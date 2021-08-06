Gazprom assessing impact of plant fire as gas prices soar

You are here

  • Natural gas prices jumped above $540 per thousand cubic meters at trading in Europe
Updated 06 August 2021
Rinat Gainullin

MOSCOW: Gazprom is analyzing the market impact of a fire that broke out Thursday at one of its facilities, with natural gas prices soaring after the incident.

The fire was at a gas preparation plant in Urengoy and the Russian firm was assessing the effect on gas supplies to Russia and Europe, the Interfax state news agency reported on Friday.

Natural gas prices jumped above $540 per thousand cubic meters at trading in Europe as a better picture emerged of the scale of the incident.

  • It highlights the great progress made by the Kingdom in its ‘investment and business climate’ over the past two years
  • Efforts to provide more jobs for Saudis and diversify the economy raised some concerns in the annual Investment Climate Statements
Updated 45 min 46 sec ago
Inji Albukhari & Rayana Alqubali

DUBAI, RIYADH: In its recently published annual Investment Climate Statements on more than 170 countries, the US State Department highlighted the achievements made by Saudi Arabia in improving its ranking on a number of global lists.

“In recognition of the progress made in its investment and business climate, Saudi Arabia’s rankings on several world indexes improved between 2019 and 2021,” the State Department said.

The country-specific Investment Climate Statements, which are prepared by economic experts in US embassies and other posts around the world, provide an analysis of economies that are or could be lucrative markets for US businesses of all sizes.

The list of indexes on which the State Department noted the Kingdom has made progress in recent years includes the World Competitiveness Yearbook, an annual report published by the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland. The Investment Climate Statements credited Saudi Arabia with achieving the biggest improvement of any country, after it moved up 13 places on this index in 2019 and two more in 2020 as a result of “improvements to government and business efficiency.”

The State Department also highlighted the Kingdom’s improved ranking on World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report, describing Saudi Arabia as “the world’s top reformer and improver.”

However, it also raised concerns that efforts to provide more jobs for Saudis and diversify the economy to reduce the reliance oil have prompted the government to take steps that might weaken the investment climate going forward. There were also concerns about the fiscal balance as a result of falling oil prices and the Kingdom’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Independent experts played down these fears.

“The Saudi government is prioritizing investments in upscaling Saudis’ skills in key economic sectors, leading to more sustainable non-oil economic growth, which will create more opportunities for foreign investors,” said Mohamed Ramady, an independent economist in London.

The activities of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) will further benefit expenditure on government projects by removing the hidden cost of corruption and creating a level playing field for domestic and international investors, he added.

As a result, Ramady said, the less optimistic aspects of the State Department’s assessment of the future of the Saudi economy seem a bit “unrealistic” as there are significant positive trends that support a stronger economic picture.

“The local Tadawul stock market has broken through the psychological 11,000 level for first time, reflecting a better performance than most other regional markets, which saw negative returns,” he said.

“Saudi oil production rose by 4.5 percent in June and is expected to continue rising until end of the year, in line with the recent OPEC+ agreement, with exports up, leading to increased central bank reserves that rebounded in June by $8.8 billion."

Mazen Alsudairi, head of research at Al-Rajhi Capital in Riyadh, said: “The Saudi budget deficit is expected to narrow to 108 billion riyals ($29 billion) based on International Monetary Fund estimates, while we are expecting it to be 80 billion riyals.

“These views are supported by the Fitch upgrade of Saudi outlook from ‘negative’ to ‘neutral’ in consideration of the Saudi budget, the foreign reserves and the structural reforms.”

  • International Monetary Fund and Baghdad opened talks last year amid the pandemic as demand shock sent oil prices tumbling
  • Iraq also expected to sign agreement with French oil and gas company before current government’s term ends
RIYADH: Iraq restarted talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after previously halting efforts to secure aid, the country’s finance minister Ali Allawi told reporters on Thursday, according to Bloomberg.

Talks between both parties began last year amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as demand shock sent oil prices tumbling, but were tabled as crude and the country’s foreign reserves recovered. The government now aims at covering its budget deficit with a $4 billion loan from the IMF.

“I do not think we will reach an agreement with the IMF before the end of this year,” Allawi told reporters in Baghdad. 

Iraq is also expected to sign an agreement with TotalEnergies SE, a French multinational integrated oil and gas company, before the current government’s term ends. Though finalizing the contract could extend into the next administration, Allawi said.

OPEC’s second-biggest producer, TotalEnergies SE, was approved on July 25 and decided to develop a natural-gas field in Iraq. The decision will help boost the country’s oil output as it is also a step by the French energy company to capture and process 600 million standard cubic feet a day of gas from the Ratawi field, according to the government.

The finance ministry started the 2022 draft budget with the price of oil at $50 per barrel, though that level is not fixed. The ministry plans to issue 1.5t dinar of government treasuries next month, in cooperation with the central bank.

Current oil price levels are good for producers and balanced for consumers, Allawi said. The next battle in OPEC will not be about prices but over who exports more. If all members boost exports, prices will definitely suffer, he said.

  • The market capitalization of ether was $324.4 billion, while bitcoin is $765.5 billion
  • “Ethereum could flip bitcoin as the world’s number one cryptocurrency”: Tim Sabanov
Updated 06 August 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The price of ether, Bitcoin’s biggest competitor, rose on Thursday after the Ethereum core network was upgraded.

Ether was trading 6.2 percent higher at $2,781 at 2:43 p.m. in London, according to Coindesk data. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has risen from $741.12 since the beginning of the year for a gain of about 280 percent, while bitcoin is up about 40 percent in the same period.

The market capitalization of ether was $324.4 billion, while bitcoin is $765.5 billion.

“Ethereum could flip bitcoin as the world’s number one cryptocurrency,” Tim Sabanov, the chief technology officer at Scotland-based bitcoin and crypto platform Zumo, told Forbes.

The apparent success of the upgrade is getting priced in, said Martin Gaspar, research analyst at CrossTower. “The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound.”

It will take a while, possibly even weeks, to see any real impact from the upgrade, according to Nansen Blockchain platform Co-Founder and CEO, Alex Svanevik.

“Overall, the reaction is more or less as expected. It is very rare that ethereum benefits from any immediate upside following such network upgrades, although a bias tends to materialize over time,” head of research at Synergia Capital, Denis Vinokourov said.

Saudi Venture Capital Co. funded 75 companies with no failures, CEO says
  • SVC has SR2.8 billion ($750 million) to invest and has deployed SR1 billion thus far: CEO Nabeel Koshak
  • The company is currently focusing on sectors that lack funding, such as the health and industrial sector: Koshak
RIYADH: Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC) has funded 75 startups since its inception by in 2018 and none of them have failed, CEO Nabeel Koshak told Asharq.

SVC has SR2.8 billion ($750 million) to invest and has deployed SR1 billion thus far, he said.

The company is currently focusing on sectors that lack funding, such as the health and industrial sector, Koshak said, adding that the company seeks to fill the financing market gaps.

There is not a single company that has reached the point of failure among the startup companies funded by SVC, and it is too early to assess the failure, said Koshak, adding that it is normal for failures to reach 50 percent.

The government VC was established as part of the Private Sector Stimulus Program (PSS) to stimulate venture investments by investing in funds as well as co-investing with angel groups for the primary goal of minimizing equity financing gaps for startups and SMEs.

A recent report by SVC and MAGNitt has revealed that the Kingdom observed a 65 percent growth in VC funding year-on-year and climbed a rank to become the second-largest ecosystem behind the UAE.

Saudi Arabia has achieved a healthier fund distribution where the top 5 deals accounted for 47 percent of all funds raised in the first half of the year. Closed deals included B2B marketplace Sary, Foodics, Red Sea Farms, Azom and the shari’ah compliant Fintech Lendo.

Saudi National Bank reports 1.4% increase in first-quarterly profit after merger
  • Second-quarter net profit was SR2.12 billion ($565 million)
  • Bloomberg analyst consensus was SR4.1 billion
RIYADH: Saudi National Bank saw its net profits increase by 1.4 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, missing analyst estimates in its first quarterly earnings report since its formation through the merger of National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group in April.

Saudi Arabia’s biggest retail lender, also known as Al Ahli, posted a second-quarter net profit after zakat and income tax of SR2.12 billion ($565 million), the company said in a filing to the Tadawul stock market, compared with the Bloomberg analyst consensus of SR4.1 billion. Alrajhi Bank’s second-quarter net profit was 3.61 billion riyals, with an increase of 47 percent from a year ago.

“The merger took place in April, which is only 3 months ago, so although the result is somewhat supportive, one has to realize that the full energy and cost savings and the synergy between the banks following the merger take time to be realized, given the different management cultures of the two organizations,” Mohammed Ramady, an independent Saudi economist, told Arab News.

In the six months to the end of June, Al Ahli posted a 12.3 percent increase in net profit after zakat and income tax to SR5.53 billion. Al Ahli assets climbed to SR896 billion at the end of June from SR557 billion a year earlier, while the total shareholders’ equity without minority rights jumped by 120 percent to SR159 billion riyals.

The bank’s financing and advances portfolio rose to SR503 billion from SR316 billion, while customer deposits were SR588 billion compared with SR380 billion a year earlier.

“Our first financial results after the completion of the merger process reflect the strength of the financial entity that we aspired to establish,” said Al-Ahli Chairman Ammar bin Abdul Wahed Al-Khudairi.

The Saudi National Bank (SNB) second quarter results include the results of the National Commercial Bank for a period of six months and Samba Financial Group for a period of only three months from the date of the official completion of the merger process on April 1, 2021, and the provisions for credit losses related to the merger, according to the statement.

