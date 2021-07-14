Saudi Arabia marks privatization milestone with $800m flour mill deals

You are here

The sale of the Saudi flour mills represents a central plank of the Kingdom's privatization push. (Supplied)
  • Assets transferred on basis of highest bids received
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has raised almost $800m from the sale of two major flour mills, as its privatization program gathers pace.
The National Center for Privatization and PPP (NCP) and the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) completed the sale of both the Second and Fourth milling companies to qualified strategic investors, SAGO said in a filing.
A consortium comprised of Abdulaziz AlAjlan Sons Co. for Commercial and Real Estate Investments, Sulaiman Abdulaziz AlRajhi International Co., NADEC, and Olam International Limited has acquired the Second Milling Company for SR2.14 billion ($570 million).
Meanwhile the Fourth Milling Company was sold to a consortium of Allana International, Abdullah Al Othaim Markets, and United Feed Manufacturing Company for SR859 million.
Both awards were based on the highest financial bids submitted by qualified strategic investors, SAGO said.

  • Podcasts include “Fnjan”, an Arabic talk show with more than 1.6 million average monthly listeners
  • Deal follows recently announced SRMG digital-first transformation
RIYADH: The Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) has agreed to acquire a 51 percent controlling stake in podcast producer Thmanyah Company for Publishing and Distribution as it expands its digital footprint.
The Riyadh-based media house signed the interest purchase agreement with Abdulrahman Ali Abumalih, Aseel Salah Baabdullah and Meem Company for Research and Studies, in a deal worth SR33.3 million ($8.9 million), it said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.
“By acquiring one of the leading Arabic podcast platforms and documentary producers, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing our audiences with original, exclusive and premium content through new digital platforms,” said Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG. “The global podcast market is expected to grow in value to around $3.9 billion in the next two years, enabling forward-thinking and creative platforms to capture new audiences and capitalize on monetization opportunities, such as advertising revenues.”
Thmanyah produces and distributes Arabic podcasts and documentaries on social media platforms.
Its podcasts include “Fnjan”, an Arabic talk show with more than 1.6 million average monthly listeners, and “Swalif Business”, “Socrates”, and “Things That Changed Us.”
The announcement follows the launch of SRMG’s transformation strategy which focuses on expanding its digital platforms and agreeing new international partnerships.

RIYADH: Kuwait has opened its first permanent facility to import liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Al Zour LNG terminal received its first cargo of gas, from Qatar, on Monday, according to state news agency KUNA.
Kuwait needs to buy LNG from abroad as it pumps little gas of its own, and the crude diverted from power plants will probably be exported, the news agency reported.
The plant is designed to import as much as 22 million tons of the super-chilled gas each year- the largest of its kind in the Middle East, according to Bloomberg. It is located 10 miles from Kuwait’s border with Saudi Arabia.
“Gas demand in Kuwait is set to rise in the power sector due to the planned phase-out of oil plants worth 10 gigawatts,” LNG analyst at BloombergNEF, Abhishek Rohatgi, said in a note.
LNG use in the Middle East is expected to almost double by 2025, with most of the increase coming from Kuwait, Bloomberg said.

  • Sale of bonds seen as temporary measure to address deficit
RIYADH: Bond sales and indirect taxation are part of Kuwait's strategy to address its budget deficit, Al-Jarida paper reported, citing the country's finance minister
Minister Khalifa Hamada made the remarks in response to a parliamentary question about the government's strategy.
Taxes are selective, “imposed at high varying rates on the selling price of goods harmful to public health and the environment, in addition to luxury goods specified by law,” in addition to value-added tax, Hamada explained.
There is need for cooperation between the government and the parliament "to allow the issuance of bonds, and the orderly and limited withdrawal from the Future Generations Reserve Fund, to cover the deficit as a temporary measure, pending the completion of the reforms contained in the government's work program," the newspaper quoted the minister as saying.

  • The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin, was holding above price support at $32,000, with $36,400 seen as the upside target
RIYADH: Bitcoin traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 2.97 percent to $32,519.49. Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $1,975.41, down by 5.92 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Below is the main cryptocurrency news:

Bitcoin and most cryptocurrencies declined on Monday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin, was holding above price support at $32,000, with $36,400 seen as the upside target. 

For the past seven weeks, Bitcoin has mostly stayed in a range between $30,000 and $40,000 as traders awaited a key US inflation report due on Tuesday. Investors see Bitcoin as a potential hedge against inflation, so the release of the June consumer price index reading by the US Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics should provide a key data point. Analysts also described the muted activity in spot, derivative and on-chain metrics as the “calm before the storm,” according to the website CoinDesk.

According to a press release on Monday, the Australian government is doling out millions in grants for two blockchain-based pilot projects to investigate the capability of blockchain in supply chain solutions. 

The government said that the research will help ease the burden of regulatory compliance and help increase the productivity and competitiveness of Australia’s metals and food and beverage sectors, according to CoinDesk. Australia has also invested almost $4.1 million into blockchain provenance startup Everledger and tech consultancy.

Woori Financial Group, one of the biggest banks in South Korea, will soon offer cryptocurrency custody services. According to reports from the Korea Economic Daily, Woori will establish a joint venture with Coinplug, a blockchain solutions developing company with more than 300 blockchain patents. 

While South Koreans have traditionally been attracted to cryptocurrency, their regulatory framework forbids them from relying on exchanges for custody. This has spurred interest from banks in stepping up and including cryptocurrency custody in their services.

A Woori official said that in overseas markets, digital asset custody has become a successful, established practice among the new services offered by banks, according to Bitcoin News.

CAIRO: The Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority has completed submitting the necessary documents to obtain permission to start construction on the first nuclear plant in El-Dabaa, Marsa Matrouh, to generate electricity with a capacity of 4800 megawatts (MW), according to Dr. Hisham Hegazy, head of the authority’s nuclear fuel sector.

Speaking during a panel discussion on the role of nuclear energy in achieving sustainable development, organized by the Russian company Rosatom in coordination with the Nuclear Power Plants Authority, he added that Egypt has an ambitious plan to expand nuclear energy projects to generate electricity.

Hegazy said that all documents required to obtain construction permits and licenses had been completed by the Nuclear and Radiation Control Authority of the Council of Ministers.

The El-Dabaa site is in close proximity to rail, road and transmission interconnections. 

