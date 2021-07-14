You are here

Egypt’s El-Sisi offers support as Lebanon’s Hariri visits Cairo

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry meets with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt July 14, 2021. (Reuters)
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry meets with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt July 14, 2021. (Reuters)
  • El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s full support for Hariri’s political path which aims at restoring stability to Lebanon
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed full support on Wednesday for visiting Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Saad Al-Hariri in his efforts to form a cabinet and resolve a crippling economic and political crisis.
Lebanon is battling an economic meltdown dubbed by the World Bank as one of the deepest depressions in modern history.
The financial crisis, which has propelled more than half of the population into poverty and seen the value of the currency drop by more than 90 percent in nearly two years, has been deepened by political deadlock.
Egypt holds diplomatic weight in the region and has provided some aid to Lebanon during the crisis. It is allied with Sunni Gulf powers that long channelled funds into Lebanon but have recently become alarmed by the rising influence of the Iran-backed armed Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah.
Under a sectarian power-sharing system, Lebanon’s president must be a Maronite Christian and the prime minister a Sunni Muslim.
Veteran Sunni politician Hariri has been at loggerheads for months with President Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, over forming a new government. He is due to meet Aoun at the Baabda presidential palace on his return from Cairo.
Earlier on Wednesday, Aoun said he hoped he hoped Hariri would carry “positive indications” to the meeting, adding that efforts were still under way to form a cabinet.
In Egypt, El-Sisi welcomed Hariri, “reaffirming Egypt’s full support for Hariri’s political path which aims at restoring stability to Lebanon,” and for his attempts to deal with challenges including the formation of a government, a presidency statement said.
Amid speculation that Hariri would stand down this week, Egypt urged him not to give up on forming a cabinet, Saudi Arabian state-owned broadcaster Al Hadath said, citing unnamed sources.
Cairo would coordinate Arab efforts to help chart a way out of the crisis, the channel reported.
Hariri also met Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who stated Egypt’s support for Lebanon’s “exit from the current situation, and the necessity for all Lebanese parties to prioritize Lebanon’s highest interest over any narrow interests,” according to tweets from Hariri and the Egyptian foreign ministry.

Angry relatives of Beirut blast victims attempt to storm minister’s residence

Relatives of people who were killed in last year's massive blast at Beirut's seaport, push a gate as they try to storm the home of caretaker Interior Minister Mohamed Fehmi, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP)
Relatives of people who were killed in last year's massive blast at Beirut's seaport, push a gate as they try to storm the home of caretaker Interior Minister Mohamed Fehmi, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP)
BEIRUT: Hundreds of relatives of people who died last year in the explosion at Beirut’s port threw coffins over the fence at the residence of caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmy on Tuesday evening, as they attempted to storm the building.

They were protesting against his refusal to lift the immunity granted to Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, director-general of the General Security, who is a suspect in the investigation into the Aug. 4 blast.

Families of the victims are putting pressure on the authorities to rescind the immunity enjoyed by former ministers, current lawmakers and senior security officials who are accused by Judge Tarek Bitar, the judicial investigator in the case, of contributing to the disaster.

The families are preparing to mark the first anniversary of the explosion, which claimed the lives of 215 people, injured more 6,000, and destroyed Beirut’s waterfront along with large sections of neighboring residential areas. Judicial investigations into the case are continuing and have not yet reached the stage of issuing indictments.

The protesters carried coffins, symbolizing those of their children and other relatives, as they marched toward Fahmy’s residence in Beirut, where the Internal Security Forces were waiting.

Women dressed in black wept and shouted for the suspects in the case to be stripped of their immunity from prosecution. Men who lost their children in the explosion warned that Fahmy will be considered a terrorist if he fails to do so. “Woe betide you if you do not lift immunity,” they chanted.

The protest escalated into a confrontation with the security forces as the protesters tried to storm the residence and threw the coffins over its fence.

The women managed to reach the entrance to the building, where they were confronted by security forces. The protesters shouted insults directed at those responsible for the situation that led to the blast, which was caused by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at the port since 2014 without proper safety precautions. The explosion has been ranked as one of the most powerful non-nuclear blasts in history.

The families of the victims, who also threw stones and tomatoes at the building, said they would end their protests when Fahmy lifts immunity from the suspects. They also urged the security forces “not to defend the officials who starved them.”

Some protesters spray-painted “$50” on shields carried by members of the security forces, saying: “This is what the value of your salaries has become because of these killers. Do not defend them; stand with us.”

The confrontation continued for more than three hours. Protesters eventually smashed glass at the building’s entrance, and riot police responded with tear gas canisters.

Families of the blast victims have been protesting daily outside of the homes of officials whose actions are blamed for the explosion, in an attempt to ensure that they appear in court to answer the charges. In the past few days they have protested at the residences of former ministers Nohad El-Machnouk and Ghazi Zaiter, and in front of parliament. A number of protesters and members of the security forces have been injured in the confrontations that ensued, and in a couple of cases people fainted as a result of exposure to tear gas.

Meanwhile, Judge Bitar refused to provide politicians with any additional documents relating to Al-Machnouk, Zaiter and former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil. Parliamentary authorities had demanded additional evidence from the judge before making a decision on the request to lift immunity.

Bitar was quoted as saying that he “is not obligated to submit any additional documents, because this would violate the confidentiality of the investigation.”

He has charged politicians and security officials, including Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba, the director-general of State Security, with a misdemeanor charge of negligence and a felony charge of possible intent to kill because they knew that explosive materials were being stored at the port in an unsafe manner but failed to act on that knowledge.

 

Istanbul launches bid to host 2036 Summer Olympics 

Istanbul launches bid to host 2036 Summer Olympics 
ISTANBUL: Istanbul has launched its bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. 

If approved, Turkey will become the first Muslim-majority nation to host the event. 

“To ensure that Istanbul gets its deserved place on the world sports map, we are focusing on this chief goal,” the city’s mayor and former amateur soccer player Ekrem Imamoglu said on Tuesday in a press briefing. 

“We put forward our will, and on behalf of Istanbul and Turkish people, we want to host the Olympics and Paralympic Games in Istanbul.”

The same day, Imamoglu launched Istanbul’s new sports vision and future plan, and called on all relevant institutions in Turkey to join forces with the municipality. “Let’s make this happen!” he tweeted. 

The mayor is now focusing on improving the transportation and sports infrastructure of the city and has called on the private sector and big sports clubs, such as Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, and Besiktas, to cooperate with him. 

Istanbul will compete against several European, Middle Eastern and South American cities, including London and India’s Ahmedabad, which are also seeking to host the games. 

This year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics, to be held from July 23 to Aug. 8, will host more than 100 Turkish athletes who will compete across 18 branches. 

Fifty women athletes will represent the country, the highest level of female representation from Turkey since London 2012.

Istanbul, a city of 16.5 million, boasts eight stadiums, 52 sports facilities having 25 pools, 42 fitness saloons, 44 tennis courts, 41 football courts, one athletics track and two ice rinks. These facilities provide children with training in 15 different sporting branches. 

The Ipsos Global Advisor survey, conducted between May 21 and June 4, with more than 19,000 adults across 28 countries, revealed that Turkish respondents expressed the most support for the Olympics, with 71 percent saying they thought holding the Tokyo Games despite the pandemic is the right move.

“Countries that are willing to host the Olympics are also required to increase their capacity in the Paralympics. Therefore, hosting these events requires accessible infrastructure in a host city,” Mert Yasar, a lawyer specialized in sports law, told Arab News. 

Turkey, home to about 5 million disabled citizens, would need to improve accessibility for the disabled, such as increasing the number of smoothly functioning elevators and escalators at the metro stations, installing ramps that conform to global standards, ensuring wheelchair access in all venues, and expanding routing signs.

“Now, the disabled residents of the city face problems in using public transportation as they are still not completely disabled-friendly. The foremost advantage of hosting the Olympics will be to provide Istanbul with modern and sustainable infrastructure for people with disabilities while cultivating nationwide respect and understanding for them,” Yasar said. 

Ensuring an accessible environment and standards is part of the Host City Contract that is awarded by the International Olympic Committee. 

Yasar warned that the Olympics can be extremely expensive to host, with costs increasing to $45 billion for Beijing in 2008.

This financial burden can weaken enthusiasm for hosting the games. However, according to Yasar, cities are eager to host the Olympics because it becomes a soft power opportunity for them to attract attention and reveal their cultural appeal.

“However, if Istanbul is serious with this bid, it should engage in social activities to boost a popular culture for the Olympics. Although people support hosting the games, they should also be encouraged to buy tickets and attend them. If not, the Olympics can also bring a serious economic burden to the urban economy as it turned out to be the case in Japan during the pandemic,” he said. 

UAE opens Israel embassy in Tel Aviv

UAE opens Israel embassy in Tel Aviv
LONDON: The UAE’s ambassador to Israel opened his country’s embassy in Israel on Wednesday.

Mohamed Al-Khaja inaugurated the diplomatic offices in Tel Aviv less than a year after the UAE became only the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel.

“It is time for a new approach and thinking to determine a better path for the future of the region,” Al-Khaja said. “We hope that the opening of the UAE embassy in Tel Aviv will represent a cornerstone in the growing relations between our two countries and peoples.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Emirati Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al-Khaja cut the ribbon at the new UAE embassy in Tel Aviv. (AFP)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security Mariam Al-Mheiri attended the ceremony.

Herzog said: “The opening of the UAE embassy in Tel Aviv is an important milestone in our joint journey toward a future of peace, prosperity and security for the Middle East.

“Seeing the UAE flag flying proudly in Tel Aviv was an unattainable dream just one year ago. In many ways, it is now a normal thing.”

The UAE embassy in Israel is housed in Tel Aviv's new stock exchange building. (AFP)

The UAE reached a US-brokered agreement in August to normalize ties with Israel. In the following weeks, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco reached similar deals.

The UAE and Israel have signed a flurry of economic and cooperation deals in the months since.

Al-Mheiri praised the progress on relations.

“This is a new era of development and prosperity for our two countries,” she said. “The opening of the embassy represents a milestone and will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences across various vital sectors.”

Israel's President Isaac Herzog cuts a ribbon with UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja. (AP)

The UAE Embassy is situated in the same tower as Israel’s stock exchange in the heart of Tel Aviv’s business district.

The Emirati embassy’s inauguration came weeks after Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid cut the ribbon on its embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Lebanon’s Hariri presents cabinet proposal to President Aoun

Lebanon's Hariri presents cabinet proposal to President Aoun
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s prime minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri said on Wednesday he had presented a cabinet proposal to President Michel Aoun and is awaiting his response on Thursday, in a move that could end almost nine months of political deadlock amid an economic collapse.
“Now is the moment of truth,” Hariri, who has been at loggerheads with Aoun over the naming of ministers since his designation in October, told reporters after the meeting.
Lebanon has been without a government since the last one resigned in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast that killed hundreds, injured thousands and destroyed large swathes of the city.
The political deadlock has deepened the financial crisis, dubbed by the World bank as one of the deepest depressions of modern history.
“For me this government can start to rescue the country and stop the collapse,” Hariri said.
The cabinet proposal is for 24 specialist ministers in line with a French initiative.
Hariri met with the president upon his return from a visit to Cairo, where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and other top officials.
Sources in Cairo said Egypt had promised economic and political support for a new government and that a delegation would travel to Beirut soon.

Lebanon’s president says no one is protected in port probe

Lebanon's president says no one is protected in port probe
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s president said Wednesday there would be no political cover for anyone implicated in last year’s massive explosion at the Beirut port, speaking a day after protests erupted over the handling of the investigation.
The blast on Aug. 4 was caused by the ignition of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer that had been stored for years at the port with the knowledge of top government officials.
It still is not clear what exactly caused the explosion, and an investigation by a state-appointed judge has been riddled by charges of political interference. The first investigator, who charged senior officials with negligence, was removed from the case.
The delays have frustrated the public, particularly amid reports that most of the Lebanese leadership, including the president, had knowledge of the explosive material stored at the port. They did little to store it safely or to alert civilians in the area of its presence.
Beirut’s port and parts of the city were devastated in the ensuing massive explosion that killed over 200 people and injured hundreds more.
Tuesday’s protests outside the house of the interior minister of the caretaker government lasted several hours. Families of the victims and explosion survivors held a mock funeral and burial outside his home. Protesters scuffled with security forces guarding the building, who fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. Dozens of protesters and security forces were lightly injured.
Interior Minister Mohammed Fehmi had rejected a request by the new lead investigator to remove immunity for one of the most senior security officials accused in the port case — the head of general security, Abbas Ibrahim, allowing him to be questioned.
President Michel Aoun said Wednesday the port investigation is ongoing and that “there will be no political cover for anyone who was negligent or guilty.” However, he did not address critics who said that Fehmi obstructed the investigation.
Aoun’s comments came during a meeting with Patrick Durel, French President Emmanuel Macron’s envoy.
Aoun also approved Aug. 4 as a day of mourning, declaring it a national holiday. Families of the victims have been campaigning for this recognition.

