IMF adds Sudan to the Heavily Indebted Countries Initiative

The IMF announced last week that it had obtained financing pledges from 101 of its members to Sudan. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
  • This paves the way for Sudan to reduce its debts, estimated at over $50 billion
RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board approved Sudan joining the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, Asharq Business reported, citing an official at Sudan's finance ministry.
This paves the way for Sudan to reduce its debts, estimated at over $50 billion, which have prevented the country from resolving its worsening economic crisis.
The IMF approval came after the Council decided that Sudan had reached the point of taking the required actions in accordance with the initiative.
The IMF announced last week that it had obtained financing pledges from 101 of its members, amounting to more than $1.415 billion, to Sudan, allowing for comprehensive forgiveness of Sudan’s external debt.

OPEC+ expected to move to cool overheating oil market

OPEC+ expected to move to cool overheating oil market
Updated 44 min 48 sec ago
  • The outlook for crude demand has been steadily improving in recent months
LONDON: The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries will meet on Thursday and are expected to agree to boost production in August in order to meet demand and dampen recent price rises.
While improvement in demand drove the group’s most recent rises in production, now price levels will also be a guiding force behind the club’s decisions.
After demand dropped when the coronavirus pandemic broke out last year and crude prices briefly turned negative, the club led by Saudi Arabia and Russia imposed sharp production cuts in order to raise prices.
The 13 members of OPEC and their 10 allies in the OPEC+ grouping were rewarded by seeing prices for the two contracts of reference, Brent and WTI, recover to around $75 per barrel, levels not seen since October 2018.
However that strategy has worked almost too well and the group is currently following a policy of cautiously turning the taps back on.
While on the face of it buoyant prices are a boon for producers — and some of them will be pushing to increase output to cash in — there are also risks.
Russia is expected to favor increasing output, as it has done at several recent OPEC+ meetings.
Moscow “may be more inclined to support a production increase in order to ensure a higher market share while limiting the risk of rising non-OPEC production,” according to Ole Hansen from Saxobank.
“Pressure will likely not only come from within the group, but there will also be growing calls from key consumers to cool the market down, as countries come out of the other side of Covid-19 lockdowns,” says Warren Patterson of ING bank.
India is a notable example. The world’s third-largest consumer of crude has been hit by a vicious coronavirus wave in recent months and has urged OPEC+ “to phase out crude output cuts to temper rising inflationary pressures,” noted Stephen Brennock from PVM.
“If prices remain this high, this will eat into consumers’ disposable incomes and potentially choke economic growth, which, over time, will weigh on crude prices,” explained Fawad Razaqzada of Thinkmarkets.
The OPEC+ states have left themselves soom room for maneuver as they are currently still planning to leave 5.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in the ground over the month of July that they could easily extract and sell.
Most investors are currently expecting a modest rise of some 500,000 bpd over the month of August.
But OPEC+ always has the capacity to surprise.
The outlook for crude demand has been steadily improving in recent months.
In its last report in mid-June, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast that global demand would outstrip pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022.
Jeffrey Halley of Oanda noted that demand will be boosted as “Americans embrace a travel intensive summer” on cars, planes, and cruises, as well as due to the fact that “the global vaccination rollout is improving.”
As ever in recent months, the group will have to pay attention to diplomatic developments relating to one of its members in particular — Iran.
If current negotiations on a US return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are successful, the country may be able to resume exporting oil at levels prior to 2018, when former US President Donald Trump dramatically withdrew from the deal and imposed sanctions.
However, this would be unlikely to affect the market until later in the year and there are plenty of other factors at play.
The spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus has led to fresh restrictions being imposed in Australia, South Africa and Thailand.
Since December the OPEC+ countries have been meeting every month in order to calibrate their strategy as closely as possible to the latest developments.

Egypt establishes 7 new spinning and weaving factories

Egypt establishes 7 new spinning and weaving factories
Updated 50 min 6 sec ago
  • Under the contracts, three new factories will be established in the Misr Spinning and Weaving Company
RIYADH: The Egyptian Cotton & Textile Industries Holding Co. has signed contracts with Orascom Construction to build seven new factories at an estimated construction cost of 2.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($165.9 million), Asharq Business reported.
Under the contracts, three new factories will be established in the Misr Spinning and Weaving Company in El-Mahalla El-Kubra City, on an area of about 102,000 square meters. They include a textile factory, another for textile preparations and recycling, and a third for dyeing, to produce cotton and terry fabrics.
The other four factories will be established in the Damietta for Spinning & Weaving Company to produce jeans fabrics.
Cotton, spinning and weaving companies developments are being implemented in parallel with developments in the existing factories, said Hisham Tawfik, minister of the Egyptian public enterprise sector, the business news site reported.

Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from Oman and UAE

Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from Oman and UAE
Updated 54 min 56 sec ago
  • A ban was extended on inbound travel from Oman, the UAE and most countries in South Asia, to ward off highly contagious COVID-19 variants
MANILA: President Rodrigo Duterte has prolonged restrictions on movement and businesses in the Philippine capital and nearby provinces until mid-July, and retained stricter COVID-19 curbs in central and southern areas, an official said on Tuesday.
A ban was extended on inbound travel from Oman, the UAE and most countries in South Asia, to ward off highly contagious COVID-19 variants.
Infections in the capital region, home to at least 13 million people, have dropped since peaking in April, but some provinces are battling spikes as the country scrambles to distribute and administer vaccines.
Entertainment venues, amusement parks, and contacts sports are prohibited in the capital region and nearby provinces, while restaurants, gyms and indoor tourist attractions are allowed to operate at up to 40 percent capacity.
But 21 cities and provinces outside the capital remain under tighter measures to contain the virus.
Local officials have two days to appeal to the president over the restrictions, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.
The Philippines has fully vaccinated only 2.5 million people, or just 3.6 percent of the 70 million targeted for immunization this year.
It has received 17.5 million vaccine doses, mostly those of Sinovac, among 40 to 55 million doses of various brands on order for June to September.
In a weekly national address, Duterte told local officials to prepare cold storage facilities for the vaccines.
With more than 1.4 million cases and 24,456 deaths, the Philippines has among the most coronavirus deaths and infections in Asia.

$2.55 billion drive boosts hopes of Egypt’s slum dwellers

Updated 29 June 2021
  • The flotation of the pound had caused an increase in cost to 32 billion Egyptian pounds, and the bill for eliminating slums and unsafe areas had eventually amounted to 40 billion Egyptian pounds
CAIRO: The bill for eliminating slums in Egypt will be 40 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.55 billion), and the completion of the scheme will be celebrated on Wednesday, Director of the Slum Development Fund Khaled Siddik has announced.

Siddik said that 357 areas and 1,105 markets had been identified for redevelopment, and construction of the last 45,000 housing units would be completed within two months.

The fund director said that 21 percent of the residents of the Maspero Triangle had elected to return to the area and they had been given a choice of three housing options.

Siddik said that a future plan had been drawn up to develop the unplanned areas and Islamic Cairo.

A study was also underway to change the name of the fund to the Civilization Development Fund, and an initial cost of EGP 17 billion had been set aside for eliminating slums, he said.

With the start of slum redevelopment there had been a stronger desire to provide improved facilities — characterized by all the services that citizens needed to lead a decent life. This had raised the cost of the scheme to 24 billion Egyptian pounds.

The flotation of the pound had caused an increase in cost to 32 billion Egyptian pounds, and the bill for eliminating slums and unsafe areas had eventually amounted to 40 billion Egyptian pounds.

As for the alternative housing projects for the slums that had been completed, Siddik said that the Al-Asmarat project — with its three phases — had a total of 18,200 housing units, costing 3.6 billion Egyptian pounds.

He also listed Al-Mahrousa project, which included 4,912 units, costing more than 1.3 billion Egyptian pounds, and Rawdat Al-Sayeda Zeinab project (formerly Tel Al-Aqrab) which included 816 units, costing 330 million Egyptian pounds, and the Ahalina 1 project, which included 1,096 units, costing 640 million Egyptian pounds.

Sadik said that the (Ahalina 2) project included 1,400 units, costing 840 million Egyptian pounds, and the (Bashayer Al-Khair 1, 2, 3) project included 15,000 units, at a cost of more than 4 billion Egyptian pounds.

In addition, the fishermen’s village in Ras El-Bar area, and the Red Sea projects in Safaga, El-Qusair, Ras Ghareb and Hurghada, had 1,600 units, costing more than 1.3 billion Egyptian pounds.

He also referred to the Tabia project in Marsa Matrouh, Lemital in the New Valley, and Halayeb and Shalateen with 2,000 housing units.

The development of Islamic Cairo has recently been commissioned, and plans and consultations have begun to start implementation on the ground.

Riyadh awaits IPO tsunami

Riyadh awaits IPO tsunami
Updated 29 June 2021
  • Up to 30 companies in talks to launch listings by the end of this year
DUBAI: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Monday approved a request by Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. (STC Solutions) to float a 20 percent stake as part of an initial public offering (IPO).

The STC Solutions approval remains valid for six months from June 28. On the same day, the CMA also approved applications from Banan Real Estate Co. and Canadian Medical Center Co. to register shares for a listing on the Nomu Parallel Market.

Monday’s announcements come as anecdotal evidence indicates that there is a veritable tsunami of IPOs lined up for Tadawul later this year.

“It’s unprecedented. From September onwards they will be coming thick and fast,” said one financial consultant who asked not to be named.

Anecdote aside, it appears to be part of a growing trend of Saudi dominance of regional new equity issues. Tadawul was the venue of choice for regional IPOs last year, accounting for more than three quarters of the value of new listings. In the first quarter of 2020, even though the overall values of IPOs were well down on last year, that proportion grew to a staggering 98 percent, accounted for by two big Riyadh listings — Alkhorayef Water and Power and Thebe Rentacar.

That looks set to be overtaken by the flood of listings on Tadawul in the second half. 

Mazin Al-Sudairi, head of research at Riyadh investment bank Al Rajhi Capital, told Arab News: “We don’t know the numbers for sure — there are so many we have not been able to quantify it.”

The anonymous financial consultant said he was aware of 30 companies talking to the Capital Markets Authority, the stock market regulator, with a view to getting a slot for an IPO later this year. “Of course, some might not make it, but even so it looks roughly like an IPO per week in Riyadh from September onwards,” he added.

In comparison the other big financial market in the region — the UAE — is much further down the curve.  

The recent decision by the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala to float its satellite business Yahsat will be the first IPO since 2017. In Dubai, the trend seems to be the other way, with several big quoted companies seeking to delist their shares.

Why should this be happening now in Riyadh? There appears to be a confluence of benign factors that make this a good time for Saudi private companies to be looking to sell shares.

First, valuations are historically high on Tadawul. The index hit a multi-year high on the back of post-pandemic economic recovery and rising oil prices, and valuations are around 35 times earnings, much more than regional rivals.

The Saudi market has always been the biggest and most liquid in the region, while Saudi citizens and residents — a big target in any retail tranche of forthcoming offerings — have accumulated investable capital during the lockdown months.

At the same time, the private equity industry in the Kingdom has matured, and some big investments are ready for exit. “More family businesses and entrepreneurs have got bigger and are more aware of the attractions of public-listed status, like governance and succession,” said Al-Sudairi.

Finally, there is the background of economic diversification underway in the Kingdom as part of its Vision 2030 strategy. This seeks to encourage the private sector, a natural breeding ground for IPOs.

The government took the lead in the market flotation process with the historic 2019 IPO of Saudi Aramco, which has encouraged others to explore equity markets as a fundraising source. “There are a lot of companies flourishing outside the government sector, in internet and e-commerce for example, that are potentially very interesting for investors,” said Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive of Nomura Asset Management in the Middle East.

Who is leading the charge to IPO in Riyadh? Some have already declared their interest, like the internet services arm of telecom giant STC, which earlier this year said it was considering a plan to float shares on Tadawul. There have also been recent reports that Bahraini telecom group Batelco was considering the possibility of a dual listing of shares in Manama and Riyadh, in what would be a first for the region.

And, of course, there is Tadawul itself. Plans are advanced to float its own shares, possibly by the end of the year, in a milestone event for the exchange and for the Saudi financial industry.

