  Iraq hospital heads abandon posts after fire tragedy
People gather at the ravaged coronavirus isolation ward of Al-Hussein hospital after a massive fire overnight, in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah, on July 13, 2021. (AFP)
AFP

  • At least 60 people were killed in the blaze late Monday at a temporary facility for Covid-19 patients at Nasiriyah’s Al-Hussein Hospital in Dhi Qar
  • It was the second such tragedy in Iraq in three months
NASIRIYAH, Iraq: Several hospital administrators in a southern Iraqi province have abandoned their posts, local authorities said Saturday, after arrest warrants were issued for senior staff following a deadly hospital fire in the city of Nasiriyah.
Saad Al-Majid, health director of the southern governorate of Dhi Qar, told AFP that management teams of five hospitals had quit as “they’re unwilling to assume responsibility” over any possible repeat of the tragedy.
At least 60 people were killed in the blaze late Monday at a temporary facility for Covid-19 patients at Nasiriyah’s Al-Hussein Hospital in Dhi Qar fueled by oxygen canisters exploding.
It was the second such tragedy in Iraq in three months.
In April, a fire at a Covid hospital in Baghdad — also sparked by exploding oxygen cylinders — killed 82 people, prompting the country’s health minister to resign.
Local journalist Adnan Toame said the resignations among senior hospital staff at a time of public outrage were “embarrassing.”
“They are shirking their responsibilities when they should instead be redoubling efforts to face up to this crisis,” he said.
“This is a clear sign of the collapse of the health system in the governorate,” chimed in Nasiriyah activist and journalist Adnan Dhafar.
On Saturday, a small fire broke out at Al-Haboubi hospital in Nasiriyah but it was quickly put out by fire crews, with no fatalities recorded.
Iraq — whose oil-dependent economy is still recovering from decades of war and international sanctions — has recorded more than 1.4 million coronavirus cases, including over 17,000 deaths.
Much of its health infrastructure is dilapidated, and investment in public services has been hamstrung by endemic corruption.

Rights group slams Iran over attempted kidnapping

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist, poses for a portrait in London in 2013. She said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Reuters/File Photo)
Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist, poses for a portrait in London in 2013. She said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Reuters/File Photo)
Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist, poses for a portrait in London in 2013. She said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Tehran has carried out campaign of targeted harassment on New York-based Iranian journalist
LONDON: Leading rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) has warned that an alleged plot this week by four Iranians to kidnap a dissident journalist living in New York has heightened concerns about Tehran’s efforts to target its nationals and critics abroad.

On July 13, the US Justice Department indicted the four Iranian nationals at a New York federal court, which said that the four men allegedly “conspired to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist, author and human rights activist for mobilizing public opinion in Iran and around the world to bring about changes to the regime’s laws and practices.” 

Sources, and the target herself, have claimed that journalist and regime critic Masih Alinejad was the intended target of the alleged kidnapping attempt this week.

Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at HRW, said: “For decades Iranian authorities have deployed vicious tactics to harass, intimidate and harm Iranian activists living abroad. 

“Iran’s security agencies have now allegedly attempted to kidnap another high-profile dissident to dragoon back to Iran and face serious abuses.”

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad said Wednesday she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home, as Tehran stiffly denied the allegations contained in a US Justice Department indictment. More here.

Alinejad has been subjected to extensive targeted harassment and intimidation by various Iranian state agencies, including the state broadcasting agency. 

The activist and journalist has said that Tehran has repeatedly targeted her family, including attempts to convince her to return to the region and countries neighboring Iran.

Last July, the Center for Human Rights in Iran said that an Iranian court had sentenced Ali, her brother, to five years in prison for “assembly and collusion against national security.”

In addition to this charge, Ali Alinejad was sentenced to two years for “insulting the Supreme Leader,” and one year for “propaganda against the state.”

His lawyer said that sections of Ali’s hearing were focused on his sister’s journalism and campaigning efforts.

“However the Alinejad case plays out, Iranian authorities are doubtlessly determined to silence dissent and spread fear among outspoken critics outside the country,” Page said.

Son of abducted Iran critic demands father’s release

Sharmahd, a 66-year-old IT specialist who fled Iran four decades ago, was a spokesman for a group seeking to overthrow the Iranian government. (Twitter/@NagiNajjar)
Sharmahd, a 66-year-old IT specialist who fled Iran four decades ago, was a spokesman for a group seeking to overthrow the Iranian government. (Twitter/@NagiNajjar)
  • Jamshid Sharmahd, 66, has Parkinson's disease
LONDON: The son of an US-Iranian dissident abducted by Tehran has urged the international community to demand justice for his father, who has not been seen publicly for more than a year, The Independent newspaper reported.

Shayan Sharmahd, the 33-year-old son of Jamshid Sharmahd who was kidnapped in Dubai last year, said: “I would just say, ‘Don’t be silent, we have to speak up. Now is definitely the time.’ And that goes out not just to all the people, but to all the governments and organizations. It affects everybody. 

“My father said that the only way to get rid of the regime was to make the public aware, by exposing what it was doing - by fighting back with the same force it is fighting.”

Sharmahd, a 66-year-old IT specialist who fled Iran four decades ago, was a spokesman for a group seeking to overthrow the Iranian government.

He was seized by Iranian agents in July last year, reportedly from a hotel close to Dubai International Airport.

Following his abduction, Tehran revealed it had seized the dual national in “a complex operation” and broadcast a supposed confession on state television, where Sharmahd admitted to directing an attack on the Iranian city of Shiraz that killed 14 people.

However, Amnesty International, which has highlighted his case and said it feared for his life, said his family denied he was involved in any of the violence that Tehran had accused him of.

His family added that he suffered from Parkinson’s disease and had likely received inadequate medical care while detained.

Shayan said he believed the Iranian government was “seeking to intimidate all dissidents.”

He added: “It feels a bit like desperation, like they’re backed into a corner. The world is slowly waking up to the fact the regime running the country — which the people of Iran don’t like — are just bullying everybody around the world.”

The family’s US lawyer, Jason Poblete, warned that Iran had overseen the kidnapping of overseas-based dissidents for four decades in order to gain political clout and send a message of intimidation.

“They tried to assassinate Sharmahd in 2009,” he said. “The Iranians have done this a lot of times.”

Belgium takes back six mothers, 10 children from Syria

Belgium takes back six mothers, 10 children from Syria
Ten Belgian children and six mothers have been recovered from a prison camp for captured militants in Syria and are being flown home, a source told AFP on Friday.

The operation is the biggest such repatriation since the battlefield defeat of the Daesh militant group in 2019, and follows a decision by Belgium to secure the return of under-12s.

The group is from the camp in Roj, in northeast Syria, where surviving suspected members of the group are being held under the supervision of Kurdish militia.

Hundreds of volunteer fighters from Europe travelled to Syria and Iraq during the Daesh group’s campaign. Many died but others, including women and children, are trapped in camps.

Their presence has proven an embarrassment for many European governments, reluctant to allow citizens with suspected extremist ties to return to their homelands.

But Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander de Croo announced in March that his country would do what it could to secure the return of the youngest, describing this as a matter of national security.

Belgium’s extremism monitoring agency OCAM judges that the mothers and children who have spent time in the camps need to be kept under watch and that this is easier if they are on Belgian soil.

Once they are returned, the mothers are expected to be arrested and charged by anti-terrorism authorities, while the children will be taken into the care of social services.

Neither de Croo’s office nor the anti-terror prosecutor’s office were ready to comment but a news conference may be held on Saturday once the arrivals are safely in custody.

Heidi De Pauw, of the Child Focus NGO, praised the “courage” of the Belgian government and said she was “happy” that the children had been able to “leave the dangers of these war zones”.

“We hope that they will be able to live out their childhood anonymously and that their rights as children, such as access to education and health care, will be respected,” she told AFP.

De Pauw had accompanied a Belgian mission in June 2019 that brought back six children and adolescents, all orphans or victims of parental abduction.

This latest mission took place in several stages and began at the beginning of June, when a consular mission went to Roj to collect blood samples in order to verify the parentage of the children and their Belgian nationality. 

For security reasons, it was not possible to visit the larger Al-Hol camp where many foreign fighters are still present.

Belgium, along with France, is among the European countries that saw the largest number of foreign fighters leave after the outbreak of the war in Syria in 2011. 

From 2012 onwards, more than 400 Belgians left to fight in the ranks of jihadist organisations.

These returns could only be organised in small numbers over the last two years since the defeat of the Islamic State organisation in Baghouz, in south-eastern Syria.

Earlier this year, Belgian researchers estimated that about 40 Belgian minors were still in Syria.

Syria’s Assad takes oath after criticized re-election

Syria’s Assad takes oath after criticized re-election
  • President Bashar Assad took 95 percent of the vote in a controversial election dismissed abroad
DAMASCUS: President Bashar Assad took the oath of office for a fourth term in war-ravaged Syria Saturday, after taking 95 percent of the vote in a controversial election dismissed abroad.

Assad was sworn in on the constitution and the Qur’an in the presence of more than 600 guests, including ministers, businessmen, academics and journalists, organizers said.

The elections “have proven the strength of popular legitimacy that the people have conferred to the state,” 55-year-old Assad said, in his inauguration speech.

They “have discredited the declarations of Western officials on the legitimacy of the state, the constitution and the homeland,” he added.

The vote extending Assad’s grip on power was the second since the start of a decade-long civil war that has killed more than half a million people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure.

On the eve of the May 26 election, the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Italy said the poll was “neither free nor fair,” and Syria’s fragmented opposition has called it a “farce.”

With his campaign slogan, “Hope through work,” Assad cast himself as the sole architect of a reconstruction phase for the troubled country.

Desperate for vaccines amid surge, Iranians flock to Armenia

Desperate for vaccines amid surge, Iranians flock to Armenia
YEREVAN: In Iran, the urgency of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is growing by the day.
A crush of new cases fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant has threatened to overwhelm Iranian hospitals with breathless patients too numerous to handle. But as deaths mount, and the sense swells that protection for most citizens remains far-off, thousands of desperate Iranians are taking matters into their own hands: They’re flocking to neighboring Armenia.
In the ex-Soviet Caucasus nation, where vaccine uptake has remained sluggish amid widespread vaccine hesitancy, authorities have been doling out free doses to foreign visitors — a boon for Iranians afraid for their lives and sick of waiting.
“I just want her to get the jab as soon as possible,” said Ahmad Reza Bagheri, a 23-year-old jeweler at a bus stop in Tehran, gesturing to his diabetic mother who he was joining on the winding 20-hour road trip to Armenia’s capital, Yerevan.
Bagheri’s uncle had already received his first dose in the city and would soon get his second. Such stories have dominated Iranian social media in recent weeks, as hordes of Iranians head to Armenia by bus and plane. Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said last week that foreigners, including residents, have accounted for up to half of about 110,000 people who were vaccinated in the country. Armenia administers AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s CoronaVac vaccines.
In Iran, which has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the Middle East, less than 2 percent of the country’s 84 million people have received both doses, according to the scientific publication Our World in Data.
Although the sanctions-hit country has imported some Russian and Chinese vaccines, joined the UN-supported COVAX program for vaccine sharing and developed three of its own vaccines, doses remain scarce. Authorities have yet to inoculate nonmedical workers and those under age 60, promising that mass vaccinations will start in September.
“I can’t wait such a long time for vaccination,” said Ali Saeedi, a 39-year-old garment trader also waiting to embark on the journey at a Tehran bus station. “Officials have delayed their plans for public vaccination many times. I’m going to Armenia to make it happen.”
Others, like 27-year-old secretary Bahareh Khanai, see the trip as an act of national service, easing the daunting inoculation task facing Iranian authorities.
It remains unclear just how many Iranians have made the trip to get vaccinated, as Armenia also remains a popular summer getaway spot. But each day, dozens of buses, taxis and flights ferry an estimated 500 Iranians across the border. Airlines have added three weekly flights from Iran to Yerevan. The cost of bus tours has doubled as thousands devise plans. Travel agents who watched the pandemic ravage their industry have seen an unprecedented surge in business.
“The number of our customers for the Armenia tour has tripled in recent weeks,” said Ahmad, the manager of a tour agency in Tehran who declined to give his last name for fear of reprisals.
The surge of Iranians has inundated Armenia’s coronavirus testing centers, leaving scores stranded in the buffer zone, Iranian semiofficial ILNA news agency reported, with several fainting from the heat. Roughly 160 kilometers (100 miles) away in Yerevan, hundreds of Iranians lined up to get a vaccine shot, with some sleeping on the streets to secure a place.
Hope sustains them through the long lines under an unforgiving sun. In the streets of the Armenian capital, Iranians cavort to Farsi music outside vaccine centers, clapping as they receive doses, videos show.
“We couldn’t expect that our humanitarian act would become popular and spread so much and that we would have a big flow of foreigners,” Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan told reporters. “Our citizens are our priority, but I repeat again that the pandemic doesn’t recognize citizenship.”
But even as Armenian authorities encourage vaccination tourism, the sheer number of Iranians flooding vaccination centers has pushed Armenia to tighten the rules.
At first, Iranian vaccine-seekers headed for clinics in the southern border town of Meghri. A local doctor, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media, reported seeing at least 100 Iranians vaccinated there over the past few weeks.
But last week the government decreed that foreign visitors can only receive a jab at five designated AstraZeneca mobile clinics in Yerevan, and, in an apparent bid to boost the country’s tourist sector, must spend at least 10 days in Armenia before getting vaccinated.
Now, the profile of Iranian visitors is changing, as cross-border bus jaunts become extended vacations, with some flights routed through Qatar. The surge in interest has also pushed up the price, putting the journey out of reach for all but the wealthy.
Ethicists, who said they otherwise wouldn’t take issue with needy foreigners securing excess shots shunned by citizens, say the price hike and new 10-day requirement exacerbates the stark inequalities in the pandemic.
“It increases the money and time required ... and so the inequity of who is going to be able to participate,” said Alison Bateman-House, an assistant professor of medical ethics at New York University.
More broadly, she added, vaccination vacations, like all travel in a time of contagious virus variants, carries “unintended consequences” and increases “the possibility of disease transmission.” A fairer alternative, she noted, would be for Armenia to transfer its surplus doses to the international COVAX initiative.
But for many in Iran, where scores are dying daily in an outbreak that has exhausted the health system and economy, the cost of waiting has grown too high.
Mohammad Seifpour, a 48-year-old Tehran resident, grimly surveyed the crowds of Iranians at the Yerevan vaccine clinic.
“This is just because of the horrible situation we are facing,” he said.

