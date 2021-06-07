You are here

Actress Jameela Jamil set to join virtual lineup at Australia’s Vivid Festival

Jameela Jamil is a staunch advocate of body positivity. File/AFP
DUBAI: The official lineup for Sydney’s annual Vivid Festival has been unveiled, with British-Indian-Pakistani model and actress Jameela Jamil taking part. 

The activist will appear as part of Vivid Ideas, discussing body positivity, social media, diet trends and mental health via a virtual talk with Australian author and podcast host Jamila Rizvi.

Jamil is a staunch advocate for body positivity.

The 34-year-old, who became a household name with her activism and role as Tahani Al-Jamil on NBC’s “The Good Place,” routinely takes to her platform to encourage people to respect their bodies and often gets candid about her struggles with eating disorders and body dysmorphia that she grappled with in her teenage years.

This week, Jamil took to Instagram to share a post showing off her “jiggly” arms. Along with the post, the actress also penned a note on body positivity and how one should love their body.

“Please join me in conversation with the amazing Jamila Rizvi. We’re going to be discussing female representation on-screen and the social media movement that is pushing for more realistic, authentic and diverse portrayals,” said the actress in a video shared with  her 3.4 million Instagram followers.

“Like many women, unrealistic portrayals of females in the media have affected me, and I feel like it’s really important to create change and do what I can with my platform and that’s why I’m so passionate about driving my I Weigh initiative,” added Jamil, who is well known for her body positivity movement “I Weigh,” which encourages people to weigh themself by their positive attributes, as opposed to numbers on a scale.

The conversation will stream on vividsydney.com. 

The Vivid Festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus, but is set to return from August 6-28, with a jam-packed lineup of cultural events, pop-ups and activations.

CHENNAI: It is no longer a secret that the Earth is under tremendous pressure from the hundreds of thousands of humans who have been plundering it for centuries. Animals have been poached for their body parts, and forests are being plundered for wood, transforming lush greenery into ugly patches of brown.

All these activities contribute in one way or another to climate change, and glaciers have begun to melt, generating higher temperatures and changing weather patterns in a frightening way.

Netflix’s original 75-minute documentary, “Breaking Boundaries: The Science of our Planet,” directed by Jonathan Clay and powerfully narrated by the legendary David Attenborough, sounds a warning note that is loud enough for action, and is notably ambitious in its attempt to educate the average viewer on what is happening in the world around them.

The documentary features Johan Rockstrom, a renowned environmental scientist from Sweden. He does not mince words when he tells us that if humans continue to be callous toward our Earth, life on the planet could become unsustainable. Rockstrom explains it all through the prism of nine natural processes upon which all life on Earth depends, and the limits within each that cannot be exceeded without endangering humanity. He then goes on to explain how we are pushing those limits every day in unflinching detail.

The Netflix original was directed by Jonathan Clay and narrated by David Attenborough. Supplied

Much of the runtime has been devoted to the dark and the depressing. For example, Greenland has been losing 10,000 cubic meters of ice every second, leading to the Earth getting hotter and hotter, and Prof. Terry Hughes laments the bleaching of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, which Attenborough describes as a “coral graveyard.”

The film talks about disappearing insects, reptiles and animals, and it shows how desperate some among us are to save this planet. For example, the documentary highlights a dispute that occurred after British scientists captured hundreds of short-haired bumblebee queens — used for pollinating food crops — from Sweden in the 1990s after they became extinct in the UK.

The film talks about disappearing insects, reptiles and animals, and it shows how desperate some among us are to save this planet. Supplied

In fact, the emotional testimony from the world’s leading scientists is compelling, sometimes more so than the dramatic graphics showing Earth in flames or shattering like glass — although both elements work to emphasize the sense of urgency.

Despite the desperate situation we find ourselves in, there is still a sliver of hope, the documentary says, pointing the finger at the world’s political leaders who have the power to reduce the negative effects of mass industrialization.

The commentary was so engaging and such an eye-opener that my attention hardly ever veered toward the imagery, which was of course magnificent.

Photography by Adam Lincoln in the documentary is simply breathtaking, and the images of lush rainforests as well as white icy expanses and underwater creatures manage to take us away from the darkness of the subject. And despite a large part of the film being commentary, one did not find the work lagged at all, packed as it is with so much information.

DUBAI: A handful of models, influencers and industry insiders recently came together to celebrate Lebanese couturier Rami Kadi, whose eponymous fashion house marked its 10th anniversary this week.

Kadi uploaded a nearly ten-minute-long video on his Instagram account featuring those closest to him sharing sweet and uplifting messages in honor of his brand’s anniversary. 

Among those who took part in the thoughtful video is Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana, who has worn Kadi’s creations on plenty of red carpet occasions. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rami Kadi (@ramikadi)

“Rami Kadi! Happy anniversary, happy 10th anniversary,” Fontana said in the video. 

Fontana and Kadi have a longstanding relationship. 

The Lebanese designer has dressed the model on a number of memorable occasions.

Who can forget the silk red, sequin-encrusted couture creation she wore to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party?

And when she’s not wearing one of Kadi’s designs on the red carpet, she can be found turning heads in his creations during his fashion shows, where she is a catwalk fixture.


Fontana has walked the runway for Rami Kadi on a number of occasions. Getty Images

The Lebanese couturier routinely taps Fontana to walk his runway shows, including in 2019 when Fontana closed the Rami Kadi Fall 2019 couture show wearing a bridal gown that required more than 1,200 hours of craftsmanship.

Fontana appeared in the heartfelt clip alongside Lebanese singers Maryam Fares and Haifa Wehbe, Lebanese influencer Lana El-Sahely, Dubai-based fashion star Dima Al-Asadi and reality television star Montana Rose Brown. 

“Happy, happy 10 year anniversary, Rami,” said “Love Island” star Brown. “I feel so lucky to have worn one of your incredible pieces. It made me feel like a princess,” she added.

“To the one who made my dream wedding dress a reality and a true friend,” said Lebanese fashion influencer Alice Abdelaziz, who also took part in the clip. “Rami Kadi, you know how much I adore you.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rami Kadi (@ramikadi)

Abdelaziz tied the knot in 2018 and wore a custom dress by Kadi.

“I would like to thank each and every one of you. (It is) such an honor to be working and have worked with you,” Kadi captioned the heartwarming clip.

“A beautiful surprise created by my team, nothing more precious than celebrating a milestone with figures who helped achieve this milestone,” he added.

SANTA BARBARA, California: The second baby for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is officially here: Meghan gave birth to a healthy girl on Friday.
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan said Sunday the couple welcomed their child Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Their daughter weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz.
Her first name, Lilibet, is a nod to Her Majesty The Queen’s nickname. Her middle name is in honor of her grandmother and Harry’s mother. The baby is the eighth in line to the British throne.
No photos of the newborn or the Sussexes accompanied the announcement.
The birth comes after the Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. The couple described painful discussions about the color of their first child’s skin, losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led her to contemplate suicide.
Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were “concerning.” The royal family said the issue would be addressed privately.
Winfrey and Harry on mental illness have recently collaborated on the Apple TV+ mental health series “The Me You Can’t See.”
Harry and American actor Meghan Markle married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son Archie was born a year later.
In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They live in Montecito, a posh area near Santa Barbara, California.
Last year, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage in July 2020, giving a personal account of the traumatic experience in hope of helping others.
Months before the miscarriage, Harry said the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his mother, Princess Diana, left behind.
In the interview with Winfrey, Meghan said she grew concerned about her son not having a royal title because it meant he wouldn’t be provided security. said digesting everything during while pregnant was “very hard.” More than the “prince” title, she was the most concerned about her son’s safety and protection.
Meghan said it was hard for her to understand why there were concerns within the royal family about her son’s skin color. She said it was hard for her to “compartmentalize” those conversations.
Harry, too, said there are lasting impacts about Meghan’s treatment and his relationship with his family.
Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal duties began in March 2020 over what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess.

BEIRUT: L’Atelier Nawbar is the Lebanese jewelry label you need to have on your radar. Established by Dima and Tania Nawbar in 2011, the designers are fourth generation jewelers and the first women to take over the family’s Beirut-based business which was founded by their great-great-grandfather in a gold souk in 1881. 

Since establishing their own modern take on the brand, which celebrated its tenth year in April, sisters Dima and Tania have gone on to see their designs worn by international celebrities like Queen Rania of Jordan and Joey King, and have their collection of rings, pendants, necklaces and bracelets stocked at major retailers such as Harrods, Bloomingdales and Moda Operandi.

“Me and my sister decided that we wanted trendy jewelry for every day,” the designers told Arab News. “What we wanted to do with our jewelry is to make it multi-purpose. We want you to wear it day and night.”

The versatile pieces are designed to be worn in various ways. There are pieces in the collection that can be worn as pendants, or as a ring so that “it’s not just one piece of jewelry that you’re investing in,” said the sisters. 

The sisters also decided to stray from the traditional business model and offer something new to the brand. 

“We didn’t want to traditionally follow the family business as it was,” Dima said. So the sisters decided to embrace individuality by remodeling pieces and creating new bespoke jewelry for clients.

“We would take the pieces that my father gifted us for our birthdays and play with them, and create pieces that we wanted. So we wanted to give that same service to our clients,” Tania said. 

Clients are able to bring their own jewelry into the atelier, and the designers will upcycle and redesign the piece into something fresh and modern.

“Maybe you have a piece from your great-grandmother that you never wear. We will take it and make it modern and show you how to wear it with your existing pieces or how to style it with designs from our collections,” Tania added.

 “We believe that jewelry is an extension of you.”

L’Atelier Nawbar also has ethical elements to it. 

The designers have taken it upon themselves to train socially-disadvantaged and displaced women in various handmade techniques, such as intricate beading and stone carving, offering elderly women artisans work to support their families. 

DUBAI: A design by up-and-coming Egyptian accessories label Aliel was spotted on US model and It-girl Sofia Richie this week.

In a photograph taken by her father, legendary singer Lionel Richie, the 22-year-old was seen championing the brand’s Ghalia bag in orange.

The geometric, rectangular bag features two chains — one made of unique agate stones, and the other a dainty gold chain.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALIEL (@aliel_official)

Richie, with a little help from her stylist Jill Jacobs, paired the shoulder bag with a black top tucked into blue jeans and a leather blazer.

The socialite is known for her edgy and rule-breaking street style, which has landed her brand partnerships with a number of fashion labels, including UK-based retailer Missguided.

Memorably, the model collaborated with Kuwaiti luxury accessories brand Marzook on an exclusive capsule collection of spherical bags in 2019. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marzook (@marzook_official)

More recently, in May, the fashion star collaborated with her older sister Nicole Richie for the first time. The youngest and oldest daughters of Lionel Richie joined forces on a collection for Nicole’s House of Harlow 1960 line, which was released on e-tailer Revolve.

Meanwhile, Aliel — the designer’s name spelled backwards — was founded by Cair0-based designer Leila Abo Tira in 2017. 

The 29-year-old marketing graduate, who hails from a family who have been in the leather-manufacturing business for decades, has released five handcrafted collections to date — Ghalia is the fifth — and is preparing to launch her first footwear collection soon. 

“I always dreamed that one day Aliel would be celebrated globally,” Abo Tira told Arab News in a previous interview.

And it appears that the dream has come to fruition as the rising Egyptian label has been championed by a number of global superstars, including beauty mogul Kylie Jenner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALIEL (@aliel_official)

In fact, it appears as though the brand’s Ghalia bag has become a go-to going out accessory for Jenner.

The reality television star has been spotted wearing the rectangular shoulder bag on multiple occasions, including singer Justine Skye’s 25th birthday bash at Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Beverly Hills home in 2020.

The label’s luxurious designs have also been sported by US actress Joey King and Egyptian model and actress Salma Abu Deif in recent weeks.

