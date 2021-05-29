You are here

  • Home
  • Arab coalition forces destroy explosive-laden boats in Red Sea, thwart Houthi attack

Arab coalition forces destroy explosive-laden boats in Red Sea, thwart Houthi attack

Arab coalition forces destroy explosive-laden boats in Red Sea, thwart Houthi attack
The Houthis have stepped up their attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting civilian and vital facilities, amid mounting international and Arab condemnation. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v9e67

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition forces destroy explosive-laden boats in Red Sea, thwart Houthi attack

Arab coalition forces destroy explosive-laden boats in Red Sea, thwart Houthi attack
  • The Houthi militia continues to threaten shipping lines and global trade, the coalition said
  • Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed the drone
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab coalition destroyed two booby-trapped boats at the port of Salif in the Red Sea, foiling a planned Houthi attack, state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The Houthi militia continues to threaten shipping lines and global trade, the coalition said in a statement.
Earlier, Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed the drone, launched by the Iran-supported militants from Yemen, the Arab coalition said early Saturday.
The Houthis have stepped up their attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting civilian and vital facilities, amid mounting international and Arab condemnation.

Topics: Arab Coalition

Related

Update Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Houthi missiles fall on border village in southwestern Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Houthi missiles fall on border village in southwestern Saudi Arabia

Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar eyes December polls as support wanes

Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar eyes December polls as support wanes
Updated 29 May 2021
AFP

Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar eyes December polls as support wanes

Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar eyes December polls as support wanes
  • The field marshall has battled Islamist militants and had built a solid base of support among eastern Libya’s influential tribes
Updated 29 May 2021
AFP

TRIPOLI: Libya’s military strongman Khalifa Haftar is polishing his political image ahead of elections, after a crippling rout on the battlefield and with his support waning at home and abroad, analysts say.
Haftar’s eastern-based forces battled for more than a year to seize the capital Tripoli in the west, but their defeat last June set the stage for UN-backed peace talks, a unity government and a nationwide poll planned for December.
“He is hoping the elections will secure him a political victory after his military defeat,” said international relations professor Miloud El-Hajj.
Haftar has emerged as a key player during the decade of violence that followed the 2011 overthrow of dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
The field marshall has battled Islamist militants and had built a solid base of support among eastern Libya’s influential tribes — as well as neighboring Egypt and Russia.
But two years since his self-styled Libyan National Army launched its offensive to overthrow a Turkish-backed unity government in Tripoli, the landscape is very different.
A formal truce last October set in motion a UN-led process that led to the creation of an interim government tasked with unifying the country’s divided institutions, launching reconstruction efforts and preparing for December polls.
Haftar kept a low profile throughout the talks, but in recent weeks he has made a comeback with public rallies and pledges to build three new towns and thousands of housing units for the families of “martyrs.”
“His tone and language have changed... He has dropped his military discourse” in favor of pledges to improve living conditions, said Hajj.
Haftar built his power base around Libya’s second city of Benghazi, the eastern cradle of the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed Qaddafi.
He found allies among the region’s powerful tribes, who provided much of the manpower for Haftar’s various offensives.
But today, Haftar has “lost his base of support,” according to Libyan analyst Mahmoud Khalfallah.
“He no longer enjoys the indisputable support of the tribes, who blame him for having involved their sons in a war in which many died for nothing,” Khalfallah added.
“He knows they no longer trust him and that they would not give up their sons again for another war.”
And despite several meetings with tribal leaders in a bid to regain their support, Haftar is now faced with “serious problems of defiance” according to Libya specialist Jalel Harchaoui.
“His finances have dried up and his hopes for territorial expansion in the west have been blocked,” Harchaoui added.
Even Haftar’s foreign allies have grown wary and thrown their weight behind the new interim government, Khalfallah said.
“His foreign sponsors... have understood that the political process is the only possible solution” to safeguard their interests in Libya, he said.
Haftar has played a controversial but key role in Libya since it descended into chaos after Qaddafi’s ouster.
Before the campaign to seize Tripoli, he launched a successful operation in May 2018 to oust Islamist militias from the eastern city of Derna, followed by another in 2019 in the oil-rich desert south.
The field marshal, who served in Qaddafi’s armed forces before falling from grace following Libya’s stinging defeat in Chad in 1987, is now aiming to make a political comeback, said Hajj.
One European diplomatic source warned that if key players like Haftar are excluded from the political process, they could become “spoilers” and undermine efforts to stabilize the country.
Verisk Maplecroft analyst Hamish Kinnear said Haftar may run in a presidential election or back a candidate.
If presidential and legislative polls are postponed beyond December, however, Haftar “will likely use this to charge the transitional government is illegitimate and consider a return to armed conflict,” Kinnear said.
But, he added, Haftar is “no longer as powerful as he once was.”

Topics: Libya Khalifa Haftar

Related

Libya authorities release 120 captured pro-Haftar fighters
Middle-East
Libya authorities release 120 captured pro-Haftar fighters
Special Libya’s Haftar and UN envoy discuss ways to speed up peace process
Middle-East
Libya’s Haftar and UN envoy discuss ways to speed up peace process

Yemen FM says Iran’s support for Houthis is prolonging war

Yemen FM says Iran’s support for Houthis is prolonging war
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Yemen FM says Iran’s support for Houthis is prolonging war

Yemen FM says Iran’s support for Houthis is prolonging war
  • Bin Mubarak also said the militia have blocked all peace initiatives and mediation efforts including that of the US
  • The Saudi peace plan was widely welcomed across the region and the world
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s foreign ministry said Iran’s support for the Houthis has pushed the war into its seventh year, state news agency SABA reported.
“Iran is not only destroying Yemen and exacerbating its humanitarian crisis, but is turning Yemen’s territories to a place for extorting neighborly counties and threatening the global security and peace,” Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak told the US envoy to Iran Robert Malley over a video call.
Bin Mubarak also said the militia have blocked all peace initiatives and mediation efforts including that of the US.
The Yemeni foreign minister called on the US to put more pressure on the Iran to stop its military support, especially smuggling of arms to the Houthis, which the militia use to attack civilians in Yemen and in its neighboring countries.
Iran’s support to Houthis “undermines the efforts to bring an end to the war,” he added.

Late in March, Saudi Arabia launched a wide-ranging initiative to bring peace to Yemen, deliver aid to its people and end the country’s six-year war.

The plan calls for a nationwide cease-fire supervised by the UN, the reopening of Sanaa airport, and new talks to reach a political resolution to the conflict.

Restrictions on the Red Sea port of Hodeidah would be eased, allowing access for ships and cargo. Income from the port, including taxes, would go to the central bank in Hodeidah in accordance with the Stockholm agreement.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan urged the Iran-backed Houthi militia to join the initiative. “We want the guns to fall completely silent,” Prince Faisal said.

“However, the time frame is up to the Houthis now. We are ready to go to them. But they have to decide, will they put the interests of Yemen first or the interests of Iran?”

The Saudi peace plan was widely welcomed across the region and the world, and was immediately supported by Yemen’s government, which blamed the Houthis for the failure of previous initiatives.

Topics: Houthis Houthi Yemen Iran

Related

UN urges Yemen factions to ‘make breakthrough’ toward peace 
Middle-East
UN urges Yemen factions to ‘make breakthrough’ toward peace 
Arab coalition: Rumors of UAE forces on Yemen’s Socotra, Perim islands not true
Middle-East
Arab coalition: Rumors of UAE forces on Yemen’s Socotra, Perim islands not true

Philippines lifts temporary ban on OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia

Philippines lifts temporary ban on OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia
Updated 29 May 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

Philippines lifts temporary ban on OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia

Philippines lifts temporary ban on OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia
  • Labor chief thanks the Saudi Arabian government ‘for acting with dispatch and giving us reassurance’ on the matter
  • Filipino workers in the Kingdom sent about $1.8 billion in remittances 2020
Updated 29 May 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

DUBAI: The Philippine government on Saturday has lifted its temporary ban on the deployment of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to Saudi Arabia, clearing the way for over 400 workers left stranded due to COVID-19 protocol issues.

“After receipt of the official communication from the Saudi government this morning which ensures us that the foreign employers and agencies will shoulder the costs of institutional quarantine and other COVID protocols upon arrival in the KSA, the temporary suspension of deployment to the Kingdom is hereby lifted,” labor secretary Silvestre Bello III said in a statement.

The labor chief also thanked the Saudi Arabian government ‘for acting with dispatch and giving us reassurance’ on the matter.

“I have advised the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration to immediately implement this directive and provide the necessary clearance to all our departing Filipino workers to facilitate their travel to the KSA,” he added.

“I understand that the suspension order drew confusion and irritation among our affected departing OFWs. Again, I apologize for the inconvenience and momentary anguish that it may have caused our dear OFWs. It was to the best interest of our OFWs that such decision had to be made.”

Bello earlier issued a memorandum imposing a temporary ban “effective immediately and until further notice” pending clarification on who would pay for the costs of the institutional quarantine and COVID-19 testing of individual arriving into the Kingdom.

Existing travel regulations from the Kingdom’s civilian aviation authority requires that all international guests must complete a period of seven days of institutional quarantine at their own expense starting from the time of arrival.

They must also take a PCR test on the seventh day of their arrival, and if the result is negative, they would be permitted to leave quarantine on the eight day.

“The department received reports that departing OFWs are being required by their employers/foreign recruitment agencies to shoulder the costs of the health and safety protocol for COVID-19 and insurance coverage premium upon their entry in the Kingdom,” Bello said in his May 27 memorandum for the government’s main overseas labor administration.

Bello told Philippine media that the process could cost Flipino workers in the Kingdom around $3,500, or equivalent to about a year’s salary for some of them.

The announcement, posted on the social media account of the department’s labor office in Riyadh, received mixed reactions from OFWs based in the Kingdom, with some hoping that the temporary suspension be lifted soon.

Saudi Arabia is a major destination for Filipino workers in the Middle East, with about one million of them employed in the Kingdom sending about $1.8 billion in remittances back home in 2020.

Topics: Philippines Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Philippines repatriates over 300,000 OFWs since onset of COVID-19 outbreak
World
Philippines repatriates over 300,000 OFWs since onset of COVID-19 outbreak
Special Filipinos celebrate end of decades-old kafala system in Saudi Arabia
World
Filipinos celebrate end of decades-old kafala system in Saudi Arabia

Palestine’s UN envoy calls for international action to end Israeli occupation

Palestine’s UN envoy calls for international action to end Israeli occupation
Riyad Mansour, Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during an emergency Security Council meeting on the situation in Gaza at United Nations headquarters. (AP file photo)
Updated 29 May 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Palestine’s UN envoy calls for international action to end Israeli occupation

Palestine’s UN envoy calls for international action to end Israeli occupation
  • Ambassador Riyad Mansour tells Arab News about the diplomatic activity that has been going on behind the scenes in the recent, turbulent months
  • As well as ending the occupation, he says priorities now are a permanent ceasefire, a serious UN humanitarian effort, and progress toward an independent Palestinian state
Updated 29 May 2021
Daoud Kuttab

PHILADELPHIA: The next phase of international diplomacy to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must focus on ending Israel’s occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state, according to Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN.

He told Arab News said that efforts at the UN relating to Palestine this year have fallen into three distinct phases.

“Phase one was the preparation for an international conference, based on the calls of (Palestinian) President Mahmoud Abbas,” he said.

Mansour added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov played an important role in this phase, which included the revival of the dormant Middle East Quartet — Russia, the US, UN and EU — and the addition of other parties to it.

“We saw the revival of the Quartet and the creation of a ‘Quartet-plus’ that includes key Arab and international states,” he said. “The Quartet-plus was approached to try to resolve the Jerusalem obstacle for Palestinian elections.”

The first Palestinian elections for 15 years were set to take place on May 22, but were jeopardized by growing concerns about whether Israeli authorities would allow Palestinians to vote in the city.

“At one time, nine foreign ministers attended and spoke at a UN Security Council session on Palestine,” said Mansour.

The second phase of activity at the UN focused on ensuring Palestinians in Jerusalem would be allowed to vote, he said. Abbas eventually postponed the elections after the Quartet was unable to secure such an assurance from the Israelis, Mansour added.

The third phase began in April, during Ramadan, and continued until the ceasefire after the 11-days of fighting between Hamas and Israel this month.

“We worked hard during this period to stop Israeli attacks on Muslim and Christian worshipers in Jerusalem, the eviction of Palestinian families from Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah and Silgan neighborhoods, and the harassment (of Arabs) at Damascus Gate and in the old city of Jerusalem,” Mansour said.

The lack of any response to calls by the international community for Israel to halt these activities led to an explosion of violence in Gaza this month and 11 days of fighting.

“During those difficult days we tried to put an immediate stop to the attacks on our people but we failed because of the US veto, even on the issue of issuing a statement,” said Mansour.

While in private US officials offered reassurances to the Palestinians that Washington understands their concerns, Mansour said, publicly the Americans chose to work with Israel on efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

“We were interested in a lot of things before the ceasefire was declared but once it was declared we agreed to it … on the condition that there would be no language harmful to or condemning the Palestinian resistance,” he said.

Mansour insisted that he represents all Palestinians at the UN, and his current efforts there have three main aims.

“We want the ceasefire to become permanent, we want a serious humanitarian effort involving all relevant UN agencies, with Israel not putting up any obstacles, and finally we want to be sure that immediate and serious effort is exerted in the effort to end the Israeli occupation and toward the realization of an independent Palestinian state,” he said.

Topics: Palestine Israel Gaza

Related

Special Israel’s war buried many a wedding dream in Gaza
Middle-East
Israel’s war buried many a wedding dream in Gaza

What are Assad’s priorities likely to be when he kicks off his first post-war mandate?

What are Assad’s priorities likely to be when he kicks off his first post-war mandate?
Updated 29 May 2021
AFP

What are Assad’s priorities likely to be when he kicks off his first post-war mandate?

What are Assad’s priorities likely to be when he kicks off his first post-war mandate?
  • Western powers like the US or France that once insisted on Assad’s departure have described the ballot as ‘neither free nor fair’ and ‘a farce’
Updated 29 May 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Syria’s President Bashar Assad has won a fourth term in office with 95 percent of the vote in a ballot dismissed abroad as a “farce.”
With the conflict mostly on hold but his country’s economy in ruins, what are Assad’s priorities likely to be when he kicks off his first post-war mandate?
95.1 percent. That’s the percentage of the vote official results say Assad won in Wednesday’s presidential election, every parameter of which was controlled by him and his Baath party.
The number of votes — 13.5 million — he received far exceeded what some observers had said would be a realistic total turnout, and thousands of people had gathered in public squares on Thursday, hours before the results were announced.
“95.1 percent of Syrians have spoken: Bashar Assad is president of the republic,” was the headline on the front page of the pro-government Al-Watan daily on Friday.
With less than 5 percent of the vote left for his two hand-picked “rivals,” the election result Assad’s regime announced appears to shut down any suggestion he might have used the election as an opening for more inclusive politics.
“The international diplomatic effort to reform Syria is dead, and this election with its authoritarian 95.1 percent of the vote for Assad is the last nail in its coffin,” said Nicholas Heras, an analyst with the Newlines Institute in Washington.
Immediately after results were announced, Assad said “the work phase” for the reconstruction of Syria would begin. His regime only controls about two-thirds of the national territory and some areas are in ruins, mostly as a result of his own forces’ bombardments.
Western powers like the US or France that once insisted on Assad’s departure have described the ballot as “neither free nor fair” and “a farce.”
“Beside this description, they have very little leverage,” said Karim Emile Bitar, a Middle East analyst and professor at Saint-Joseph University in Beirut.
In the long run, however, Bitar argues that Assad himself is likely to feel “hostage to his regional patrons particularly Iran and Russia.”
“Sooner or later the game will change and the opposition will see the light at the end of the tunnel, and hopefully a new chapter in the history of Syria might open,” he said.
“But to be honest, at this stage I see very few reasons for optimism,” Bitar said.

Topics: Bashar Assad Syria

Related

Syria’s Assad wins a fourth term in a predictable landslide
Middle-East
Syria’s Assad wins a fourth term in a predictable landslide
US names ambassador Richard Norland as special envoy for Libya
Middle-East
US names ambassador Richard Norland as special envoy for Libya

Latest updates

Arab coalition forces destroy explosive-laden boats in Red Sea, thwart Houthi attack
Arab coalition forces destroy explosive-laden boats in Red Sea, thwart Houthi attack
Businesses condemn Malaysia’s move to impose snap lockdown
Businesses condemn Malaysia’s move to impose snap lockdown
‘The French Dispatch’ starring Lyna Khoudri up for Palme d’Or at Cannes
‘The French Dispatch’ starring Lyna Khoudri up for Palme d’Or at Cannes
Vietnam discovers new hybrid coronavirus variant
Vietnam discovers new hybrid coronavirus variant
Saudi Arabia removes UAE, Germany, US and 8 others from no-travel list 
Saudi Arabia removes UAE, Germany, US and 8 others from no-travel list 

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.