Russia allows UN Syria aid access from Turkey for 12 months

The UN Security Council agreed on Friday to extend a cross-border aid operation into Syria from Turkey. (File/AFP)
  • “Parents can sleep tonight knowing that for the next 12 months their children will be fed”: Linda Thomas-Greenfield
  • The council mandate for the long-running aid operation was due to expire on Saturday
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council agreed on Friday to extend a cross-border aid operation into Syria from Turkey after Russia agreed to a compromise in last minute talks with the United States that ensures UN aid access to millions of Syrians for 12 months.
“Parents can sleep tonight knowing that for the next 12 months their children will be fed. The humanitarian agreement we’ve reached here will literally save lives,” said US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
The council mandate for the long-running aid operation was due to expire on Saturday. After not engaging in weeks of discussion on a resolution drafted by Ireland and Norway, Syrian ally Russia on Thursday proposed a six month renewal.
Following negotiations between Thomas-Greenfield and Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia on Friday morning, the 15-member council unanimously adopted a compromise resolution that asks for a UN report on Syria aid access in six months, but that diplomats said does not require another vote in January to again extend the cross-border operation.
Nebenzia described the vote on the resolution, presented by both the United States and Russia, as a “historical moment” that he hoped could “become a turning point that not only Syria will win from ... but the Middle Eastern region as a whole.”
US President Joe Biden had raised the importance of the cross-border aid operation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June. The Biden administration warned at the time that any future cooperation with Russia over Syria would be at risk if the cross-border aid deliveries were shut down.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the Security Council to renew the cross-border aid operation for another year, warning that a failure to do so would be devastating for millions of people.
The council first authorized a cross-border aid operation into Syria in 2014 at four points. Last year, it whittled that down to one point from Turkey into a rebel-held area in Syria due to Russian and Chinese opposition over renewing all four.
Russia has said the aid operation is outdated and violates Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In a swipe at the United States and others, Russia and China have also blamed unilateral sanctions for some of Syria’s plight.

  • The EU’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said the settlements were illegal under international law
  • “I conclude that the Israeli settlements do amount to a war crime,” Lynk said
GENEVA: Israeli settlements in east Jerusalem and the West Bank amount to a war crime, a UN human rights investigator said on Friday, calling on countries to inflict a cost on Israel for its “illegal occupation.”
Michael Lynk, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, was addressing a session of the UN Human Rights Council, boycotted by Israel which does not recognize his mandate or cooperate with him.
“I conclude that the Israeli settlements do amount to a war crime,” Lynk said.
He said the settlements violate an absolute ban on an occupying power transferring part of its civilian population into an occupied territory, thereby meeting the definition of a war crime under the Rome Statute founding the International Criminal Court (ICC).
“I submit to you that this finding compels the international community ... to make it clear to Israel that its illegal occupation, and its defiance of international law and international opinion, can and will no longer be cost-free,” Lynk told the Geneva rights forum.
Many countries consider the settlements a breach of international law. Israel disputes this and cites Biblical and historical connections to the land, as well as security needs.
In a separate statement, Lynk said Israeli settlements were “the engine of Israel’s 54-year-old occupation”. There are now close to 300 settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, with more than 680,000 Israeli settlers, he said.
The United States, Israel’s closest ally which has observer status at the council, was not on the speakers’ list for the debate.
Lotte Knudsen, the European Union’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said the settlements were illegal under international law, echoing the position of most countries.
“Such actions as forced transfers, evictions, demolitions, and confiscation of homes will only escalate an already tense environment.”
Palestinian Ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi said Israel detained 5,000 Palestinians, some of them for more than 20 years.
Palestinians want to establish an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza with East Jerusalem as its capital, but the issue of Jewish settlements on land captured by Israel in a 1967 war has long been a stumbling block in the peace process. The last round of peace talks collapsed in 2014.

  • Nearly one year after the Aug. 4 explosion many ordinary Lebanese are furious that no senior officials have been held to account
  • Judge Tarek Bitar’s request to question Abbas Ibrahim, head of General Security agency, was rejected by caretaker interior minister Mohamed Fahmy
BEIRUT: A Lebanese minister has denied a request by the judge probing the Beirut port explosion to question a top security official, a document seen by Reuters on Friday showed.
Meanwhile attempts to deliver justice over the catastrophe continue to flounder.
Nearly one year after the Aug. 4 explosion, which killed more than 200 people, wounded thousands more and devastated swathes of the capital, many ordinary Lebanese are furious that no senior officials have been held to account.
The blast was caused by a massive quantity of explosive chemicals that had been stored unsafely at the port for years.
The request from Judge Tarek Bitar to question Major General Abbas Ibrahim, head of the powerful General Security agency, was rejected by caretaker interior minister Mohamed Fahmy in a letter to the justice minister.
In a statement, Ibrahim said he was subject to the law like all Lebanese. But he said the probe should take place “far away from narrow political considerations.”
Bitar became the lead investigator into the blast after his predecessor, Judge Fadi Sawan, was removed in February following requests from two former ministers he had charged with negligence over the blast.
Sawan had charged three ex-ministers and the outgoing prime minister Hassan Diab with negligence. But they refused to be questioned as suspects, accusing him of overstepping his powers.
A parliamentary committee convened on Friday to study a request by Bitar for immunity to be lifted from former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, former Public Works Minister Ghazi Zeaiter and former Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk.
Families of the victims protested nearby, some clutching photos of their relatives.
After being charged by Sawan, Diab said his conscience was clear, Khalil said he had no role in the blast and Zeaiter called the charges “a blatant violation.” Machnouk has also denied any responsibility.

  • The central bank on Monday said it would earmark $400 million to support key products including medicine and flour
BEIRUT: Pharmacies in crisis-hit Lebanon began an indefinite strike on Friday over medicine shortages as the cash-strapped state struggles to afford subsidies on key imports.
The country is facing what the World Bank has called one of the world’s worst economic crises since the 1850s, and its foreign currency reserves are fast depleting.
Drug importers warned on Sunday that they were running out of hundreds of drugs, and that the central bank had failed to pay suppliers abroad millions of dollars in accumulated dues under a subsidy scheme.
The association of pharmacy owners announced there would be a “general open-ended strike across Lebanon” from Friday morning.
Ali Safa, a member of the association, said 80 percent of pharmacies had stayed closed in Beirut and other big cities, and around half had done so in other areas.
An AFP photographer said most pharmacies had closed along the densely populated coastline north of Beirut, while another said many remained shut in the capital’s southern suburbs.
Some medicines have disappeared from the shelves in recent months, forcing many people to appeal on social media for help in finding them, including from friends and family abroad.
Beirut resident Elie, 48, said he had visited five pharmacies earlier in the week to find medicine to treat high uric acid.
“They kept telling me there was none left, or that the suppliers had not delivered” the medicine, he told AFP.
Medicine importers’ syndicate head Karim Gebara told AFP on Sunday that some drugs to treat cardiac diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and multiple sclerosis were already out of stock.
He said this was because the central bank was not releasing dollars, and importers could no longer open lines of credit.
Pharmacy owner Safa said that over the past two months suppliers had gradually stopped deliveries.
He said he and others wanted the health ministry to approve a list of medicines that would continue being subsidized according to priority, and then be sold at a fixed rate.
Suppliers could then sell all the other drugs according to the black market exchange rate to the dollar, he said, in order not to make a loss.
The central bank on Monday said it would earmark $400 million to support key products including medicine and flour.
Gebara said the central bank had promised $50 million a month in subsidies for medicine, which would cover just half of importers’ current bills.

  • The Egyptian press reported that Sadat had been in an Egyptian hospital and battling cancer
  • President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s office said she had been a role model for Egyptian women
CAIRO: Jehan Sadat, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, the first Arab leader to make peace with Israel, died in Egypt on Friday. She was 87.
In recent weeks, the Egyptian press reported that Sadat had been in an Egyptian hospital and battling cancer. Last year, she received medical treatment in the United States but shortly after she returned home, and her condition had deteriorated, her family told Egyptian media. No further details about her illness were made available.
On Friday, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s office said she had been a role model for Egyptian women, and granted her a national award posthumously. They also announced the naming of a key highway in Cairo after her.
In August 1933, Jehan Safwat Raouf was born in Cairo to an Egyptian middle-class father and a British mother. In 1949, she married Anwar Sadat, a military officer at the time who later on served as Egypt’s president from 1970 until his assassination in 1981. The couple had four children, daughters Noha, Gihan, Lobna and a son, Gamal.
Sadat had consistently defended her husband’s decision to sign a peace agreement with Israel in 1979 after nearly three decades of war— a move that was controversial domestically and regionally.
During her husband’s tenure, Sadat established herself as a staunch advocate of women’s rights by pushing for a set of laws that granted women the right to alimony and custody of children in the case of divorce. She also made headlines with her volunteer work and charitable activities. Her high visibility in the 1970s drew criticism from observers who accused her of exploiting her husband’s position to gain political leverage for herself.
In 1977, Sadat graduated with an BA in Arabic literature from Cairo University. In 1986, she completed her PhD in comparative literature at the same university.
She authored two books: her autobiography “A Woman OF Egypt” and “My Hope for Peace,” about the Arab-Israeli conflict and the rise of Islamic extremism.

  • Egypt and Sudan called on the UN Security Council to intercede in the decade-long dispute over Ethiopia’s dam, telling diplomats in New York that negotiations under the African Union have failed
  • Shoukry called on council members to adopt a Tunisian draft resolution that calls for resumption of talks geared toward a legally binding agreement on the dam.
NEW YORK: Egypt Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Thursday that his country, “a nation of 100 million souls,” was facing an existential threat from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the River Nile.

Shoukry said that while Egypt is committed to the principles of the UN and will continue to demonstrate flexibility and to support the negotiating process, he warned that, if the interests and livelihoods of its citizens are threatened, Cairo will defend them “with all means available.”

At a Security Council meeting, Shoukry described the massive hydroelectric dam as “a colossal wall of iron and steel (that) has arisen along the banks of a great and ancient river and has cast a long and dark shadow over the future and fate of the people of Egypt.”

The meeting came days after Addis Ababa began the second stage of filling the reservoir behind the dam.

The downstream nations of Egypt and Sudan have brought the decade-long dispute to the council, with Shoukry asking the 15-member body “to intercede expeditiously and effectively to prevent an escalation of tensions and to address the situation which could endanger the maintenance of international peace and security.

“We have come to this chamber out of an abiding faith in the value of international law and an unwavering belief in the virtue of multilateralism as a vehicle for promoting peace and preventing conflict and strife.”

Ethiopia opposes any UN involvement in the water dispute and insists that the talks should resume only under the auspices of the African Union (AU).

The Ethiopian minister of water and irrigation called the session “a waste of the Security Council’s time.”

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council that the solution to the dispute begins with the urgent resumption of negotiations which “should be held under the leadership of the African Union, the most appropriate venue to address this dispute.”

However, Shoukry told the diplomats that a year of AU-led talks have failed, calling Ethiopia’s filling of the reservoir a “blatant act of unilateralism (that) is not only a manifestation of Ethiopia’s irresponsibility and its callous indifference to the damage that this dam could inflict upon Egypt and Sudan, but it also illustrates Ethiopia’s bad faith and its attempt to impose a fait accompli in defiance of the collective will of the international community.”

Shoukry urged council members to consider the matter “not from the narrow lens of your national interests but in light of your collective responsibility to act on behalf of the international community to preserve peace and uphold the principles of equity and justice.”

He called on the council to adopt the draft resolution circulated by Tunisia that requests Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia to resume negotiations, brokered by the AU chairman and UN Secretary-General, with a view to finalizing a legally binding agreement on filling the reservoir and operating the dam.

The draft resolution, seen by Arab News, says the deal must ensure Ethiopia’s ability to generate hydropower without inflicting damage on the water security of Egypt and Sudan.

It urges Ethiopia “to refrain from continuing to unilaterally fill” the dam’s reservoir and calls on the three nations to refrain from making inflammatory statements or taking any action “that may jeopardize the negotiation process.”

Shoukry asserted that Egypt “remains committed to Ethiopia’s stability and prosperity,” but said that any legally binding agreement “must include provisions to mitigate the adverse effects of this dam, especially during periods of drought. It must prevent the infliction of significant harm on the riparian interests of Egypt and Sudan. And must ensure that Egypt’s water security is not imperiled.”

This is not “insurmountable, nor is it beyond reach.”

