You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian media plead for protection after assaults by police

Palestinian media plead for protection after assaults by police

Israeli security forces fire tear gas to disperse Palestinian protesters amid clashes in the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem's predominantly Arab neighbourhood of Silwan on June 29, 2021. (AFP)
Israeli security forces fire tear gas to disperse Palestinian protesters amid clashes in the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem's predominantly Arab neighbourhood of Silwan on June 29, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nadqq

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Palestinian media plead for protection after assaults by police

Israeli security forces fire tear gas to disperse Palestinian protesters amid clashes in the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem's predominantly Arab neighbourhood of Silwan on June 29, 2021. (AFP)
  • Reporters Without Borders indicated that 12 Palestinian journalists, including five women, had been assaulted by Palestinian police in the West Bank during the clashes
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: On Monday, numerous Palestinian journalists mobilized outside the UN building in Ramallah to demand press freedom, in response to violent clashes with Palestinian security forces initially sparked by the death of Nizar Banat, a 43-year-old activist from Hebron.

Banat, a harsh critic of the Palestinian Authority (PA), died last week after security forces stormed his home and violently arrested him.

Palestinian journalists reportedly submitted a letter to the UN urging it “to take necessary and immediate measures” to protect press freedom.

The letter comes amid increasing attacks and harassment by Palestinian security forces against Palestinian journalists.

The Palestinian Journalist Syndicate also called on Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh to fire the Palestinian police chief for not protecting journalists and allowing undercover police to attack and arrest them.

“Journalists were deliberately targeted — especially women journalists in the field — through assault, hijacking of cameras, or theft of communication devices,” Ammar al-Dwaik, the director general of the Independent Commission for Human Rights, said.

Reporters Without Borders indicated that 12 Palestinian journalists, including five women, had been assaulted by Palestinian police in the West Bank during the clashes.

Similarly, in neighbouring Lebanon, three journalists were reportedly detained in South Beirut on Monday while covering the country’s fuel crisis.

The journalists were kidnapped by members of Hezbollah, but one of the reporters was reportedly released to the Lebanese authorities shortly after.

Topics: Palestinian journalists Jerusalem Israel

Related

Latest Shahid Original ‘Rashash’ features all-Saudi cast
Media
Latest Shahid Original ‘Rashash’ features all-Saudi cast
Hindu group files case against Twitter over allegedly ‘distorted’ India map. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter faces new headache in India after police complaint over controversial map

Latest Shahid Original ‘Rashash’ features all-Saudi cast

Latest Shahid Original ‘Rashash’ features all-Saudi cast
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Latest Shahid Original ‘Rashash’ features all-Saudi cast

Latest Shahid Original ‘Rashash’ features all-Saudi cast
  • Airing from July 9, thriller will include actors Yagoub Al-Farhan, Naif Al-Daferi
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Arabic content streaming platform Shahid VIP is set to launch Saudi thriller “Rashash,” an Original series produced by MBC Studios.

The drama is based on the life of 1980s criminal Rashash and the Saudi police’s efforts to bring him to justice.

The series is the brainchild of British television screenwriter, Tony Jordan, known for “Hustle” and “EastEnders,” who wrote the show alongside Sheikha Suha Al-Khalifa and Richard Bellamy. It is directed by Colin Teague, an award-winning English filmmaker best-known for productions “Doctor Who” and “Jekyll and Hyde.”

In line with Shahid and MBC Group’s aim to promote local talent, “Rashash” features an all-Saudi cast including Yagoub Al-Farhan, Naif Al-Daferi, Khaled Yeslam, Fayez Bin Jurays, and Sumaya Rida. Although the script was originally written in English, it was finalized in Arabic with special attention given to the Saudi dialect.

“This type of fast-paced action and drama is a genre that hasn’t been previously showcased in a Saudi series – especially a production of this magnitude,” said Al-Daferi.

“Rashash” is the biggest Arabic production for any streaming company so far, according to Shahid, and is a collaboration between regional and international award-winning talent using best-in-class production equipment.

To successfully pull off a production of this scale, MBC Studios also worked with Abu Dhabi’s media and entertainment hub twofour54 as well as the government in order to receive approval for the use of weapons, explosives, and the printing of money.

Although the shooting was scheduled to have been completed in 90 days, it took much longer due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions. Over half the filming took place in the desert, with three days dedicated to scenes shot from a helicopter.

The eight-episode Arabic series will feature English subtitles with one 55-minute episode dropping every week starting on July 9.

Topics: media Shahid

Related

Exclusive “The Last Flight” runs at 103 minutes and will also be shown as a three-part series. It will also air on ShahidVIP and the BBC. (Supplied) video
Media
First look: the shocking details behind MBC’s explosive Carlos Ghosn documentary
MBC Group’s short-term plans involve continuing to invest in producing more premium content with several exclusive titles currently in production. (File/MBC)
Media
MBC GROUP announces Ramadan 2021 performance

Twitter faces new headache in India after police complaint over controversial map

Hindu group files case against Twitter over allegedly ‘distorted’ India map. (File/AFP)
Hindu group files case against Twitter over allegedly ‘distorted’ India map. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

Twitter faces new headache in India after police complaint over controversial map

Hindu group files case against Twitter over allegedly ‘distorted’ India map. (File/AFP)
  • Hindu hardline group files complaint against Twitter's country head over allegedly distorted India map.
  • The complaint accuses Twitter’s India boss and another company executive of breaching the country’s IT rules.
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

LUCKNOW: A Hindu hard-line group has filed a complaint with police against Twitter’s country head after politically sensitive regions were depicted outside a map of India on its website, kickstarting an investigation in a fresh headache for the US tech firm.
A map on Twitter’s careers page showed Jammu and Kashmir region, which is claimed by both India and Pakistan, as well as the Buddhist enclave of Ladakh outside India. That provoked an outcry on social media this week that comes amid strained relations between Twitter and New Delhi over the firm’s compliance with India’s new IT rules.
The complaint accuses Twitter’s India boss Manish Maheshwari and another company executive of breaching the country’s IT rules as well as laws designed to prevent enmity and hatred between classes.
“This has hurt my sentiments and those of the people of India,” Praveen Bhati, a leader of the group Bajrang Dal in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said in the complaint which was reviewed by Reuters. He also called it an act of treason.
Twitter did not respond to a request for comment. As of Tuesday, the map was no long visible on its site.
Maheshwari was only this month summoned by police in Uttar Pradesh for failing to stop the spread of a video that allegedly incited religious discord. Maheshwari has won relief from a court in that case.
India’s technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticized Twitter for its failure to abide by new Indian rules and for denying him access to his Twitter account.
To comply with rules that came into effect in May, companies such as Twitter must appoint a chief compliance officer, a grievance officer and another executive who will liaise with law enforcement and the government on legal requests. LinkedIn job postings show the three positions are open at Twitter.
A senior government official has previously told Reuters that Twitter may no longer be eligible to seek liability exemptions as an intermediary or the host of user content in India due to its failure to comply with the new IT rules. Activists say, however, it is a matter for the courts to decide.
Last year, the head of an Indian parliamentary panel accused Twitter of disrespecting New Delhi’s sovereignty, after mapping data showed Indian-ruled territory as part of China in what the social media firm said was a quickly resolved mistake.
Growing tension with New Delhi has discouraged US big tech firms about prospects for their largest growth market, so much so that some are rethinking expansion plans.

Topics: Twitter India Map Indian map

Related

Prasad has said Twitter has not complied with a new set of government rules that required them to appoint new compliance officers. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter’s India woes worsen as police summon chief over viral video

Facebook wins antitrust dismissal, surges to $1 trillion value

Facebook shares surged after the decision, lifting the company’s market valuation above $1 trillion for the first time. (File/AFP)
Facebook shares surged after the decision, lifting the company’s market valuation above $1 trillion for the first time. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 June 2021
AP

Facebook wins antitrust dismissal, surges to $1 trillion value

Facebook shares surged after the decision, lifting the company’s market valuation above $1 trillion for the first time. (File/AFP)
  • US judge dismisses the blockbuster antitrust action against Facebook filed last year by federal and state regulators.
  • The value of Facebook subsequently increased to over $1 trillion for the first time.
Updated 29 June 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: A US judge on Monday dismissed the blockbuster antitrust action against Facebook filed last year by federal and state regulators, helping lift the value of the social media giant above $1 trillion for the first time.
Judge James Boasberg of the US District Court of Washington, DC dismissed the cases filed in December by the Federal Trade Commission and more than 40 states, which could have rolled back Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and the messaging platform WhatsApp.
The federal lawsuit “failed to plead enough facts to plausibly establish a necessary element... that Facebook has monopoly power in the market for personal social networking services,” the judge said in a 53-page opinion, while allowing authorities the opportunity to refile the case.
In lawsuits filed in December that were consolidated in federal court, US and state officials called for the divestment of Instagram and WhatsApp, arguing that Facebook had acted to “entrench and maintain its monopoly to deny consumers the benefits of competition.”
The judge issued a separate opinion dismissing the case by the states, saying attorneys general had waited too long to bring the case for the acquisition of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.
The judge said the FTC complaint “says almost nothing concrete on the key question of how much power Facebook actually had... it is almost as if the agency expects the court to simply nod to the conventional wisdom that Facebook is a monopolizt.”
The federal agency based its case on a “vague” assertion that Facebook controlled more than 60 percent of the social networking market, but the FTC “does not even allege what it is measuring.”
Boasberg wrote that “the market at issue here is unusual in a number of ways, including that the products therein are not sold for a price... the court is thus unable to understand exactly what the agency’s ‘60 percent-plus’ figure is even referring to, let alone able to infer the underlying facts that might substantiate it.”
Still he ruled that “this defect could conceivably be overcome by re-pleading,” allowing the federal agency the possibility of refiling the action.
Facebook shares surged after the decision, lifting the company’s market valuation above $1 trillion for the first time.


In a statement, the company said, “We are pleased that today’s decisions recognize the defects in the government complaints filed against Facebook. We compete fairly every day to earn people’s time and attention and will continue to deliver great products for the people and businesses that use our services.”
The ruling comes a week after a US congressional panel advanced legislation that would lead to a sweeping overhaul of antitrust laws and give more power to regulators to break up large tech firms, specifically aiming at Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple.
The actions come amid growing concerns on the power of major tech firms, which have increasingly dominated key economic sectors and have seen steady growth during the pandemic.
Critics of Facebook said the rulings highlight the need to revise antitrust laws for the Internet age.
“This is a setback — not the end — in the FTC’s fight against dominant Big Tech monopolies like Facebook,” said Charlotte Slaiman of the consumer group Public Knowledge.
“The FTC should continue this important work, as the judge has indicated the agency can still file a new complaint if it can address these concerns. At the same time, Congress’ ongoing work to pass new laws and rules to address the power of Big Tech, as well as broader antitrust reforms, is now especially important and urgent.”

Topics: The United States IT court antitrust Facebook #competition

Related

US states aiming antitrust suit at Google
Media
US states aiming antitrust suit at Google
US to sue Google in biggest antitrust case in decades
Business & Economy
US to sue Google in biggest antitrust case in decades

Google takes down maps targeting hundreds of Thais accused of opposing king

Human rights groups said the maps included the private data and addresses of hundreds of people and could put them at risk of violence. (File/AFP)
Human rights groups said the maps included the private data and addresses of hundreds of people and could put them at risk of violence. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 June 2021
AP

Google takes down maps targeting hundreds of Thais accused of opposing king

Human rights groups said the maps included the private data and addresses of hundreds of people and could put them at risk of violence. (File/AFP)
  • Google took down two Google Maps documents that had listed the names and addresses of hundreds of Thai activists accused by royalists of opposing the monarchy.
Updated 29 June 2021
AP

SINGAPORE/BANGKOK: Google took down two Google Maps documents on Monday that had listed the names and addresses of hundreds of Thai activists who were accused by royalists of opposing the monarchy, the technology company said.
Thai royalist activist Songklod "Pukem" Chuenchoopol told Reuters he and a team of 80 volunteers had created the maps and planned to report everyone named on them to police on accusations of insulting the monarchy.
A spokesperson for Alphabet's Google said by email "the issue is now fixed", and noted: "We have clear policies about what's acceptable for user generated My Maps content. We remove user generated maps that violate our policies."
A version of one of the maps seen by Reuters included the names and addresses of nearly 500 people, many of them students, together with their photos in university or high school uniforms. It had received over 350,000 views.
The faces of those named had been covered by black squares with the number 112, in reference to the article under the country's criminal code which makes insulting or defaming the monarchy punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Neither map could be accessed when Reuters tried to open them late on Monday.
Songklod said that he and the team of volunteers sought to highlight those they accused of breaking that law.
"When each of us sees something offensive posted on social media, we put it on the map," he said. Describing it as a "psychological" warfare operation, Songklod said the aim was to dissuade people from online criticism of the monarchy.
Youth-led protests that began last year brought unprecedented criticism of the monarchy and calls for its reform both on the streets and online.
The government did not immediately respond to comment on the removal of the Google Maps or the content they contained.
Songklod, 54, a retired army captain and prominent right-wing activist, said he considered the operation targeting opponents of the monarchy a "massive success" despite the removal of the maps.
The royalist activist said the content in them had come from public research.
Human rights groups and critics of the establishment said the maps included the private data and addresses of hundreds of people and could put them at risk of violence.
"I started to get panicked messages from young people in Thailand who had been doxxed in a royalist document on Google Maps accusing them of being anti-monarchy," said Andrew MacGregor Marshall, a Scotland-based critic of the monarchy and one of the earliest to highlight the existence of the maps.
"It’s clear that young Thai people who just want democracy are facing worsening risks."

Topics: Google google maps Thailand activists opponent

Related

Social media users demand ‘Palestine’ added to Google Maps
Offbeat
Social media users demand ‘Palestine’ added to Google Maps
Thai pro-democracy activists march against government
World
Thai pro-democracy activists march against government

Google restores services after multiple users face outage

Reports of Google outage on Downdetector have dropped significantly to single digits. (File/AFP)
Reports of Google outage on Downdetector have dropped significantly to single digits. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

Google restores services after multiple users face outage

Reports of Google outage on Downdetector have dropped significantly to single digits. (File/AFP)
  • Platforms including Google, YouTube, and Gmail were down, with users citing issues with login and accessing the website in parts of North America.
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

Multiple users complained about an outage affecting Alphabet Inc's search engine Google as well as its streaming and email services late Monday before services were restored, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.
Platforms including Google, YouTube, and Gmail were down, with users citing issues with login and accessing the website in parts of North America, according to Downdetector.
More than a thousand users were having difficulties with the search engine at one point, the outage monitoring website showed, and users were also facing issues with YouTube TV and Google Drive.
Reports of Google outage on Downdetector have dropped significantly to single digits early Tuesday.
The issue affecting the platforms was not immediately clear.
Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment after business hours.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Topics: Google Outage Youtube The United States

Related

A message on the ANZ app told customers: 'Sorry, something went wrong. Please try again later. If you need help, give us a call anytime'. (File/AFP)
Media
Major banks, airlines hit in new global online outage
Google and Amazon said they would continue to assist the CMA with its enquiries. (File/AFP)
Media
Amazon, Google face formal fake review inquiry in Britain

Latest updates

Palestinian media plead for protection after assaults by police
Israeli security forces fire tear gas to disperse Palestinian protesters amid clashes in the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem's predominantly Arab neighbourhood of Silwan on June 29, 2021. (AFP)
Houthis order assets of private bank in Yemen to be frozen
An employee wearing a face mask and gloves counts local currency at a bank in the Yemeni capital Sanaa. (AFP file photo)
Lebanese security forces on high alert as violent protests continue
Lebanese security forces on high alert as violent protests continue
Oman non-oil economy up by 5.7% to $14.8bn in first quarter of 2021
Oman non-oil economy up by 5.7% to $14.8bn in first quarter of 2021
Saudi mortgage firm buys portion of ANB’s housing finance portfolio
Saudi traders chat as they follow a screen displaying Saudi stock market values at the Arab National Bank in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP file photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.