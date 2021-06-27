Dubai-based Amato to open Arab Men’s Fashion Week with film starring Indian model

US-Iraqy beauty mogul Huda Kattan donates $100,000 to Gaza aid efforts

DUBAI: US-Iraqi makeup mogul Huda Kattan has taken to Instagram to reveal that she and her sisters have donated $100,000 to Doctors Without Borders in Gaza.

“Gaza may not be trending anymore, but the reality is the people there still need our help,” the Huda Beauty founder wrote on Instagram.



“My sisters and I donated $100,000 to @doctorswithoutborders. I chose them because I know they are on ground and I can see where my money is going. I know we all want to help make a difference so let’s do it together by bringing awareness and aid to those who need it most,” she added.

Kattan recently took to social media to speak out about the current bombardment of Gaza by Israel and the forced evictions faced by Palesntians.

In an Instagram video, Dubai-based entrepreneur and founder of the Huda Beauty brand, and skincare label Wishful, Kattan said: “I am really annoyed at some of the things that have been happening on some of the social media platforms.

“There have been very unjust things going on in Palestine right now. Hopefully, most of you have been able to experience the opportunity to buy your own home, and I just recently did. I can’t imagine somebody coming into the home that I built and telling me I have to leave and taking it away from me.”

The 37-year-old makeup artist also accused Instagram of hiding or “completely” deleting posts about Palestine. “It is really disappointing, because a lot of these outlets have outwardly said, ‘we are going to allow fake news.’ But they won’t allow us to post or protest?” she added.

“One of the gifts of social media is the equal opportunity to spread news and to spread the things of how we see them. But that’s not actual, it depends on which side you are fighting actually. Because if you are on the wrong side, it will get hidden, or deleted, or nobody is going to see it.

“I know I have a beauty brand and I am not supposed to talk about politics or whatever, but it is unjust, and I want to stand for what’s right whether or not it makes me unpopular,” Kattan said.