Too soon to talk about the oil market overheating, says Saudi energy minister

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman believes it would be premature to talk about potential overheating in the global oil market. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman believes it would be premature to talk about potential overheating in the global oil market. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

Too soon to talk about the oil market overheating, says Saudi energy minister

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman believes it would be premature to talk about potential overheating in the global oil market. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Earlier this week, the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia kept supply on an upward track
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman believes it would be premature to talk about potential overheating in the global oil market, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

“There will always be a good amount of supply to meet demand, but we’ll have to see demand before you see supply,” the prince said at the St. Petersburg economic forum in Russia.

Earlier this week, the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia kept supply on an upward track.

The meeting of OPEC+ ministers — one of the shortest on record at 30 minutes — saw an agreement reached to stick to plans to increase oil supply by more than 2 million barrels a day by the end of July, noting “ongoing improvement in oil demand as economic recovery continued in most parts of the world as vaccination programs accelerated.”

Prince Abdulaziz said there had been “clear signs of improvement” and that major economies including the US and China were consuming more oil.

However, he added there were “still clouds on the horizon,” and urged OPEC+ to continue to monitor the situation on a monthly basis.

There was little change in oil prices on Thursday, following a surge earlier in the week after the OPEC+ meeting. Brent Crude futures were up 16 cents (0.22 percent) at $71.51 a barrel by 12:44 GMT after touching their highest since September 2019 at $71.99. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 14 cents (0.20 percent) to $68.97.

“The US driving season is a period that sees higher than normal fuel consumption. UK traffic is now sitting above pre-pandemic levels,” CBA commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note, Reuters reported. “We continue to see oil-demand recovery led by the US, Europe and China.”

Topics: business economy Oil oil prices Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

Egypt's Juhayna Food says it didn't receive bid from Abu Dhabi Holding

Egypt’s Juhayna Food says it didn't receive bid from Abu Dhabi Holding
  • Bloomberg previously published a story claiming interest from Abu Dhabi Holding
  • Juhayna's share price has suffered since founder was detained last year
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Egyptian Juhayna Food Industries Company said it has not received any official offers or letters from Abu Dhabi Holding Co. to acquire a stake in it, Al Arabiya reported.

Bloomberg News had previously published a story claiming that Abu Dhabi Holding is considering acquiring a stake in Juhayna as part of its efforts for more deals in Egypt.

Juhayna’s share price has fallen since late last year, after the authorities detained the company’s founder, Safwan Thabet, and his son, Seif El-Din Thabet, CEO and vice chairman of the company, due to alleged links with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Juhayna is currently managed by a committee of 10 company executives. It operates four subsidiary factories and a 550-acre dairy farm.

Topics: #egypt #uae #dairy #acquisition

Updated 03 June 2021
Dubai, Saudi oil firms compete with ADNOC for Egyptian military company

  • Wataniya Petroleum is being sold to investors including Egypt's SWF
  • Bidding expected to be complete by end of 2021
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s state energy firm and Saudi Petromin Corporation have entered a competition with Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC to bid on the first company affiliated with Egyptian army to be offered to investors, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

This bid will allow the winning company to take joint full ownership of military-owned Wataniya Petroleum, a fuel distribution company with 200 filling stations, with Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund (SFE).

The bidding race is expected to be finalized before the end of 2021. Cairo-based investment bank EFG Hermes is advising the wealth fund on the initiative.

Due diligence is underway on Wataniya, according to the people who asked to remain anonymous as the negotiations are confidential.

The upcoming deal will be the first to offer up to full ownership in about 10 companies owned by the Egyptian National Service Projects Organization, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Defense.

The selected companies would initially be offered to private investors and could then be listed on Egypt’s stock exchange.

Topics: #egypt #saudi #uae #fillingstations

Australia overtakes Qatar as the largest LNG exporter in the world

Australia overtakes Qatar as the largest LNG exporter in the world
Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

Australia overtakes Qatar as the largest LNG exporter in the world

Australia overtakes Qatar as the largest LNG exporter in the world
  • LNG trade rises to record in 2020 but growth slowed by COVID-19
Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade volumes rose to a record last year led by Asia, though growth was marginal as demand was slammed by coronavirus-induced restrictions, according to a report by the International Gas Union (IGU).
Overall LNG trade increased to 356.1 million tons last year, up by 1.4 million tons or about 0.4 percent from 2019, mostly driven by increased exports from the United States and Australia, the group said in its annual report released on Thursday.
This was smaller than the growth of 40.9 million tons, or 11.5 percent, in 2019, the IGU said. But, LNG was one of the few commodities that had an increase in trade in 2020, it said.
“LNG trade in 2020 was heavily impacted by COVID-19, as markets, cities and producers across the globe wrestled with lockdowns and a multitude of other disruptions,” said the IGU, which comprises more than 160 members and advocates the use of gas.
Australia overtook Qatar as the largest LNG exporter in the world, while the US and Russia remained as the third- and fourth-largest exporters respectively, it added.
In 2020, the US exported 11 million tons, or about 33 percent, more than in 2019 due to new production from Freeport LNG, Cameron LNG and Elba Island. Exports, however, declined from Trinidad and Tobago, Malaysia, Egypt, Algeria and Norway, the IGU said.
For imports, Asia made up 70 percent of overall volumes with growth mainly driven by China, India, Taiwan and South Korea, with Myanmar being a new importer.
“While COVID-19 meant significant restrictions for some of these markets, they likely also benefited from the lower price period in 2020 and purchased additional short-term volumes, and expansion of regasification capacity in some cases,” IGU said.
Extended lockdowns and the increased share of renewables in the energy mix reduced net imports into Europe by 4.3 million tons.
COVID-19 also severely impacted liquefaction development with companies delaying final investment decisions on projects up to 2021 and later because of the uncertain economic climate with developers prioritising deferment of capital expenditure, IGU said.
For instance, a total of 87.3 million tons per annum (mtpa) of capacity were expected to be sanctioned in 2020, but only one project of 3.25 mtpa in Mexico was approved.
New regasification projects in China and India will continue to support gas demand while projects under construction in Ghana, El Salvador, Cyprus and Nicaragua and expected online over the next two years could see these countries make their debut LNG purchases, IGU said.

Topics: #lng #qatar #australia

Nervous about future of fossil fuels, Israel reexamines limits on gas exports

Nervous about future of fossil fuels, Israel reexamines limits on gas exports
Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

Nervous about future of fossil fuels, Israel reexamines limits on gas exports

Nervous about future of fossil fuels, Israel reexamines limits on gas exports
  • Huge gas reserves discovered in the eastern Mediterranean over the past 12 years have turned Israel, a small market long-reliant on imported fuel, into an energy exporter
Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel is considering rolling back export limits on natural gas, allowing energy companies to sell more abroad before demand wanes in the global market, according a draft government report.
Fewer restrictions could attract more energy groups to explore Israeli waters, ensuring the country receives tens of billion of dollars in taxes and royalties, said a panel that recommends export policy.
Huge gas reserves discovered in the eastern Mediterranean over the past 12 years have turned Israel, a small market long-reliant on imported fuel, into an energy exporter.
It set limits around a decade ago on how much could be sold abroad, earmarking nearly 60 percent of reserves for domestic use. Israel already sells gas to Egypt and Jordan and is looking to expand into European and Asian markets.
Noticing a global shift away from fossil fuels, the committee determined a need to ease the regulation.
“There is a limited ‘window of opportunity’ to export natural gas,” it said in a preliminary report seen by Reuters, giving a timeline of about 20-25 years before the market weakens.
It will also be harder to get companies to come and develop new fields — a process that takes about 10 years — the farther along the timeline, it said.
“If the policy (of limiting exports) is not changed, there is a real risk of Israel’s natural gas resources not be realized and that it will lose significant income,” the report said.
Whether to roll back the quota, and by how much, will be up to the government to decide.
Though a number of large gas fields were discovered off Israel’s coast about a decade ago, recent tenders for exploration blocks were met with tepid interest from energy companies. Industry officials have attributed that in part to uncertainty about demand.
There is already opposition from the country’s Environmental Protection Ministry, which said the proposal “will lead to the dangerous, unbridled and irresponsible development of the gas and oil reserves.”

Topics: Investment

Abu Dhabi completes $2bn bond sale

Abu Dhabi completes $2bn bond sale
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News
Reuters

Abu Dhabi completes $2bn bond sale

Abu Dhabi completes $2bn bond sale
  • Buyers included American companies and investment portfolios
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News Reuters

ABU DHABI: The emirate of Abu Dhabi has completed the sale of $2 billion of 7-year sovereign notes, the government’s media office said in a statement today.

The bonds were widely accepted by fixed income investors, including American companies and investment portfolios, which contributed to significantly expanding the investor base in the emirate, Abu Dhabi said in the statement.

The UAE was hit hard by the pandemic and last year’s crash in oil prices, but a rebound in global crude demand as economies reopen has reduced the urgency to borrow for budget purposes.

“Seven years is the sweet spot in the market right now. A lot of issuers are choosing seven or 12 years because of the macros of rates,” Zeina Rizk, executive fixed income director at Arqaam Capital, told Reuters last month when the sale was announced.

Some of the funds raised might be used to boost Abu Dhabi’s foreign currency reserves, she said.

Abu Dhabi has become a relatively frequent issuer of US dollar-denominated debt in recent years, and tapped the market three times last year for a total of $15 billion.

At the end of 2020, it had $40 billion in outstanding bonds and $3.9 billion in outstanding loans. Outstanding bonds and loans totalled $29.4 billion at the end of 2019, the prospectus showed.

Topics: #abudhabi #bonds

