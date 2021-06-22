You are here

PIF-backed Noon hires more Saudi youth as it expands KSA operations

PIF-backed Noon hires more Saudi youth as it expands KSA operations
Its customer service operations are already driven by a local workforce. (Supplied)
PIF-backed Noon hires more Saudi youth as it expands KSA operations

PIF-backed Noon hires more Saudi youth as it expands KSA operations
  • Noon aims to create opportunities for young people to participate in the digital economy
DUBAI: Top regional e-commerce platform Noon said it was expanding its customer service operations in Saudi Arabia, creating hundreds of jobs for Saudi youth.
Backed by the Public Investment Fund, Noon aims to create opportunities for young people to participate in the digital economy, it said in a statement.
Its customer service operations are already driven by a local workforce, Noon claimed, and the expansion will support its rapid growth in the Kingdom.
“Boosting our on-the-ground resources with local hires will amplify our customer excellence mission in the Kingdom,” Ahmed Gadouri, Noon’s general manager in Saudi Arabia said.
The Saudi customer service team will be made up of local hires, mainly working in Riyadh, but there will also be remote employees across the Kingdom.
Noon, which started operations in the UAE, expanded to Saudi Arabia in December 2017.

Topics: Noon Saudi Arabia e-commerce

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centers reveals total COVID-19 exposure more than $154m

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centers reveals total COVID-19 exposure more than $154m
Saudi mall operator Arabian Centers reveals total COVID-19 exposure more than $154m

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centers reveals total COVID-19 exposure more than $154m
  • The retail giant on Tuesday reported a 24 percent decline in full-year net income to SR486.7 million as overall sales fell more than 15 percent to SR1.86 billion
RIYADH: Saudi mall operator Arabian Centers revealed its total COVID-19-related exposure to revenues was about SR579 million ($154.2 million).
The retail giant on Tuesday reported a 24 percent decline in full-year net income to SR486.7 million as overall sales fell more than 15 percent to SR1.86 billion.
It said the decrease in earnings was driven by discounts extended to tenants whose business had been disrupted by the pandemic. At the same time it was hit by a reduction in rental rates applied to leases renewed during the year
The mall operator said it extended SR 241.2 million in non-recurring, COVID-19-related discounts during the year on top of the extension of SR20.4 million in such discounts during the final quarter of last year.
Arabian Centers operates 21 sites in 11 cities around the Kingdom that together have 4,300 stores and which attracted 109 million visitors annually before the pandemic hit.
Despite its devastating impact on the retail sector in the Kingdom and worldwide, CEO Faisal Al-Jedaie said that the recovery was gathering pace.
“As the economy recovers and decisive progress is made against COVID-19 in the quarters ahead, we expect our efforts to begin bearing fruit, leading to a significant recovery in performance and unlocking the next stage of the company’s value creation journey,” he said.
After suspending all lease increases for this year and last, the company said it hoped to re-activate lease contract escalations from the last quarter of next year.
The company said it had opened cinemas at 10 of its 21 locations, with the largest of these located at its Mall of Dhahran. It expects to launch new cinemas at a further nine locations by the end of the year.

Topics: Arabian Centers Saudi Arabia retail

Qatar has no need to sell bonds after first quarter surplus, says finance minister

Qatar has no need to sell bonds after first quarter surplus, says finance minister
Qatar has no need to sell bonds after first quarter surplus, says finance minister

Qatar has no need to sell bonds after first quarter surplus, says finance minister
  • The minister said the country continued to focus on diversification and was studying the possible future introduction of value added tax
DOHA: Qatar has no need to tap bond markets for budget-balancing reasons after a better than expected oil price boosted its revenues, Finance Minister Ali Al-Kuwari said.
He told Bloomberg TV that the country would only consider raising fresh debt for opportunistic reasons such as attractive yields.
“When we did the budget we ran very conservative numbers (based on) $40 oil and the expectation was around 34 billion Qatari riyals of deficit for the year however we had an excellent first quarter and oil prices moved in the right direction,” he said.
The minister said the country continued to focus on diversification and was studying the possible future introduction of value added tax.
Al-Kuwairi said that investigations into former finance minister Ali Shareef Al-Emadi were continuing and that once the outcome of those enquiries was known it would be made public.
Al-Emadi was arrested earlier this year over allegations of abuse of power and misuse of public funds.
“Qatar has a very transparent legal system and once we have the full details of the investigation and outcome I am sure the public will know what is going on,” said Al-Kuwari.

Topics: Qatar

Oil rises on optimism of quick recovery in global demand

Oil rises on optimism of quick recovery in global demand
Oil rises on optimism of quick recovery in global demand

Oil rises on optimism of quick recovery in global demand
  • Both benchmarks have risen for the past four weeks on optimism over the pace of global COVID-19 vaccinations and expected pick-up in summer travel
TOKYO: Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent hitting $75 a barrel for the first time since April 2019, as investors remained bullish about a quick recovery in global oil demand and as concerns eased over an early return of Iranian crude.
Brent crude futures for August climbed 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $75.16 a barrel by 0400 GMT, paring earlier losses. It rose as high as $75.23 a barrel, the strongest since April 25, 2019, earlier in the session.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was at $73.70 a barrel, up 4 cents, or 0.1 percent. WTI for August climbed 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $73.23 a barrel.
Brent gained 1.9 percent and WTI jumped 2.8 percent on Monday.
Both benchmarks have risen for the past four weeks on optimism over the pace of global COVID-19 vaccinations and expected pick-up in summer travel. The rebound has pushed up spot premiums for crude in Asia and Europe to multi-month highs.
“The market sentiment stays strong with improved outlook for global demand,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities, adding that a rally in Asian stock markets is also helping boost risk appetite among investors.
Global shares extended their recovery on Tuesday, with Asian markets bouncing from four-weeks lows as investor focus on economic growth partly offset worries about the US Federal Reserve raising rates sooner than expected.
BofA Global Research raised its Brent crude price forecasts for this year and next, saying that tighter oil supply and recovering demand could push oil briefly to $100 per barrel in 2022.
Investors are looking to weekly US inventory data as crude oil stockpiles have fallen for four weeks, said Toshitaka Tazawa, analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
US crude stocks were expected to drop for the fifth consecutive week, while distillate and gasoline were seen rising last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
“The oil prices are expected to hold a firm tone amid expectations that fuel demand will pick up quickly along with economic recovery in Europe and the United States,” Tazawa said.
The price gap between the world’s two most actively traded oil contracts narrowed to its lowest in more than seven months, demonstrating that US oil output is still in the COVID-19 doldrums with the market likely to remain undersupplied.
Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal took a pause on Sunday after hard-line judge Ebrahim Raisi won the country’s presidential election.
Raisi on Monday backed talks between Iran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal but flatly rejected meeting US President Joe Biden, even if Washington removed all sanctions.
“The lower probability of Iranian crude oil returning to the market due to the new hard-line president is also supporting the market,” Fujitomi’s Tazawa said.

Topics: Oil

Maple Invest delays buyout of Dubai developer DAMAC

Maple Invest delays buyout of Dubai developer DAMAC
Maple Invest delays buyout of Dubai developer DAMAC

Maple Invest delays buyout of Dubai developer DAMAC
  • It has appointed an independent valuer and financial adviser to help determine the fairness of the offer from the perspective of shareholders
DUBAI: Investment company Maple Invest, owned by tycoon Hussain Sajwani, has delayed the potential buyout of DAMAC, the developer said in a bourse filing.

It earlier offered to take the Dubai developer, which is behind some of the emirate’s glitziest property projects, private at a 45 percent discount to its offer price in 2015 when it went public.

On Monday, the investment company said it hired advisers following the $599m plan.
The company founded by tycoon Hussein Sajwani said on Sunday it has appointed an independent valuer and financial adviser to help determine the fairness of the offer from the perspective of shareholders, the company said in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market.
DAMAC said on Sunday it had also appointed Al Tamimi & Co. as an external legal adviser and that the supplemental offer document would be published by the end of the month.
The developer said that there would be no change to the rights of customers who had paid for projects that had not yet been delivered.
The planned de-listing of DAMAC is seen as a blow for the Dubai Financial Market amid amid increased competition from other regional bourses in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Damac real estate Saudi Arabia

US seeks to extradite Turkish businessman over fraud charges

US seeks to extradite Turkish businessman over fraud charges
US seeks to extradite Turkish businessman over fraud charges

US seeks to extradite Turkish businessman over fraud charges
  • Korkmaz and co-conspirators allegedly used the proceeds from the scheme to buy the Turkish airline Borajet, hotels in Turkey and Switzerland and a yacht named the Queen Anne
WASHINGTON: The United States will seek to extradite a Turkish businessman from Austria so he can appear before a US judge in Utah, where he is facing charges of conspiring to commit money laundering and wire fraud, the US Justice Department said.
Sezgin Baran Korkmaz laundered more than $133 million in fraud proceeds through bank accounts that he controlled in Turkey and Luxembourg, the Justice Department said in a statement.
Korkmaz, it said, was arrested in Austria on Saturday at the department’s request following the unsealing of a superseding indictment charging him with conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud and obstruction of an official proceeding.
Reuters was not immediately able to identify Korkmaz’s lawyers for comment.
The businessman is also being investigated by Turkey, where prosecutors in December detained 10 executives working at Korkmaz’s companies, after Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) said the companies were used for money laundering, Turkish state-news agency Anadolu reported.
The Turkish ambassador to Austria told Dogan News agency on Sunday that Korkmaz was detained on Saturday in a town about 260 km (160 miles) from Vienna and that Turkey had initiated an extradition process with Austrian authorities.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry did not return a call for comment.
It was not immediately clear where Korkmaz would be extradited. He is believed to have left Turkey in December before the police raids.
US prosecutors say the fraud proceeds stemmed from a scheme involving the filing of false claims for more than $1 billion in renewable fuel tax credits for the production and sale of biodiesel by Utah-based Washakie Renewable Energy.
Washakie could not immediately be reached for comment.
Korkmaz and co-conspirators allegedly used the proceeds from the scheme to buy the Turkish airline Borajet, hotels in Turkey and Switzerland, a yacht named the Queen Anne and a villa and an apartment on the Bosphorus in Istanbul, the Justice Department said.

Topics: fraud extradition Turkey US

