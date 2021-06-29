You are here

Lebanese security forces on high alert as violent protests continue

Lebanese security forces on high alert as violent protests continue
A man walks near a burning fire blocking a road, during a protest against mounting economic hardships, in Beirut, Lebanon June 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanese security forces on high alert as violent protests continue
An ambulance moves near burning fire blocking a road, during a protest against mounting economic hardships, in Beirut, Lebanon June 28, 2021. (Reuters)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese security forces on high alert as violent protests continue

Lebanese security forces on high alert as violent protests continue
  • Protestors beat, injure bank employees in Beirut to force transfers to Turkey
  • President Aoun heads defense council meet as tensions skyrocket in many regions
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Supreme Defense Council has asked the military and security services to stay on high alert to prevent attempts to destabilize the security situation amid the financial and political crises the country is facing.
The council, headed by President Michel Aoun, convened on Tuesday amid protests against the fuel shortage.
Promises to provide fuel after the partial lifting of subsidies have not reduced the public anger nor the never-ending queues at gas stations.
During the meeting, Aoun said that “what happened in front of the gas stations is unacceptable,” stressing that “humiliating citizens is unacceptable under any circumstances, and all concerned parties should work to prevent the recurrence of such scenes.”
Aoun objected to “roads being closed as they cause additional suffering to citizens.”
He said: “Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but it should not turn into chaos and riots, and the security authorities should not be lenient.”
The attempt to contain the chaos coincided with a comprehensive strike carried out by all banks in Lebanon on Tuesday to protest the attack on the headquarters of the Lebanese Swiss Bank on Hamra Street in Beirut.
The bank said that “about a hundred people occupied the bank’s general administration building on Monday and beat the employees, injuring three of them, as they used violence to force managers to make money transfers to Turkey.”
Since November 2019, banks have refrained from making transfers abroad in light of the financial crisis.
The bank’s administration said the attackers belonged to a charity called Baneen, which had demanded the courts approve the transfers, but the Judge of Urgent Matters dismissed the case.
The banks’ association condemned the attack and called on “the competent judicial and security agencies to pursue the perpetrators.”
Meanwhile, street protests continued on Tuesday as citizens blocked roads in different areas to express their anger over dire living conditions and the fuel shortage.
The rush to the gas stations that dared to operate amid the tense climate inspired several brawls.
Protesters destroyed a gas station in the Akkar region due to the owner’s reluctance to sell diesel and petrol, despite not running out, but was waiting to sell the fuel at higher prices.
Fadi Abu Shakra, a representative of the union of fuel distributors and gas stations in Lebanon, told Arab News: “A delegation from the union met the minister of interior in the caretaker government to discuss the security situation at gas stations in light of the many fights that are erupting.
“The minister asked gas station owners to refrain from filling gallons to prevent them from being stored in homes since this poses a danger to citizens, and to only sell small quantities for motorcycle owners to prevent them from selling fuel on the black market.”
Abu Shakra stressed that “fuel will be available to the Lebanese within a few days, as the remaining ships will be unloaded and the quantities delivered after the Banque du Liban began opening credits for ships anchored off the Lebanese coast.”
While covering the long queues in front of a gas station in Beirut’s southern suburbs, a foreign journalist was attacked and detained by Hezbollah on Monday.
In a statement, the Tahalof Watani publication condemned the attack on Matt Kynaston, a correspondent of the Beirut daily, NOW Lebanon, “who was only doing his job,” demanding the security and judicial agencies “pursue the aggressors and punish them as required by justice and to protect the freedom of media professionals, which is guaranteed by the Lebanese Constitution.”
In a similar vein, an investigation session with the anti-Hezbollah cleric, Ali Al-Amin, was postponed. A case was filed against him by Hezbollah supporters, who accused him of participating in a meeting in Bahrain that was allegedly attended by Israelis.
A sit-in was organized in front of the Palace of Justice in Beirut in solidarity with Al-Amin on Tuesday.
The protesters raised banners saying, “ideas are more powerful than your guns,” and “violent messages do not silence the voice of our freedom.”
Samy Gemayel, the head of Lebanon’s Kataeb Party, expressed his solidarity with Al-Amin “and support for his free and open mind in the face of oppression and close-minded people.”
He added: “We will not accept intimidation, and we will bring down the police state and the militias behind it.”

UN expert backs probe into Iran’s 1988 killings, Raisi’s role

UN expert backs probe into Iran’s 1988 killings, Raisi’s role
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

UN expert backs probe into Iran’s 1988 killings, Raisi’s role

UN expert backs probe into Iran’s 1988 killings, Raisi’s role
  • Rehman is concerned at reports that some “mass graves” are being destroyed as part of a continuing cover-up
  • “It’s very important now that Mr. Raisi is the president (-elect) that we start investigating what happened in 1988 and the role of individuals,” he said
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: The UN investigator on human rights in Iran has called for an independent inquiry into allegations of state-ordered executions of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 and the role played by President-elect Ebrahim Raisi as Tehran deputy prosecutor.
Javaid Rehman, in an interview with Reuters on Monday, said that over the years his office has gathered testimonies and evidence. It was ready to share them if the United Nations Human Rights Council or other body sets up an impartial investigation.
He said he was concerned at reports that some “mass graves” are being destroyed as part of a continuing cover-up.
“I think it is time and it’s very important now that Mr. Raisi is the president (-elect) that we start investigating what happened in 1988 and the role of individuals,” Rehman said from London, where he teaches Islamic law and international law.
A probe was in the interest of Iran and could bring closure to families, he said, adding: “Otherwise we will have very serious concerns about this president and the role, the reported role, he has played historically in those executions.”
Raisi, a hard-line judge, is under US sanctions over a past that includes what the United States and activists say was his involvement as one of four judges who oversaw the 1988 killings. Amnesty International has put the number executed at some 5,000, saying in a 2018 report that “the real number could be higher.”
Raisi, when asked about allegations that he was involved in the killings, told reporters: “If a judge, a prosecutor has defended the security of the people, he should be praised ... I am proud to have defended human rights in every position I have held so far.”
Rehman said: “We have made communications to the Islamic Republic of Iran because we have concerns that there is again a policy to actually destroy the graves or there may be some activity to destroy evidence of mass graves.”
“I will campaign for justice to be done,” he added.
Raisi succeeds Hassan Rouhani on Aug. 3, having secured victory this month in an election marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions.
Rehman denounced what he called “deliberate and manipulative strategies adopted to exclude moderate candidates and to ensure the success of a particular candidate.”
“There were arrests, journalists were stopped from asking specific questions about the background of the presidential candidate Mr.Raisi and there was intimidation toward any issues that were raised about his previous role and background.”
Iran has never acknowledged that mass executions took place under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the revolutionary leader who died in 1989.
“The scale of executions that we hear imply that it was a part of a policy that was being pursued...It was not just one person,” Rehman said.
He said there had also been “no proper investigation” into the killing of protesters in Nov. 2019, the bloodiest political unrest since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
“Even by conservative estimates we can say that more than 300 people were killed arbitrarily, extrajudicially, and nobody has been held accountable and no compensation,” he said.
“There is a widespread and systemic impunity in the country for gross violations of human rights, both historically in the past as well as in the present.”

Police, Palestinians clash as Israel begins demolition in Jerusalem’s Silwan

Police, Palestinians clash as Israel begins demolition in Jerusalem’s Silwan
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

Police, Palestinians clash as Israel begins demolition in Jerusalem’s Silwan

Police, Palestinians clash as Israel begins demolition in Jerusalem’s Silwan
  • Bulldozer escorted by Israeli police flattened Harbi Rajabi's butchers shop in Silwan neighbourhood
  • Palestinian medics said 13 people were injured in Tuesday's confrontations
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel demolished a Palestinian shop in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan on Tuesday, triggering scuffles between police and protesters who accused authorities of discriminatory enforcement of building permits in the holy city.
Palestinians seek East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in a 1967 war, for a future state. Israel deems all of Jerusalem its capital — a status not recognized internationally — and has encouraged Jewish settlement of predominantly Palestinian areas.
A bulldozer escorted by Israeli police flattened Harbi Rajabi’s butchers shop in the neighborhood which is overlooked by the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest shrine in Islam and the most sensitive site in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The shop is one of at least eight properties that residents said were slated for demolition. The residents say many have been there for decades, even from before 1967. The authorities have earmarked the land for a park and say the shops and homes have been built illegally.
Mahmoud Basit who runs the butchers told Reuters 14 family members depended on income from there. “We have no other way to support our families,” said Basit, who added he would have to look for new work from scratch.
Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Arieh King said “around 20” buildings in Silwan — which Israel refers to by its Hebrew name Shiloach — had received demolition orders. Around another 60 buildings there were in violation of Israeli zoning laws, he told Reuters.
Palestinians in Silwan say it is near-impossible to get building permits. They see the demolitions as designed to drive them from Jerusalem. Disputing this, King said the municipality had approved hundreds of new Palestinian homes in Silwan.
Palestinian medics said 13 people were injured in Tuesday’s confrontations in Silwan. Police said two officers were hurt by stone-throwers and that three people were arrested for disorderly conduct and assault.
The municipality had given Palestinians until June 28 to dismantle the structures themselves. King said the land would be cleared to make way for the park and public buildings, adding that Silwan’s biblical links made it “an important historical site.”
Nader Abu Diab, who also received a demolition order, lives in fear of the knock on the door from municipal inspectors.
“My grandchildren ask me questions and I can’t answer them. They’re children. What can I tell them? That they’re going to demolish our home?” Abu Diab, 55, said.
His brother, Fakhri Abu Diab said he applied seven times for an Israeli permit to expand his home in Silwan “but it was always rejected”. He added that over a hundred Palestinians could become homeless if the current round of demolitions continues.
The future of another East Jerusalem neighborhood, Sheikh Jarrah, was one of the flashpoints at the heart of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants last month.

El-Sisi stresses importance of preventing escalation in Israeli-Palestinian tensions

El-Sisi stresses importance of preventing escalation in Israeli-Palestinian tensions
Updated 29 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi stresses importance of preventing escalation in Israeli-Palestinian tensions

El-Sisi stresses importance of preventing escalation in Israeli-Palestinian tensions
  • Egypt has worked hard to stop Israeli-Palestinian tensions from escalating following a conflict that erupted on May 10 and lasted 11 days
Updated 29 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed on Tuesday Egypt’s support for all efforts to reach a just and lasting solution between Palestine and Israel in order to achieve a comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

In a phone call to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the first between them after Bennett took office, El-Sisi stressed the importance of preventing an escalation of tension between the Palestinians and Israelis, as well as the importance of supporting Egyptian efforts to rebuild the Palestinian territories.

Bassam Rady, the Egyptian presidency spokesman, said the development of bilateral relations was also discussed during the call.

Bennett expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by Egypt to achieve security and stability in the region and broker a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. He also praised its sponsorship of prisoner exchange negotiations and the results achieved since the two countries signed the peace agreement under American auspices.

After his recent first security meeting, Bennett said that he would not accept violence and rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and that his government would not tolerate any rogue terrorist organizations, stressing that “Tel Aviv’s patience has run out.”

Regarding Hamas’ retention of the remains of missing soldiers and Israeli citizens in the last seven years, he said: “We will do everything in our power to bring them home.”

Egypt has worked hard to stop Israeli-Palestinian tensions from escalating following a conflict that erupted on May 10 and lasted 11 days, amid Palestinian anger over Israeli police raids in the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem and plans to expel Palestinians from Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Iran ‘examining’ whether to extend IAEA monitoring deal

Iran ‘examining’ whether to extend IAEA monitoring deal
Updated 29 June 2021
AFP

Iran ‘examining’ whether to extend IAEA monitoring deal

Iran ‘examining’ whether to extend IAEA monitoring deal
  • Iran restricted access to some of its nuclear facilities to inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency
  • Initially agreed for three months, the compromise was extended for a further month but then expired on June 24
Updated 29 June 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran is “examining” whether to extend an agreement to allow the UN to monitor some of its nuclear activities, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Tuesday.

Questions around IAEA cameras and other surveillance tools are part of broader talks underway in Vienna to try to salvage Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

Iran restricted access to some of its nuclear facilities to inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear watchdog, in February under a law passed late last year.

Since then, the Islamic Republic has refused to provide real-time footage from IAEA cameras and data from other surveillance devices that the UN agency has installed in these locations.

The IAEA and Tehran have nevertheless negotiated a compromise that guarantees a certain degree of monitoring of Iran’s nuclear program.

The monitoring equipment remains in the IAEA’s custody, but the data is in the possession of Iran and should not be deleted as long as the arrangement remains in force.

Initially agreed for three months, the compromise was extended for a further month but then expired on June 24. The IAEA has since been urging Tehran to inform it of its intentions.

Regarding the agreement with the IAEA, “we are examining the need [to renew it] and any other possibility,” Rabiei said Tuesday, without elaborating, at a press conference in Tehran.

On Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry had said “no decision” on the deletion or retention of the recorded data had been taken yet.

The 2015 nuclear deal offered Tehran relief from Western and UN sanctions in exchange for a commitment to never acquire nuclear weapons, and a drastic reduction of its nuclear program.

But the pact was torpedoed in 2018 by former US president Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew the United States and reimposed US sanctions and imposed new ones.

In retaliation, Iran renounced most of its key commitments restricting its controversial nuclear activities, which it says are for peaceful purposes only.

Indian COVID-19 mutant strain reaches Iraq

Indian COVID-19 mutant strain reaches Iraq
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Indian COVID-19 mutant strain reaches Iraq

Indian COVID-19 mutant strain reaches Iraq
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraq’s health minister announced on Tuesday that India’s mutated COVID-19 strain known as “Delta” had reached Iraq.

"The mutated Indian strain “Delta” is one of the most dangerous strains, and several factors have proven its presence, including the increase in infections among young people and the high number of patients admitted into intensive care,” Iraqi health official, Jasib Al-Hajami, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The number of those infected with coronavirus in a critical condition increased from 300 to more than 500 cases across the country, Hajami said.

 

