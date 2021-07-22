Syria army shells rebel bastion, killing seven: monitor

UK sanctions former Iraqi governor for embezzling funds

DUBAI: The United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Thursday against the former governor of the Iraqi province of Nineveh, Nawfal Hammadi Al-Sultan, over claims of embezzlement of $3.4 million.

The announcement said that Sultan was "involved in serious corruption in his role as Governor of Nineveh province, Iraq, where he misappropriated public funds intended for reconstruction efforts to provide support for civilians, and improperly awarded contracts and other state property."

Sultan is currently serving a combined five-year prison sentence in Iraq for corruption offences, including $3.4 miilion.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said new sanctions were also being imposed against four other individuals involved in serious corruption in Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe and Venezuela.

“One of those designated spent millions of misappropriated funds on mansions, private jets and a $275,000 glove that Michael Jackson wore on his “Bad” tour, another ruthlessly exploited public food programs in Venezuela,” Britain's Foreign Secretary said.

Around $10 million in aid for the displaced in northern Iraq’s Nineveh province, where Daesh was based, had been embezzled by its fugitive ex-governor, the country's anti-corruption commission said last year.

A spokesperson for the Integrity Commission told AFP that its investigators had uncovered “invoices from developers in Iraqi Kurdistan.”

But, he added, “no receipt was found” for these debited sums, which were meant for the rehabilitation of two hospitals in the northern metropolis of Mosul, capital of Nineveh.

Many of the province’s inhabitants are still displaced as public services have not been fully reestablished.