Volunteers rescue cats caught in Siberian wildfires

‘Because I got high’: Emirates thwarts rumors, releases behind-the-scenes footage of Burj Khalifa shoot

LONDON: When Emirates Airline aired a nail-biting advert with a cabin crew member standing on top of the Burj Khalifa, many doubted the footage was real.

But the UAE’s official airline quashed rumors that special effects were behind the stunt with a behind-the-scenes video showcasing just how high they needed to get to shoot at the summit of the world’s tallest building.

Real or fake? A lot of you have asked this question and we’re here to answer it.

"Real or fake? A lot of you have asked this question and we're here to answer it. Here's how we made it to the top of the world's tallest building, the @BurjKhalifa." - Emirates Airline

“Remember that @emirates’ adv. a few days ago? It was REAL !!” tweeted Emirati Hassan Sajwani.

"Remember that @emirates' adv. few days ago? It was REAL !!" tweeted Emirati Hassan Sajwani.

The video showed the rigorous training process undergone by the cabin crew member, as well as the safety protocols needed to achieve the feat.

Reaching the 160th floor, the crew then had to climb for over an hour to reach the top of the 828-meter building.

The flight attendant in the video, Nicole Smith-Ludvik, told local media: “This is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing and exciting stunts I've ever done.”

She describes herself as a “world traveller, skydiver, yoga instructor, hiker, adventurer.”

Others chimed in with their thoughts on the advert.

“As an ad man, big props to @emirates for this idea. Bigger props to Nicole Smith-Ludvik for daring to stand atop of @BurjKhalifa. Epic!” wrote Len Khodorkovsky.

"As an ad man, big props to @emirates for this idea. Bigger props to Nicole Smith-Ludvik for daring to stand atop of @BurjKhalifa. Epic!" wrote Len Khodorkovsky.

While Emily Schrader tweeted: “The highest ad in history….literally.”