Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro

The Pentagon in Washington. (AP/File)
The Pentagon in Washington. (AP/File)
Updated 22 sec ago
Agencies

Updated 22 sec ago
Agencies

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday after reports of a shooting at a subway station just outside the secure US military headquarters.
Employees in the US Defense Department headquarters in the Arlington suburb of Washington were ordered to shelter in place amid reports of several gunshots and possible injuries in the station, the entrance of which is just a few dozen yards (meters) from the building’s main doors.
At least one person was down, according to two people familiar with the shooting, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. The person’s condition was not known.
“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area,” the Pentagon’s security force said in a tweeted statement. 
The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center
The local news station WUSA showed a picture of heavy security and fire and rescue vehicles at the iconic five-sided building.
A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”
Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to a police investigation.
(With AFP and AP)

