You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia 4IR strategy targets AI, Internet of things, heavy drones, WEF leader says

Saudi Arabia 4IR strategy targets AI, Internet of things, heavy drones, WEF leader says

Saudi Arabia 4IR strategy targets AI, Internet of things, heavy drones, WEF leader says
The SKYF heavy lift drone from Russian company ARDN technology can carry a 400lb payload for eight hours. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/muxw9

Updated 07 August 2021
Jana Salloum
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Saudi Arabia 4IR strategy targets AI, Internet of things, heavy drones, WEF leader says

Saudi Arabia 4IR strategy targets AI, Internet of things, heavy drones, WEF leader says
  • Saudi Arabia could become a global center for new drone technology
  • Heavy lift drone technology had been prioritized by the Kingdom as one of its 4IR projects
Updated 07 August 2021
Jana Salloum ONE CARLO DIAZ

RIYADH/DUBAI: A World Economic Forum (WEF) Committee leader announced the intention to finalize and launch projects across six different thematic areas in Saudi Arabia under the Kingdom’s fourth industrial revolution (4IR) strategy, including heavy lift drones, artificial intelligence, the Internet of things, and SMEs.

“The heavy lift drones is a collaboration with a dialogue with the ministry of transport and logistics services and then of course the general authority of civil aviation,” Sheila Warren, deputy head of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) committee of WEF, told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia could become a global center for new drone technology under plans being advanced by the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) recently inaugurated in Riyadh in partnership with the WEF.

Warren highlighted the experience of Rwanda, which has become a world leader in drone use, experimentation and regulation.

Saudi Arabia is learning from Rwanda’s experiences in thinking through how to develop a regulatory framework, which informs the work of the center in Saudi Arabia with the Saudi Ministry of Transport and the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), she said.

Heavy lift drone technology had been prioritized by the Kingdom as one of its 4IR projects, Mansour Alsaleh, director of the center, told Arab News. “Saudi Arabia can be a leading country in developing the regulatory framework for heavy-lift drones. It can be ahead of the world.”

Heavy lift drone technology has advanced to a stage where it requires a more sophisticated regulatory framework, he said, not just in the Kingdom but globally, and these are being developed in partnership with the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Transport and Saudi Aramco. “The applications are endless,” Alsaleh said.

Heavy lift drones could facilitate the opening up of parts of the Lingdom to housing and development in a way that “you couldn’t really do without that particular engagement,” Warren said.

In a sign of Saudi intention to improve its digital economy, the WEF leader told Arab News that few “fellows” from Aramco visited the C4IR San Francisco office on the blockchain team, on the AI team, and IOT.

The Aramco team is back in the Kingdom bringing all the learning achieved from C4IR teams, not only to Aramco but also to the Saudi center, she said.

Everything started with Vision 2030, Warren said.

“The vision itself talks about backlog with roads and the transport infrastructure, and the idea being that we want people to be able to live healthy, happy, productive lives across the entire Kingdom, which can be challenging with infrastructure,” she said.

Topics: #4IR #saudi #drones #ai #WEF

Related

Economy and Planning Minister Faisal Al-Ibrahim (L), Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman (C) and Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan at the 4IR forum. (Screenshots)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to use 4IR to transform energy sector, fight climate change
Saudi Arabia anticipates 1 trillion riyal injection from 4IR technology
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia anticipates 1 trillion riyal injection from 4IR technology

Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence

Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence

Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence
  • Saudi Aramco raised its Arab Medium and Heavy grades by 20 to 30 cents a barrel for September shipments
  • China is battling an outbreak of the highly infectious delta Covid-19 strain
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s decision to raise the price of the oil it sells in Asia this month may prove costly as Chinese demand weakens amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases and the US and Russia seek to undercut the Kingdom’s product with cheaper alternatives, Bloomberg reported.

Saudi Aramco raised its Arab Medium and Heavy grades by 20 to 30 cents a barrel to the highest in at least four months for September sales to the region, but demand for these may suffer as China battles an outbreak of the highly infectious Covid-19 strain.

Brent’s premium to Dubai oil was at $3.38 a barrel as of early Friday, compared with $4.36 a month earlier.

Also, US varieties, such as Mars, which is of a comparable medium quality, are being offered at rates that are lower than last month, while Russia’s Urals is also becoming cheaper, according to traders who buy and sell those barrels, which could lead to Asian refiners to buy lower amounts of contracted volumes from Aramco.

Nominations were due Thursday and Aramco will likely notify buyers of their allocations next week, Bloomberg said.

Cargoes of some Middle Eastern medium and heavy-sour crudes have been falling to discounts against their official selling prices.

The market is also starting to see prompt cargoes offered as the OPEC+ restores more production.

OPEC+, the oil-producers’ group led by the Saudis and Russia, agreed last month to ramp up production over the rest of the year.

While most analysts still see the market facing a shortage of barrels amid a global economic recovery from the worst of the pandemic, the emergence of the more contagious Delta variant poses a risk to demand that is keeping many producers, particularly international oil companies, reticent to open the gushers just yet.

Saudi Arabia sends more than 60 percent of its crude exports to Asia, with China, South Korea, Japan and India the biggest buyers.

Brent crude has dropped 5 percent this week to just above $72 a barrel on concern about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, particularly in Asia, but remains around 40 percent higher this year.

Topics: #oil #saudi #asia

Related

Saudi Arabia to drive oil and gas production increases this decade as majors remain wary – Fitch
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to drive oil and gas production increases this decade as majors remain wary – Fitch
Oil rises but still set for weekly loss on demand worries
Business & Economy
Oil rises but still set for weekly loss on demand worries

Saudi contactless payments more than double in H1 as smart-device usage surges

Saudi contactless payments more than double in H1 as smart-device usage surges
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi contactless payments more than double in H1 as smart-device usage surges

Saudi contactless payments more than double in H1 as smart-device usage surges
  • More than 2.1 billion contactless transactions valued at SR203 billion were made in H1
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of contactless point-of-sales transactions in Saudi Arabia jumped 147 percent in the first half of 2021 from a year earlier as consumer embraced the use of smart devices in retail environments.

More than 2.1 billion contactless transactions valued at SR203 billion ($54 billion) were made in the six months through the end of June, representing 94 percent of all point-of-sale payments, government body Saudi Payments said in a statement.

Use of smart devices, such as mobile phones, to make payments increased by 310 percent to 724 million transactions valued at SR56 billion, or 34 percent of all contactless payments.

The 450 percent number of shops accepting mada e-commerce payment methods grew 450 percent to 28,000 stores as the number of e-commerce transactions carried out using the government platform rose 112 percent to 146 million for a value of SR31 billion.

Saudi Payments has been investing in its digital infrastructure, in line with the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 Financial Sector Development Program, which seeks to transition to a society less dependent on cash, and achieve 70 percent electronic transactions by 2030.

A report this week showed Saudi youth are using less cash compared with other age groups.

Only 18 percent of Saudis aged between 16 and 22 years use cash, while almost half of people who are 60 and above use cash till date, a report by Fintech Saudi showed.

The report also showed that 20 percent of the population in central region of Saudi Arabia, which includes the capital Riyadh, use cash in their everyday transactions, while 37 percent of those living in the western region use paper money in their daily dealings.

Topics: #payments #ecommerce #contactlesspayments #saudi

Related

Amazon denies plans to accept bitcoin payments
Business & Economy
Amazon denies plans to accept bitcoin payments
Dubai proptech firm to ditch cheque, cash rental payments for tenants
Business & Economy
Dubai proptech firm to ditch cheque, cash rental payments for tenants

Kuwait budget deficit surges 175 percent as revenues slump

Kuwait budget deficit surges 175 percent as revenues slump
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

Kuwait budget deficit surges 175 percent as revenues slump

Kuwait budget deficit surges 175 percent as revenues slump
  • Kuwait's 2020-21 budget deficit reached $35.5 billion
  • 2021-22 budget predicts $40.2 billion deficit
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s budget deficit jumped 174.8 percent in the past financial year to 10.8 billion dinars ($35.5 billion), the finance ministry said.
Revenue fell 38.9 percent to 10.5 billion dinars in the 12 months to March 31, while expenditure increased 0.7 percent to 21.3 billion dinars, the ministry said in a statement reported by state news agency KUNA.
The data comes following a challenging time for the country during which parliament has repeatedly failed to agree a 2021-22 budget while the coronavirus pandemic decimated income.
Kuwait’s parliament eventually approved the 2021-22 state budget in June, which planned for 23.05 billion dinars in expenditure and a deficit of 12.1 billion dinars.
Earlier this year, Kuwait’s finance minister said that an increase in oil revenues due to higher oil prices does not cover the Gulf state’s budget obligations.
Kuwait would need oil prices of $90 per barrel to balance the budget, the minister, Khalifa Hamada, said in a statement.
Brent crude oil futures settled at $70.70 on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell to $68.28 a barrel.

Topics: #kuwait #budget #deficit

Related

Kuwait said to mull tapping future generations fund to help balance budget
Business & Economy
Kuwait said to mull tapping future generations fund to help balance budget
Kuwait plans taxes and sovereign bonds to balance budget, says minister
Business & Economy
Kuwait plans taxes and sovereign bonds to balance budget, says minister

Saudi Arabia’s booming startup ecosystem

Saudi Arabia’s booming startup ecosystem
Updated 07 August 2021
George Charles Darley
Jana Salloum
SARA ALFAIZ

Saudi Arabia’s booming startup ecosystem

Saudi Arabia’s booming startup ecosystem
  • Startup funding jumped from $8m in 2016 to $150m in 2020
  • Public funds investing alongside private investors
Updated 07 August 2021
George Charles Darley Jana Salloum SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: If you’re an ambitious entrepreneur with a breakthrough commercial proposition, this is a good time to be in Saudi Arabia. Within a relatively short space of time, the Kingdom’s startup ecosystem – particularly in the tech arena – has matured quickly and dramatically.

Whereas the KSA’s pre-2016 startup funding rate was about $8 million per annum, that figure leapt to just over $150 million in 2020 (a 35 percent year-on-year increase) and is seeing exponential growth in 2021, according to business research firm Magnitt.

Kholoud Al-Mohammadi of Impact46 (a Riyadh-based venture capital and private equity firm) told Arab News there are two main drivers behind this shift. “First, you have consumer adaptation to technology. And the second element is the change in regulations and the support of regulatory bodies.”

On the consumer side, the KSA has a young, tech-savvy population with a big appetite for online services – making it attractive for marketeers. In terms of regulatory changes, a key aspect of Vision 2030 is the empowerment of entrepreneurs. Foreign direct investment (FDI) has been eased and 2018 saw the launch of the Monsha’at-backed Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC) and the PIF’s Jada fund of funds.

These public funds work alongside a range of private investors, both global and local – from 500 Startups (a leading US VC firm now targeting MENA and the KSA); to Saudi VC funds including Saudi Telecom’s STV, Raed Ventures, Riyad TAQNIA Fund and Riyadh Valley Company; and KSA-based angel networks such as Oqal.

The Commission for Small and Medium-sized Businesses now also provides an online portal for fundraising, connecting private investors with startup founders.

“The concept is great”, Ahmed Alnafie of the design and marketing startup Invenu told Arab News. “It allows all the funding institutions to get back to you through a single unified portal, and aggregates investors so you don’t have to approach them one by one.”

This can help startup founders without a personal network of family and friends to invest in their ventures – something that has traditionally held back potential Saudi entrepreneurs lacking the right connections.

CULTURE OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Such initiatives have helped grow a culture of entrepreneurship in the Kingdom that is reflected in the findings of a recent report from the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) along with the Babson Global Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (BGCEL).

Among Saudis surveyed for the GEM report, 90 percent agreed or strongly agreed it is easy to start a business, placing the Kingdom in top position among GEM economies. Saudi Arabia also reported the highest rate of market confidence, with 80 percent seeing opportunities to start a business as a result of the changes brought about by the pandemic.

That was born out last year, when, despite the challenges of COVID-19, Saudi Arabia’s total rate of startup activity increased from 14 percent of the population in 2019 to 17 percent in 2020. Entrepreneurial activity in Saudi Arabia increased by 24 percent compared with 2019.

“Saudi Arabia has been building a solid foundation for a robust entrepreneurship ecosystem over the past few years,” said Prof. Zeger Degraeve, executive dean at MBSC. “This strong footing enabled the Kingdom to remain resilient even in the face of extreme challenges stemming from the pandemic and provide required support for SMEs and startups.”

ACCESS TO TALENT
In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major catalyst for the Kingdom’s startup sector, for three reasons.

First, the pandemic forced the rapid uptake of various online platforms, as people were suddenly confined to their homes during the lockdown phase.

Second, traditionally tech-resistant sectors such as government, health care and education had no choice but to introduce online solutions – which under normal circumstances they would be wary of experimenting with given the critical nature of their activities.

And third is the access to good talent: while meetings and presentations were usually ‘live’ pre-COVID – requiring key talent to be physically present – online meetings quickly became the norm, meaning that talent can be located almost anywhere on earth. This allowed startup founders to form teams, launch and raise funds even in the midst of the pandemic.

“I know the pandemic caused a lot of businesses to fall back or have some difficulties, but it sure helped the argument for technology itself – regardless of the sector,” said Al-Mohammadi. “A process that would normally take years and years happened within a few months. The pandemic was a real testament to the need for tech-based solutions. Tech is not a luxury anymore, it’s a necessity.”

This positive mix of COVID-related factors benefitted numerous KSA-based startups, including Gamze Beauty (a provider of beauty products), Jahez (food delivery solutions), Noon Academy (educational technology) and Raqqamyah (peer-to-peer lending) – all of which either launched or raised considerable funds in the course of 2020-21.

FINTECH FUNDING
Saudi VC funding grew by 65 percent year-on-year to reach a record SR650 million in the first half of 2021, accounting for 14 percent of VC funding across the MENA region, according to MAGNitt data.

Fintech startups were responsible for almost a quarter of transactions, while e-commerce saw a decline in its contribution to deals, as it did across the MENA region. Fintech startups raised 1,700 percent more capital year-on-year while funding into e-commerce declined by 54 percent, according to the report.

The distribution of funds in Saudi Arabia improved in uniformity as the top five deals of the Kingdom accounted for 47 percent of total capital deployed in the country, down from 81 percent in the first half of 2020.

Traditional lenders have also been increasing their financing of startups and small businesses. The financing of small, medium and micro enterprises in Saudi Arabia by banks and finance companies increased by 67.9 percent between 2018 and 2020, according to Saudi Central Bank data.

Banks increased funding to SMEs by 70 percent to SR170.4 billion in that period, while finance companies increased their lending from SR7.8 billion to SR11.9 billion, the data show.

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
“There is no doubt that understanding the importance of the role of small and medium enterprises is evident in the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, especially in the axis of a prosperous economy, where the vision gave ambitious goals and this began with the establishment of the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at),” Rana Zumai, a consultant who advises SMEs in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

“The state’s efforts and decisions have enhanced the capacity of small and medium enterprises in various aspects, such as creating jobs in the economy and improving the level of competitiveness, in addition to raising the level of employment and exports,” she said.

Vision 2030, combined with the overall push toward diversification of the Saudi economy away from oil, is opening up opportunities in entertainment, media, tourism, culture, media and biotechnology, among other areas.

“I think we’re at the start of something big”, said Al-Mohammadi. “Saudi Arabia used to be thought of as a market to expand to, but now with the new infrastructure and the new regulatory support and the local and global funding coming in, it has become validated as a startup hub.”

Topics: #saudi #startups #SMEs

Related

Riyadh-based Al startup Intelmatix completes first investment round
Business & Economy
Riyadh-based Al startup Intelmatix completes first investment round
Ahmad Ramahi (left), founder and CEO of WeDeliver, and co-founder Nasser Al-Maawi. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Saudi delivery startup raises $2.4m to expand outside KSA
Saudi Venture Capital Co. funded 75 companies with no failures, CEO says
Business & Economy
Saudi Venture Capital Co. funded 75 companies with no failures, CEO says
Saudi Arabia plans $15bn technology fund with private investors
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia plans $15bn technology fund with private investors

Retail coffee prices to climb as frost and freight costs bite

Retail coffee prices to climb as frost and freight costs bite
Updated 07 August 2021
Reuters

Retail coffee prices to climb as frost and freight costs bite

Retail coffee prices to climb as frost and freight costs bite
  • Top coffee producer Brazil has experienced its most devastating frost in decades
  • Arabica coffee on the ICE Futures exchange has doubled in price over the last 12 months
Updated 07 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: The most devastating frost in decades in top coffee producer Brazil and record freight costs sparked by COVID-19 causing massive shipping logjams are expected to push retail prices to multi-year highs in the coming weeks.
A hike in coffee prices will further raise the cost of a basket of shopping following increases for other items such as bread, vegetable oils and sugar. The United Nations food agency’s index of world food prices for July showed a year-on-year rise of 31 percent at a time when many consumers are struggling financially due to the pandemic.
The worst cold snap in Brazil since 1994 sent the price of green coffee beans to the highest level in almost seven years and is expected to pass through to consumers when they purchase roasted beans or ground coffee in supermarkets.
Arabica coffee on the ICE Futures US exchange has doubled in price over the last 12 months with crops in Brazil already wilting after the worst dry spell in 91 years.
The extent of the damage is still being assessed but in areas where coffee trees have not survived it may take up to seven years for production to fully recover.
Shipping disruptions, caused partly by a surge in demand for consumer goods and not enough ships as people stayed home due to the global coronavirus pandemic, has also led to a sharp rise in the cost of transporting beans to major consuming countries in North America and Europe.
Traders believe while consumers will soon have to pay more to purchase coffee from supermarkets, the cost of a latte or Americano at high street coffee chains may not follow suit in the short term.
“Roast and ground (coffee in supermarkets) has only coffee and a bit of packaging. Your coffee at Starbucks might not go up (as much) cause you pay more for the shop, the wifi, the experience,” he added.
Data issued by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics show average ground coffee prices rose to a peak of $4.75 per lb in April, up 8.1 percent from a year earlier and the highest level since July 2015, as drought took an initial toll on Brazil’s crops.
The rise in arabica coffee prices on the ICE Futures US exchange accelerated rapidly, however, after the recent frost and retail prices appear certain to increase in response. In Brazil, the world’s number two consuming nation after the United States, roast and ground coffee prices increased 3.4 percent in June, according to statistics office IBGE.
They are set to rise further. After the July frosts, Brazil’s coffee industry group Abic told roasters to analyze their costs and adjust prices accordingly, to preserve the sustainability of their businesses.
Abic estimates that green coffee prices for roasters in Brazil increased around 80 percent from December to late July.
“Some companies, including market leaders, have already announced price increases,” Abic said in a letter to associated roasters seen by Reuters.
JDE Peet’s, whose brands include Douwe Egberts, Kenco and Peet’s, noted that there had been a sharp rise in ingredient, freight and other costs in the last 12 months.
“Historically, significant fluctuations in green coffee prices have been reflected in the market (retail prices) and we expect that precedent to continue,” the company said.

TRANSPORT COSTS
The rise in transport costs, linked to a shortage of shipping containers, could play a major role in driving up prices. Coffee is normally shipped in containers, in contrast to commodities such as grains which are transported in bulk carriers.
Many coffee companies find it easier to withstand a rise in the cost of beans, at least in the short term, than increasing shipping costs as they often fix the price of their purchases several months in advance.
“We have hedging here in place for a good percentage of our coffee needs for the rest of this year and even for part of next year so I’m not short-term worried about that,” Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider said during a recent conference call, adding this was not the case with transportation costs.
Carlos Santana, coffee head trader for Eisa Interagricola, a unit of ECOM Trading, said it was very challenging to ship coffee, particularly in the Americas.
“It is almost not economical to use this route right now. The ports in the US are full, shipping companies do not want to take more cargoes to there, so they charge more. Prices are more than three times higher than they were before the pandemic,” he said.
Thiago Cazarini, a coffee broker in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state, said that even paying up the much higher prices to secure a container, exporters are having problems trying to load them into the ships.
He said the problem is widespread, impacting all players.
“Brazil is such a mess logistically right now. I have coffees that were supposed to arrive two months ago and I haven’t got them yet,” one US coffee importer said.
Julian Thomas, managing director of Maersk Brazil , part of the world’s biggest container shipping line, said the “current bottlenecks from measures to contain the pandemic and a strong demand are also impacting supply chains in and out of Brazil.”
“We are still servicing our customers and can attend to their growing demand,” he told Reuters.
German container shipper Hapag Lloyd added that there were delays for shipping goods, “but not only coffee.”
Brazil accounts for an estimated 30 percent of global exports and its peak shipment season has already kicked off.

Topics: #coffee #inflation #commodities

Related

Coffee prices surge as Brazil frost hits crops
Business & Economy
Coffee prices surge as Brazil frost hits crops
Number of coffee trees in Saudi Arabia more than doubles in three years
Saudi Arabia
Number of coffee trees in Saudi Arabia more than doubles in three years
Inflation in Saudi Arabia likely to decline in coming months
Business & Economy
Inflation in Saudi Arabia likely to decline in coming months

Latest updates

Ciryl Gane looks to cap meteoric rise with heavyweight win at UFC 265
Ciryl Gane looks to cap meteoric rise with heavyweight win at UFC 265
Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy wins silver in Olympic Modern Pentathlon
Egyptian Ahmed Elgendy, who also competed and won gold at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics, pushed the eventual winner from Team GB all the way. (Screenshot/Olympics)
Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence
Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence
Ratcliffe calls for UN’s ‘urgent intervention’ to free wife detained in Iran
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, seen with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella. (AFP via Free Nazanin campaign/File Photo)
Saudi contactless payments more than double in H1 as smart-device usage surges
Saudi contactless payments more than double in H1 as smart-device usage surges

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.