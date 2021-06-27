Dubai-based Amato to open Arab Men’s Fashion Week with film starring Indian model

“I am extremely happy and blessed to be working with fashion legend Furne Amato and celebrity producer Josh Yugen for this monumental project in my career,” said Riaz, who is known for his participation in Indian reality television show “Bigg Boss.”
“This film is about a new beginning, changing the norms and challenging the future,” One said in a released statement. “I believe that designers are born not just to adapt but to create. Amato’s ‘Genesis’ is a canvas of hope, waiting for the sun to shine and the colors of nature to touch life. It is not just about the dresses but the intense feelings that heralds with it - because the collection changes but the emotion lingers.”
Former model Halima Aden to speak about finding your authentic self at One Young World Summit
27 June 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: US-Somali model Halima Aden is set to be a speaker at this year’s One Young World Summit, a global forum that brings together the world’s youngest leaders for a series of keynote speeches, panels, workshops, networking and more. This year’s edition will be taking place across different venues in Munich, Germany, from July 22-25.
“I’m so excited to be attending this year’s One Young World, it’s going to be magical, so I can’t wait to see you,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram account.
A Muslim, the UNICEF ambassador, who made her runway debut in 2017 at the Yeezy Season 5 show, added a clause to her contract with IMG Models to ensure the agency agreed that she would never have to remove her hijab.
“My mom asked me to quit modeling a LONG time ago. I wish I wasn’t so defensive,’’ Aden wrote in a lengthy Instagram post detailing why she decided to take a step back from modeling. “Thanks to COVID-19 and the breakaway from the industry, I have finally realized where I went wrong on my hijab journey.’’
After a long hiatus from the fashion industry, Aden, who was born in a Kenyan refugee camp before relocating to Minnesota with her family, revealed in May that she is set to make a return.
Writing to her 1.3 million Instagram followers, alongside a photo of herself posing with American designer Tommy Hilfiger, she said: “Shooting a super special project with one of my favorite designers @tommyhilfiger.”
Details on the project are still under wraps.
She is also set to host the annual Fashion Challenge for Kenyan non-profit organization RefuSHE in October.
“My sisters and I donated $100,000 to @doctorswithoutborders. I chose them because I know they are on ground and I can see where my money is going. I know we all want to help make a difference so let’s do it together by bringing awareness and aid to those who need it most,” she added.
Kattan recently took to social media to speak out about the current bombardment of Gaza by Israel and the forced evictions faced by Palesntians.
In an Instagram video, Dubai-based entrepreneur and founder of the Huda Beauty brand, and skincare label Wishful, Kattan said: “I am really annoyed at some of the things that have been happening on some of the social media platforms.
“There have been very unjust things going on in Palestine right now. Hopefully, most of you have been able to experience the opportunity to buy your own home, and I just recently did. I can’t imagine somebody coming into the home that I built and telling me I have to leave and taking it away from me.”
The 37-year-old makeup artist also accused Instagram of hiding or “completely” deleting posts about Palestine. “It is really disappointing, because a lot of these outlets have outwardly said, ‘we are going to allow fake news.’ But they won’t allow us to post or protest?” she added.
“One of the gifts of social media is the equal opportunity to spread news and to spread the things of how we see them. But that’s not actual, it depends on which side you are fighting actually. Because if you are on the wrong side, it will get hidden, or deleted, or nobody is going to see it.
“I know I have a beauty brand and I am not supposed to talk about politics or whatever, but it is unjust, and I want to stand for what’s right whether or not it makes me unpopular,” Kattan said.
Gigi Hadid, Fai Khadra front Ralph Lauren fragrance
26 June 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Gigi Hadid is the new face of the Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum, the US label’s new masculine scent meant to represent “the best night of your life.”
The part-Palestinian model appears in a campaign video, set in a swanky nightclub of the same name as the fragrance, alongside IRL best friends, US-Palestinian artist Fai Khadra as well as model and musician Lucky Blue Smith and artist and actor Luka Sabbat.
However, things quickly turned hazardous on the set when the stars accidentally sprayed perfume into each other’s mouths, Hadid revealed to People magazine.
When asked what was the biggest danger posed on set, she said: “Spraying each other in the mouth with perfume! Not on purpose, but when you have to spray a lot of fragrance in a room you just end up consuming it.
“We all turned out fine, but don’t try it at home.”
While it is a short film, it was Hadid’s first major night out in New York City in a long time — partly because of the coronavirus pandemic and also because she gave birth to her daughter, Khai, in September.
Khadra told People Magazine: “It brought us all back together after a year and a half of being in lockdown and not really seeing each other. Some of us live in LA, some of us live in New York . . . Ralph’s Club brought us all together.”
The new fragrance was inspired by Ralph Lauren’s “one-night-only” 2019 fashion show, which was set in a swanky 1920s-style Ralph’s Club, and which was opened by Hadid.
In fact, the catwalk star, who was born to US-Palestinian real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid, landed one of her first modeling gigs for Ralph Lauren.
She recently revealed to Forbes that when she was 16 she “randomly got casted” for a small Ralph photoshoot in Malibu.
“Ralph was one of my first jobs before ever moving to New York, or starting modeling professionally or full-time. So, it is an honor to do this campaign and it was an honor to open the show,” she told the publication.
DUBAI: Following the shocking claims that Britney Spears made while speaking to the court during a June 23 conservatorship hearing, in which she shared details of her anguish after 13 years under the legal arrangement overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, celebrities took to social media to show their support for the popstar.
Justin Timberlake, whom Spears dated between 1999 and 2002, said: “What’s happening to her is just not right. No one should ever be held against their will,” adding “[My wife] Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time.”
After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.
Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.
No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.
Jameela Jamil called it “the most bizarre theft of freedom that has happened right in front of our eyes for over a decade now.”
Mariah Carey tweeted: “We love you Britney! Stay strong!”
Wishing All the luck in the world to Tahani’s good friend, Britney Spears today. It is the most bizarre theft of freedom that has happened right in front of our eyes for over a decade now, and I hope she finds assistance with organizing her life that she is comfortable with now.
Doctor's advice: How to get a safe, flawless tan this summer
26 June 2021
Khaoula Ghanem
DUBAI: It goes without saying that spending a long time in the sun can have extremely dangerous long-term side effects.
No matter what your skin tone, the sun’s rays can lead to hyperpigmentation, premature wrinkles and — most seriously — skin cancer.
“A suntan is a sign that the skin has been damaged by ultraviolet rays,” Dr. Nabeela Rashid, dermatology and cosmetology specialist at Dubai’s Medcare Hospital Al-Safa, told Arab News.
“When your dermis is exposed to the sun’s ultraviolet rays, your skin increases the production of melanin as a way to try to protect your skin from further damage. This extra melanin gives suntanned skin its darker appearance,” she added.
While Rashid explained that there are some benefits to be gained from exposing your skin to the sun, such as boosting serotonin, improving sleep quality and increasing levels of vitamin D, which is essential for bone health, she stressed that the dangers must not be ignored.
“It is important to know that ultraviolet rays also affect the genetic material of the skin, which causes damage that can lead to skin cancer, wrinkles, freckling, age spots and spider veins,” she said. “But the main long-term risk of tanning is skin cancer, either built up gradually over a lifetime or due to short bursts of high exposure to sunlight.”
The good news is that, thanks to technology, achieving a safe sun-kissed glow has never been easier. There are a slew of self-tanning formulas available on the market that are odorless, dry quickly, and don’t give your skin the dreaded orange hue.
Rashid recommends sunless tanning products that contain dihydroxyacetone (DHA) for those who want to achieve a relatively long-lasting simulated tan without the risks of photodamage.
But even when using sunless tanners, you must still ensure that your skin is adequately protected from the sun, she added, as self-tanning formulas do not offer SPF. She also noted that it is important to do a patch test for allergies, or consult a doctor, before using any product containing DHA, as allergic contact dermatitis is its most common side effect.
Her top tip for achieving a flawless, sunless glow is exfoliating beforehand, as she said it not only ensures that the tan is applied evenly, but also prolongs the glow.
“By exfoliating before the tanning procedure, your dead skin cells, which shed approximately every two weeks, are removed and your skin is prepared as an excellent base for the tanning solution,” Rashid explained.
Below, some more tips for a smooth, streak-free tan this summer.
Prior to application, exfoliate your body with a loofah or an exfoliating glove in the shower. Pay extra attention to very dry areas, such as your elbows and knees.
Use an applicator mitt, which helps ensure an even, streak-free tan without staining your hands.
Fake tan can cling to dry areas, so ensure that you moisturize your limbs regularly prior to applying the self-tanner. Continue to hydrate your skin to avoid peeling and patchiness.
If you want to tan your face, use a product that is specifically formulated for that purpose. If you choose not to tan this area, you may want to switch your shade of foundation to match your tanned body.