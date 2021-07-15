You are here

Jon Pike Cricket Column
Jon Pike Cricket Column

The Hundred: Cricket's controversial new format is challenging the game's status quo

The competition will be launched next week, but not everyone is convinced of its benefits.
The competition will be launched next week, but not everyone is convinced of its benefits. (The Hundred)
Updated 13 sec ago
Jon Pike

The Hundred: Cricket's controversial new format is challenging the game's status quo

The competition will be launched next week, but not everyone is convinced of its benefits. (The Hundred)
  The competition will be launched next week, but not everyone is convinced of its benefits
Updated 13 sec ago
Jon Pike

LONDON: Next week, on July 21, with much fanfare and no less controversy, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will launch a new competition, called The Hundred. It will be contested only in England and Wales, by both men’s and women’s teams. It is so named because each team is scheduled to bowl 100 balls, divided into 10 overs of 10 balls each. This is its first controversial feature.

During the era covered in last week’s column, 18th-century England, when the Laws of Cricket were first codified and written down, one of the specified duties of the umpire was to call over when four fair deliveries had been bowled by the same person. This call indicated that the field should change over and the ball be delivered from the other end of the pitch by a different person.

Four balls per over remained the case until 1889, when a revision of the 1884 Code increased it to five. A further revision in 1900 increased an over to six balls, which allowed bowlers longer to develop a tactical plan.

In the 1922-23 season, Australia chose to play eight-ball overs, to encourage more balls to be bowled in a day’s play and less time wasted in changing overs. Other countries — New Zealand, England, South Africa and Pakistan — flirted with this number for short spells. Australia reverted to six balls in 1978-79 when commercial television acquired the rights to televise cricket and a shorter over allowed the opportunity for more advertising to be shown.

Despite the successful introduction of 50 over and T20 cricket, six-ball overs, delivered by one person, have remained a constant for over 40 years around the world. The Hundred will challenge the status quo.

One bowler is not required to deliver all 10 balls in an over since there is the opportunity to split the over into two sets of five deliveries, bowled by two different bowlers. Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game. The duration of each match is scheduled to be two and a half hours.

A second controversial feature is how it may affect existing competitions. Starting on July 21 and ending with a final on Aug. 21, it will be dovetailed, with the schedules for an established domestic 50 overs competition that has its final on Aug. 22 and a five-match Test match series between England and India. This does risk spreading the body of domestic cricketers and spectators too thinly, a risk that has been heightened by continuing incidences of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among both entities.

Specific concern has been expressed about the impact on T20 cricket, which was introduced in 2003 to attract younger audiences and a higher proportion of women. T20 has been a success throughout the cricket-playing world and has provided a vehicle for the growth of cricket in countries and communities not noted for having an interest in the game.

The third controversy has centered on the ECB’s rationale for The Hundred, which emerged out of research into attitudes toward cricket commissioned by the board. Based on a sample of over 100,000 people in the UK, the findings estimated that there are 10.5 million followers who are interested in the game, but only slightly more than 1 million who attend matches. The core audience was identified as mainly white, affluent, middle-aged male, with an average age of 50. At the same time, the number of people playing the game in England was shown to be falling.

As many organizers of teams at the club level in the UK will attest, attracting and keeping the interest of young people in cricket can be a thankless task, given the ever-growing, competing alternatives for their time and attention. The ECB believes that there is a new audience of women, children and families, who will be attracted by the simplicity, speed and accessibility of The Hundred.

Issues that gave rise to T20 have worsened according to the ECB’s research findings, to the point where it appears to be undergoing an existential crisis and is staking its future on the new competition. The British cricketing press commented unfavorably when the news broke in 2019, wondering why so much change should be imposed so quickly.

A fourth controversy relates to the decision to focus on eight teams of men and eight teams of women who will contest the competition based in seven cities — London (two teams), Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Southampton. The 15/16 person squads were purchased via a “draft,” with three overseas players permitted and one British centrally contracted player for the men’s teams. In the men’s competition, there will be no Indian cricketers as they are not allowed by their governing body to participate in any franchised competition outside of India. 

The three existing formats of the professional game are based on 18 of the 92 counties — administrative units — that have long underpinned the culture, geography and heritage of the UK. Strong views have been expressed that The Hundred is an attempt by the ECB to loosen the grip of the county cricket boards. Unsurprisingly, there was much opposition among the counties to The Hundred when it was announced, especially by those who would not be hosting a franchise. The ECB addressed this by pledging to give each county £1.3 million ($1.8 million) from the proceeds of the new competition.

Another palliative is that the prize money on offer of £600,000 is to be divided equally between the men’s and women’s teams. This equality does not extend to salaries. These will be in a range of £3,600 to £15,000 for women compared with £30,000 to £125,000 for men.

The players, possibly other than those not drafted, appear to have bought into the concept. Battle lines have been drawn for a risky and controversial incursion into England’s traditional cricket heartland and, perhaps, even more widely on the international stage if The Hundred proves to confound critics who suggest that it is one product too many.

A healthy response to Saudi Sports for All Federation's 'Start Now' fitness campaign

Saudi Sports For All Federations's Start Now campaign aimed to promote sporting activity and healthy lifestyle across the Kingdom. (Supplied/SFA)
Saudi Sports For All Federations's Start Now campaign aimed to promote sporting activity and healthy lifestyle across the Kingdom. (Supplied/SFA)
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News
Arab News

A healthy response to Saudi Sports for All Federation's 'Start Now' fitness campaign

Saudi Sports For All Federations's Start Now campaign aimed to promote sporting activity and healthy lifestyle across the Kingdom. (Supplied/SFA)
  • Downloads of federation’s app increased twentyfold during the initiative, which notched up more than 23 million views and 228,000 engagements on social media
  • ‘Together with our communities, we are building a healthier, happier and more active Saudi Arabia,’ says SFA officiaL
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation’s (SFA) nationwide Start Now fitness campaign has ended after three months of efforts to encourage physical activity and promote a healthier lifestyle across the Kingdom.

The initiative also encouraged inclusivity in sports by urging people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to go a step further in their fitness journey and ditch sedentary habits.

During the course of the campaign it attracted more than 23 million views and 228,000 engagements on social media. Meanwhile downloads of the SFA app increased twentyfold, driven in part by the initiative.

“Start Now is an incredible milestone for the Saudi Sports for All Federation, in terms of its success in reaching a diversity of communities in Saudi Arabia, and also accelerating the SFA’s digital transformation,” said Osamah Alnuaiser, the SFA’s marketing and communications director. “Our goal is to get people to start and continue their journey to fitness and healthier lifestyles, whether you’re 6 years old or 90.

“Start Now was unique and powerful because it asked people to improve their fitness irrespective of staring level. We are delighted with the response of the community, and also with the uptake of the SFA app and its associated SFA Rewards program. Together with our communities, we are building a healthier, happier and more active Saudi Arabia.”

Among other things the SFA app, which is available for iOS and Android devices, helps users find nearby sporting events, track personal goals, respond to SFA activity challenges, and create and manage community sports groups. It also connects to Apple Watch, Google Fit, Fitbit and Samsung Health fitness trackers, unlocking a range of in-app features.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the SFA has launched several campaigns designed to encourage a healthier lifestyle for people who have been unable to exercise or take part in sports outdoors. The federation was recently featured on MBC1’s Seen TV program, a nightly show hosted by Ahmad Al-Shugairi, which highlighted its use of technology in the past year to improve public health, in particular by promoting opportunities to participate in hockey and cricket, and how the SFA app is helping people stay active.

The work of the SFA was also honored at the 2021 Sport Industry Awards for its successful partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation. The organizations were rewarded for their efforts to connect video gaming with online fitness programs through their collaborative Move to Game initiative.

In addition, the SFA received four prizes — three silvers and a bronze — at the Transform Awards MEA in recognition of its outreach activities, creativity and brand transformation.

Start Now is the latest SFA campaign in support of the Ministry of Sport and the Quality of Life program mandated by the Saudi Vision 2030 national development plan, which set a target of increasing to 40 percent the proportion of residents who take part in regular physical activity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia social media Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

Related

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches fitness challenges at the start of Ramadan
Sport
Saudi Sports for All Federation launches fitness challenges at the start of Ramadan
Saudi Sports for All Federation partners with Arabian Centers Co. to turn malls into walking destinations
Sport
Saudi Sports for All Federation partners with Arabian Centers Co. to turn malls into walking destinations

