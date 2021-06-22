PIF-backed Noon hires more Saudi youth as it expands KSA operations

DUBAI: Top regional e-commerce platform Noon said it was expanding its customer service operations in Saudi Arabia, creating hundreds of jobs for Saudi youth.
Backed by the Public Investment Fund, Noon aims to create opportunities for young people to participate in the digital economy, it said in a statement.
Its customer service operations are already driven by a local workforce, Noon claimed, and the expansion will support its rapid growth in the Kingdom.
“Boosting our on-the-ground resources with local hires will amplify our customer excellence mission in the Kingdom,” Ahmed Gadouri, Noon’s general manager in Saudi Arabia said.
The Saudi customer service team will be made up of local hires, mainly working in Riyadh, but there will also be remote employees across the Kingdom.
Noon, which started operations in the UAE, expanded to Saudi Arabia in December 2017.
