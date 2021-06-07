Actress Jameela Jamil set to join virtual lineup at Australia’s Vivid Festival

DUBAI: The official lineup for Sydney’s annual Vivid Festival has been unveiled, with British-Indian-Pakistani model and actress Jameela Jamil taking part.
The activist will appear as part of Vivid Ideas, discussing body positivity, social media, diet trends and mental health via a virtual talk with Australian author and podcast host Jamila Rizvi.
Jamil is a staunch advocate for body positivity.
The 34-year-old, who became a household name with her activism and role as Tahani Al-Jamil on NBC’s “The Good Place,” routinely takes to her platform to encourage people to respect their bodies and often gets candid about her struggles with eating disorders and body dysmorphia that she grappled with in her teenage years.
This week, Jamil took to Instagram to share a post showing off her “jiggly” arms. Along with the post, the actress also penned a note on body positivity and how one should love their body.
“Please join me in conversation with the amazing Jamila Rizvi. We’re going to be discussing female representation on-screen and the social media movement that is pushing for more realistic, authentic and diverse portrayals,” said the actress in a video shared with her 3.4 million Instagram followers.
“Like many women, unrealistic portrayals of females in the media have affected me, and I feel like it’s really important to create change and do what I can with my platform and that’s why I’m so passionate about driving my I Weigh initiative,” added Jamil, who is well known for her body positivity movement “I Weigh,” which encourages people to weigh themself by their positive attributes, as opposed to numbers on a scale.
The conversation will stream on vividsydney.com.
The Vivid Festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus, but is set to return from August 6-28, with a jam-packed lineup of cultural events, pop-ups and activations.