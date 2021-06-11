You are here

Israeli troops disguised as Arabs kill 2 Palestinian security officers, fighter
Palestinians outside the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem demonstrate against the planned eviction of Arab families from the city’s Silwan district. (AFP)
Updated 11 June 2021
AP

JENIN, West Bank: Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight, Palestinian officials said on Thursday.
A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned what he called a “dangerous Israeli escalation,” saying the three were killed by Israeli special forces who disguise themselves as Arabs during arrest raids.
The spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, called on the international community and the US to intervene to halt such attacks.
The Israeli military and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Israeli media reported that special forces went into Jenin to arrest two operatives from the Islamic Jihad group when they came under fire. One of the Palestinian suspects was killed, in addition to the two security officers, the media reports said. There were no reports of any Israeli casualties.
The PA said the two officers who were killed, Adham Aliwi, 23, and Tayseer Issa, 33, were members of its military intelligence force. Islamic Jihad identified the third man as Jamil Alamouri, one of its fighters.
Online video appears to show Palestinian officers taking cover behind a vehicle as gunshots are heard in the background. One shouts that they are exchanging fire with Israeli “undercover” forces.
Under interim peace agreements signed in the 1990s, the Palestinian Authority has limited autonomy in scattered enclaves that together make up around 40 percent of the occupied West Bank.
Israel has overarching security authority in the West Bank and routinely carries out arrest raids in Palestinian cities and towns administered by the PA.
Israel and the Palestinian Authority coordinate security operations in the territory against Hamas and other militant groups seen as a threat to both of them. The coordination has contributed to mounting anger at the PA among Palestinians.

Algeria to elect parliament amid protest movement boycott

Updated 11 June 2021
AFP

  • A presidential election 18 months ago, won by Abdelmadjid Tebboune, attracted a turnout of less than 40 percent, even according to official figures
ALGIERS: Algeria holds a parliamentary election on Saturday under the shadow of a protest movement boycott and deep skepticism the North African nation can escape political paralysis and worsening economic crisis.
The poll comes as authorities seek to bolster their legitimacy and take the wind out of the sails of the Hirak, the protest movement which returned to the streets in February following an almost year-long break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Back in 2019, the Hirak mobilized hundreds of thousands to force longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika into resignation, after he launched a bid for a fifth term.
It has urged boycotts of all national votes since then.
A presidential election 18 months ago, won by Abdelmadjid Tebboune, attracted a turnout of less than 40 percent, even according to official figures.
Last month, the International Crisis Group said Algeria’s situation had “deteriorated,” noting that the authorities had “stepped up repression” against Hirak supporters ahead of the polls, “quashing demonstrations and arresting scores.”
Tebboune’s government claims to have responded to the Hirak’s main demands “in record time” and dismisses them as “counter-revolutionaries” in the pay of “foreign parties” hostile to Algeria.
For the protest movement, Tebboune’s status as a former prime minister under Bouteflika dovetails into its narrative that the old guard remains unashamedly at the helm.
On Tuesday, the president told the country’s High Security Council that Algerian law protected the right to vote and “criminalizes any interference” with that process.
Armed forces chief of staff Said Chengriha has warned against any “action aimed at disrupting” the vote.
Pro-government parties and state media have urged people to turn out in droves for an election it claims is “crucial for the stability of the country.”
More than half of Algeria’s 44 million people are eligible to vote on Saturday to elect 407 members of the lower house, the People’s National Assembly (APN), for a five-year term.
A lackluster campaign stirred up little passion, with the El Watan newspaper summarizing it as “rather timid.”
Those who do vote on Saturday in Africa’s biggest nation — largely desert, with most people living along the Mediterranean coast — must choose from more than 13,000 candidates, more than half listed as “independent.”
It is the first time that so many independents are running against candidates from established parties, groups largely discredited and held responsible for the political crisis.
Many predict that established parties — including the winners of the 2017 polls, the National Liberation Front (FLN) and the Democratic National Rally (RND) — will see big losses.
The El Watan daily questioned if the polls could “end the grip of the FLN-RND” on parliament.
But it remains unclear if the swathes of independents can persuade people to turn out — or whether they can take the votes needed to win a seat.
Under new rules, women make up half of the candidates — in 2017, women took a quarter of seats— but activists are also doubtful if that will translate into a more equitable share of power.
Meanwhile, Islamist parties are seeking to take advantage of the boycott to increase their representation.
These parties reject any ties with the banned Islamic Salvation Front (FIS) or with groups who pushed for an Islamic state during the brutal civil war that raged in the former French colony from 1992-2002.
But the extremists are split between five rival parties, and may struggle to persuade more radical groups to cast a ballot.
Security forces are expecting little problem on polling day, although some fear unrest in Kabylie, a largely Berber region east of Algiers, whose two leading parties have declined to take part in the vote.
With the unemployment rate last year at more than 12 percent, according to World Bank figures, the daily struggle to get by is for many a more pressing concern than the election.
Algeria, Africa’s fourth-largest economy, was hard hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 3,500 lives in the country, according to Health Ministry figures.
The collapse of oil revenues in 2020 due to falling crude prices caused by sagging world demand hit the economy especially hard.
Oil and gas account for some 30 percent of Gross Domestic Product and 90 percent of Algeria’s total exports, while coronavirus restrictions dealt further blows to the economy.
For some, such as Amel Boubekeur, a sociologist at the School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences in Paris, the election is a way for the regime to go through the motions of democracy without enacting change.
“Power needs to renew itself — or to give the illusion of renewal — and to renew its legitimacy through elections,” Boubekeur said.

Iran judiciary chief stages first campaign rally despite virus

Updated 11 June 2021
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s leading presidential candidate staged a mass rally in the country’s southeast that drew thousands of supporters, sparking controversy on Thursday as the first such gathering amid the raging coronavirus pandemic that has largely halted traditional election campaigning.
Iran’s confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed the 3 million mark on Thursday.
Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief, toured the oil-rich southwestern Khuzestan province and addressed some 5,000 supporters at a sprawling football stadium in the city of Ahvaz late on Wednesday.
Despite the rising infection count and scorching temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius, roaring crowds mobbed the stadium to hear Raisi speak.
Although government officials claimed the city’s event was held in “full compliance” with coronavirus measures, there were no signs of social distancing on the field. Some supporters wore masks while others did not.
Criticism of the rally for presenting a public health threat flooded social media and even reached the highest levels of government — backlash that forced Raisi to cancel his upcoming tour of the southern Fars province, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivered a stern warning to Raisi, ordering the Interior Ministry to deal “decisively and seriously” with “those candidates” who violated Health Ministry guidance on gatherings, state TV said.
Raisi, who analysts suggest is the front-runner in the race, took the stage just before midnight amid pounding Farsi pop music. “Raisi, Raisi, we support you!” the crowds thundered, waving signs.

Concerns grow that Lebanon fuel crisis is leading to ‘industrial and agricultural disaster’

Updated 11 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Gasoline stocks running out and factories closing next week
  • There is a systematic plan to destroy the economy, claims MP Michel Daher
BEIRUT: Lebanon is witnessing shortages in medicines, fuel and other basic goods, with long lines forming outside petrol stations on Thursday.

The country has been grappling with an unprecedented economic and financial crisis that has seen the local currency collapse and banks clamp down on withdrawals and money transfers.

Ongoing political contacts have not reached a breakthrough to end the stalemate on forming the government.

As protests against living conditions continued on Thursday, streets in Beirut turned into a large parking lot, with queues near gas stations as people filled their tanks with gasoline.

Some drivers spent all night in their cars.

Information, meanwhile, spread on social media platforms that “the petroleum price may be reaching LBP140,000 ($93) based on the dollar exchange rate in the black market and the price of oil barrels at the moment.”

The dollar exchange rate in the black market increased on Thursday, reaching LBP14,750 against the dollar.

Walid Dib, head of the fuel companies’ workers and users syndicate, warned that the “oil and gas sector is nearing collapse next week when the companies’ reserves run out.”

He added: “It is weird how officials and decision-makers lack interest in that, and no decisions are taken by those responsible for the file in order to put an end to the crisis.”

Gas stations’ tanks have been constantly low on subsidized gasoline for weeks, but shortages reached a new depth on Thursday as people’s fears of rationing and shortages intensified, leading to a large number of gas stations closing down.

The gas station owners’ syndicate urged the government and Banque du Liban (BDL) “to clearly announce their policies in this sector and be frank with us and the people about what they truly want to do.”

This new crisis — adding to the many calamities facing the Lebanese — is dangerous, as it affects Lebanon’s service system and all of its sectors, with the latest being the shortage in fuel to operate power plants two days ago.

MP Michel Daher, who withdrew from Gebran Bassil’s bloc last year, expressed his fear of “the fuel crisis leading to an industrial and agricultural disaster.”

He said that a number of factory owners informed him that they will close down next week due to a shortage in fuel oil, which is still smuggled into Syria.

He noted that “the unavailability of fuel will prevent farmers from irrigation.”

He told Arab News: “There is a systematic plan to destroy the Lebanese economy, especially in summer when the Lebanese await the return of migrants who refresh the economy with dollars. I know that a large number of those canceled their visit.”

He noted that “the political class in Lebanon is in denial, and people are rapidly heading toward the crisis while the state does not have any response plan.”

The MP said: “There is deadly inflation and no one wants to admit the problem.”

He voiced concern that some parties “want the collapse to happen.”

Daher said he believed that some political sides in Lebanon “want to reformulate the Taif Agreement, and the full collapse helps hold a constitutional convention.”

Daher added: “Each side wants to relaunch itself politically, by proving its point of view.

“Each side has its political agenda, and the internal solution might require chaos, as this brings people to power who might not reach it with external solutions. They are preceding the regional solution in order to remain on the table.”

On Thursday, petroleum importing companies called on canceling subsidies on gasoline “amid the rationing transfers of the BDL which has lowered the monthly number of electricity-generating ships from four to one.”

George Brax, a spokesperson for the gas station owners’ syndicate, said the BDL “has not given its pre-approval to petroleum importing companies, which allows them to unload electricity-generating ships that have reached the Lebanese waters or will arrive in a few days.”

He referred to “calls taking place in an attempt to find solutions.”

Brax feared that “humiliating citizens and gas station owners at the moment is in the framework of the political game in the country.”

An electricity-generating ship has been waiting in the sea. Another is expected to arrive in two days, but the BDL has not made the necessary funds available.

Brax criticized the government and the BDL that spent “tens of billions of dollars from the depositors’ money and refrained from paying a few million dollars to save the summer that will multiply the dollars they spent.”

He added: “Halting imports all of a sudden and leaving the country without fuel is a criminal and destructive act.”

The unannounced lifting of subsidies on 98-octane gasoline is part of the plan to rationalize subsidies that previously affected food items, with only eight items currently subsidized.

A source at the Ministry of Finance told Arab News: “Failure to directly announce lifting subsidies is due to fear that it leads to public protests with unintended consequences. None of the politicians want to bear those consequences.”

Palestinian-designed, self-build homes seen as key to Gaza’s recovery

From a project with Islamic Relief where new housing units were added to allow horizontal expansion for extended families in rural and marginalized areas in the Gaza Strip. (Supplied)
From a project with Islamic Relief where new housing units were added to allow horizontal expansion for extended families in rural and marginalized areas in the Gaza Strip. (Supplied)
Updated 11 June 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

From a project with Islamic Relief where new housing units were added to allow horizontal expansion for extended families in rural and marginalized areas in the Gaza Strip. (Supplied)
  • Thousands of Palestinian homes were damaged or destroyed in May’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas 
  • Salem Al-Qudwa’s sustainable, minimalist homes aim to reconstruct the physical and social fabric of Gaza 
DUBAI: For Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip, “home” is a concept that rarely conjures images of safety and stability.

Israel and Hamas have fought four short but savage wars since the militant group seized control of this sliver of territory in 2007.

With each wave of violence comes a fresh cycle of destruction and reconstruction, a “recycling of pain,” as Mohamed Abusal, an artist based in Gaza, told Arab News.

At the end of May, tens of thousands of Palestinians returned to their homes in Gaza to inspect the damage following 11 days of fighting — the gravest escalation in hostilities since the 2014 war.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians returned to their homes in Gaza to inspect the damage following 11 days of fighting and bombardment by Israeli forces. (AFP/File Photos)

According to Palestinian officials, at least 2,000 housing units were destroyed and 15,000 damaged by the latest bout of violence, further degrading the already fragile humanitarian situation in Gaza, long squeezed by an Israeli and Egyptian blockade.

Gaza had not yet recovered from the 2014 war when the fighting resumed on May 10. Older buildings now stand like crumbling tombstones alongside newly shattered edifices. It is a sight all too familiar to residents of the territory.

To help redefine Gaza’s ravaged urban topography, Palestinian architect Salem Al-Qudwa has developed a series of designs for self-build homes, which are flexible, green and affordable.

The innovative design means the units can be built on sand or rubble and easily slotted together, allowing extended families to live under one roof — a potential lifeline for those widowed or orphaned by the recent fighting.

“These are homes that can empower the Gazan community,” said Al-Qudwa, a fellow of the Conflict and Peace with Religion and Public Life program at Harvard Divinity School.

Palestinian architect Salem Al-Qudwa

“The Israelis destroyed multi-story buildings and threw their inhabitants into poverty. They have lost everything. This is the problem right now, this endless cycle of destruction and reconstruction, but, more importantly, destroying the physical as well as social fabric of Gazan society.”

Al-Qudwa was appalled to see a repeat of the havoc wreaked on Gaza in 2014.

“Those attacks pushed Gaza back by several decades, destroying the infrastructure of many parts of the city and also the social fabric, which is crucial in relation to housing,” he said. “Now the conflict in 2021 is pushing Gaza back 50 years.”

The 2014 war destroyed around 18,000 homes, leaving an estimated 100,000 Palestinians homeless. However, the temporary wooden structures built by international aid agencies involved in post-war reconstruction were not conducive to the needs of large families and did not provide adequate temperature controls.

Instead of consulting with locals on how to proceed with Gaza’s reconstruction, aid agencies turned to foreign architects, “coming to replace our social structure with a mud house, a sandbag or a wooden shelter,” Al-Qudwa said.

COST OF GAZA WAR

* 77,000 - Gazans internally displaced by May conflict.

* 2,000 - Number of housing units destroyed.

As governments and relief agencies once again pour money into Gaza’s reconstruction effort, Al-Qudwa fears the same flimsy structures will be built, preventing residents from obtaining long-lasting homes that represent stability, permanence and hope for the future.

Al-Qudwa, who was born in 1976 to a Palestinian family in Benghazi, Libya, returned to Gaza at the age of 21 to study architectural engineering at the Islamic University of Gaza. He went on to obtain a Ph.D. from the Oxford School of Architecture at Oxford Brookes University in the UK.

In 2020 he moved to the US with his Palestinian-American family after being awarded a fellowship at Harvard Divinity School.

While working for Islamic Relief Worldwide, Al-Qudwa established the Rehabilitation of Poor and Damaged Houses Project, which designed homes ranging from modest single-room units to spacious houses with shared courtyards, for more than 160 low-income families.

“I helped them build a kitchen, a bathroom and a bedroom and for them it was as if they had a castle,” he said.

House Design Prototype for the Gaza Strip allowing future vertical incremental expansion for families affected by the conflict. (Supplied)

The project was so transformative that it was shortlisted for the World Habitat Award and in 2018 was granted a commendation.

“The project undertaken with Islamic Relief allowed me to work towards characterizing reconstruction projects in terms of their feasibility,” Al-Qudwa said. It also taught him the value of taking into account what communities really want in the form of long-lasting, sustainable housing.

“It led me to ascertain the need for a simple architecture as well as a revaluation of traditional techniques for construction, in line with the participation of inhabitants in the process of designing and building their houses.”

Gaza’s minimalist architecture is a product of its dire circumstances. But Al-Qudwa views his homeland’s rudimentary urban landscape, and even its shortage of building materials, as an opportunity for a more positive social transformation.

Part of the challenge in Gaza stems from the Israeli blockade in place since 2007, which limits access to certain building materials.

Al-Qudwa views his homeland’s rudimentary urban landscape, and even its shortage of building materials, as an opportunity for a more positive social transformation. (Supplied)

Before the occupation, limestone was a common material used in local architecture. It is now far too expensive to import from the West Bank, making concrete from Israel the most popular material of choice.

Al-Qudwa is putting together designs for three five-story homes made of concrete, each with proper insulation and built on strong foundations — in marked contrast with the emergency and transitional structures on offer from aid agencies.

Unlike the monotonous block structures usually wrought from concrete, Al-Qudwa uses the material creatively, enlivening his designs with nods to traditional Arabic motifs, incorporating lattice screens, brick patterns, and even shared courtyards.

Each structure features a row of columns, which allow for additional floors to be added at a later date. “These are ‘columns of hopes’ because with columns you have the idea that something will be added to the structure within a certain period of time,” Al-Qudwa said.

As he has shown through his designs, there are many ways to create low-cost homes that are attractive and also preserve a sense of community, even when resources are scarce.

As Palestinians pick up the pieces from the latest carnage, Al-Qudwa’s work offers a glimmer of hope for a future that is more permanent, both structurally and psychologically. (Supplied)

Moreover, his new prototypes use solar water-heating units, gray-water recycling, and rainwater harvesting systems — all design elements crucial in a region that has long suffered from power cuts and water scarcity.

Al-Qudwa’s sustainable designs run against the grain of other local reconstruction strategies, most notably Rawabi, meaning “The Hills” in Arabic, the first city planned for and by Palestinians in the West Bank near Birzeit and Ramallah.

Stretched across 6.3 square kilometers, the monotonous, block-style structures are arranged in rows, similar to those found in Israeli settlements thrown up in the West Bank.

As Palestinians pick up the pieces from the latest carnage, Al-Qudwa’s work offers a glimmer of hope for a future that is more permanent, both structurally and psychologically.

8 killed, 27 wounded after Houthis launch missile, drone strikes on Marib

Updated 10 June 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Yemeni army said that the Houthis targeted Marib with two ballistic missiles and two explosive drones
  • Attack comes hours after funeral was held for Lian, a five-year-old, who was killed in a Houthi missile strike on Saturday
ALEXANDRIA: Eight people were killed and 27 wounded after ballistic missiles and explosive-rigged drones launched by Iran-backed Houthis struck several locations across Marib, officials told Arab News.

Thunderous explosions rocked the city in central Yemen late on Thursday.

Abdul Aziz Al-Shadadi, director of Marib’s office of the Ministry of Health, said that ambulances were still treating people in the targeted areas. 

“Explosions occurred at different residential areas in Marib,” Al-Shadadi said. 

Residents said that they heard large explosions caused by the missiles and the Yemeni army’s air defense targeting drones. 

The Yemeni army said in a statement that the Houthis targeted Marib with two ballistic missiles and two explosive drones.

The latest Houthi attack on the city comes shortly after hundreds of people attended the funeral procession for Lian, a five-year-old girl, and her father, who were among 21 civilians killed in a Houthi missile strike on Saturday.

