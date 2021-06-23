You are here

  • Home
  • SABIC, BASF discuss plastics circular economy in Riyadh

SABIC, BASF discuss plastics circular economy in Riyadh

SABIC, BASF discuss plastics circular economy in Riyadh
The SABIC office in Geleen, The Netherlands. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r25nw

Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

SABIC, BASF discuss plastics circular economy in Riyadh

SABIC, BASF discuss plastics circular economy in Riyadh
  • SABIC is working with UK-based company Plastic Energy to build its first commercial unit in Geleen
  • Chemicals giant focuses on recycling plastics
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: SABIC and BASF, two of the world’s largest chemical producers, met in Riyadh to share insights into their respective programs to develop circular economy solutions for the plastics industry.
SABIC shared progress it has made with TRUCIRCLE, a collection of processes that allow for the certification of polymers created through recycling of used and mixed plastic, certified bio-based renewable polymers, certified renewable polycarbonate (PC), and mechanically recycled polymers.
BASF discussed ChemCycling, a project to develop a pyrolysis technology that turns plastic waste into a secondary raw material called pyrolysis oil. The German multinational also explained how its plastic additives facilitate mechanical recycling of plastics.
SABIC is working with UK-based company Plastic Energy to build its first commercial unit in Geleen, The Netherlands, which will produce TRUCIRCLE certified circular polymers from recycled plastic.
“TRUCIRCLE has been introduced as a way to collectively showcase our circular innovations and help manufacturers reduce plastic waste through the adoption of a range of sustainable material solutions,” said Mark Vester, SABIC’ global leader circular economy. “It forms part of our circular economy business and is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goal of Responsible Consumption and Production.”

Topics: PLASTICS SABIC POLYMERS petrochemicals

Related

Saudi exports rebound as plastics lift trade from pandemic lows graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi exports rebound as plastics lift trade from pandemic lows
EU proposes ban on straws, other single-use plastics
World
EU proposes ban on straws, other single-use plastics

Indian fintech provider plans expansion into KSA, Oman

Indian fintech provider plans expansion into KSA, Oman
Ajay Adiseshann. (Supplied)
Updated 14 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Indian fintech provider plans expansion into KSA, Oman

Indian fintech provider plans expansion into KSA, Oman
  • The company is aiming to double the global volume of transactions it processes to nearly $6 billion by March 2022
Updated 14 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Indian financial technology (fintech) provider PayMate is planning to expand into Saudi Arabia and Oman after having recently launched into the region in the UAE.

Mumbai-based PayMate, which helps companies manage their cash flow and invoice payments, is aiming that up to 15 percent of its total revenue will come from the Middle East market within the next year.

“Our first customer went live recently in the UAE. We have a strong pipeline of customers there. And we are also expanding to new countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman thereafter,” founder and CEO Ajay Adiseshann was quoted as saying by The Hindu newspaper this week.

“It is exactly the same model, the same use-case, same problem statement which we address here in India. We are delivering everything from India, via the cloud. But from a sales development, business standpoint, we have our local employees in those countries.”

The company is aiming to double the global volume of transactions it processes to nearly $6 billion by March 2022.

Chief Financial Officer Ravi Vishvanathan told the Economic Times that PayMate currently has 200 companies using its platform and is aiming to boost this to around 400 by March 2022.

Topics: fintech

Related

Amazon Payment Services launches fintech lab in Dubai
Corporate News
Amazon Payment Services launches fintech lab in Dubai

GAMI presents growth strategy for Saudi military sector

GAMI presents growth strategy for Saudi military sector
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

GAMI presents growth strategy for Saudi military sector

GAMI presents growth strategy for Saudi military sector
  • Ahmad Al-Ohali provided an overview of the national military industry strategy, the Industrial Participation Program, and the role of research and technology in Saudi Arabia’s defense strategy
  • H. Delano Roosevelt recalled the long history of cooperation between the US and Saudi Arabia, and predicted that America will continue to play a dominant role in supporting the Kingdom
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The US-Saudi Business Council (USSBC) and the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) presented an executive virtual webinar on Wednesday titled “Understanding Saudi Arabia’s Military Industry Growth Strategy.”

Moderated by USSBC President and CEO H. Delano Roosevelt, the webinar provided participating US company representatives with an understanding of the Kingdom’s blossoming defense and security sector. 

Ahmad Al-Ohali, governor of GAMI and the event’s featured speaker, highlighted the authority’s role in developing the Kingdom’s military industry sector.

He also provided an overview of the national military industry strategy, the Industrial Participation Program, and the role of research and technology in Saudi Arabia’s defense strategy.

GAMI was established to grow the Kingdom’s military industries sector, in line with the Vision 2030 target of localizing more than 50 percent of defense expenditures by 2030.

GAMI is the regulator, enabler and licensor of the sector, and is responsible for its development and empowerment. 

Since the launch of Vision 2030 just five years ago, Saudi Arabia has achieved significant socioeconomic milestones while showing tremendous progress in transforming many key sectors of the economy. 

As a result of GAMI’s commitment to its mandate, the military industries sector has rapidly transformed and is now on a steady path to becoming a major contributor to Saudi Arabia’s non-oil gross domestic product. 

Al-Ohali emphasized the breadth of opportunities that Saudi Arabia’s defense localization presents to global investors and US defense partners.

Development of the military industries sector requires a whole ecosystem of research and technology institutions, a skilled workforce and other support functions, in addition to local production capabilities, he said. 

Roosevelt recalled the long history of cooperation between the US and Saudi Arabia, and predicted that America will continue to play a dominant role in supporting the Kingdom through future strategic relationships.

He said the USSBC will continue facilitating connections between US and Saudi companies, and educating American businesses about the benefits of engaging in the Saudi market.

Topics: US-Saudi Business Council (USSBC) General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Ahmad Al-Ohali H. Delano Roosevelt

Related

GAMI, Tawazun ink MoU for cooperation on defense industries
Business & Economy
GAMI, Tawazun ink MoU for cooperation on defense industries
GAMI hosting cutting-edge Saudi tech at IDEX defense expo
Saudi Arabia
GAMI hosting cutting-edge Saudi tech at IDEX defense expo

Humvee maker strikes military vehicle deal with Egypt

Humvee maker strikes military vehicle deal with Egypt
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

Humvee maker strikes military vehicle deal with Egypt

Humvee maker strikes military vehicle deal with Egypt
  • The company will study the feasibility of developing an in-country assembly and manufacturing capability to allow Egypt to replace or supplement its existing Humvee fleet
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Humvee manufacturer AM General has struck an initial agreement to help develop the production of military vehicles in Egypt.
The deal with the Egyptian Ministry of Military Production is expected to become a long term partnership to develop and build tactical vehicles in-country, the US-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The company will study the feasibility of developing an in-country assembly and manufacturing capability to allow Egypt to replace or supplement its existing Humvee fleet.
“Today’s signing ceremony further solidifies our long-standing relationship with the government of Egypt,” said AM General President CEO Andy Hove. “We look forward to applying our manufacturing and design expertise to help grow the Egyptian automotive industry.”
The agreement is part of a broader push to develop more domestic military manufacturing in Egypt which is already a major defense sector importer. Arab states are ramping up spending on local defense sector investments as part of their economic diversification agendas which aim to create more local jobs while at the same time substituting value-added imports with locally manufactured alternatives.

Topics: Egypt Military Defense automotive

Related

After Humvee, US Army to unleash latest beast
World
After Humvee, US Army to unleash latest beast
Iraq ‘lost 2,300 Humvee armored vehicles in Mosul’
Middle-East
Iraq ‘lost 2,300 Humvee armored vehicles in Mosul’

Oman to grant foreign investors 10-year residency

Oman to grant foreign investors 10-year residency
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

Oman to grant foreign investors 10-year residency

Oman to grant foreign investors 10-year residency
  • Program is open to foreign retirees
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman has announced a new program under which foreign investors are granted long-term residency, Asharq reported citing a statement by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

The Investor Residence program will be for a period of five to 10 years, subject to renewal, and is open to foreign retirees, the ministry said.

The program, starting in September, aims to attract quality investments according to clear and specific controls.

Topics: #oman #residency

Related

Oman reinstates movement ban to curb coronavirus spread
Middle-East
Oman reinstates movement ban to curb coronavirus spread
Oman, slowest vaccinator in the Gulf, pushes campaign amid COVID-19 surge
Middle-East
Oman, slowest vaccinator in the Gulf, pushes campaign amid COVID-19 surge

Abu Dhabi commissions solar farm in West Africa’s Togo

Abu Dhabi commissions solar farm in West Africa’s Togo
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi commissions solar farm in West Africa’s Togo

Abu Dhabi commissions solar farm in West Africa’s Togo
  • The Mohamed Bin Zayed Solar PV Complex is expected to power around 158,000 homes and businesses in the country
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: An Abu Dhabi-funded solar plant in Togo, West Africa is now fully operational, state news agency WAM reported.

The Mohamed Bin Zayed Solar PV Complex, a 50-MW project financed by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), is expected to power around 158,000 homes and businesses in the country.

The country’s first solar plant is located in Blitta, Togo, and spans around 92 hectares in the African nation’s Centrales region.

The new clean energy source will reduce the community’s reliance on firewood and charcoal, and aid Togo’s national agenda to increase renewable energy share by 50 percent by 2025, and to double it by 2030.

ADFD provided 55 million dirhams ($15 million) in concessionary loans to finance the project, which was developed by Amea Togo Solar, a subsidiary of the UAE-based clean energy developer Amea Power.

The funding is part of ADFD’s joint facility with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), where the pair vows to support the development of renewable energy projects around the world.

“Africa holds tremendous promise for renewable power generation, which can bring improved energy access and reliability of supply while creating jobs and economic opportunity,” IRENA’s Director-General Francesco La Camera said.

In 2020, ADFD and IRENA signed loan agreements worth 121 million dirhams with the governments of Togo, Niger, and Liberia to advance clean energy in Africa.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Renewable Energy solar power Africa Togo

Related

US pledges funding to help Egypt move to solar power
World
US pledges funding to help Egypt move to solar power
Dubai firm uses solar power to make water out of air
Business & Economy
Dubai firm uses solar power to make water out of air

Latest updates

UN chief warns no Syria cross-border aid would be ‘devastating’
UN chief warns no Syria cross-border aid would be ‘devastating’
ABG leads first global diversity, inclusion census in GCC
ABG leads first global diversity, inclusion census in GCC
Red Sea Development Company prepares facility to accommodate its 14,000 employees
Red Sea Development Company prepares facility to accommodate its 14,000 employees
UK trials underway for new virus-testing system
UK trials underway for new virus-testing system
Indian fintech provider plans expansion into KSA, Oman
Indian fintech provider plans expansion into KSA, Oman

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.