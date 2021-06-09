You are here

'She screams when someone comes near': Gaza children in trauma

A psychologist plays with Palestinian girl Suzy Eshkuntana, who was pulled out from the rubble of her house, destroyed by an Israeli air strike during Israeli-Palestinian fighting. (File/Reuters)
A psychologist plays with Palestinian girl Suzy Eshkuntana, who was pulled out from the rubble of her house, destroyed by an Israeli air strike during Israeli-Palestinian fighting. (File/Reuters)
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

  • Israel-Hamas fighting leaves scar on Gaza children
  • Around half of Gaza youth could need psychological support
GAZA: Three weeks since Suzy Eshkuntana was pulled from the rubble of her house, destroyed by an Israeli air strike, the six-year-old girl has barely spoken except to ask for her mother and four siblings who were killed that day.

Her life turned upside down, Suzy and her father are now living with her uncle, who said she barely eats, doesn’t sleep well and cannot muster the will to play.

“She asks a lot about her mother, and we tell her mama is in heaven,” said Suzy’s uncle Ramzi, who said she previously was full of energy.

“She doesn’t play, and she screams when someone comes near her.”

Half of young people in Gaza — around 500,000 children — could be in need of psychological support after 11 days of fighting in May between the enclave’s Hamas rulers and Israel, according to officials from the UN children’s fund UNICEF.

At least 66 children were among over 250 Palestinians killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza. Two children were among 13 killed in Israel by Gaza militant rocket fire, which sent thousands of Israeli families running for bomb shelters where they cradled their children for hours on end.

Suzy’s home was struck in a wave of Israeli attacks on Gaza City on May 16 that Gaza health officials said killed 42 people, including 10 children.

Israel said those strikes targeted an underground tunnel system used by Hamas to transport weapons, and that the houses collapsed as a result of the tunnel network crumbling.

The Israeli military said the civilian casualties were unintentional, and that it does all it can to avoid civilian harm.

Psychologists have paid Suzy regular visits to help her process her trauma. At an art therapy session on Sunday, she sat silently as she and her cousins painted their names on paper.

Alongside her name, Suzy painted two large hearts, in red.

“She was taken from her family’s lap, from her mother’s lap ... she survived death with a miracle,” said psychologist Samar Awad, who oversees Suzy’s case.

‘WHEN WILL THE NEXT WAR BE?’

Around half of Gaza’s two million population are under 18. Many carry the trauma of three previous wars and several other violent conflicts fought between Israel and Gaza militant groups since 2008, psychologists said.

Lucia Elmi, UNICEF’s special representative in Palestinian territories, said that even before the May fighting, one out of three children was in need of psycho-social support.

“Today, the assessments are ongoing and this figure could reach 500,000 children, so it is increasing,” she told reporters.

Depression and insecurity were the most common psychological issues among Gaza children, said Sami Owaida, a psychiatrist in Gaza who specializes in adolescents.

“That means you have no self-esteem. You (feel like) you have nothing. You (feel) helpless, hopeless, worthless,” he said.

Owaida said that as a result of trauma, many Gaza children wet their beds, stutter, have nightmares and refuse to eat.

The sense of hopelessness can be overwhelming, Owaida said.

“The question of many children now — they ask when the next war will be ... what will we do, where will we go?“

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday urged Israelis and Palestinians to avoid "provocations" and preserve a ceasefire after Israel approved a controversial nationalist march in Jerusalem.
"We believe it's essential to refrain from steps that exacerbate tensions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said when asked about the march.

Iran expert: Election candidates offer no roadmap to solve country's crises

Iran expert: Election candidates offer no roadmap to solve country’s crises
LONDON: An Iran expert on Wednesday warned that none of the candidates in the country’s presidential election on June 18 offer a route out of its many crises.

Nazila Fathi, an independent journalist and non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute, was speaking at an event hosted by Chatham House titled “Iran’s presidential election: Domestic and international implications” and attended by Arab News.

“Coronavirus has really wreaked havoc in Iran. The death tolls are huge. While it’s true that the country started vaccines before the elections, no one knows what shots they’ll get, what the plan is, and how the majority of people under 50 are going to get vaccinated,” she said. “People are traveling out of the country for huge prices to get vaccinated.”

Iranians have also faced intense political pressure with “the suppressions of 2018 and 2019,” and the regime “has used extreme force and violence to crack down on any kind of dissent,” said the former New York Times Iran correspondent.

“People are just fed up. They don’t feel like there’s a reason for them to take part in the election or any other political event that would show support for the regime,” she added.

“Long before the candidates were decided, people were calling for boycotting the election because they don’t want their vote to be counted as support for the regime,” Fathi said.

“Unfortunately none of the candidates, including Ebrahim Raisi — who seems to be the frontrunner — have been able to offer a policy, a roadmap or any kind of agenda that describes how they’d address the serious concerns that people have.

“Economic problems are deep and serious. They’ve impacted people in very profound ways. But none of the candidates have offered any policy on how they’ll address the problem, including the head of the central bank, who has been in charge of monetary policy.”

Fathi added: “People don’t know what’s going to happen to them on basic questions that every presidential candidate should answer.”

She said the regime is increasingly disinterested in the views of the people, and the outcome of the election has been manufactured with the disqualification of candidates.

“The regime is on a trend where it cares less and less about how people are going to vote. It’s showing less and less accountability,” she added.

“The regime doesn’t care about turnout, and they want to move with this election so there would be no risk to Raisi winning.”

US says Iran nuclear talks to resume over the weekend

US says Iran nuclear talks to resume over the weekend
WASHINGTON: Negotiations between Iran and the world powers on how to revive the 2015 nuclear accord will resume over the coming weekend, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday, adding that the June 18 Iranian presidential election was a complicating factor on the talks.
“I know that the negotiation will start again over this coming weekend,” Sherman said during a virtual event organized by the German Marshall Fund. “I think there’s been a lot of progress made but out of my own experience until the last detail is nailed down, and I mean nailed down, we will not know if we have an agreement,” she said.
The talks seek to revive a landmark pact under which Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in return for the lifting of international sanctions, which opened the way for a brief thaw in decades of US-Iranian confrontation.
A host of barriers to the revival of Iran’s nuclear deal remain firmly in place ahead of talks, suggesting a return to compliance with the 2015 accord is still a way off, four diplomats, two Iranian officials and two analysts say.
Adding to the impetus to make progress is the election in Iran on June 18 to replace President Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist who promoted the original deal. He is widely expected to be followed by a hard-line successor.
“This is complicated, of course, by the Iranian presidential election, which is happening in just a few days,” Sherman added. She did not elaborate.
Then-US President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018, saying it was too soft on Tehran, and reimposed sanctions. Iran responded by violating the agreement’s limits.
Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, has said he wants to restore the deal’s nuclear limits and, if possible, extend them to cover issues such as Iran’s regional behavior and missile program. Iran wants all sanctions lifted and no expansion of the terms. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

Egypt leader gives green light to Mideast's largest park project

Egypt leader gives green light to Mideast’s largest park project
CAIRO: An Egyptian project to build the largest park in the Middle East — a green “oasis” in the heart of historic Cairo — will get underway within days following a directive by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday.
El-Sisi told the government to begin implementing the Fustat Hills Park project as part of the country’s efforts to develop the greater Cairo region.
The project will offer a window on Egypt’s history, and also aims to be a tourist attraction for regional and international visitors.
The park will be built on 500 acres in the center of historic Cairo and is set to be the largest in the Middle East.
It will house the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, alongside the Ain El-Sira Lake, the Religions Complex and Amr bin El-Aas Mosque.
The park also will make an “ecological leap” as the largest green space in the heart of Cairo.
During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and presidential adviser Mohammed Amin, El-Sisi also ordered the development of roads and main entrances surrounding the project site to continue.
Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said El-Sisi reviewed preparations to carry out the project’s general plan.
The park will include activities that highlight Egyptian heritage, with areas designated to showcase the Pharaonic, Coptic, Islamic and modern eras.
It will also offer cultural and commercial activities, hotel services and open theaters, while a large plateau will give visitors unrivalled sights of the city.
The park will feature areas for antiquities and excavation, and heritage gardens. A hill with a spectacular view of the pyramids, Giza Plateau, Salah El-Din Citadel and the Cairo minarets will be located at the heart of the park.
An adventure section, an Egyptian flower garden and an entertainment center also will be available to visitors.

Coronavirus cases falling in Egypt

Coronavirus cases falling in Egypt
CAIRO: Coronavirus cases have begun to fall in Egypt, the country’s health minister confirmed on Wednesday.

Hala Zayed said that bed occupancy rates in hospital quarantine wards are also declining.

She said that along with the World Health Organization, “we are currently documenting the public health initiatives undertaken by Egypt.”

Egypt’s public health programs, such as the 100 Million Health Initiative, a hepatitis C campaign, a women’s campaign, and the waiting list program under which 800 surgeries were performed, were major factors behind the successful fight against COVID-19.

Zayed said that the virus helped the health sector make a 10-year leap in terms of science, perseverance and finding solutions.

She urged people to follow precautionary measures, get vaccinated, and choose open places when going out in order to reduce infection rates.

Zayed said that the number of virus cases is unlikely to increase during July and August, based on previous data.

Vaccinating a large number of citizens will protect the most vulnerable groups in the event of a global fourth wave of infections, she said.

