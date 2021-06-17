Cars erupt in flames in Beirut airport carpark, stockpiled petrol likely cause, local media report

You are here

With petrol in short supply, residents have regularly been lined up for hours over the past two weeks to fill their tanks. (Twitter)
Georgi Azar

  • The fire is under investigation, but Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces could not be reached for comment.
DUBAI: Thick plumes of black smoke filled the air as a blaze ripped through three cars in the car park of Beirut’s international airport on Thursday.

Initial reports in local media suggested the cause of the fire was due to petrol stored inside one of the vehicles.

It is thought that the fuel was likely stored in several cans being used to stockpile petrol which has recently become a hot commodity in Lebanon, due to shortages.

Reports suggest the fuel somehow ignited and spread to two other cars parked nearby – although Arab News has been unable to independently verify this.

No injuries were reported, an emergency worker stationed at the airport told Arab News.

The fire is under investigation, but Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces could not be reached for comment.

Petrol stations across Lebanon have been running on low supply for weeks as the central bank struggles to meet subsidy needs.

With petrol in short supply, residents have regularly been lined up for hours over the past two weeks to fill their tanks.

Public officials have advised people not to stockpile petrol in take-home containers, which have caused a spike in accidental fires.

Last month, a residential building in a Beirut suburb caught fire after a resident hoarded the attractive commodity. 

Topics: Lebanon Beirut fire gasoline crisis

Israeli officer charged in killing of autistic Palestinian

Israeli officer charged in killing of autistic Palestinian
AP

  • The officer was charged with reckless manslaughter
  • Eyad Hallaq, 32, was fatally shot just inside the Old City’s Lion’s Gate on May 30, 2020
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli prosecutors on Thursday charged a border police officer with reckless manslaughter in the deadly shooting of an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem’s Old City last year.

The indictment came just over a year after the shooting of Eyad Hallaq. Hallaq’s family had previously criticized Israeli authorities' investigation into Eyad's killing, and had called for much tougher charges.

The officer, who remains unidentified in the indictment submitted to the Jerusalem District Court on Thursday, was charged with reckless manslaughter, and if convicted could face up to 12 years in prison.

Hallaq, 32, was fatally shot just inside the Old City’s Lion’s Gate on May 30, 2020, as he was on his way to the special-needs institution that he attended. The officer's commander, who was also present during the incident, was not charged.

The area is a frequent site of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, and the Old City’s narrow streets are lined with hundreds of security cameras that are monitored by police. But as the investigation proceeded last summer, prosecutors claimed that none of the cameras in the area had worked, and there was no footage of the incident.

Prosecutors from the police internal investigations department said in a statement that the decision to charge the officer “was made after deep examination of the evidence, examination of all the circumstances of the incident and the claims heard during the officer’s hearing.” They said Hallaq's death was a “serious and unfortunate incident” and that the officer shot him “while he took an unreasonable risk that he would cause his death.”

According to accounts at the time, Hallaq was shot after running away and failing to heed calls to stop. Two members of Israel’s paramilitary Border Police then chased Hallaq into a garbage room and shot him as he cowered next to a bin.

The Justice Ministry said in a statement in October, when prosecutors recommended charges against the officer, that the wounded Hallaq pointed to a woman he knew and muttered something. The officer then turned to the woman and asked her in Arabic, “Where is the gun?”

She replied, “What gun?” At that point, the officer under investigation fired again at Hallaq.

The woman mentioned in the statement appears to be Hallaq’s teacher, who was with him that morning. At the time of the shooting, she told an Israeli TV station that she had repeatedly called out to police that he was “disabled.”

In the charges filed Thursday, prosecutors described how the accused shot Hallaq in the stomach when he had his back against a wall in a corner, then shot him a second time in the chest while Hallaq was sprawled on the ground injured.

In a statement Thursday, the family’s attorneys called the indictment an “important step,” but said the charge of reckless manslaughter was “not sufficient to achieve even a small part of justice” for Eyad’s death. They criticized prosecutors for what they called “attempts to circumvent the proper legal procedures in order to protect the criminal policeman.”

In cases of attacks against Israeli security forces, police often quickly release security-camera footage to the public. Palestinians and human rights groups say Israel has a poor record of prosecuting cases of police violence against Palestinians.

Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint List of Arab parties in Israel’s parliament, responded on Twitter, calling the indictment for reckless manslaughter "an infuriating and denigrating charge.”

Hallaq's shooting drew comparisons to the death of George Floyd in the U.S. and prompted a series of small demonstrations against police violence. The uproar crossed Israeli-Palestinian lines and drew Jewish protesters as well. Israeli leaders expressed regret over the shooting.

Topics: Israel-Palestine Conflict Israel-Palestine Palestine-Israel Conflict Palestine-Israel Eyad Hallaq Israel Palestine Jerusalem West Bank Gaza

Israel keen to establish ties with southeast Asia’s Muslim nations — envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with southeast Asia’s Muslim nations — envoy
Reuters

  • Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei sharply criticized the Israeli attacks on Palestine
  • Israel has embassies in Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Myanmar, among other countries in Asia
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Israel is willing to work toward establishing ties with southeast Asia’s Muslim majority nations, its ambassador to Singapore said on Thursday, despite their condemnation in May of Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

The region’s three Muslim-majority states — Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei — sharply criticized the Israeli attacks during 11 days of hostilities in which medics said over 250 Palestinians were killed and 13 people killed in Israel by rockets fired by Hamas and other Islamist militant groups.

Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei had urged the United Nations to step in and stop “the atrocities carried out against the Palestinian people.”

The three countries do not have formal ties with Israel and have repeatedly called for an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and for a two-state solution based on borders before the 1967 Middle East war.

Sagi Karni, Israel’s ambassador to Singapore, said the criticism from the three nations’ leaders was “not honest” and ignored “the true nature of the conflict,” which he said was between Israel and Hamas and not the Palestinian people.

“Hamas is an anti-Semitic organization ... I’m not sure that many of the people participating in social media debates truly understand the radical and fascist nature of Hamas,” he told Reuters in a video interview. Hamas rejects accusations of anti-Semitism.

Karni said Israel acknowledged there were civilian casualties during the 11-day hostilities, but that the only way for any party to have meaningful influence over what happens in the Middle East was by establishing relations with Israel.

“We are willing to talk, we are willing to meet, and the door is open as far as we are concerned. I don’t think it’s so difficult to find us,” he said.

Israel has embassies in Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Myanmar, among other countries in Asia.

Four Arab states — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco — agreed last year to normalize relations with Israel under US-brokered deals.

Topics: Israel Signapore Kuala Lampur Tel Aviv Sagi Karni Palestine Israel-Palestine Palestine-Israel Hamas

Turkey: Attack on pro-Kurdish party offices leaves 1 dead

Turkey: Attack on pro-Kurdish party offices leaves 1 dead
AP

  • The Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, said a gunman entered the building in Izmir province
AP

ISTANBUL: A gunman killed one person Thursday during an attack on the office of a pro-Kurdish party in western Turkey, authorities said..
The Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, said a gunman entered the building in Izmir province, fired shots and attempted to set the office on fire.
The provincial governor’s office said one person was killed. The office said a suspect, a former health worker, was detained. HDP confirmed the shooting victim was a party employee.
The HDP, the second-largest opposition party in Turkey's parliament, has faced a widespread government crackdown, with party members being accused of supporting an outlawed Kurdish militant group.
Thousands of pro-Kurdish activists, along with lawmakers and the party’s former leaders, have been imprisoned.
The HDP, in a statement, accused the Turkish government and the country's interior minister of targeting the party and provoking such attacks.

Topics: Turkey

Abu Dhabi receives first shipment of Sotrovimab jabs to treat COVID-19

Abu Dhabi receives first shipment of Sotrovimab jabs to treat COVID-19
Arab News

  • The jab uses lab made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses like the coronavirus, the FDA said
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi has become the first city in the world to receive a shipment of a new drug to combat COVID-19 infection, Sotrovimab-VIR-783, state news agency WAM reported Wednesday. 

In May, the Ministry of Health and Prevention approved the emergency use of the drug, saying that the “anti-COVID-19 medication has shown to prevent severe illness and death in 85 percent of cases treated early.”

The drug, developed by UK pharmacy giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and the USA’s Vir Biotechnology, uses an investigational single-dose monoclonal antibody for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 cases. It received FDA approval in May after developers applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The jab uses lab made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses like the coronavirus, the FDA said.

The UAE has seen daily coronavirus cases fluctuate in recent weeks, with the country registering 2,011 new COVID-19 infections alongside four deaths Wednesday, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA). 

Topics: Abu Dhabi COVID-19 Coronavirus

Iran nuclear deal hangs in balance as Islamic Republic votes

Iran nuclear deal hangs in balance as Islamic Republic votes
AP

  • Before the deal, Iran had been enriching up to 20 percent and had a stockpile of some 10,000 kilograms
  • The deal collapsed after former US President Donald Trump took office, leading to a series of attacks and confrontations across the wider Middle East
AP

DUBAI: Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance as the country prepares to vote on Friday for a new president and diplomats press on with efforts to get both the US and Tehran to reenter the accord.
The deal represents the signature accomplishment of the relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani’s eight years in office: suspending crushing sanctions in exchange for the strict monitoring and limiting of Iran’s uranium stockpile.
The deal’s collapse with President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw America from the agreement in 2018 spiraled into a series of attacks and confrontations across the wider Middle East. It also prompted Tehran to enrich uranium to highest purity levels so far, just shy of weapons-grade levels.
With analysts and polling suggesting that a hard-line candidate already targeted by US sanctions will win Friday’s vote, a return to the deal may be possible but it likely won’t lead to a further detente between Iran and the West.
“It’s certainly not as complex as drafting a deal from scratch, which is what the sides did that resulted in the 2015 deal,” said Henry Rome, a senior analyst focusing on Iran at the Eurasia Group. “But there’s still a lot of details that need to be worked out.”
He added: “I think there’s a lot of domestic politics that go into this and an interest from hard-liners, including the supreme leader, to ensure that their favored candidate wins without any significant disruptions to that process.”
The 2015 deal, which saw Iranians flood into the streets in celebration, marked a major turn after years of tensions between Iran and the West over Iran’s nuclear program. Tehran has long insisted that its program is for peaceful purposes. However, US intelligence agencies and International Atomic Energy Agency say Iran pursued an organized nuclear weapons program up until 2003.
In order to ease the threat seen by the West, Iran agreed under the deal to limit its enrichment of uranium gas to just 3.67 percent purity, which can be used in nuclear power plants but is far below weapons-grade levels of 90 percent. It also put a hard cap on Iran’s uranium stockpile to just 300 kilograms (661 pounds). Tehran also committed to using only 5,060 of its first-generation centrifuges, the devices that spin the uranium gas to enrich it.
Before the deal, Iran had been enriching up to 20 percent and had a stockpile of some 10,000 kilograms (22,046 pounds). That amount at that enrichment level narrowed Iran’s so-called “breakout” time — how long it would take for Tehran to be able to produce enough weapons-grade uranium for one atomic bomb.
Prior to the deal, experts estimated Iran needed two to three months to reach that point. Under the deal, officials put that period at around a year. The deal also subjected Iran to some of the most-stringent monitoring ever by the IAEA to monitor its program and ensure its compliance.
What the deal didn’t do, however, was involve Iran’s ballistic missile program or Tehran’s support of militant groups around the region — such as the Lebanese Hezbollah or the Palestinian Hamas — that the West and its allies have designated terrorist organizations. At the time, the Obama administration suggested further negotiations could spring from the deal. However, Trump entered the White House on a promise to “tear up” the accord in part over that, which he ultimately did in 2018.
In the time since, Iran has broken all the limits it agreed to under the deal. It now enriches small amounts of uranium up to 63 percent purity. It spins far-more advanced centrifuges. The IAEA hasn’t been able to access its surveillance cameras at Iranian nuclear sites since late February, nor data from its online enrichment monitors and electronic seals — hobbling the UN nuclear watchdog’s monitoring abilities. Iran also restarted enrichment at a hardened underground facility and is building more centrifuge halls underground, after two attacks suspected to have been carried out by Israel.
If Iran’s nuclear program remains unchecked, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned it could shrink Tehran’s “breakout” time down to “a matter of weeks.” That has worried nonproliferation experts.
“I think for the international community — and specifically for the United States — putting the nuclear program back into a box is critical,” said Sanam Vakil, the deputy head of Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa program who studies Iran. “It’s important because beyond the nuclear agreement, the negotiators are ultimately hoping to lengthen and strengthen the deal. And so you can’t even get there until the current deal is stabilized.”
Since President Joe Biden took office, his diplomats have been working with other world powers to come up with a way to return both the US and Iran to the deal in negotiations in Vienna. There have been no direct US-Iran in those negotiations, though separate talks have been underway involving a possible prisoner swap.
In Friday’s presidential election in Iran, hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi appears to be the front-runner. He’s already said he wants to return Iran to the nuclear deal to take advantage of its economic benefits. But given his previous belligerent statements toward the US, further cooperation with the West at the moment appears unlikely.
Meanwhile, it remains unclear when a deal will be reached in Vienna. And while Iran has broken through all the accord’s limits, there’s still more it could do to increase pressure on the West. Those steps could include using more centrifuges, further increasing enrichment, restarting a facility that makes plutonium as a byproduct or abandoning a nuclear nonproliferation treaty.
“It’s a very fine tool,” Rome said. “The Iranian political leadership can decide quite specifically what type of signal it wants to send, whether that’s the type of machines it uses, the speed of the production, the quantity of the production in order to send a message to the West about the degree of pressure it wants to put on.”

Topics: Iran elections nuclear deal

