Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery, announces visits to Slovakia and Hungary

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican says Pope Francis has gone to a Rome hospital for scheduled surgery for a stenosis, or restriction, of the large intestine.

The brief announcement Sunday afternoon didn’t say when the surgery would be performed but it said there would be announcement when the surgery is complete.

Just three hours earlier, Francis had cheerfully greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square in keeping with a Sunday tradition and told them he will go to Hungary and Slovakia in September.

A week earlier, Francis, 84, had used the same traditional appearance to ask the public for special prayers for the pope, which, in hindsight might have been hinting at the planned surgery at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic.

Pope Francis will visit Hungary and Slovakia from September 12 to 15, including celebrating a mass in Hungarian capital Budapest.

“I’m happy to announce that from September 12 to 15... I will go to Slovakia for a pastoral visit,” Francis told pilgrims gathered on Rome’s St. Peter’s Square for his traditional Sunday prayer.

He added that he would celebrate the closing mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest on September 12.

Francis’ visit to Slovakia will include the cities of Bratislava, Presov, Kosice and Sastin, the Vatican said in a statement.

Although more detailed plans for the trip will be announced later, there was no sign the pope intends to meet Hungary’s political leaders during his stop in Budapest.

* With AP and AFP

LONDON: England may soon abandon legal requirements for wearing masks, a government minister said Sunday as the nation waits for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce plans for easing COVID-19 measures.
Johnson is expected in the next few days to update England on “freedom day’’ — the plan to scrap the remaining restrictions on business and social interaction on July 19. British media widely reported that many requirements, including mask wearing, would also end.
“We are going to, I think, now move into a period where there won’t be legal restrictions — the state won’t be telling you what to do — but you will want to exercise a degree of personal responsibility and judgment and so different people will come to different conclusions on things like masks,’’ housing minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News. “The prime minister will set out more details on the national policy on some of those restrictions in the coming days.”
Some doctors have expressed concern about further easing of restrictions as infection rates rise, largely because of the more transmissible delta variant. Despite the jump in new infections, there hasn’t been an equivalent increase in hospitalizations and deaths, emboldening government ministers who believe Britain must learn to live with the virus.
The number of confirmed new infections recorded throughout the UK over the last seven days rose 67 percent from the previous week, according to government statistics. There were 118 coronavirus-related deaths reported last week, one less than the previous period.
Public health officials attribute the divergence of the figures to the success of Britain’s vaccination program. Almost 86 percent of UK adults have received at least one dose of vaccine and 63.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is increasingly likely to backtrack and offer MPs a vote on foreign aid cuts as warnings mount that the move could damage the reputation of his Conservative Party and the lives of impoverished people in the Arab world.
The Sunday Times reported that Johnson is “actively considering” plans to allow MPs a binding vote on the £4 billion ($5.6 billion) cuts to the overseas aid budget before the parliamentary summer recess, according to its sources.
Former Brexit Secretary David Davis is among 50 Conservative rebel MPs — including former Prime Minister Theresa May — who are planning to vote against a proposal to cut the foreign aid budget from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product to 0.5 percent despite the party committing to maintaining the figure in its 2019 general election manifesto.
Syria, Yemen, Libya and Lebanon are among the countries set to be hit hardest by the policy change.
Downing Street has maintained that the cuts are a temporary measure due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but has offered no timeframe for returning to the 0.7 percent target.
Davis told BBC Radio 4 last month that potentially lifesaving schemes had already been canceled as a result of the move. 
“It’s going to have devastating consequences across the world. Historically I’m a critic of aid spending, but doing it this way is really so harmful,” he said.
“You’ve got massive cuts in clean water which kills more children worldwide than almost anything else — 80 percent cut there,” he added.
“If you’re a small child and suddenly you get dirty water, you get an infection from it and you die, temporary doesn’t mean much.
“If you’re going to kill people with this, which I think is going to be the outcome in many areas, we need to reverse those immediately.”
The 0.7 percent figure is enshrined in law, and reducing it would lead to millions of pounds less being spent on supporting vital humanitarian causes in Yemen, Syria and across the Arab region.
Women’s reproductive health centers and childhood polio vaccination schemes are under fire. 
In June, Johnson avoided a parliamentary defeat after MPs were blocked from voting on an amendment to the proposed cuts, which had been proposed by Conservative rebels.
Parliament Speaker Sir Linsay Hoyle said Johnson had failed to show the House of Commons “the due respect which it deserves,” adding that the government must table an urgent, legally binding vote on the funding cuts.
A senior Whitehall source told the Sunday Times: “The rebels have made it clear that this issue is not going to go away. I think there is now a realization within government that this could become a much longer issue and there is legislation coming up that will require the goodwill of MPs.
“Giving MPs a vote in parliament is now under very active consideration and there is the very real prospect that it will happen before the summer recess.”
Andrew Mitchell, a former international development secretary and strong critic of foreign aid cuts, said: “The government needs to get off this hook, which is damaging our international reputation and leading to hundreds of thousands of avoidable deaths.”
He added: “They do not command a majority in the Commons on this issue. Too many Tory (Conservative) colleagues are deeply concerned and will not support the government’s current position.”
Davis said: “The simple truth is that this policy will lead to the death of women and children. It’s a breach of our manifesto promise, it’s very likely unlawful and has never been put before parliament.”
He added: “Many MPs feel an enormous moral imperative to put this right as soon as possible and much of the public feel the same.”

ATAMI, Japan: Rescuers in a Japanese holiday town hit by a deadly landslide were forced to suspend their search for survivors several times on Sunday as more rain lashed the devastated area.
Two women were confirmed dead after torrents of mud crashed through part of the hot-spring resort of Atami in central Japan on Saturday morning, following days of heavy downpours.
Nineteen people have been rescued and around 20 others are still missing, the town’s disaster-management spokesman Yuta Hara said.
“We are doing our best to rescue survivors while carefully checking the weather and other conditions,” he said.
Hara said around 130 homes and other buildings had been destroyed as the landslide swept through the residential area, leaving behind a quagmire that stretched down to the nearby coast.
Vehicles were buried and buildings tipped from their foundations, with an air-conditioning unit seen dangling from one devastated home toward the slurry below.
Hara said the landslide was one kilometer long and 120 meters wide at some points.
Hundreds of rescue workers and military personnel were combing through the mud and debris with diggers and on foot, climbing across cracked roofs and sticking poles into the ground to check for bodies.
TV footage showed coast guard divers searching in murky seas, while police officers scoured damaged houses with sniffer dogs.
Rain hampered rescue operations however, with workers forced to abandon the site multiple times as smaller landslides took place and disaster warning alerts were issued.
Survivors at a nearby evacuation center said of their panic when the landslide began.
“When I opened the door, everyone was rushing into the street and a policeman came up to me and said: ‘What are you doing here, you have to hurry, everyone is evacuating!’” local resident Kazuyo Yamada said.
“So I went out in the rain in a hurry, without changing, with just a bag.”
Fisherman Hisao Shima, 58, said that when he heard the landslide warning siren, at first he “didn’t think it was going to be that bad.”
“But when I stepped outside later, the rumbling of the ground all around was very strong,” he said.
Atami, around 90 kilometers southwest of Tokyo, saw rainfall of 313 millimeters in just 48 hours to Saturday – higher than the average monthly total for July of 242.5 millimeters, according to public broadcaster NHK.
Much of Japan is currently in its annual rainy season, which lasts several weeks and often causes floods and landslides.
Scientists say climate change is intensifying the phenomenon because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, resulting in more intense rainfall.
More downpours are forecast in the coming days across Japan’s main island.
“This rainy-season front is expected to keep causing heavy rain in many areas. There is a fear that land disasters could occur even when the rain stops,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told ministers at an emergency meeting.
NHK said on Sunday that at least seven other landslides had been reported across Japan.
“Landslides can occur again and again at the same place even if the rain stops. Residents and rescuers should remain on alert,” Takeo Moriwaki, professor of geotechnical engineering at Hiroshima Institute of Technology, said.
Town disaster spokesman Hara said 387 residents had been evacuated, with survivors in face masks seen reading newspapers with images of the disaster on the front page.
Residents in many other cities in Shizuoka have also been ordered to evacuate.

SHENZHEN, China: China administered about 12.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on July 3, taking the total to 1.296 billion doses, data from the National Health Commission showed on Sunday.

MANILA: At least 45 people were killed on Sunday after the military’s C-130H Hercules transport aircraft crashed on landing in the southern Philippines, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said.

“The aircraft was transporting our troops from Laguindingan Airport in Cagayan to Jolo when it crashed at Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu just a few kilometers east of Jolo airport,” Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana told Arab News.

“We are currently attending to the survivors who were immediately brought to the 11th Infantry Division station hospital in Busbus, Jolo, Sulu,” he said.

Initial information released to the media indicated that there were 96 people on board, mostly army troops, five crewmen and three pilots, while images and videos shared by residents in the area showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site.

Five military personnel remain unaccounted for, the defence ministry said.

The death toll includes civilians who were killed on the ground. 

Another statement from the Air Force said the C130 plane took off from the Col. Jesus Villamor Air Base in Pasay City, Metro Manila, toward Lumbia Airport in Cagayan de Oro, to pick up troops for duty in Jolo.

An Arab News source said, “sketchy reports” showed that the C-130 “overshot the runway” at the Jolo airport as it attempted to land.

“It was reported to have bounced, skidded and hit the end wall or the hillside,” he added.

Another official who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media said that the “C-130 broke into two and burned.”

The air force has also informed Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana that they were “pulling small aircraft and helicopters to Zamboanga and Jolo to help evacuation.”

Sobejana told reporters that the aircraft was “trying to regain the power to make another attempt to land” after it missed the runway “but failed and ended up crashing in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu.”

Joint Task Force Sulu commander, Major Gen. William Gonzales, said that the passengers included new army privates en route to Sulu to fight terrorism in the area.

“We remain hopeful that we can find more survivors. Our search and rescue is still ongoing with 17 personnel unaccounted for,” Gonzales said. “These individuals were supposed to report to their battalions today. They were supposed to join us in our fight against terrorism.”

“This is a sad day, but we have to remain hopeful. We enjoin the nation to pray for those who are injured and those who have perished in this tragedy,” he said.

Citing witnesses’ accounts, Gonzales said that “a number of soldiers were seen jumping out of the aircraft before it hit the ground, sparing them from the explosion caused by the crash.”

He added that minutes after the crash, troops and civilian volunteers rushed to the site to rescue people.

Malacanang, in a statement released by President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson, Harry Roque, said: “We are saddened by the C-130 mishap in Sulu. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and we are one in praying for the safe recovery of the passengers.”

Lorenzana called on the public to refrain from spreading “highly speculative statements” about the incident. This followed allegations of defective equipment being purchased and used by the AFP.

“We are currently focusing our attention on the rescue of the survivors of the C-130 crash, and all available resources of the AFP are being utilized for ongoing search and retrieval operations,” he told reporters.

“With the investigations of the past mishaps still ongoing, such speculations are as of yet baseless and disrespectful to the affected women of the Philippine Air Force, AFP and their families,” he said.

Questions about the quality of equipment purchased by the AFP surfaced anew as the C-130 crash occurred less than two weeks after a newly acquired S-70i Black Hawk utility helicopter of the Air Force crashed during a night flight training in Tarlac province in the island of Luzon, killing all six people on board.

The ill-fated transport plane was one of the two C-130H aircraft acquired by the AFP from the US government through the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. It arrived in the country last Jan. 29 and was formally inducted into the PAF fleet during ceremonies at the Villamor Air Base on Feb. 18.

The cost of acquiring the two C-130H aircraft was earlier placed at P2.5 billion, with the Philippines contributing P1.6 billion and the US about P900 million.

Capable of using unprepared runways for takeoffs and landings, the four-engine C-130 was initially designed as a troop, medical evacuation and cargo transport aircraft.

The military, meanwhile, said that an investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the C-130 crash.

A senior defense official, responding to questions from Arab News, said among the angles that will be looked at are “human error.”

Asked if the aircraft may have been targeted from the ground, the official, who asked not to be named, said, “That’s a possibility, but we do not want to speculate.”

“Usually our pilots are very wary when they approach and take off from there because once you leave the perimeter of the airfield, you’re in a no man’s land because many of our aircraft, particularly Huey helicopters, are being fired upon while passing that air space,” the source said.

Jolo province is considered a hotbed of the Daesh-inspired Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

“But based on the circumstances of the incident, pilot error could not be ruled out,” the source said.

The US, through its embassy in Manila, offered condolences to the families of the crash victims and said that it was assisting the DND in extending medical support.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the families of those who passed away in the crash in Sulu. The US Embassy is assisting @dndphl in providing medical support and stands ready to provide further assistance,” US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law said on Twitter.

