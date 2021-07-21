You are here

  • Home
  • Germany counts cost of floods as hopes of finding survivors fade

Germany counts cost of floods as hopes of finding survivors fade

Germany counts cost of floods as hopes of finding survivors fade
Residents clear mud and unusable furniture in Bad Neuenahr, western Germany. Heavy rains caused mudslides and floods. ‘Any victims found now are likely to be dead’, said a Federal Agency for Technical Relief official Wednesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j7944

Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

Germany counts cost of floods as hopes of finding survivors fade

Germany counts cost of floods as hopes of finding survivors fade
  • In Germany's worst natural disaster in more than half a century, thousands went missing
  • Any victims found now are likely to be dead, said a Federal Agency for Technical Relief official
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: A relief official dampened hopes on Wednesday of finding more survivors in the rubble of villages devastated by floods in western Germany.
Meanwhile a poll showed many Germans felt policymakers had not done enough to protect them.
More than 170 people died in last week’s flooding, Germany’s worst natural disaster in more than half a century, and thousands went missing.
“We are still looking for missing persons as we clear roads and pump water out of basements,” Sabine Lackner, deputy chief of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.
Any victims found now are likely to be dead, she said.
One woman in Insul, in the rural Eifel region, said people had emerged from their houses like ghosts last week to see whether their neighbors were alive. In the Ahrweiler district, of which Insul is part, 123 people died.
For immediate relief, the federal government will initially provide up to 200 million euros ($235.5 million) in emergency aid, and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said more funds can be made available if needed.
That will come on top of at least 250 million euros provided by the affected states to repair buildings and damaged local infrastructure and to help people in crisis situations.
Scholz said the government would contribute to the cost of rebuilding infrastructure such as roads and bridges. The full extent of the damage is not clear, but Scholz said that rebuilding after previous floods cost about 6 billion euros.
The floods have dominated the political agenda before a national election in September and raised uncomfortable questions about why Europe’s richest economy was caught flat-footed.
Two-thirds of Germans believe that federal and regional policymakers should have done more to protect communities from flooding, a survey by the INSA institute for German mass-circulation paper Bild showed on Wednesday.
Interior minister Horst Seehofer, who faced calls from opposition politicians to resign over the high death toll, said there would be no shortage of money for reconstruction.
“That is why people pay taxes, so that they can receive help in situations like this. Not everything can be insured,” he told a news conference.
Insured losses from the floods may total 4 billion to 5 billion euros ($4.7-5.9 billion), said the GDV insurance industry association. Damage in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate is likely to exceed the 4.65 billion euros recorded after a deluge in August 2002, it said.
The estimate does not include losses from the southern German state of Bavaria and in Saxony in the east last weekend.
Only around 45 percent of homeowners in Germany have insurance that covers flood damage, according to the GDV, triggering a discussion about the need for compulsory insurance.
“As the time interval between heavy natural disasters gets shorter and shorter, one needs a debate about a protection scheme and how it could be designed,” Seehofer said.
Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Deutschlandfunk radio aid would include funds to help businesses such as restaurants or hair salons make up for lost revenue.

Topics: Germany floods missing persons

Related

Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes
World
Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

India records more than 45,000 cases of ‘black fungus’

India records more than 45,000 cases of ‘black fungus’
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
AFP

India records more than 45,000 cases of ‘black fungus’

India records more than 45,000 cases of ‘black fungus’
  • It is a highly aggressive disease and surgeons have been forced to remove eyes, the nose and jaw from patients
  • According to data, the highest number of cases were reported in the state of Maharashtra at 9,348
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: India recorded more than 45,000 cases of the deadly “black fungus” over the last two months, the health ministry said, as a nationwide outbreak sweeps through Covid-19 patients.
The country’s junior health minister Bharati Pravin Pawar told parliament on Tuesday that over 4,200 people had died of the fungus — scientific name mucormycosis.
The infection was previously considered very rare but cases have ballooned during the pandemic, usually striking patients after recovery from Covid-19.
It is a highly aggressive disease and surgeons have been forced to remove eyes, the nose and jaw from patients to stop it spreading to the brain.
The death rate is over 50 percent.
According to government data, the highest number of cases were reported in the western state of Maharashtra at 9,348.
India dealt with just 20 cases a year on average before the pandemic, with only people with severely compromised immunity at risk, including those with high blood sugar levels, HIV or organ transplant recipients.
Experts have attributed the recent rise to the excessive use of steroids to treat Covid-19.
The Indian government declared the fungus an epidemic in May as cases shot up and social media has been flooded with desperate pleas for medicines to treat the illness.
Government data tabled on Tuesday suggested infection numbers peaked during May and June and have since substantially decreased.
But the Hindustan Times newspaper reported Monday that there had been a rise in cases among children in the northern state of Rajasthan.

Topics: Coronavirus India Black Fungus

Related

After COVID-19, ‘black fungus’ robs some in India of their eyesight
World
After COVID-19, ‘black fungus’ robs some in India of their eyesight
Special Egypt moves to calm black fungus panic as two cases detected
Middle-East
Egypt moves to calm black fungus panic as two cases detected

No health pass, no cinema or museum: France tightens COVID-19 rules

No health pass, no cinema or museum: France tightens COVID-19 rules
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

No health pass, no cinema or museum: France tightens COVID-19 rules

No health pass, no cinema or museum: France tightens COVID-19 rules
  • The new rule came as a shock for some on Wednesday
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

PARIS: Where’s your health pass? Visitors heading to museums, cinemas or swimming pools in France will be denied entry from Wednesday if they cannot show the document that proves they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have had a recent negative test.
The health pass, previously only required for large-scale festivals or to go clubbing, will also be needed from the start of August to enter restaurants and bars and for long-distance train and plane journeys, as authorities try to slow the spread of the virus and encourage people to get vaccinated.
The new rule came as a shock for some on Wednesday.
“I was really angry... I had no idea,” said Nelly Breton, 51, after being turned away from the Louvre museum in Paris.
“But then I calmed down and understood there were health reasons,” she said, adding that she would now look for a pharmacy to get a rapid COVID test.
Servane de Landsheer, head of security at the museum, said this first morning of health pass checks was going well, with most visitors coming armed with the document and those who did not have it agreeing to get a quick COVID test done.
The introduction of the health pass — a QR code on your smartphone or on a piece of paper — has proved hugely contentious in France, triggering protests nationwide.
To shouts of “Freedom!” and “No to the health pass,” more than 100,000 people joined rallies nationwide last weekend against a pass they say infringes their liberties.
More rallies — some leaning toward the far-left, others led by more right-wing anti-vaxxers — are planned in the coming days.
Police sources cite concerns that the rallies could escalate into the kind of large-scale protests staged by the anti-government ‘yellow vest’ movement, which caused much disruption for about two years before being curbed by the COVID lockdowns.
Under the new health pass rule, holders of the document can remove their masks once indoors — in a loosening of precautions criticized by epidemiologists — unless local authorities or the business itself decide otherwise.
Businesses that fail to check that their clients have the health pass will eventually face fines that could total thousands of euros, but the government said there would be a grace period, to give everyone time to adapt to the new system.
Independent cinema owners tried in vain to get the decision postponed, arguing it would jeopardize the rebound in activity they have seen since being allowed to reopen two months ago.
But with a sharp increase in cases — more than 18,000 new ones were recorded on Monday — Prime Minister Jean Castex could shortly announce yet further new measures.
Local media including BFM TV say options being considered include encouraging remote work, reimposing masks outside in some places, having some businesses shut earlier than usual each day, or extending mandatory vaccinations to more professions, beyond health workers and those working in nursing homes.

Topics: France COVID-19

Related

Delta variant is the majority COVID-19 strain in France, PM says
World
Delta variant is the majority COVID-19 strain in France, PM says
France investigates alleged spyware use against dissidents
World
France investigates alleged spyware use against dissidents

Bangladesh takes Eid break from Covid lockdown

Bangladesh takes Eid break from Covid lockdown
Updated 21 July 2021
AFP

Bangladesh takes Eid break from Covid lockdown

Bangladesh takes Eid break from Covid lockdown
  • The government has lifted a strict lockdown for a week to allow millions to head back to their villages for Eid Al-Adha
  • On Wednesday, the streets of Dhaka took on a festive look, with people in traditional clothing hugging each other
Updated 21 July 2021
AFP

DHAKA: Tens of millions of Bangladeshis defied a Covid-19 surge on Wednesday to join prayers in packed mosques and outdoor locations, as Muslims slaughtered record numbers of animals for the festival Eid Al-Adha.
The government has lifted a strict lockdown for a week to allow millions to head back to their villages for the second-largest religious festival in the Muslim-majority country.
The South Asian nation of 169 million people, where two-thirds live in villages, has been hit by a major surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks that shows little sign of abating.
This is despite a tough lockdown in place since July 1 shutting down transport, offices and deploying the military to stop people leaving for their homes except for emergencies and essential supplies.
More than a million Bangladeshis have now been infected and over 18,000 have died — figures seen as a gross undercount. The surge has been blamed largely on the Delta variant first detected in neighboring India.
On Wednesday, the streets of Dhaka took on a festive look, with people in traditional clothing hugging each other and watching butchers as they slaughtered cows and goats for the three-day celebration.
Iftekhar Hossain, a spokesman for the livestock ministry, told AFP “a record 11.9 million cows, goats, buffaloes and lambs have been readied for sacrifice this Eid.”
He said authorities have launched an app to facilitate online animal sales as they want to cut crowds in the cattle markets to stop the spread of coronavirus.
“A record 387,000 cows and goats have been sold online,” he said.
The Eid Al-Adha animal sale is a $10 billion industry and is one of the key drivers of the economy in rural Bangladesh.
It is a key reason the government lifted the lockdown to allow cattle farmers to bring their animals to the cities.
Mohammad Ali, a farmer, said: “Last year we had to struggle due to the lockdown. This year again, if the lockdown wasn’t lifted, we along with our families would have to die starving.”
Ali came to Dhaka with 20 cows from the western border district of Kushtia.
On Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of people thronged the Gabtoli cattle market, the largest in the capital, deep into the night for last-minute purchases of animals.
“This is a difficult time. But sacrificing an animal during Eid is mandatory. Being a follower of Islam, how can I deny that? That’s why I came to the market to buy a cow,” Yasir Arafat, 39, a banker and a buyer, told AFP.

Topics: Bangladesh Coronavirus eid al-adha

Related

Pilgrims perform Tashreeq in Mina following Eid Al-Adha
Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims perform Tashreeq in Mina following Eid Al-Adha
British-Moroccan model Nora Attal celebrates Eid with throwback family photo
Lifestyle
British-Moroccan model Nora Attal celebrates Eid with throwback family photo

Delta variant is the majority COVID-19 strain in France, PM says

Delta variant is the majority COVID-19 strain in France, PM says
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

Delta variant is the majority COVID-19 strain in France, PM says

Delta variant is the majority COVID-19 strain in France, PM says
  • ‘The Delta variant is the majority one, it is more contagious’
  • The French government has began to present lawmakers this week with a new plan to fight COVID-19
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

PARIS: The Delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is now the majority variant of the virus circulating in France, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.
Castex told TF1 television that the major steps taken to tackle fourth wave of infections in the country have been settled upon by a cabinet meeting of the government.
“We are in the fourth wave,” Castex said.
“The Delta variant is the majority one, it is more contagious,” he added of the variant first detected in India.
The French government has began to present lawmakers this week with a new plan to fight COVID-19, which will include requiring a health pass in a wide array of venues from the start of August and making vaccination mandatory for health workers.

Topics: France Coronavirus

Related

France warns coronavirus fourth wave could hit by end-July
World
France warns coronavirus fourth wave could hit by end-July
COVID-19 Delta variant gaining traction in France — minister
World
COVID-19 Delta variant gaining traction in France — minister

Pfizer/BioNTech to produce Covid-19 vaccine in S.Africa

Pfizer/BioNTech to produce Covid-19 vaccine in S.Africa
Updated 21 July 2021
AFP

Pfizer/BioNTech to produce Covid-19 vaccine in S.Africa

Pfizer/BioNTech to produce Covid-19 vaccine in S.Africa
  • The first African-finished vaccines is not expected before 2022 however
Updated 21 July 2021
AFP

FRANKFURT: Covid-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer on Wednesday said they had found a South African partner to produce their jab locally, the first such deal on the African continent.
The move comes amid growing criticism of vaccine inequality that has seen poor countries fall behind richer ones in the race to protect people from the coronavirus.
Under the agreement, Cape Town-based Biovac will complete the last step in the manufacturing process of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, known as “fill and finish,” the companies said in a statement.
The project will take time to get off the ground however, with the first African-finished vaccines not expected before 2022.
Once up and running, Biovac is set to churn out more than 100 million doses annually that will be distributed to the 55 countries in the African Union.
“This is a critical step forward in strengthening sustainable access to a vaccine in the fight against this tragic, worldwide pandemic,” said Biovac chief executive officer Morena Makhoana.
The “technical transfer, on-site development and equipment installation activities will begin immediately,” the statement added.
The coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer, based on mRNA technology, was the first to be approved in the West late last year.
Studies have shown it is highly effective against Covid-19, including against newer and more contagious virus variants.
With the vaccine rollouts well under way in the West, and supply even outstripping demand in some countries, calls have grown for pharma companies to waive patents on their life-saving jabs.
This has been fiercely opposed by the companies themselves and countries like Germany, whose Chancellor Angela Merkel says suspending intellectual property rights could stifle innovation and would not resolve the lack of manufacturing capacity in the short term.
She has instead argued for licensing agreements and partnerships between vaccine makers and local firms, an approach taken by BioNTech, a German company.
“We aim to enable people on all continents to manufacture and distribute our vaccine while ensuring the quality of the manufacturing process and the doses,” said Ugur Sahin, BioNTech’s co-founder and CEO.
Pfizer/BioNTech said they have so far shipped more than one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 100 countries or territories, including through the global Covax vaccine-sharing program.
The Covax scheme, backed by the World Health Organization and heavily relied on by African countries, has delivered far fewer doses than expected so far however.
The WHO estimated earlier this month that only two percent of the African population, around 16 million people, were fully vaccinated.
South Africa has the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Africa, recording more than 2.3 million infections and over 67,000 deaths.
The country is currently battling a brutal third wave of the pandemic, fueled by a lack of vaccines, public fatigue with Covid restrictions and the rise of the highly contagious Delta variant.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month announced a plan to turn his country into an mRNA vaccine hub, saying Africans “cannot continue to rely on vaccines that are made outside of Africa because they never come.”

Topics: COVID-19 vaccine

Related

Pfizer-BioNTech to seek authorization for 3rd Covid shot: statement
World
Pfizer-BioNTech to seek authorization for 3rd Covid shot: statement

Latest updates

Germany counts cost of floods as hopes of finding survivors fade
Germany counts cost of floods as hopes of finding survivors fade
India records more than 45,000 cases of ‘black fungus’
India records more than 45,000 cases of ‘black fungus’
UK demands EU agree to new post-Brexit deal for N.Ireland
UK demands EU agree to new post-Brexit deal for N.Ireland
Daimler sees chip shortage dragging on into 2022
Daimler sees chip shortage dragging on into 2022
Instagram algorithms targeting children and teenagers, new study suggests
A spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, said the platform was already taking steps to keep teens safe on the social media platform. (Shutterstock)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.