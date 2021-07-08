Indonesians ignore warnings in rush to buy anti-parasite drug for Covid

You are here

Volunteer bikers greet a healthcare worker after escorting an ambulance to hospital as COVID-19 cases surge in Depok on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Pharmacies across the country are running out of ivermectin, an oral treatment normally used to treat lice
AFP

JAKARTA: Indonesians have ignored health warnings to stock up on a “miracle cure” for Covid-19 backed by leading politicians and social media influencers, as an out-of-control virus surge sweeps the country.
Authorities are reporting hundreds of deaths every day as the world’s fourth-most populous nation struggles with its worst outbreak since the pandemic began.
Pharmacies across the country are running out of ivermectin, an oral treatment normally used to treat lice and other parasitic infections, thanks in part to viral social media posts touting its potential as a coronavirus treatment.
“Those who come bring a screenshot showing that ivermectin... could cure Covid,” said Yoyon, head of a pharmaceutical sales group at a market in the capital Jakarta, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
He said the shortage had pushed the price of the drug up from around 175,000 to 300,000 rupiah ($12-$21) a bottle.
“We are out of supplies at the moment after many people came to buy it,” he added.
Enthusiastic praise from popular online personalities are helping drive demand.
“Ivermectin is one of the safe and effective keys to ending the pandemic from various doctors, with lots of scientific evidence,” Reza Gunawan, a self-described “holistic health professional,” wrote to his 350,000 Twitter followers.
Iman Sjafei, the cofounder of popular Indonesian media outlet Asumsi, used the same platform to say five of his acquaintances had recovered from Covid after taking the drug.
“Maybe placebo. Maybe. But it might be true too,” he added.
Sylvie Bernadi, who lives on Jakarta’s outskirts, said she purchased ivermectin for infected relatives after seeing WhatsApp messages and social media posts promoting the drug.
“Many people are saying that it can cure Covid-19 so I bought it,” the 66-year-old said, while conceding some had raised concerns about unspecified side effects.
Fuelled by anti-vaccine and pandemic conspiracy theories online, there has been a surge in demand for the drug from Brazil to South Africa to Lebanon.
But manufacturer Merck has said there was “no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against Covid-19” and warned of possible safety issues if the drug is administered inappropriately.
Scientists, the World Health Organization, and several drug regulators — including Indonesia’s own — have also stressed there is a lack of credible evidence to show it works against Covid-19.
That has not stopped Indonesian tycoon and government minister Erick Thohir from praising ivermectin and urging domestic production to fight the current outbreak.
A former owner of Italian football champions Inter Milan and a shareholder of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball franchise, Thohir recently suggested that state-owned drug giant Indofarma could produce up to four million ivermectin tablets a month.
While he said more testing is required to ascertain its effectiveness against Covid-19 and urged users to get a prescription before taking the tablets, others have shown less caution.
“I’m not a doctor, but in the midst of desperation and difficulty, I think anything is worth a try,” said Susi Pudjiastuti, a popular former fisheries minister, who has 2.5 million followers on Twitter.
Facebook posts and articles touting the drug’s effectiveness against coronavirus have proliferated in several countries.
Efforts to tackle the virus worldwide have been marred by conspiracy theories, often propagated by political leaders and other public figures.
In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has pressured regulators to approve the drug as a Covid treatment.
“There are a lot of credible people... who swear by their fathers’ grave that ivermectin is doing good to their bodies while they are suffering from Covid,” Duterte recently told the chief of the country’s drug regulator.
After demand for the drug surged in Latin America, the WHO said in March that any use of the drug as a coronavirus treatment should be limited to clinical trials.
The US Food and Drug Administration has even warned of the risks of taking ivermectin following reports of people being hospitalized after ingesting a version of the drug meant for horses.

Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

  • Police chief Leon Charles said there were still more members of the hit squad at large
AFP

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti: Haitian police killed four “mercenaries” they said were behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moise Wednesday and took two more into custody, as the impoverished and crisis-hit Caribbean nation was pitched into uncertainty.
Police did not identify the suspects or say what their motives were for the gun attack on Moise and his wife Martine, who survived, at their private residence in the capital Port-au-Prince early Wednesday.
Police chief Leon Charles said there were still more members of the hit squad at large.
“As I speak, the police are engaged in battle with these assailants,” he said late Wednesday. “We are chasing them so that either in the exchange of fire they will be killed or we will apprehend them.”
Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph declared a national “state of siege” and said he was now in charge.
At the UN Security Council, members unanimously called “for the perpetrators of this abhorrent crime to be swiftly brought to justice,” and for “all parties to remain calm, exercise restraint” and avoid “any act that could contribute to further instability.” An emergency meeting on the crisis has been set for midday Thursday.
The airport was closed in Port-au-Prince, but witnesses said the city was quiet with the streets deserted and no extra security forces on patrol.
“Four mercenaries were killed, two were intercepted under our control. Three policemen who had been taken hostage have been recovered,” said Charles, the head of Haiti’s national police.
The attack took place around 1:00 am (0500 GMT) at Moise’s home. Shell casings could be seen on the street outside as forensics experts combed the scene for evidence. A nearby car was peppered with bullet holes.
Magistrate Carl Henry Destin told the Nouvelliste newspaper that the president’s body had twelve bullet holes in it, from large caliber rifles and smaller 9mm weapons, to the forehead, chest, hips and abdomen.
“The president’s office and bedroom were ransacked. We found him lying on his back, blue pants, a white shirt smeared with blood, his mouth open, his left eye gouged out,” he said.
Moise’s wife was first treated at a local hospital then rushed by air ambulance to the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.
Joseph said she was “out of danger,” later adding that “her situation is stable.”
Their daughter Jomarlie was in the home during the attack but hid in a bedroom, Destin, the magistrate, said.
He said a maid and another domestic staff member had been tied up by the commandos who allegedly shouted “DEA operation” as they burst in.
Joseph said the president was “assassinated at his home by foreigners who spoke English and Spanish.”
“This death will not go unpunished,” Joseph said in an address to the nation.
Haiti’s ambassador to Washington, Bocchit Edmond, also said the killers were “professional” mercenaries disguised as US Drug Enforcement Administration agents.
The unpopular Moise had ruled Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, by decree after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed.
In addition to the political chaos, kidnappings for ransom have surged in recent months.
The capital’s streets were at a standstill in the hours after the assassination, with just a handful of citizens outdoors.
“We didn’t expect it. This is another earthquake in Haiti,” said a mother of two who gave her name only as Bernadette, referring to deadly 2010 quake.
“I can’t believe it, I can’t believe it,” said 50-year-old Jacquelyn.
Haiti will observe two weeks of national mourning from Thursday.
Joseph — who spoke by telephone to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday — has only been in his post for three months, and was due to step down within days after Moise named his replacement on Monday.
As well as presidential, legislative and local elections, Haiti was due to hold a constitutional referendum in September after it was twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
US President Joe Biden condemned the killing as “horrific” and said Washington was ready to assist in any way.
Washington also called for Haiti to proceed with the elections, with the State Department spokesman saying a fair vote would “facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected president.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Haitians to “remain united” and “reject all violence.”
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned of “risk of instability and a spiral of violence.”
Moise, a successful businessman, burst onto the political stage in 2017 and campaigned as a populist. He was sworn in in February 2017.
The end date of his mandate however became the source of a standoff, as Moise maintained that his term of office ran until February 7, 2022, but others said it ended on February 7, 2021.
The disagreement is because Moise was elected in a 2015 vote that was canceled for fraud, and then re-elected in November 2016.
Without a parliament, the country fell further into crisis in 2020.
Many feared Haiti could tip further into violence.
“How much worse can hell get?” asked Haiti expert Irwin Stotzky at the University of Miami.
“Haiti faces even more violence and death and failure as a democratic nation than ever before, which is hard to imagine given its recent and chaotic history.”
The killing comes days after Moise appointed Ariel Henry, a French-trained neurosurgeon, as Haiti’s new prime minister.
Henry, 71, is close to the opposition, but his appointment was not welcomed by the majority of opposition parties.

Updated 08 July 2021
Reuters

  • New South Wales reported 38 new local cases
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s New South Wales state on Thursday reported its biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the year as officials struggle to stamp out a growing cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant in Sydney.
New South Wales (NSW) reported 38 new local cases, up from 27 a day earlier, as its capital Sydney prepares for a third week of a lockdown.
“We don’t want to prolong the lockdown, we don’t want to see Sydney or New South Wales going in and out of lockdown until we have the vast majority of our population vaccinated,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
Berejiklian implored residents to limit visits to family as data suggested the virus was spreading during such meetings, and urged people with flu-symptoms to take their entire family for COVID-19 tests due to the highly transmissible Delta strain.
She has promised this would be the last lockdown Sydney would need to endure in the pandemic although only around 10 percent of the country has been fully vaccinated.
Of Thursday’s cases, 26 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period, while 11 spent time in the community while they were infectious. One case is under investigation.
Total infections neared 400 amid the largest outbreak of 2021 in the state, since the first case was detected in the city more than three weeks ago in a limousine driver who transported overseas airline crew.
A strict stay-at-home order had been enforced in Sydney, Australia’s largest city and home to a fifth of the country’s 25 million population, since June 26 for two weeks restricting people’s movements and limiting gatherings.
That was extended on Wednesday until July 16 after restrictions failed to curtail the spread with officials frustrated after finding new infections linked to illegal gatherings and people flouting social distancing rules.
Australia has fared much better than many other developed countries in keeping COVID-19 numbers low, with just under 30,900 cases and 910 deaths, however, a slow vaccination rollout has taken the shine off some of this success.

Updated 08 July 2021

  • Some of the key sites that have added to the “prominence of Herat as an ancient city” include the citadel of Herat, built in 330 BC
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The United Nations’ cultural agency, UNESCO, has accepted Afghanistan’s request to include the western city of Herat in its World Heritage Sites with a “formal announcement” to be made in a year, officials have said.

“We made the proposal to UNESCO in March last year, and UNESCO says that Herat fits the criteria to be added to its list of World Heritage Sites,” Haroon Hakimi, deputy minister of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Culture and Information, told Arab News.

To facilitate “data and research work that would take up to a year,” UNESCO has also allocated $30,000 to the Afghan government, Hakimi said. “After that, UNESCO will formally announce the inclusion of Herat in its World Heritage Sites.”

To be included on the list, sites must be of outstanding universal value and meet at least one out of 10 UNESCO criteria, which include: “To represent a masterpiece of human creative genius; to exhibit an important interchange of human values over a span of time or within a cultural area of the world; and to contain superlative natural phenomena or areas of exceptional natural beauty and aesthetic importance.”

Some of the key sites that have added to the “prominence of Herat as an ancient city” include the citadel of Herat, built in 330 BC and also called the citadel of Alexander the Great; the blue-tiled Jami Masjid constructed in 1,200 AD; and five minarets that house an Islamic learning center dating back to the 15th century.

While the three sites have suffered damage due to various wars and natural disasters and the minarets are crumbling, the citadel and the mosque have been restored over the years.

Located near the border with Iran and Turkmenistan, Herat is Afghanistan’s third-largest city with an estimated population of 574,276 and is the capital of Herat province.

It has long served as a center of Islamic learning and is the birthplace of several renowned Afghan scholars such as Khawaja Abdullah Ansar and Abdul Rahman Jami.

Compared to other regions of the war-torn country, Herat has enjoyed relative stability since the Taliban’s ouster in a US-led invasion in 2001.

“This is great news that UNESCO has accepted Afghanistan’s request to add Herat to its world heritage sites. It adds to the fame of Afghanistan abroad,” said Abdul Ahad Abaasi, head of maintenance and repair at the Department of Historical Monuments.

He said that the Kabul government was “looking at including two more sites” on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

One is the Noh Gonbad Mosque, a “little known masterpiece” built in 794 AD in northern Afghanistan’s Balkh province, “long seen as a cradle of culture and civilisation,” according to Abaasi.

The mosque, one of the oldest monuments of early Islamic architecture in Central Asia, derives its name from its nine domes, most of which have collapsed during the fighting or due to negligence.

The other site is Bagh-e Babur, or the Babur Garden, in the capital, Kabul, created by Babur, the first emperor of the Mughal dynasty in the early 16th century.

At 11 hectares, the space is designed in a classic charbagh (four garden) pattern, with a series of rising terraces split by a central watercourse.

It is the largest public garden in the city. It was largely destroyed in the 1990s but “spectacularly restored” with the help of the Aga Khan Foundation in 2008.

“Other historical sites on offer are the Minaret of Jam and the legendary Bamiyan valley, home to two giant Buddha statues which were named as UNESCO’s cultural heritage sites in 2002 and 2003,” Abaasi said.

In early 2001, the Taliban decreed that the statues in the valley were un-Islamic and had them destroyed, prompting a huge public outcry.

As the Taliban claim control of nearly a third of Afghanistan’s rural districts and have captured several provincial capitals in recent weeks — taking advantage of a vacuum created by departing foreign troops from the country — ordinary Afghans hope the UNESCO mention would work in the nation’s favour.

“The world has for years heard about the unending conflict in Afghanistan. Now, when UNESCO adds Herat to its World Heritage list, the world will realize that Afghanistan has a rich history, has been an important country, but the war has devastated it,” said Sharfuddin Faqiryar, a heritage activist from Herat.

Updated 08 July 2021

  • The ‘tragedy king’ was born in the province in 1922 before rising to fame in Hindi cinema
REHMAT MEHSUD

PESHAWAR: Hours after the death of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar in India on Wednesday, condolences poured in from his city of birth, Peshawar, in northwestern Pakistan, where residents mourned a “great loss” to the region’s film industry.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in Peshawar in Pakistan’s present day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 1922, Kumar died in Mumbai after prolonged illness at the age of 98.

He has been hailed as the “tragedy king” by a generation of cinemagoers for his soulful roles on the silver screen, and is widely considered one of the greatest actors in the history of Hindi cinema.

Kamran Bangash, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s information minister, expressed sorrow over the actor’s passing in a video message, and said that Kumar had a “matchless” love for his city of birth.

“The people of Peshawar are praying for him and will never forget his services,” Bangash said. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration will build an open museum at his house in Mohala Khudadad in Peshawar, to ensure that the bond between Peshawar and Yusuf Khan remains alive forever.”

Earlier this year, the provincial administration approved a budget to buy the dilapidated ancestral homes of Bollywood legends Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor and turn them into museums. The two houses in Peshawar are located in Qissa Khwani Bazaar, the city’s oldest and famous “market of storytellers.”

The families of the two stars moved to present day India before Pakistan came into being in 1947.

The current owner of Kumar’s house was planning to demolish it to build a commercial center, but the archaeology department stopped the process last September, citing the Antiquity Act 2016, which prompted the late actor to turn to Twitter and request the residents of Peshawar to share photographs of his former residence.

“Peshawar will miss its legendary son Yusuf Khan,” Dr. Abdul Samad, director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology and Museums Department, told Arab News. “He played a pivotal role in bringing Bollywood to its climax through a lifetime of contributions.”

Asmat Shah, a senior journalist, said that the people of Peshawar had received the news of Kumar’s death with “great grief,” since the late actor had left indelible memories behind.

“Dilip Kumar and Peshawar are inseparable since the former had once lived here,” he said. “People in the crowded localities of this city have always held the Bollywood legend in great esteem.”

Jalil Ahmad, a local who lives close to Kumar’s former house in Peshawar, told Arab News that the people of the congested Qissa Khwani locality were deeply grieved to learn about Kumar’s death.

“I saw people at tea stalls who were only discussing Dilip Kumar this morning,” he said. “We have all been praying for his departed soul and are eager to visit his residence in Peshawar once it is turned into a museum.”

Ahmed paused and said: “This will keep him alive in our hearts forever.”

Updated 07 July 2021
Reuters

  • Modi’s government has faced sharp criticism for the chaotic rollout of a nationwide immunization campaign
  • The reshuffle also came after the defeat of Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP in April elections in key West Bengal state
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appointed new federal ministers for health, IT and oil as part of a reshuffle in a bid to reinvigorate his government amid fierce criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Modi appointed Mansukh Laxman Mandaviya as the country’s new health minister just hours after Harsh Vardhan, who was the face of the government’s efforts to fight COVID-19, was asked to step down along with his deputy.
Official sources said Vardhan had to pay the political price for the government’s struggles to cope with a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections.
Modi’s government has faced sharp criticism for the chaotic rollout of a nationwide immunization campaign that experts say had worsened the impact of the second-wave, killing hundreds of thousands.
The official death toll after a surge in COVID-19 infections in April and May passed 400,000 last week. Experts believe the actual number may be much higher and there are fears of a third wave soon. Millions remain unvaccinated.
Mandaviya, who belongs to Modi’s home state Gujarat, was previously a junior minister holding the portfolios for ports and chemicals and fertilizers.
Several members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were sworn in at the presidential palace to replace 12 ministers that were fired in the first cabinet reshuffle since Modi was re-elected in 2019 on a promise to transform India into a political and economic power.
Opposition leader P. Chidambaram said the removal of the health minister and his deputy was an acknowledgement that the Modi government had failed in managing the pandemic but the buck should stop with Modi.
“There is a lesson for ministers in these resignations. If things go right the credit will go to the PM, if things go wrong the minister will be the fall guy,” he said.
The reshuffle also came after the defeat of Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in April elections in key West Bengal state.
“If it was really about the COVID-19 mismanagement, was (Vardhan) solely responsible? Definitely not,” Rijo M. John, health economist and a professor at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in the southern city of Kochi, said on Twitter.
“The buck actually stops with the PM himself,” John said.
Modi appointed Ashwini Vaishnaw as the new Information and Technology Minister after dismissing Ravi Shankar Prasad at a time when he was leading the government’s efforts to persuade US social media giants to comply with the laws of the country.
No reasons were provided for Prasad’s dismissal though an industry source familiar with the thinking of Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter expected them to welcome the change at the ministry.
“A reset always helps,” said the source. “It so far appeared there was lack of conversation.”
Amid high fuel prices Hardeep Singh Puri has been appointed oil minister, replacing Dharmendra Pradhan.
Modi also dropped Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, who was the government’s spokesperson.
He retained his core team at the foreign, finance, home and defense departments even though the economy is in a deep recession and there are widespread concerns that a surge in COVID-19 infections will stall economic recovery.
“The larger implication is that the confidence that the Modi government had was shaken by the COVID-19 second wave,” said political commentator Rasheed Kidwai. “Modi is trying to introduce a new work culture by these changes.”
Modi will face another major test of his popularity in state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand states in February and March next year, which may prove to be a bellwether for his party in 2024 national elections.

