered at Allerton Grange School in the city of Leeds to protest on Monday after the head, Mike Roper, made the comments in a livestreamed assembly, a video of which was later shared online.

Roper made the comments after pupils complained that posters and Palestinian flags they were wearing were confiscated by teachers last week. 

In an effort to explain the school’s policy, he told pupils: “By using a symbol such as the Palestinian flag … some people see that flag and they feel threatened, they feel unsafe and they worry because for other people that flag is seen as a call to arms and seen as a message of support for anti-Semitism, for being anti-Jewish.”

But after criticisms were posted on local pro-Palestine social media groups, Roper and the local educational authority issued a joint apology, saying: “In a diverse school like Allerton Grange, with such a rich mix of communities, it is not surprising that divisions on the international front will be felt. It was in an attempt to address those tensions that I gave an assembly to all students on Wednesday morning.

“I am deeply sorry that a particular example I used in that assembly, referring to the Palestinian flag, has caused such upset within the community. That was never my intention.”

Protester Yasmin Ahmed from Leeds said: “The kids at that school were displaying the Palestinian flag in a peaceful way to make a statement about how they felt about what is happening over there, and to display their anger and their solidarity. For the headmaster to then issue a video saying that the Palestinian flag is a call to arms and a symbol of anti-Semitism was shocking and inflammatory.”

The statement also garnered significant criticism on social media, with Scottish Green Party politician Ross Greer tweeting: “Imagine being a Palestinian kid at this guy’s school, being told your national flag is inherently hateful. Absolutely outrageous and racist behaviour from someone in a position of power.”

An online petition calling for the headteacher’s dismissal has received hundreds of signatures.

“He has caused concern and alarm within the Muslim community due to his extremist views and has caused distress, upset and anger within the surrounding Muslim community,” it said. 

This is the second time this year that a school in the area has caused controversy with members of the local Muslim community following the actions of a staff member.

Parents and community leaders picketed outside Batley Grammar School in March, demanding the sacking of a religious studies teacher who showed pupils an image of the Prophet Muhammad in a lesson. 

WHO cites vaccine rollout to refute 'hesitancy' claims

WHO cites vaccine rollout to refute ‘hesitancy’ claims
WHO cites vaccine rollout to refute 'hesitancy' claims

WHO cites vaccine rollout to refute ‘hesitancy’ claims
  • Many Filipinos ‘eagerly waiting’ to get inoculated, senior WHO official says
MANILA: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday cited the Philippine’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, rejecting claims of public reluctance to get inoculated against the disease.

“Right now, we don’t see a lot of (COVID-19) vaccine hesitancy in the Philippines. Actually, the issue is that the vaccine supply cannot meet the demand,” Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative to the Philippines, said during a virtual press briefing on Monday.

He added that while there had been initial vaccine hesitancy in the Philippines — triggered mainly by an anti-dengue vaccine controversy in 2018 — in terms of the COVID-19 jabs, many Filipinos were willing to get vaccinated.

“We know that the Philippines has traditionally had some vaccine hesitancy. What we see now is that people are eagerly waiting to receive vaccines,” Abeyasinghe said.

“So it’s not an issue of vaccine hesitancy, (but rather an issue) of preference for a particular brand of vaccine,” he added.

Abeyasinghe explained that the WHO was “very encouraged” by the Philippines’ vaccine rollout, where more than 4 million shots had been administered as of Sunday. Despite launching its vaccination drive in March this year and experiencing several challenges in accessing the bulk of vaccines required for the campaign, Abeyasinghe said that the government’s inoculation program has been “commendable.”

“Overall, we are very encouraged with the vaccine rollout. Over the weekend, I think, we exceeded over 4 million (vaccine doses administered), and we are closing on 1 million people fully protected now. So this is very encouraging,” he said.

The increase in the number of COVID-19 vaccines used by the Philippines placed it at the number 37 spot in the global ranking of countries that have administered the COVID-19 vaccines so far.

However, with some Filipinos waiting to be inoculated with specific vaccine brands, especially those manufactured by the US, Abeyasinghe said that it “does not matter which vaccine one is getting” since all jabs with an emergency use authorization (EUA) were “safe and effective.”

“These vaccines are largely used to prevent severe disease and deaths, and we know that all of the vaccines are doing that effectively ... We are not advocating for preference for one or the other brand,” he said.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Edsel Salvana, of the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital, agreed, telling reporters that all EUA vaccines were “very effective” against severe disease — the most important outcome for the shots.

He underscored that from a scientific standpoint, “the best vaccine that one can get is the one that is already available.”

Meanwhile, following reports of the illicit sale of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination slots, Malacanang spokesperson, Harry Roque, said during the press briefing that such measures were prohibited “as no vaccine has received authorization for commercial use yet and all were just under EUA.”

Roque also warned those who were reportedly selling their vaccination slots could be prosecuted.

Last Saturday, the National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 reminded the public that the vaccines were free for all registered citizens.

“They are not for sale. Thus, the selling of vaccines or the priority slots is deemed illegal and punishable by law,” it said in a statement.

The NTF added that it was “deeply concerned” by reports of the alleged sale of COVID-19 shots and vaccine slots, with the Philippine National Police (PNP) launching an immediate probe into the matter on the orders of Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano.

Citing the report’s initial findings, PNP Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that the vaccination slots were being offered in various areas of the Philippines at a price ranging from P10,000 to P15,000, depending on the vaccine brand.

On Monday, Eleazar said that the police had identified one person who had offered two brands of vaccines to his friends, for a cost of 12,000 Philippine pesos ($250) to 15,500 Philippine pesos, through a social media messaging app.

The same person, he said, has been claiming that he has contacts in San Juan and Mandaluyong local government units, presenting deposit slips as proof of his previous “transactions.”

“Our CIDG and ACG investigators are now zeroing in on this person, although he has already deactivated his social media accounts. We assure the public that he will face the full force of the law for this kind of illegal activity,” Eleazar said.

The PNP chief appealed to the public to report any illegal transactions relating to the sale of vaccines and vaccination slots to the police.

Meanwhile, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora also cautioned the public about falling prey to “online scams.”

“We have vaccines for free for everyone from San Juan or working in San Juan. There is no reason for them to pay,” he said in a radio interview on ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

Malian army detains leaders, triggering condemnation, coup fears

Malian army detains leaders, triggering condemnation, coup fears
Malian army detains leaders, triggering condemnation, coup fears

Malian army detains leaders, triggering condemnation, coup fears
BAMAKO: Malian officers upset with a government reshuffle have detained the president and prime minister at an army camp outside the capital, triggering broad international condemnation and demands for their immediate release.
President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane lead an interim government that was installed under the threat of regional sanctions following a putsch in August, and the detentions on Monday raised fears of a second coup.
Two senior officials, who declined to be named, told AFP that soldiers had taken Ndaw and Ouane to the Kati military camp on the outskirts of the capital Bamako.
Their detentions followed a sensitive government reshuffle earlier on Monday that was designed to respond to growing criticism of the interim government.
The military kept the strategic portfolios it controlled during the previous administration in the reshuffle.
But two coup leaders — ex-defense minister Sadio Camara and ex-security minister Col. Modibo Kone — were replaced.
Coup leaders and army officers have wielded significant influence over the government, casting doubts on a pledge to hold elections by early next year.
The reshuffle came at a time of growing political challenges in the capital Bamako and pressure to stick to the deadline for promised reforms.
Speculation of a coup swirled around Bamako late on Monday, but the city remained relatively calm.
Briefly reached by phone before the line cut, Prime Minister Ouane told AFP that soldiers “came to get him.”
EU leaders condemned what they called the “kidnapping” of Mali’s civilian leadership, said council president Charles Michel.
“What happened was grave and serious and we are ready to consider necessary measures,” he told reporters after a summit of the bloc’s 27 leaders, describing events as “the kidnapping of the president and the prime minister.”
Earlier, a joint statement by the United Nations, African Union, Economic Community of West African States, the European Union and the United States condemned the arrests and called for their “immediate and unconditional liberty.”

Young military officers ousted Keita on August 18 after weeks of protests over perceived government corruption and his handling of Mali’s jihadist insurgency.
After the 15-nation West Africa bloc ECOWAS threatened sanctions, the military junta handed power to a caretaker government that pledged to reform the constitution and stage elections within 18 months.
Coup leader Assimi Goita was appointed as vice president of the caretaker administration, and the interim president, Bah Ndaw, is a retired army officer.
Many have doubted whether the military-dominated government has the will, or the ability, to stage reforms on a short timescale.
Among other problems, the vast nation faces a major logistical and security challenge, as swathes of territory are in the hands of jihadists.
Doubts remained despite the interim government last month pledging to hold a constitutional referendum on October 31, with elections to follow in February next year.
On May 14, amid growing anger, the government then said it would appoint a new “broad-based” cabinet.
An official at Mali’s interim presidency, who requested anonymity, said the reshuffle was designed to send a message that “respect for the transition deadline remains the priority.”
He also underscored the necessity of replacing the defense and security ministers.
“They are not emblematic figures of the junta,” the official said, referring to the newly appointed ministers.
In an example of mounting unease, the opposition M5 movement — which spearheaded protests against Keita in 2020 — this month urged dissolving the interim government and demanded a “more legitimate” body.
But the M5 is divided. Two members of the Union for the Republic and Democracy party — part of the M5 — were appointed interim ministers Monday.
Civil disputes in Mali are also adding to the pressure created by political feuding.
The country’s largest union, UNTM, called a second week of strikes Monday after pay negotiations with the interim government collapsed.

Pension discrimination could cost Muslim Brits $18bn 

A Muslim worshipper at Regent's Park Mosque. The next generation of British Muslims could lose out on as much as $18 billion over the course of their lives, a study has found. (Shutterstock)
A Muslim worshipper at Regent's Park Mosque. The next generation of British Muslims could lose out on as much as $18 billion over the course of their lives, a study has found. (Shutterstock)
Pension discrimination could cost Muslim Brits $18bn 

A Muslim worshipper at Regent's Park Mosque. The next generation of British Muslims could lose out on as much as $18 billion over the course of their lives, a study has found. (Shutterstock)
  • Britain’s 2010 Equality Act means companies failing to offer a Sharia-compliant pension to employers could be breaking the law
  • As many as one in three British Muslims do not have a pension, posing a financial risk to the taxpayer as well as individuals
LONDON: The next generation of British Muslims could lose out on as much as $18 billion over the course of their lives because of workplace discrimination that prevents Muslims from taking advantage of government-backed pension schemes.

According to a legal opinion obtained by top Islamic finance advisers, employers could be unwittingly breaking anti-discrimination legislation introduced in 2010 by failing to give Muslims the option of a Sharia-compliant pension fund.

In 2012, the British government made it mandatory for employees to be automatically enrolled in workplace pension schemes that see employers match their employees’ contributions toward their retirement funds. 

However, according to halal investment advisers, Islamic Finance Guru (IFG), as many as one in three Muslims are still not enrolled in a pension scheme — and this could end up costing the community nearly £13 billion ($18 billion). 

The main reasons that they had opted-out, according to research carried out by IFG, were twofold: Employers either did not offer a Sharia-compliant fund as part of the company pension plan at all, or employees did not have enough information about the funds to be sure they were halal. 

It is forbidden in Islam to earn or pay interest on loans, excluding many of Britain’s three million or so Muslims from mainstream pension funds, which invest peoples’ money in interest-bearing assets such as bonds. 

Instead, Muslim investors often choose to invest in special funds constructed to ensure compliance with Islamic law — however, sometimes these funds are not made available by employers, or workers do not even know they exist. 

A legal opinion obtained by IFG found that any employer not offering a Sharia-compliant pension fund could be breaking Britain’s Equality Act, which came into law in 2010 and outlawed discrimination on the basis of “protected characteristics” such as race, gender and religion.

“The vast majority of investment funds used by defined contribution pension schemes will not be compliant with Sharia, because they invest in assets which generate interest or involve industries considered haram,” said Paul Newman, of Wilberforce Chambers. 

“It is therefore not possible for Muslim employees to become members of their employer’s scheme if it does not offer the option of halal investment funds,” Newman said. 

He continued: “Amongst the acts prohibited by the 2010 (Equality) Act is indirect discrimination, which is concerned with acts . . . which, in practice, have the effect of disadvantaging a group of people with a particular protected characteristic.”

Ibrahim Khan, co-founder of Islamic Finance Guru, told Arab News that the inability of many to access pensions will cost the Muslim community a “huge amount of money.”

Khan said: “This is bad for the Muslim community, but it’s also bad the taxpayers. If you’ve got a pensioner who doesn’t have the money to live, who’s going to pay for it? The taxpayer is going to pay for it.” 

He explained that two things need to happen to rectify the situation.

“First, huge amounts of education needs to be done. Muslims don’t know that there’s now some Sharia-compliant pensions available. There’s loads of people working that could enrol in a pension, but they don’t because they dont know it’s Sharia-compliant. 

“Second, every employer needs to make sure they are offering a Sharia-compliant pension fund.” 

Khan also said that people may not realize that they are being discriminated against with an issue such as pensions, but that this form of prejudice can have a real impact on peoples’ lives. 

“Contravention of the Equality Act, when it comes to pensions, from a legal perpspective it’s very clear — but to the average person they might not realize it’s discrimination happening.”

Khan added that he “doesn’t think there is anything nefarious going on,” but said that people “haven’t fully realized that we are walking into a big mess, not just for the Muslim community but for everyone.”

British Sikh salesman called ‘Arab shoe bomber’ by colleague seeks £6m payout

Kieran Sidhu, 36, endured extensive racial abuse from three colleagues while working for tech firm Exertis in southern England. (Exertis)
Kieran Sidhu, 36, endured extensive racial abuse from three colleagues while working for tech firm Exertis in southern England. (Exertis)
British Sikh salesman called 'Arab shoe bomber' by colleague seeks £6m payout

Kieran Sidhu, 36, endured extensive racial abuse from three colleagues while working for tech firm Exertis in southern England. (Exertis)
  • Sidhu detailed how his colleagues taunted and targeted him daily, calling him a “temperamental Syrian immigrant”
LONDON: A British Sikh who was racially bullied so severely that a psychiatrist warned he may never return to work is seeking record damages.

Kieran Sidhu, 36, endured extensive racial abuse from three colleagues while working for tech firm Exertis in southern England. Glynn Smith, Stuart Smith and John Cleary called him an “Arab shoe bomber,” described him as “the only ethnic on the team,” looked up his home address and called it Aleppo and said he was a “temperamental Syrian immigrant.” 

The trio also threw his laptop in the bin and hid his electronic equipment and chair.

He is now seeking some £6.6 million ($9.4 million) in damages after a psychiatrist told a tribunal he may never be able to work again. The highest ever tribunal payout in Britain is currently £4.7 million, made by the Royal Bank of Scotland last year in a case of disability discrimination. Sidhu is a Sikh Scotsman of Indian descent and has won claims of racial discrimination and harassment and constructive dismissal. 

His team members would sing “Sidhu, Sidhu, he works at O2. Sidhu, Sidhu, he’s an Arab too and he’s got a bomb in his shoe.”

Sidhu detailed how his colleagues taunted and targeted him daily, calling him a “temperamental Syrian immigrant” and saying that he was linked to Daesh.

The relentless abuse worsened in January 2016 when Sidhu was promoted to account manager after four years of work for Exertis. Sidhu said his co-workers would repeatedly tape McDonald’s adverts and a fake male escort business card to his computer screen, telling him that it was what he would be doing after getting fired. 

One of his colleagues said the area he lived in looked like “a terrorist war zone.”

One teammate said: “You will be the last ethnic if you are anything to go by.”

The tribunal in Southampton heard how his colleagues would hide his work equipment and give him an ironic standing ovation whenever he arrived late.

Sidhu said: “They thought this was funny but it was embarrassing and disruptive for me.” 

Sidhu complained to manager Matthew Rumsey, who he said showed “little interest” in his struggles, instead preferring to focus on sales targets. Sidhu said he was driven to depression by his experiences, but instead of helping Sidhu, Rumsey took clients from him and tried to remove him from Exertis “because he did not fit in with the team.” 

Sidhu eventually left the firm in May 2017 while suffering from extreme depression and anxiety. 

Psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Ornstein said he has a “very low chance of recovery” and is “unlikely to be able to work again.”

Sidhu’s solicitor Lawrence Davies said: “The size of my client’s compensation claim reflects not only the gravity of the ordeal he suffered but the psychiatric assessment that, in all probability, his career is over.”

Exertis said in a statement that Sidhu’s experience was a “unique case across a business of more than 1,800 employees.” 

Marketing Director Rob Fitzsimons would not confirm if the trio of abusers were still working for Exertis before claiming that it had taken “appropriate disciplinary action,” adding: “Certain behaviours within a part of our business fell short of the standards we expect.”

Anti-Muslim sentiment still problem for UK's Conservatives: probe
UK headteacher sorry for calling Palestinian flag 'call to arms'
