Saudi football legend Sami Al-Jaber joins FIFA 22’s Ultimate Team

Saudi football legend Sami Al-Jaber joins FIFA 22's Ultimate Team
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

  • EA Sports franchise’s most popular mode allows gamers to customize own squads, kits, badges
RIYADH: Saudi footballing great Sami Al-Jaber has been added to FIFA 22’s Ultimate Team category, the most popular game mode in EA Sports’ annual franchise and one of the most played video games in the Middle East, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

The announcement was made on Monday through the official account of video game company Electronic Arts in the Middle East, which described the former Saudi international captain as a legend that will enhance the experience of the game.

Ultimate Team allows each gamer to build their own squad of players, and also customize how the team takes to the field by choosing the kits, badges, stadiums, and coaches.

Al-Jaber had a stellar career and is widely recognized as one of the Kingdom’s greatest footballers, having played for Al-Hilal between 1989 and 2007, and represented Saudi Arabia in four consecutive World Cups (1994, 1998, 2002, and 2006). In total he scored 46 goals in 156 international appearances for his country.

Now aged 48, he also had a brief loan spell at English club Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2000 and moved to Qatar’s Al-Gharafa a year later.

Life-long Al-Ittihad supporter turns old home into museum for Jeddah giants

SALEH FAREED

Life-long Al-Ittihad supporter turns old home into museum for Jeddah giants

  • Abdul Aziz bin Mahfooz started collecting memorabilia in 1988, launched museum four years ago
JEDDAH: One passionate Al-Ittihad supporter has taken his love for the Jeddah giants to impressive levels by transforming an old house into a museum to the eight-time Saudi champions.

Abdul Aziz bin Mahfooz has been a season-ticket holder at Al-Ittihad since the age of 14, and had hardly missed a game, home or away, before the coronavirus disease pandemic struck.

Since 2017, he has been busy curating a memorial to his beloved club, choosing a historical neighborhood in Jeddah to establish Al-Ittihad Fans Museum for the oldest sports club in Saudi Arabia.

Established in 1927, Al-Ittihad is still the only team to win back- to-back AFC Champions League titles, in 2004 and 2005.

“The popularity of Al-Ittihad in Al-Mazloum neighborhood is huge, and it is known that the neighborhood has provided many names that represented the club,” he said. “So, this is why I was encouraged to raise the idea of establishing this museum there.

“Later, I asked all my loved ones and Al-Ittihad fans to provide what they have of the club’s old items, and I found there was great enthusiasm and interaction from all, and that made me keen to complete the idea,” Bin Mahfooz, who works at a travel agency, added.

He has graced the museum with thousands of items such as the club’s new and old jerseys, flags, training kits, banners, scarves, mugs, hats, photos of great players and previous presidents of the club.

Bin Mahfooz says his love for Al-Ittihad is as old as his love for the game itself, roughly dating back to when he first attended a football match at the age of 12.

“I have been collecting memorabilia and other stuff from Al-Ittihad, I’d say, for more than 30 years, and at some point, my home was full,” he told Arab News.

READ MORE

From MK Dons to Al-Ittihad via Sharjah; find out how Igor Coronado became the most expensive signing in Gulf football history by clicking here.

The 48-year-old estimates that the museum’s contents, which he first started collecting in 1988, are worth double what he has paid for over the years. The various match shirts, original images and trophies are among the most valuable items, although he admits he’d never consider selling them.

“Every item has a different memory and story,” said Bin Mahfooz. “You have to know many people and reach them to get these items, and I went through so much effort to have them.”

Today, Al-Ittihad’s popularity extends well beyond its base in Jeddah and the Kingdom, and encompasses the Arab World as well.

“It is more than a club, it is a nation and known as ‘the people’s club,’ which is supported by millions of loyal fans,” Bin Mahfooz said of the team, which he inherited his love for from his father before him.

“All my family supports Al-Ittihad. My father passed on to me the true meaning of being a fan of Al-Ittihad, and I passed it on to my sons who became even bigger fans than I am.”

Bin Mahfooz worked on the museum for the last five years, and he and his team of volunteers worked around the clock to get it launched four years ago.

Since then, Al-Ittihad Fans Museum has been embraced by supporters, and is fast becoming a big attraction for tourists, players and football fans.

“The heritage and history of our football club needed to be at the forefront; young and old fans all have connection through our football team,” said Bin Mahfooz. “I always love seeing fans and tourists getting their picture taken inside our museum because all the items displayed are precious, but they are more precious being shared.”

‘We love you’ — England soccer fans defend Rashford after racist abuse

'We love you' — England soccer fans defend Rashford after racist abuse
‘We love you’ — England soccer fans defend Rashford after racist abuse

‘We love you’ — England soccer fans defend Rashford after racist abuse
  • Black players Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused after they missed penalties
  • One pink heart was affixed on the mural with the simple word: "Hero”
MANCHESTER: England soccer fans stepped up to defend striker Marcus Rashford on Tuesday by covering the racist abuse scrawled on a mural to the Black player in his hometown.
Fans covered the mural with messages of love and support for a “hero,” who they said was a national role model.
Black players Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and Bukayo Saka, 19, were racially abused after they missed penalties in a shootout with Italy which settled Sunday’s final.
Fans covered up racist abuse scrawled on the mural to Rashford in the Withington area of Manchester with hundreds of small messages of support.
“We love you!” read one of the messages. One pink heart was affixed on the mural with the simple word: “Hero.”
“You have stood up for us repeatedly, now it’s time for us to stand up for you!” read another. Rashford posted photographs of letters from children who said they were proud of him.
Rashford, who was born in Manchester and brought up by his single mother in the Wythenshawe area of the city, has used his experiences of hunger as a child to campaign for better provision for children to be given free food.
“My penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologize for who I am and where I came from,” Rashford said in a statement.
“Seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears. The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up. I’m Marcus Rashford, 23 year old, black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that.”

Saudi racing driver Reema Juffali vows, ‘I’ll come back stronger in next race’

Saudi racing driver Reema Juffali vows, 'I'll come back stronger in next race'
Saudi racing driver Reema Juffali vows, ‘I’ll come back stronger in next race’

Saudi racing driver Reema Juffali vows, ‘I’ll come back stronger in next race’
  • After mixed weekend at Donington with Douglas Motorsport she is looking forward to BRDC British F3 Championship event in Belgium
RIYADH: Saudi driver Reema Juffali has admitted she gained valuable experience from her latest outing at the BRDC British F3 Championship and paid tribute to fans for their support back home.

The 29-year-old Douglas Motorsport team racer was in action at Donington Park in the third stage of the competition, having recorded a fourth-place finish last time out at Silverstone.

At Donington, Juffali was competitive throughout and although she was unable to finish the two races on Sunday, there were positives to take from the event.

She said: “The weekend was a tough one. I knew it was going to be challenging going into it having had experience on the track. I think there were definitely positives, from testing to qualifying and then into the races. I was only improving and getting better throughout the weekend, and the same goes for my racing and race craft.

“The experience I gained was very valuable and I’ve learnt a lot from the mistakes I made. I’m going to take that, improve on it, and definitely come back stronger for the next stage at Spa (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium).”

Reema Juffali in action for at Donington last weekend. (Douglas Motorsport)

With a two-week break before the next stage of the competition, which takes place on July 24 and 25, Juffali will be spending the time reflecting and preparing for the event.

“It’s important after a weekend that didn’t really go your way to take some time off, come back with a fresh mind and reflect on the good, as well as the things you need to improve on, which is what I’m going to do over the next week or so,” added the Jeddah-born driver.

“The following week will be all about preparation for Spa. I’ve never raced there before so I’m going to need to do a lot of work with the team behind the scenes in order to make sure I’m as ready as possible, incorporating sim (simulated) work, data, and as much as I can do.”

Despite the fact she is currently performing many miles from home, Juffali reserved some special praise for fans who are supporting her from Saudi Arabia as she bids to make her mark in F3.

“I’d like to say a really big thank you for all the support and encouragement I’ve received. Even though I’m racing in the UK, I do feel as though I’m sharing it with everyone back home. Good or bad, I share my experiences with them, and I hope they’re enjoying being part of the journey.

“When it doesn’t go your way, it’s important to share that, and the messages and kind support I’ve received really does go a long way, so a big thank you to everybody who is supporting me,” she said.

Jabeur auctions racquet to raise funds for Tunisia Covid battle

Jabeur auctions racquet to raise funds for Tunisia Covid battle
Jabeur auctions racquet to raise funds for Tunisia Covid battle

Jabeur auctions racquet to raise funds for Tunisia Covid battle
  • Jabeur said the money raised would be used to buy "drugs and medical equipment"
  • The auction will last 48 hours with Jabeur hoping to raise enough to fund a resuscitation bed
TUNIS: Ons Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last week, announced on Monday that she is auctioning one of her racquets to help hospitals in her native Tunisia fight Covid-19.
Jabeur, who will add a personal donation to the amount collected during the sale, said the money raised would be used to buy “drugs and medical equipment.”
“It is for a good cause,” Jabeur said on Instagram. “I cannot stay here to watch my country go through difficult situations.”
The raquet, which Jabeur used in her Wimbledon victories over Venus Williams, Garbine Muguruza and Iga Swiatek, went on sale Monday for 2,000 dinars ($720).
The auction will last 48 hours with Jabeur hoping to raise enough to fund a resuscitation bed which costs in the region of 30,000 dinars.
Tunisia is facing a record number of Covid-19 contaminations with public hospitals facing an unprecedented influx of patients.
Tunisia, which has the “highest” Covid-19 death rate in the region according to the World Health Organization, is currently at more than 16,000 deaths for 12 million inhabitants.

Celebs join $10m charity Saudi esports gaming festival to help break new record

Celebs join $10m charity Saudi esports gaming festival to help break new record
Celebs join $10m charity Saudi esports gaming festival to help break new record

Celebs join $10m charity Saudi esports gaming festival to help break new record
  • Nine-week online event registers 161,396 people, 90,440 community matches played by halfway point
  • Gamers Without Borders’ elite series tournaments have also attracted several A-list superstars to its live stream broadcast
RIYADH: The Saudi eSports Federation’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fundraiser Gamers Without Borders has smashed new records for charity gaming after uniting more than 160,000 global players online in just four weeks.

Since getting underway on June 7, the $10 million gaming festival has managed to confirm its position as the world’s biggest charity esports event by welcoming gamers from 77 countries to more than 100,000 online matches by only its halfway point – an increase of more than 30,000 gamers on the same stage in 2020’s debut event.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, the federation’s chairman, said: “Within a week of our debut Gamers Without Borders back in 2020, we could already see the impact that the festival had. Gamers united in support of those suffering most and those on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.”

In its elite series – where the biggest esports athletes and franchises in the world go head-to-head for a share of the charity prize fund – more than $4 million has already been donated to the likes of UNICEF, Gavi, and Direct Relief to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the world’s most vulnerable nations, following epic tournaments on titles including EA SPORTS&trade, FIFA 21, Fortnite, and CS:GO, with another $6 million to go.

The events have drawn more than 35 million online streams, with a huge global audience tuning in for in excess of 5.6 million hours so far.

Gamers Without Borders’ elite series tournaments have also attracted several A-list superstars to its live stream broadcast from its virtual studio, including football names Ronaldinho, Sergio Ramos, Jesse Lingard, and Dele Alli, British boxer Anthony Joshua, and Chance the Rapper.

This has helped the esports festival to a whopping 178 million views on its social content, driving more than 1.7 million gamers to its website as it expands on its debut year.

“That global battle continues, with gamers across the world doing their part. The proof of that is in the phenomenal number of gamers already seen getting involved in this year’s Gamers Without Borders, where our mission is to leave no one behind and do what we can to get much-needed COVID-19 vaccines distributed in the world’s most vulnerable nations,” the prince added.

“Both our elite series and community tournaments have been at the heart of that, where we have seen some incredible action over the last four-and-a-half weeks. I look forward to seeing what the remainder of this year’s Gamers Without Borders will bring to gamers in every corner of the globe.”

