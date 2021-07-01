You are here

  • Home
  • Fatafeat hits all-time high on social media

Fatafeat hits all-time high on social media

Layla Tamim, commercial manager at Discovery Inc., Middle East and North Africa. (Supplied)
Layla Tamim, commercial manager at Discovery Inc., Middle East and North Africa. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8q8wu

Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

Fatafeat hits all-time high on social media

Fatafeat hits all-time high on social media
  • Arabic cooking channel amps up its social media efforts through custom content and partnerships
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Arabic cooking channel Fatafeat has announced the campaign results across its social media platforms for the first half of the year. The channel saw positive growth following a custom approach to content creation, especially during Ramadan.
Ahead of the holy month, Fatafeat signed an exclusive food content partnership with Facebook MENA. The partnership included more than 2,000 long-form content pieces, which were hosted on Facebook Watch.
Fatafeat’s commercial partners for the first half of 2021 included Nestlé, Puck, Pinar, Nutella, California Gardens, Australian Meat, Friesland Campina Middle East, Philips and Fiat. Each of these campaigns surpassed the pre-set objectives, with Fatafeat creating and delivering more than 100 sponsored pieces of content.
In Ramadan alone, Fatafeat saw an 88 percent month-on-month increase in engagement on Facebook, garnering over 29.7 million video views. Its Instagram content enjoyed a 63 percent increase in reach during the same period, and YouTube content received 2.49 million views.
“Ramadan 2020 was naturally a difficult year in the midst of lockdowns, but we managed to deliver for our clients and exceed expectations with some quick and creative thinking,” said Layla Tamim, commercial manager at Discovery, the parent company of Fatafeat.
“For Ramadan 2021, we wanted to build on this success and further amplify results for our clients, rounding out a strong first half of the year,” she added.
This year, Fatafeat also partnered with the UN World Food Program (WFP) to shed light on food wastage. Through a dedicated hashtag #StoptheWaste, the brand shared tips, tricks, short-form videos and leftover recipes, featuring Arabic star chef and WFP ambassador Manal Al Alem.
Overall, Fatafeat ended the first half of 2021 with an increase in subscribers across all social channels, with content engagement at an all-time high across owned and partner content, with 8.5 million, 1.4 million and 1.14 million subscribers on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube respectively.

Topics: Fatafeat Ramadan Facebook

Related

Titled “Fire Games with Chef Gürkan,” the Arabic-dubbed show will feature renowned Turkish chef and owner of the famous Gürkan Şef Steakhouse. (Supplied)
Media
Fatafeat announces new Turkish cooking competition
Fatafeat launches app in KSA ahead of Ramadan
Media
Fatafeat launches app in KSA ahead of Ramadan

Twitter wants to be the ‘best partner’ for celebs and media brands

Twitter wants to be the ‘best partner’ for celebs and media brands
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

Twitter wants to be the ‘best partner’ for celebs and media brands

Twitter wants to be the ‘best partner’ for celebs and media brands
  • How Twitter is working with celebs and media companies to improve the platform
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Twitter launched as a text platform back in 2006. Since then, it has evolved to include multimedia content and a host of other features making it the perfect site for everyone to voice their thoughts.

Compared to other social media companies, like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, Twitter is much smaller — a fact Twitter execs are well aware of.

“We have never been the biggest platform; we haven’t been the newest,” Sarah Rosen, head of Twitter’s US entertainment partnerships, said in a Variety podcast.

“So, we’ve always set out to be the best to work with,” she added. “We are not in competition with these other platforms.”

Rosen, in fact, advises clients and partners to leverage the entire social media ecosystem with a different approach for each platform. “It actually is better for them and better for us and better for the brand if they’re leveraging all these different platforms, but in the right way and in the right approach for those different communities.”

What sets the platform apart, according to Lara Cohen, global head of partners at Twitter, is that the platform is always at the center of any big cultural moment. Whether it’s an awards show or sports event, people always tune in to Twitter.

“It’s that added layer of conversation that gets added on to these big cultural moments that I think is really what makes Twitter special (and) that has always been sort of our secret sauce,” she said.

Moreover, users on Twitter are in a “discovery” mindset and are looking for authenticity, said Rosen.

“We are a place for realness, and that’s what resonates with users,” she said. From a tactical viewpoint, “people on Twitter actually read so your words in your tweet matter,” she said.

Both Rosen and Cohen were very candid about Twitter’s role as a secondary platform. “We were never looking to disrupt or replace traditional media,” said Cohen. Twitter’s goal was always to “amplify” and “be that second-screen experience” by expanding the reach of audiences and bringing fans and celebrities closer.

Because of this, it is important for celebrities and media companies to be true to their voice, and that might not be for everyone. “I want every star to use Twitter but I also know that some people are going to be more authentic and real and honest and I think those are always the stars that sort of really excel at Twitter,” said Cohen.

For example, Chrissy Teigen left Twitter but she returned a few weeks later. “She ultimately really decided she needs her voice here,” said Cohen.

Twitter recently launched Spaces, an audio-based conversation feature that allows people and companies to participate in live chats. Twitter has always been a place for conversation and the primary idea behind Spaces was to “reimagine conversation,” said Cohen. It’s also a way to “democratize” press junkets where audiences could also participate, as well as allow fans and stars to connect easily, she added.

From text to video and now in the pivot to audio, Twitter is diversifying the way people and brands can express, and monetize, themselves on the platform. Twitter will continue to evolve as it works on ways to offer more tools to its partners while making the platform a safer place.

And at the center of this evolution are, as have always been, two key factors: Conversation and authenticity.

“A lot of the evolution for us as a company is really drilling down to who we are and what our superpower is and our superpower is conversation and authenticity,” said Cohen.

Topics: Twitter social media

Related

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter's website back up after being down for several users
Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticized Twitter for its failure to abide by the IT rules in recent weeks, which came into effect in May. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter faces three police cases amid growing challenges in India

TikTok removed 7 million underage users and 62 million videos

TikTok said its automated systems detect and remove the vast majority of offending content. (File/AFP)
TikTok said its automated systems detect and remove the vast majority of offending content. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 July 2021
Agencies

TikTok removed 7 million underage users and 62 million videos

TikTok said its automated systems detect and remove the vast majority of offending content. (File/AFP)
  • TikTok removed 62 million videos for violating its guidelines, and more than seven million accounts of users suspected of being underage.
  • TikTok opened a content moderation center at its Los Angeles office last year to boost transparency. 
Updated 01 July 2021
Agencies

On Wednesday, TikTok published a transparency report in which it stated that it had removed nearly 62 million videos from its platform for violating its guidelines, and more than seven million accounts of users suspected of being under age 13 during the first three months of the year.
The videos accounted for less than 1 percent of the total posted on the platform and fell under categories such as “Adult nudity and sexual activities, harassment and bullying and hateful behavior,” the company said in a report released on its website.
About 8.5 million removals were from the United States, TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, added.

The company has put out transparency reports since 2019, after its platform that is massively popular among teenagers, came under scrutiny for content- and privacy-related issues which have also led some countries to ban the app.
TikTok, which has been beefing up its security and privacy features to retain users, opened a content moderation center at its Los Angeles office last year to boost transparency. 
In its first disclosure on underage users, TikTok said it uses a variety of methods, including a safety moderation team, that monitors accounts where users are suspected of being untruthful about their age.
Those age 12 or younger are directed to “TikTok for Younger Users” in the United States.


TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, is believed to have some one billion users worldwide including more than 100 million in the United States.
Last month, the Biden adminstration reversed orders from former president Donald Trump which would have banned TikTok or forced its sale to American investors.
The report comes with social media operators facing increased pressure to remove abusive and hateful content while remaining open to a variety of viewpoints.
TikTok’s transparency report said that in addition to the suspected underage users, accounts from nearly four million users additional were deleted for violating the app’s guidelines.
“Our TikTok team of policy, operations, safety, and security experts work together to develop equitable policies that can be consistently enforced,” the report said.
“Our policies do take into account a diverse range of feedback we gather from external experts in digital safety and human rights, and we are mindful of the local cultures in the markets we serve.”
TikTok said its automated systems detect and remove the vast majority of offending content: “We identified and removed 91.3 percent before a user reported them, 81.8 percent before they received any views, and 93.1 percent within 24 hours of being posted.”
Overall, fewer than one percent of the videos uploaded on TikTok were taken down for violations.
(AFP - Reuters)

Topics: TikTok videos underage users content

Related

US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review. (File/AFP)
Media
US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review
To help tackle the issue of cyber bullying, TikTok recently introduced measures giving creators more control, and prompting users posting negative comments. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Media
TikTok launches new tools to combat bullying

Twitter's website back up after being down for several users

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter. (File/AFP)
More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 July 2021
Reuters

Twitter's website back up after being down for several users

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter. (File/AFP)
  • Twitter was back up late on Wednesday after being down for multiple users.
Updated 01 July 2021
Reuters

Twitter Inc's website was back up late on Wednesday after being down for multiple users, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.
More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter as of 9:40 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (0140 GMT Thursday), about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. That number came down to less than 70 user reports in a little over two hours.
Twitter did not specify what had caused the outage but acknowledged that profile tweets were not loading for some web users and that they worked on a fix.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

 

Topics: Twitter Outage social media users

Related

Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticized Twitter for its failure to abide by the IT rules in recent weeks, which came into effect in May. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter faces three police cases amid growing challenges in India
Twitter will focus on individuals who apply for the features, but will also consider brands, publishers and nonprofit organizations. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter opens applications to test new content subscription features

STARZPLAY to exclusively live stream Lions’ MENA rugby tour

STARZPLAY to exclusively live stream Lions’ MENA rugby tour
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

STARZPLAY to exclusively live stream Lions’ MENA rugby tour

STARZPLAY to exclusively live stream Lions’ MENA rugby tour
  • Subscribers can watch games through Premier Sports add-on channel
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming platform STARZPLAY is expanding its selection of sports content through an exclusive deal with Premier Sports.

The agreement will allow the company to exclusively stream the upcoming Lions rugby tour of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Premier Sports acquired the broadcast rights to the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in the MENA region and through the partnership rugby fans in the region will be able to watch the game live and exclusively on STARZPLAY.

As part of the platform’s strategy to expand and diversify its content offering, it has created an add-on channel, Premier Sports, which will house the Lions’ games. Subscribers can access the channel for $15 per month.

Earlier this year, STARZPLAY partnered with Abu Dhabi Media to live stream Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events via the UFC add-on channel on the platform.

Maaz Sheikh, CEO and co-founder of STARZPLAY, said: “Since the launch of UFC, we continue to expand our sports offering and are confident that the newest add-on channel will be enjoyed by rugby fans in the region. We aim to cater to a diverse target audience offering rich and exciting content.”

Topics:  STARZPLAY television sport rugby

Related

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will appear as a guest on the Liwan Al Mudaifer Show. (Supplied)
Media
Saudi Crown Prince to give television interview to local Rotana network
MBC's Waleed Al-Ibrahim receives King Abdulaziz medal
Media
MBC's Waleed Al-Ibrahim receives King Abdulaziz medal

Twitter faces three police cases amid growing challenges in India

Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticized Twitter for its failure to abide by the IT rules in recent weeks, which came into effect in May. (File/AFP)
Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticized Twitter for its failure to abide by the IT rules in recent weeks, which came into effect in May. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

Twitter faces three police cases amid growing challenges in India

Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticized Twitter for its failure to abide by the IT rules in recent weeks, which came into effect in May. (File/AFP)
  • The battle between the Indian government and Twitter continues as police register three new cases against Twitter.
  • The charges allege that twitter hurt sentiments and promoted child pornography.
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

LUCKNOW: Police in India have registered three new cases against Twitter Inc. for allegedly hurting sentiments and promoting child pornography, marking an escalation in the row between the US firm and Indian authorities.
Police in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have named Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari in complaints after the politically sensitive regions were depicted outside a map of India on its careers website.
Late on Tuesday, police in the capital New Delhi said in a statement they have registered a case against Twitter for “availability of child sexual abuse and child pornographic material” on its platform.
Twitter did not comment on cases related to India’s map. On the New Delhi case, Twitter said it has a zero tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation.
The police cases come as Twitter faces a public relations nightmare and a backlash from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s federal government that has in recent weeks repeatedly criticized it for not complying with a new set of IT rules.
The tussle, coupled with discontent over the regulatory scrutiny of other US tech firms like WhatsApp and Amazon, has upset the business environment in a key growth markets, so much so that some companies are rethinking expansion plans.
The latest complaints against Twitter were triggered following an uproar on social media after a map on Twitter’s careers page showed Jammu and Kashmir, claimed by both India and Pakistan, as well as the Buddhist enclave of Ladakh, outside India. As of Tuesday, the map was no longer visible on its site.
“This has hurt my sentiments and those of the people of India,” Praveen Bhati, a leader of a hard-line Hindu group Bajrang Dal in Uttar Pradesh, said in the complaint which was reviewed by Reuters. He also called it an act of treason.
The child pornography case in New Delhi was registered after India’s National Commission for Protection of Child Rights wrote to police saying it had received a complaint about online threats against a minor girl, and found pornographic material on Twitter, according to a letter written by the rights group to police.
“Investigation has been taken up,” the Delhi police statement said.
The cases are set to amplify Twitter’s troubles in India. Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticized Twitter for its failure to abide by the IT rules in recent weeks, which came into effect in May.
Companies such as Twitter must now appoint a chief compliance officer, a grievance officer and another executive to liaise with law enforcement and the government on legal requests. LinkedIn job postings show the three positions are open at Twitter.
Non-compliance with those rules means Twitter may no longer enjoy the legal privilege in India that allowed it to not be held liable for user-generated content, lawyers and government sources say. Activists however defend Twitter, saying only courts can arrive at that decision.
Twitter India chief Maheshwari is battling another police case where he has been summoned to answer allegations that include inciting “hate and enmity” between Hindu and Muslim communities in relation to a video that went viral on its platform. A state court last week said no “coercive action” should be taken against Maheshwari in the case.

Topics: Twitter #India IT complaints

Related

Hindu group files case against Twitter over allegedly ‘distorted’ India map. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter faces new headache in India after police complaint over controversial map
Prasad has said Twitter has not complied with a new set of government rules that required them to appoint new compliance officers. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter’s India woes worsen as police summon chief over viral video

Latest updates

Wall Street ends the best half year since 1998
Wall Street ends the best half year since 1998
REVIEW: In the Cullinan, Rolls-Royce has made a gem of a car
REVIEW: In the Cullinan, Rolls-Royce has made a gem of a car
Aramco CFO Khalid Al-Dabbagh steps down
Aramco CFO Khalid Al-Dabbagh steps down
What We Are Eating Today: Breadhead
What We Are Eating Today: Breadhead
Siemens Energy to power 30,000 new homes in Riyadh
Siemens Energy to power 30,000 new homes in Riyadh

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.