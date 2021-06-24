You are here

  • Home
  • Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund

Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund

Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva backs a trust to allow rich countries to channel some of their new IMF reserves to poor and middle-income counterparts. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pfz8b

Updated 24 June 2021
Reuters

Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund

Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund
  • The COVID crisis is expected to leave 47 of the 82 vulnerable countries with gross debt already above levels deemed sustainable.
Updated 24 June 2021
Reuters

PARIS: Plans for a new IMF “Resilience and Sustainability” fund that would expand its support to dozens more vulnerable countries gained key international backing on Thursday ahead of crucial meetings.
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva this month proposed the new trust to allow rich countries to channel some of their new IMF reserves to poor and middle-income counterparts ravaged by COVID or climate change.
“This is something we certainly support” said Lars Jensen, a senior economist on the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the author of a new report on how the IMF’s new funding should be directed.
The UNDP estimates the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT), which is also expected to play a key role in a voluntary redistribution of new ‘Special Drawing Rights’ (SDRs) money, is only open to 55 of the world’s 82 most debt-vulnerable developing economies.
The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations alone will receive $283 billion of the overall $650 billion SDR allocation. All “high-income” countries will get $438 billion, whereas 75 of the poorest countries will get $62 billion among them.
The COVID crisis is expected to leave 47 of the 82 vulnerable countries with gross debt already above levels deemed sustainable.
Additionally, nine of the 10 most climate-change vulnerable countries are also highly debt-vulnerable developing economies.
“As a possible development objective of an SDR channelling to vulnerable countries, it would be natural to target climate due to its global implications,” Jensen said, adding that the fund could even bulked up by leveraging it in borrowing markets.
G7 leaders have already signaled their backing to redistribute $100 billion of the new SDR money. Georgieva has said that China has expressed interest in participating and that she expected other major emerging economies to do the same.
The IMF’s executive board will meet on Friday on the next steps and finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies will discuss the SDR reallocation issue when they meet in Venice in July.
Scott Morris of the Center for Global Development said funding for the proposed new IMF trust was already earmarked in the US Treasury’s recent budget request to Congress, underscoring Washington’s support.
The US Treasury is working closely with the IMF to explore options and design mechanisms for channelling SDRs to vulnerable countries, one US Treasury official told Reuters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.
“The IMF’s proposed Resilience and Sustainability Trust is one of the options under discussion,” the official said, without elaborating on other options.
Jensen said he hoped the new fund would also give debt-strained countries who have so far resisted restructuring their debt for fear of losing access to borrowing markets, a safety net to take that step.

Topics: IMF COVID-19 economy

Related

Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund
Business & Economy
Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund

IMF approves one year $5.2bn stand-by arrangement for Egypt

IMF approves one year $5.2bn stand-by arrangement for Egypt
Updated 4 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

IMF approves one year $5.2bn stand-by arrangement for Egypt

IMF approves one year $5.2bn stand-by arrangement for Egypt
  • IMF authorizes Egypt to withdraw $1.7bn after reform program review
Updated 4 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a 12-month stand-by arrangement for Egypt, with access equivalent to 3.76 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDR) equivalent to about $5.2 billion.

After a strong track record of successfully completing a home-grown economic reform program supported by the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility in 2016-2019, Egypt was one of the fastest growing emerging markets prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the IMF said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new arrangement aims to help Egypt cope with challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing IMF resources to meet Egypt’s balance of payments needs and to finance the budget deficit. It will be allowed to withdraw $1.7bn after its reform program has been reviewed.

“Over the past few years, Egypt saw strong growth, falling unemployment, moderate inflation, buildup of strong reserve buffers, and significant reduction in public debt,” said Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair Antoinette Sayeh.

Sayeh emphasized Egypt’s commitment to broaden and deepen structural reforms, and refocus to address the economic health crisis during the pandemic.

Topics: #egypt #imf

Related

Egyptian president approves July pension and wage increases
Business & Economy
Egyptian president approves July pension and wage increases
Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund
Business & Economy
Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund

Egyptian president approves July pension and wage increases

Egyptian president approves July pension and wage increases
Updated 57 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian president approves July pension and wage increases

Egyptian president approves July pension and wage increases
  • Pensions to be raised 13 percent at cost of 31 billion Egyptian pounds
  • Minimum wage to rise from 2,400 Egyptian pounds from 2,000
Updated 57 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s official gazette published President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s decision to increase pensions as of the beginning of July, Al Arabiya reported.

Pensions will be raised 13 percent at a cost of 31 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.9 billion) and minimum monthly wages will be increased from 2,000 Egyptian pounds to 2,400 Egyptian pounds at a cost of 37 billion Egyptian pounds.

This decision will complete the total of the pension, subsidies and increases to minimum wages, local papers reported.

Egyptians’ salaries have jumped more than 240 times in about 41 years, according to data compiled by Al Arabiya.

Egypt’s budget, to be implemented in early July, also includes two bonuses at a cost of about 7.5 billion Egyptian pounds, and an increase in stimulus at a total cost of about 17 billion Egyptian pounds.

Topics: #egypt #inflation #wages

Related

Egypt to implement eighth increase in household electricity prices in July
Business & Economy
Egypt to implement eighth increase in household electricity prices in July
Egypt inflation accelerates to 5-month high in May
Business & Economy
Egypt inflation accelerates to 5-month high in May

Saudi Aramco chairman to join Reliance Industries board

Saudi Aramco chairman to join Reliance Industries board
Employees work at the Reliance Industries Petrol pump in Navi Mumbai. (AFP)
Updated 24 June 2021
Reuters

Saudi Aramco chairman to join Reliance Industries board

Saudi Aramco chairman to join Reliance Industries board
Updated 24 June 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU: Reliance Industries said on Thursday Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the Indian conglomerate’s board.
Reliance had announced a sale of a 20 percent stake in its oil-to-chemicals business for $15 billion in 2019 to Aramco, the world’s top oil exporting firm.
However, the deal had stalled after oil prices and demand crashed last year due to the pandemic.

Topics: energy India

Related

Aramco completes issuance of international trust certificates for $6bn sukuk
Business & Economy
Aramco completes issuance of international trust certificates for $6bn sukuk
India’s Reliance to push on with retail deal in battle with Amazon
Business & Economy
India’s Reliance to push on with retail deal in battle with Amazon

Cheap Dubai cost of living may attract rich expats, says Tellimer

Cheap Dubai cost of living may attract rich expats, says Tellimer
Updated 55 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Cheap Dubai cost of living may attract rich expats, says Tellimer

Cheap Dubai cost of living may attract rich expats, says Tellimer
  • Dubai cost of living is 20 percent below Singapore and Hong Kong
Updated 55 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Cheaper Dubai property prices may attract rich expatriates who are affluent enough to move for lifestyle and wealth preservation reasons, Tellimer said.
Dubai has liberalized its visa regime, falls under the UAE’s Abraham Accords with Israel, and has maintained a globally rare sense of normality during the pandemic helped by an efficient vaccination program, the emerging markets research group noted.
The emirate, famed for its glitzy developments and lavish lifestyle, now has a cost of living that is 20 percent below Hong Kong and Singapore.


“The main driver of this competitiveness is residential property prices, which, since the start of 2015, are up 35 percent in Hong Kong, flat in Singapore, and down 30 percent in Dubai,” Tellimer said.
Since 2010, property rentals are down 45 percent and other items (groceries, transport, utilities) have fallen by 10 percent.
The emirate has relaxed its visa rules recently and has attracted an influx of so-called digital nomads and other investors.

Topics: #dubai #property #expats

Related

Dubai jet ski tour named world’s top activity by Tripadvisor
Business & Economy
Dubai jet ski tour named world’s top activity by Tripadvisor
16km cycling track to be built alongside Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach
Sport
16km cycling track to be built alongside Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach
Dubai property deal values at four-year high
Business & Economy
Dubai property deal values at four-year high

Arkan board approves merger with ADQ’s Emirates Steel

Arkan board approves merger with ADQ’s Emirates Steel
Updated 24 June 2021

Arkan board approves merger with ADQ’s Emirates Steel

Arkan board approves merger with ADQ’s Emirates Steel
  • ADQ's Senaat will own 87.5 percent of Arkan after the merger
Updated 24 June 2021

ABU DHABI: UAE-based Arkan Building Materials Co. said its board has approved its proposed all-share acquisition of Emirates Steel Industries.

Arkan will acquire Emirates Steel with 5.1 billion ordinary shares at 0.798 dirhams each for a total value of 4.07 billion dirhams ($1.11 billion), it said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi stock exchange. The deal will leave Arkan 87.5 percent owned by Senaat, a unit of Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ.

The merger still needs to be approved by Arkan’s general assembly, it said in the statement.

Senaat, the UAE’s largest industrial conglomerate, proposed the deal on May 9. ADQ assumed ownership of Senaat from the Abu Dhabi Executive Council in March 2020.

“This transaction with Emirates Steel will accelerate our ambitions by combining two sector leaders in the UAE, thereby expanding our product portfolio and order book significantly,” said Arkan Chairman Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri. “Arkan is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the construction and building materials sectors, as the world begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Related

ADQ-owned Senaat offers to merge Arkan Building Materials with Emirates Steel
Business & Economy
ADQ-owned Senaat offers to merge Arkan Building Materials with Emirates Steel

Latest updates

Al-Ittihad’s Ahmed Hegazi joins Egypt’s Olympic squad as Mohamed Salah looks set to miss out on Tokyo
Al-Ittihad’s Ahmed Hegazi joins Egypt’s Olympic squad as Mohamed Salah looks set to miss out on Tokyo
IMF approves one year $5.2bn stand-by arrangement for Egypt
IMF approves one year $5.2bn stand-by arrangement for Egypt
Charley Hull, Anne Van Dam, Catriona Matthew and Minjee Lee latest golfers confirmed for $1 million Aramco Team Series — London
Charley Hull, Anne Van Dam, Catriona Matthew and Minjee Lee latest golfers confirmed for $1 million Aramco Team Series — London
American jailed for betraying military sources in Iraq
American jailed for betraying military sources in Iraq
Hilal Al-Helwe strikes down Djibouti and sees Lebanon through to 2021 FIFA Arab Cup
Hilal Al-Helwe strikes down Djibouti and sees Lebanon through to 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.