You are here

  • Home
  • Regime shelling kills 9 civilians in NW Syria: Monitor

Regime shelling kills 9 civilians in NW Syria: Monitor

Regime shelling kills 9 civilians in NW Syria: Monitor
Displaced Syrian Mustafa Shaaban Abu Khalil walks alongside his son who lost a leg due to bombing, on a street in the rebel-held city of al-Bab northwest of Aleppo in northern Syria, on June 23, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2wvvb

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Regime shelling kills 9 civilians in NW Syria: Monitor

Regime shelling kills 9 civilians in NW Syria: Monitor
  • It killed five members of the same family - a man, his wife and three of their children - in the village of Iblin, two children in Balyun, and two girls in Balshun
  • The Idlib health directorate said the man killed in Iblin along with his family worked for its local branch
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

IBLIN: Seven children were among nine civilians killed by Syrian regime artillery fire Saturday in the northwestern rebel stronghold of Idlib, a war monitor said, as a UN agency condemned the "tragic" deaths.
The shelling also wounded around 15 others in several locations of the Jabal Al-Zawiya area in the south of the stronghold, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
It killed five members of the same family - a man, his wife and three of their children - in the village of Iblin, two children in Balyun, and two girls in Balshun, it said.
In Iblin, an AFP photographer saw the bodies of the family arrive at a health dispensary, wrapped in woollen and cotton blankets.
Nurses and others prepared the bodies for burial, cleaning the bloodied corpse of a young boy before swaddling it in white fabric, he said.
The Idlib health directorate said the man killed in Iblin along with his family worked for its local branch.
The United Nations children's agency, UNICEF, said the attacks were "just tragic" and "the worst" since a ceasefire brokered in March last year.
"An escalation of violence will only result in cutting short the lives of more children," UNICEF said.
Two of the girls killed were the daughters of a member of the White Helmets rescue group, UNICEF said, adding they were aged seven and 14.
"Last year alone, 512 children were verified killed in Syria, the majority in the northwest home to 1.7 million vulnerable children," UNICEF said.
Violations of the 2020 truce, brokered by regime ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey, are relatively frequent, as government forces maintain pressure on the rebel enclave.
In past weeks, Russian warplanes have pounded the southern Idlib region in tandem with artillery shelling by regime forces, according to the monitor.
The war in Syria has killed nearly 500,000 people since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceful demonstrations.

Topics: Syria Idlib

Related

Iran denies links to attacks on US forces in Iraq, Syria
Middle-East
Iran denies links to attacks on US forces in Iraq, Syria
Syria Kurds seek help in rehabilitating Daesh-linked minors
Middle-East
Syria Kurds seek help in rehabilitating Daesh-linked minors

IAEA deputy head to visit Iran for 'routine' matters - Iranian envoy

In late June, the International Atomic Energy Agency demanded an immediate response from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that had expired. (Reuters/File Photo)
In late June, the International Atomic Energy Agency demanded an immediate response from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that had expired. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 03 July 2021
Reuters

IAEA deputy head to visit Iran for 'routine' matters - Iranian envoy

In late June, the International Atomic Energy Agency demanded an immediate response from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that had expired. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The planned visit by Aparo, the IAEA's inspections chief, comes days after diplomats said that Iran has been restricting UN nuclear inspectors' access
Updated 03 July 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The deputy head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog IAEA is to visit Iran for "routine" matters and no talks are planned, Iran's envoy said on Saturday according to state media, as the agency awaits a reply from Tehran on an expired monitoring deal.

In late June, the International Atomic Energy Agency demanded an immediate response from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that had expired. Iran said this week it was yet to decide whether to extend the deal.

“(Massimo) Aparo...will visit Iran this coming week. His visit is in line with routine safeguards activities and within the framework of a comprehensive safeguards accord,” Kazem Gharibabadi said, according to the state news agency IRNA.

“Although we are in constant contact with the agency, no talks are planned for him in Tehran,” Gharibabadi said.

The planned visit by Aparo, the IAEA's inspections chief, comes days after diplomats said that Iran has been restricting UN nuclear inspectors' access to its main uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, citing security concerns after what it says was an attack on the site by Israel in April.

This follows various moves by Iran that breach its 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers after the US abandoned the agreement and re-imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Topics: Middle East Iran International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Related

Iran restricts IAEA access to main enrichment plant after attack, diplomats say
Middle-East
Iran restricts IAEA access to main enrichment plant after attack, diplomats say
Iran ‘examining’ whether to extend IAEA monitoring deal
Middle-East
Iran ‘examining’ whether to extend IAEA monitoring deal

43 missing off Tunisia after migrant boat sinks: Red Crescent

43 missing off Tunisia after migrant boat sinks: Red Crescent
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

43 missing off Tunisia after migrant boat sinks: Red Crescent

43 missing off Tunisia after migrant boat sinks: Red Crescent
  • The Tunisian navy rescued “84 illegal migrants of various nationalities”
  • The survivors picked up off Zarzis were aged between three and 40, the ministry said
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

TUNIS: At least 43 people were missing off the southeastern coast of Tunisia after a boat carrying more than 120 migrants sank, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Saturday.
“Eighty-four migrants were rescued and 43 others disappeared after a boat carrying 127 migrants sank off the coast of Zarzis” on Friday night, Mongi Slim of the Red Crescent told AFP.
The vessel had set off from Libya’s coast, he added, citing the accounts of survivors.
The Tunisian navy rescued “84 illegal migrants of various nationalities” including from Bangladesh, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea and Sudan, the defense ministry said.
The survivors picked up off Zarzis were aged between three and 40, the ministry said, without giving any number for those missing.
It said that the boat had departed the port of Zuwara, in northwestern Libya during the night between Monday and Tuesday.

Topics: Tunisia Tunisian Red Crescent migrants

Related

Tunisian doctors battle coronavirus spike
Middle-East
Tunisian doctors battle coronavirus spike
Update Tunisian PM Hichem Mechichi contracts COVID-19
Middle-East
Tunisian PM Hichem Mechichi contracts COVID-19

UAE reports 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths overnight

UAE reports 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths overnight
Updated 03 July 2021
Arab News

UAE reports 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths overnight

UAE reports 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths overnight
  • The country’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 637,877, including 1,831 deaths
Updated 03 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE reported 1,632 additional cases of COVID-19, plus six fatalities, from 291,676 tests done overnight.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in a statement also said the government continues to expand the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out necessary treatment protocols.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 637,877, including 1,831 deaths.

Abu Dhabi earlier launched Contact Tracing Assistant System, the first investigation and contact tracing system in the region. The system is designed to conduct a virtual chat with positive COVID-19 cases.

The goal of this system is to expand the scope of COVID-19 investigations to be more comprehensive, help predict and prevent COVID-19 transmission between community members, and communicate efficiently with positive cases in the shortest possible time, state news agency WAM said.

The system allows the investigation and contact tracing team to gather necessary information, such as who is returning from abroad, or a workplace, or who has recently come in contact with a positive case, to expand the investigation process, it added.

It will also ask for a list of possible contacts 48 hours before the positive result. The information obtained will be considered confidential and will not be shared with anyone outside the investigation team.

The system is available only in Arabic and English.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

Related

Emiratis barred from traveling to 14 countries included in UAE’s no-entry list
Middle-East
Emiratis barred from traveling to 14 countries included in UAE’s no-entry list
UAE confirms 1,663 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours
Middle-East
UAE confirms 1,663 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

Arab coalition destroys bomb-rigged Houthi boats off Hodeidah

Arab coalition destroys bomb-rigged Houthi boats off Hodeidah
Updated 03 July 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys bomb-rigged Houthi boats off Hodeidah

Arab coalition destroys bomb-rigged Houthi boats off Hodeidah
  • Militia continues to threaten maritime navigation and world trade in the southern Red Sea
  • Saudi air defenses earlier intercepted an armed drone
Updated 03 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed two Houthi boats rigged with bombs off Yemen’s Hodeidah port as the Iran-backed militants were preparing for an operation, state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The coalition said the militia continues to threaten maritime navigation and world trade in the southern Red Sea, in violation of the Stockholm Agreement due to its continued hostile operations against Hodeidah.
Saudi air defenses earlier intercepted an armed drone launched by the Houthis from Yemen towards Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Khamis Mushait, the Arab coalition command said.
In a statement, the command said the booby-trapped unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down over Yemeni air space just south of the Saudi Arabian border.
The attack was just the latest of the Iran-backed militia’s war crimes, the coalition claimed.

Topics: Hodeidah Houthi Houthis

Related

Special Yemeni parties support Saudi call for adherence to Riyadh Agreement
Middle-East
Yemeni parties support Saudi call for adherence to Riyadh Agreement
Saudi Arabia calls on Yemen, Southern Transitional Council ‘to respond urgently’ to Riyadh Initiative
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia calls on Yemen, Southern Transitional Council ‘to respond urgently’ to Riyadh Initiative

Iran fears ‘fifth wave’ of COVID linked to Delta variant

Iran fears ‘fifth wave’ of COVID linked to Delta variant
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

Iran fears ‘fifth wave’ of COVID linked to Delta variant

Iran fears ‘fifth wave’ of COVID linked to Delta variant
  • Iran is battling the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus
  • Iran says it is struggling to import vaccines for its population of 83 million
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani expressed fears on Saturday that Iran will be hit by a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, due to an outbreak of the Delta variant.
“It is feared that we are on the way to a fifth wave throughout the country,” Rouhani told a meeting of Iran’s anti-virus taskforce, warning the public to be careful as “the Delta variant has spread” in southern provinces.
Iran is battling the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus.
COVID-19 has killed more than 84,000 people out of over 3.2 million detected infections in the Islamic republic, according to official figures that authorities admit do not account for all infections.
The health ministry has classified as “red” — the highest category on Iran’s coronavirus risk scale — the capital Tehran and nine other cities in Tehran province.
The southern and southeastern provinces of Fars, Hormozgan, Kerman and Sistan-Baluchistan are also now classified as “red.”
Strangled by US sanctions that have made it difficult to make money transfers to foreign firms, Iran says it is struggling to import vaccines for its population of 83 million.
Just over 4.4 million people have received a first dose of vaccine in Iran, while only 1.7 million have received the necessary two doses, the health ministry says.
“God willing, the situation will improve in terms of vaccinations from next week,” Rouhani said.
The authorities in Iran have approved emergency use of two locally produced vaccines.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

Related

Iran denies links to attacks on US forces in Iraq, Syria
Middle-East
Iran denies links to attacks on US forces in Iraq, Syria
Iran restarts Bushehr nuclear power plant after overhaul
Middle-East
Iran restarts Bushehr nuclear power plant after overhaul

Latest updates

Max Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton 4th
Max Verstappen's latest pole was on his team's home track at the Red Bull ring, where he won from pole last weekend. (AFP)
Afghanistan finds deadly fungal infection in COVID-19 patients
Afghanistan finds deadly fungal infection in COVID-19 patients
IAEA deputy head to visit Iran for 'routine' matters - Iranian envoy
In late June, the International Atomic Energy Agency demanded an immediate response from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that had expired. (Reuters/File Photo)
43 missing off Tunisia after migrant boat sinks: Red Crescent
43 missing off Tunisia after migrant boat sinks: Red Crescent
Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.