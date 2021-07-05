You are here

Surge in Saudi firms looking to set up operations in Qatar: Pro Partner

Trade of goods between Saudi Arabia and Qatar resumed through the Abu Samra border crossing on Feb. 14 after ties between the two neighbors. were restored.
Trade of goods between Saudi Arabia and Qatar resumed through the Abu Samra border crossing on Feb. 14 after ties between the two neighbors. were restored. (Social media photo)
Arab News

  • Company formation firm has seen a 40% rise in inquiries since relations resumed in January
RIYADH: The number of Saudi-owned companies looking to set up operations in Qatar surged in the first quarter of this year following the restoration of political, trade and travel ties between the two Gulf neighbors.

The resumption of relations between the two countries has seen a 40 percent rise in the number of Saudi companies looking to open operations in Qatar, according to James King, general manager of the Qatar office at the Pro Partner Group, a firm which specializes in company formations.

While he did not give specific numbers, King said that his company had seen a 75 percent year-on-year rise in activity during the first quarter of 2021 and the number of inquiries coming from Saudi companies has increased by 40 percent year-on-year for the first three months of this year.

“The increase in Qatar company formations is being driven by the multi-tiered investment opportunities in the country. These include opportunities linked with the FIFA 2022 World Cup, the North Field Expansion Gas Development Project and the Qatar National Vision 2030. This growth is further enhanced by the ending of the Qatar boycott and the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions,” King said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain in January agreed to end a boycott imposed on Qatar in mid-2017, and on Feb. 14 trade of goods between Saudi Arabia and Qatar resumed through the Abu Samra border crossing.

There has been a flurry of diplomatic connections in recent months, including Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad’s visit to the Kingdom in May and the appointment last month of a new Saudi ambassador in Doha.

Standard Chartered in January forecast that Qatar’s economy will grow by 3 percent this year as a result of the easing of a three-year regional dispute, up from its previous 2.1 percent growth estimate.

King believed the recent creation of the Qatar Free Zone “represents a major change in how Qatar attracts foreign investment and the industrial sectors it aims to attract.”

While Saudi companies have always been able to set up 100 percent owned companies in Qatar, without the need of a local partner, King said that “many of them choose to have a local partner as they are more familiar with the local business environment.”

Dubai-headquartered Pro Partner Group was established in 2014 and has offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Oman and Qatar, but is planning to expand into Saudi Arabia.

Given the opportunities in the Kingdom, the firm believes that its Saudi office will eventually outperform its existing operations in the UAE and Qatar.

“I see Saudi Arabia as our biggest opportunity of the region by far. And I think in the next two to three years, our business in Saudi Arabia should eclipse our UAE business and Qatar business,” Nazar Musa, Pro Partner Group CEO, told Arab News in June.

Musa said that recent announcements by the Saudi government had spurred interest among companies in expanding their operations to the Kingdom.

“Obviously, there are businesses that have been there for years and years, but I’m talking about the kinds of companies that are starting to speak to us for the first-time about opportunities in the Kingdom,” he said.

Saudi Arabia allocates $17.25m to support Egyptian SMEs

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia is to provide 270 million Egyptian pounds ($17.25 million) to help support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Egypt, Rania Al-Mashat, the Egyptian minister of international cooperation, announced
on Sunday.

The announcement came after three days of meetings in Cairo between the ministry and the Saudi Arabia’s Grant Management Committee. The committee decided that Banque Misr would receive 70 million pounds from the grant’s funds to finance the purchasing of factory machinery, transportation and medical equipment, and devices for laboratories and hospitals.

The Industrial Development Bank was granted 100 million pounds to finance clean energy and to purchase additional equipment. Additionally, the Bank of Cairo was granted 100 million pounds to finance microenterprises.

Al-Mashat said the grant aims to support the development of SMEs in Egypt and to be a catalyst for job creation.

In total, the Saudi Arabia Grant Management Committee has awarded 1.5 billion pounds to support the financing of 2,500 projects in 27 Egyptian governorates.

 

 

 

Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center appoints acting CEO

Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center appoints acting CEO
Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center appoints acting CEO

JEDDAH: Hani Al-Medaini has been appointed acting CEO of the National Debt Management Center, chaired by the Saudi Finance Minister Mohammad Al-Jadaan.

Al-Medaini, a former head of the investment division at Saudi British Bank, takes over from Fahad Al-Saif, who recently joined the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Al-Medaini, who has also worked as a dealer at Samba Financial Group, joined the National Debt Management Center in September 2019 as head of portfolio management and was appointed acting deputy CEO in March. The center was set up in 2015 following the decline in oil prices as part of efforts to help the government tap into the global debt markets.

Last month, the center closed the June 2021 issuance for the government’s Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk, valued at SR8.265 billion ($2.2 billion). The sukuk — or Islamic bonds — were divided into three tranches. The first amounted to SR2.755 billion and will mature in 2028, the second tranche of SR4.650 billion will mature in 2031, and the third of SR860 million in 2035.

Saudi Arabia has been increasingly more active in the sukuk markets. ACWA Power and Aramco have both had successful issuance in recent weeks.

Khalid Al-Bihlal, head of S&P Global Ratings KSA, told Arab News that Saudi Arabia’s debt capital market was expected to continue to grow. “A gradual deepening of the local capital markets would likely increase their transparency and could reinforce corporate governance practices in Saudi Arabia in coming years,” he said.

 

 

Pandemic ‘negatively affected’ Egypt’s Vision 2030, official warns

Abd-elrahman Nasef, 31, checks the plants in his aquaponic farm, which recycles water in fish tanks to grow vegetables, in Cairo, Egypt June 30, 2021.
Abd-elrahman Nasef, 31, checks the plants in his aquaponic farm, which recycles water in fish tanks to grow vegetables, in Cairo, Egypt June 30, 2021. (REUTERS)
Pandemic ‘negatively affected’ Egypt’s Vision 2030, official warns

CAIRO: Egypt’s Vision 2030 has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s deputy minister of planning and economic development has warned.
Ahmed Kamali said that the emergence of the pandemic imposed negative social and economic repercussions, and new challenges on the Egyptian economy, including the need to transition to green development.
He added that the objective of modernization plans is to align Egypt’s Vision 2030 with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Africa’s Agenda 2063, in addition to keeping pace with global and regional changes.
Among the important issues that have been added to the updated version of the vision are that of water scarcity and population growth, he said.
Kamali said that Egypt’s modernization process is being achieved through an approach that includes consultations with all stakeholders, including the government, civil society, the private sector, academics and others.
The deputy minister said that the first step in this regard focuses on identifying gaps in the economic, social and environmental aspects through research papers.

 

Tower merger plan ‘does not align’ with Mobily strategy

Tower merger plan ‘does not align’ with Mobily strategy
Tower merger plan ‘does not align’ with Mobily strategy

RIYADH: Saudi telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily) on Sunday announced that plans for a joint venture with Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA) to merge the telecom towers of both companies under a single entity was no longer part of its strategy going forward.

In a Tadawul statement on Sunday, Mobily said: “Mobily announces that the direction to form a consortium with Zain KSA, Raidah Investment Co. (Al-Raidah) and IHS KSA Ltd. (IHS) to acquire the telecom towers owned by Mobily and Zain KSA, and to merge and unify towers under a commercial entity registered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ‘Towers Company,’ does not align with Mobily’s strategy and objectives of achieving financial and operational efficiency.”

The “Towers Company” joint venture was first proposed in July last year and was given the green light by the Communications and Information Technology Commission in March this year, the Argaam website reported.Mobily reported a net profit after zakat and tax of SR226 million ($60.27 million) for the first quarter of 2021, a year-on-year rise of 74 percent.

This was on the back of revenue rising 0.08 % year on year to SR3.6 billion.

 

 

 

Extending OPEC+ deal beyond April is the basis of agreement: Saudi Energy Minister

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made his comments about the OPEC+ deal in an interview with Al Arabiya TV.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made his comments about the OPEC+ deal in an interview with Al Arabiya TV. (Screenshot/Al Arabiya TV)
Extending OPEC+ deal beyond April is the basis of agreement: Saudi Energy Minister

RIYADH: Extending the current OPEC+ deal is the “basis of the agreement” and it's not a “branch” of it, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said Sunday, stressing on the need of the alliance between OPEC and non-OPEC to continue the agreement to restrain production after it ends in April 2022.

“The extension is there in the agreement... while increasing (production) isn't mentioned,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview with Al Arabiya TV.

The Saudi energy minister also said on Sunday that there should be an increase in production to meet an expected decline in oil supply during the summer period. 

The minister hailed the efforts made by the alliance, known as OPEC+, under the current agreement to restore the market balance, adding that its success wasn't possible without the extra voluntary cuts that Saudi Arabia made under the current agreement.

“I represent a balanced country, which takes into account the interests of everyone in its role, as the head of OPEC +,” Prince Abdulaziz said. “Saudi Arabia has made the biggest sacrifice, and without its leadership, the oil market would not have improved.”

There is consensus between OPEC+ member states regarding baseline oil output, except for one country, the energy minister said.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said no country could use a single month as a baseline production reference, in the televised interview.

The energy minister added that he was “neither optimistic nor pessimistic” about talks between OPEC+ countries set to resume on Monday.

UAE energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said on Sunday that his country supports OPEC+ proposal to increase production over the coming months till the end of the year, but mentioned that his country will seek better terms with other producers in the alliance. 

