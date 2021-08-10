You are here

MMA to return to Abu Dhabi with UFC 267 on October 30

UFC 267 will headline a series of events to be held during “Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.” (Supplied)
UFC 267 will headline a series of events to be held during “Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.” (Supplied)
date 2021-08-10

UFC 267 will headline a series of events to be held during “Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.” (Supplied)
  • The second edition of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week comes as part of the five-year partnership forged by UFC and DCT Abu Dhabi
LONDON: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) action will return to Abu Dhabi on October 30 it was announced on Tuesday.

UFC and the Emirati capital’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) said UFC 267 will headline a series of events to be held during “Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.”

It will feature city-wide activations including fan events, fitness showcases and other events. 

The second edition of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week comes as part of the five-year partnership forged by UFC and DCT Abu Dhabi that will bring championship UFC events to Abu Dhabi until 2023. 

The inaugural Abu Dhabi Showdown Week was held in September 2019 and culminated with UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier front of a sold-out crowd of over 14,000 fans on Yas island. 

Abu Dhabi also became the official home of UFC Fight Island, with three instalments of the UFC Fight Island series on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi since July 2020, allowing for UFC athletes from all around the world to compete in a safe and secure environment during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are going back to Abu Dhabi in October,” said UFC President Dana White. “Abu Dhabi is incredible – I love that place and the people. I have been talking about all of the things we are working on. I plan on getting all the deals buttoned up this summer. I can’t wait to go back and share everything we are working on together,” he added.

“This is indeed a truly special milestone for Abu Dhabi and yet another indication of the strength of our partnership with UFC, as well as Abu Dhabi's readiness to host momentous sporting events,” Ali Hassan Al-Shaiba, executive director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi said.

“Following the success of the previous Fight Island editions, the ultimate goal was always to bring back fans, and with hard work, collaboration and coordination across Abu Dhabi government entities, public and private sectors and our UFC partners, we will be able to achieve this once again, allowing fans to experience the thrill of live events once again in a safe and secure environment, which remains our utmost priority.”

Topics: Mixed martial arts MMA UFC Abu Dhabi UAE

2021-22 Saudi Pro League preview, part 2: Al-Ahli, Al-Shabab and the best of the rest

Arab News examines the likely fortunes of Al-Ahli, Al-Shabab and Ettifaq ahead of this Saudi Pro League season. (Twitter)
Arab News examines the likely fortunes of Al-Ahli, Al-Shabab and Ettifaq ahead of this Saudi Pro League season. (Twitter)
John Duerden

date 2021-08-10
John Duerden
2021-22 Saudi Pro League preview, part 2: Al-Ahli, Al-Shabab and the best of the rest

Arab News examines the likely fortunes of Al-Ahli, Al-Shabab and Ettifaq ahead of this Saudi Pro League season. (Twitter)
  • In our second look at potential SPL title challengers we look at one club that underachieved last season and another that hugely overachieved
LONDON: The start of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League season is almost here and in the second of two parts we look at the potential challengers for the title.

Al-Ahli

Last season: Don’t ask. After third the season before, Al-Ahli just about scraped into the top half of the table and ended up finishing eighth. There were rumours of rows behind the scenes, player unrest and financial issues. It goes without saying that there were coaching changes.

The Summer: Encouraging. There have been some big signings this year from Saudi Arabian clubs, but the capture of Paulinho may just top the lot. The former Barcelona and Brazilian midfielder has been one of the best performers in China and Asia for years. The addition of Ezgjan Alioski, a versatile left winger who joins after four years at Leeds United where he was pretty much an ever-present under Marco Bielsa adds more experience. And then Senegal winger Alassane Ndao, on the shopping list of a number of clubs in the region, comes in.

The Coach: Besnik Hasi is a good choice and the kind of appointment more Saudi clubs should make. A young coach, with solid European experience in charge of Anderlecht and Olympiacos, came to the country in 2018 and led Al-Raed to two top half finishes. The Belgian has earned this chance. 

Strengths: After the disappointment of last season, there is, at least, no Champions League commitments to distract and, perhaps, a little less pressure. Going forward, there is a lot to like about the team and the prospect of Paulinho, Alioski and others supplying star striker Omar Al-Somah is an exciting one for fans as is the improvement of Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

Weaknesses: The late arrival of some of the foreign contingent is not ideal. A lack of organization at times at the back cost the team last season and perhaps some of that rumored discontent behind the scenes contributed to it. Only the bottom two teams conceded more goals and while the attacking signings look good, the issues at the back have to be sorted and more chances have to be created for Al-Somah.

Prediction: Will be — must be — better than last season. A title challenge may be a little optimistic but the Jeddah giants should be in the running for a top three finish and a Champions League spot. Could do well in the cups.

Al-Shabab

Last season: Very good, with a talented team looking like potential champions until the latter stages, but a second place finish was still the best since their title win in 2012.

The Summer: Mixed. The loss of Cristian Guanca, who scored 17 goals last season, to Al-Ain is a blow and veteran Saudi striker Muhannad Assiri surprised a few by retiring. Another Paulinho, this midfielder coming from Boavista in Portugal, reinforces the ranks.

Coach: Young Spanish coach Carlos Inarejos did a good job last season but has been replaced by the much more experienced Pericles Chamusca. The Brazilian, who also had a very short spell in charge of Al-Hilal in 2019, has been around the block and then some and returns for his second spell at the club. 

Strengths: Last season, Al-Shabab scored for fun and were able to spread the goal threat all around the team. Keeping Ever Banega is important and with Nigerian and former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo having had time to settle, the team still looks dangerous going forward. The experience of last season should also help. 

Weaknesses: Was there a lack of belief last season? Al-Shabab were in a great position heading into the home straight but struggled when the pressure was on. It remains to be seen if the 55 year-old Chamusca can introduce a more confident and ruthless winning mentality.

Prediction: Last season, Al-Shabab benefited from some of the usual title-hunting prospects having difficult campaigns. That is unlikely to be the case this time around and the addition of the Champions League later on, could play a part. The Riyadh club will do well to finish in the top three but are likely to miss out.

PART 1

The start of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League season is almost here and in the first of two parts we look at the main challengers for the title. Read part one here.

And the best of the rest…

Al-Taawoun

Finishing fourth last season was a huge improvement on just avoiding relegation in the season before. Near the end, a top three finish was on the cards and while defeat in the King’s Cup final was hard to take, it was an encouraging campaign overall. Serbian-English coach Nestor Al-Maestro arrived in March and immediately seemed like a good fit for the club. Defensively well-organized, Al-Taawoun will have to find a way to score more goals if there is to be an improvement on fourth but, in truth, a similar standing in the new season would be impressive.

Ettifaq

A decent 2020-21 season and fifth-placed finish for the Dammam side who never really threatened to break into the top three. The unusual sight of a Saudi coach in the dugout is a welcome one and, for that reason, the country’s fans should wish Khaled Al-Atwi well. Ettifaq can beat anyone on their day, but are more likely to taste success in the cups rather than the league.

Al-Faisaly

Al-Faisaly have lost coach Chamusca to Al-Shabab which was a blow after the Brazilian led the team to their King’s Cup victory. Whether that end of season triumph can inspire a bright start to the current campaign remains to be seen but Faisaly should, at least, not repeat last season’s flirt with relegation. The appointment of Paolo Tramezzani as head coach is an interesting one. The Italian led APOEL to the Cyprus title in 2018 and arrives from Hadjuk Split. A top-half finish would go down well.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-Ahli Al-Shabab

Real Madrid to sue La Liga, CVC chiefs over proposed $3.2 bln deal

Real Madrid to sue La Liga, CVC chiefs over proposed $3.2 bln deal
Reuters

date 2021-08-10
Reuters
Real Madrid to sue La Liga, CVC chiefs over proposed $3.2 bln deal

Real Madrid to sue La Liga, CVC chiefs over proposed $3.2 bln deal
  • Real Madrid said it would pursue legal action to block approval of the planned deal
  • La Liga said last week that the deal, called 'Boost La Liga', would strengthen its clubs and give them funds
MADRID: Spain’s Real Madrid will launch civil and criminal lawsuits against La Liga president Javier Tebas and CVC Capital Partners’ chief Javier de Jaime Guijarro over their proposed 2.7 billion euro ($3.16 billion) deal, the club said on Tuesday.
Real Madrid also said it would pursue legal action to block approval of the planned deal, which is to be voted on by La Liga members.
The league said last week that the deal, called ‘Boost La Liga’, would strengthen its clubs and give them funds to spend on new infrastructure and modernization projects as well as increasing how much they could spend on players’ salaries.
But Real and Barcelona have fiercely opposed the deal as it gives CVC a 10 percent share in the league’s future television rights.
Tebas responded to the statement with a message on Twitter in which he criticized Real president Florentino Perez for using “threatening methods.”
CVC Capital Partners was not available for immediate comment.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta last week said the deal was like “mortgaging the club’s rights over the next half-century” and said he would reject it, even though the deal would have helped alleviate the Catalans’ financial problems and allow them to sign Lionel Messi, who has left Barca, to a new contract.
The Spanish league last week said it was not worried by legal moves from Real Madrid and that legal disputes between the two entities were common.

Topics: La Liga real madrid Barcelona Javier Tebas

Messi agrees to join Paris Saint-Germain, flies to France

Messi agrees to join Paris Saint-Germain, flies to France
AP

date 2021-08-10
AP
Messi agrees to join Paris Saint-Germain, flies to France

Messi agrees to join Paris Saint-Germain, flies to France
  • The 34-year-old Argentina star has agreed a two-year deal with the option for a further season
  • Messi will earn around $41 million net annually and his father confirmed the move to PSG in a brief exchange with reporters at Barcelona Airport
BARCELONA: Lionel Messi finalized agreement on his Paris Saint-Germain contract and was flying to France on Tuesday to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona.
The 34-year-old Argentina star has agreed a two-year deal with the option for a further season, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the contract ahead of it being signed and the official announcement.
Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net annually, the person said. Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, also confirmed Messi was moving to PSG in a brief exchange with reporters at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport on Tuesday.
Funded for a decade by Qatari sovereign wealth, PSG is one of the few clubs in the world that could finance the signing that links Messi up with Brazil forward Neymar and France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.
While PSG had to pay 222 million euros (then $261 million) to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017, there was no transfer fee for Messi.
Messi became the most desired free agent in soccer history after his Barcelona contract expired. The Catalan club had hoped to keep Messi, who agreed to a pay cut but it still wouldn’t have complied with the Spanish league’s financial regulations.
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was in contact with his fellow Argentine as Barcelona announced last Thursday that Messi would be leaving the club he joined as a 13-year-old before winning every major trophy.
Messi has won six Ballon d’Or titles in a sign of his status as one of the greatest of all-time.
PSG will be hoping not only that Messi helps the team regain the French title it lost to Lille last season but finally win the Champions League.
If the club uses a 4-3-3 formation, the front three could see Messi deployed on the right with Neymar on the left and Mbappe between them as the center forward.

 

Topics: Lionel Messi PSG Barcelona

Egypt to name roads after Egypt's Olympics champions

Egypt to name roads after Egypt’s Olympics champions
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Egypt to name roads after Egypt’s Olympics champions

Egypt to name roads after Egypt’s Olympics champions
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced that each of the Egyptian champions who won medals in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will have a road named after them.

In a statement on Egyptian state television, President El-Sisi stressed that the efforts made to develop Egyptian sports are not enough to achieve great sporting achievements. El-Sisi said "Faryal Ashraf raised the name of Egypt, she and all those who won medals in the Olympics, so we will name roads after her and her fellow heroes."

He continued, "we have made efforts in the last period, but I do not think that they are enough. We have built a number of sports facilities and sports cities, but is what we have done enough to achieve great sports achievements? I say no." 

He added, "The attention should not be from the state only, let's look at what the Faryal Ashraf's family is doing and how they raised a heroine."

"The players’ families play a very big role in raising heroes," he added. "They are like us and their home is like any Egyptian house, they must support their children and stand by them to reach what we want."

He concluded his statements by saying “Faryal is not a hero alone, but she is a family that focused on her daughter from from an early age."

Egypt won 6 medals in the last Olympics, including one gold for Faryal Ashraf, who won the medal in karate. Ahmed Al-Jundi, the modern pentathlon player, won a silver medal. Saif Issa and Hedaya Malak won two bronzes in taekwondo, Muhammad Ibrahim "Kisho" won a bronze in wrestling, and Gianna Farouk won a bronze in Karate.

Feryal Ashraf expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to President Sisi, stressing that he is very supportive of sports. She called on businessmen to support individual sports.

The spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr. Mohamed Fawzy, also thanked the President of Egypt for his support of the youth, saying in a statement, "He is supportive at all levels of the Egyptian sports movement, believes in sports and considers it national security." 

He added that Egypt is witnessing a breakthrough in achieving results, a breakthrough at the level of the industry of sports champions, and a breakthrough in the development of the construction infrastructure, which had a very big role in Egypt hosting a large number of international and continental championships. 

"In fact," he added, "Egypt has become one of the best countries in the world to host and organize global events."

Meanwhile, Dr. Mahmoud Hussein, Head of the Youth and Sports Committee in the Egyptian Parliament, told Arab News that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s announcement of naming roads after the medalists is a clear message that Egypt’s appreciation of its heroes is more valuable than the millions of dollars that some countries may try to lure Egyptian athletes with. He explained that this is an affirmation of the political leadership's support for Egyptian sports and for Egyptian athletes, and a message to every athlete that Egypt provides its athletes with all the financial and moral support it can to reach a distinguished position worthy of Egypt's history and its position among the countries of the world.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

2021-22 Saudi Pro League preview, part 1: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad

2021-22 Saudi Pro League preview, part 1: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad
John Duerden

date 2021-08-10
John Duerden
2021-22 Saudi Pro League preview, part 1: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad

2021-22 Saudi Pro League preview, part 1: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad
  • 17-time champions Al-Hilal are favorites again but face strong challenges from Riyadh and Jeddah rivals
The start of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League season is almost here and in the first of two parts we look at the main challengers for the title.

Al-Hilal

Last season: 1st. It was not the most dominant of Al-Hilal championships, but the team, going for a second straight title, showed their experience and know-how when the pressure was on.  

The summer: Good — they always say that you should strengthen from a position of strength and that is what Al-Hilal seem to have done. Sebastian Giovinco has been a solid performer in his 30 months at the club before a reunion with Razvan Lucescu in Greece, but the hole left by the 34-year-old Italian will be more than filled by the 25 year-old Matteus Pereira. The Brazilian was always going to leave West Bromwich Albion after relegation, but it was expected he would stay in the English Premier League. His move to Riyadh should ensure that the supply to last season’s top scorer Bafetimbi Gomis and new striker Moussa Marega, who arrives from Porto, continues. Pereira also has the ability to find the net on a regular basis.

Coach: Leonardo Jardim. The arrival of the Portuguese boss is one of the most intriguing additions in the close season. He demonstrated that he can build a fine team against the odds while at Monaco, and he was right when he said that a French title with them was worth four with PSG. What can he do with the champions who are expected to win again? It will be a different situation.

Strengths: So many. Strength in depth, a solid spine, several of the best Saudi Arabian internationals and a goal threat from all over the pitch. There is a winning mentality at the club.

Weaknesses: More than any other club, Al-Hilal covets the AFC Champions League and, even with the strongest squad in the league, there is always a chance that the continental crown can provide a distraction. There may be a few tired players from the significant contingent that went to the Olympics just before the season started.

Prediction: Al-Hilal were the best team last season, and if the new coach clicks, could be considerably better. It is hard to see past a “three-peat.”

Al-Nassr

(File/AFP)

Last season: A disappointing sixth that, at one point, looked like it could have been a lot worse. The 2019 champions were still in the relegation zone as the season approached the halfway point. It ended the tenure of Rui Vitoria, and while Alen Horvat steadied the ship, he was replaced by former Brazil boss Mano Menezes. The campaign ended relatively well with the club climbing the table.

The summer: It looks pretty good despite the exit of consistent goalkeeper Brad Jones. The big-money signing last year of Pity Martinez made international headlines, but the Argentine struggled to make a difference and ended up with a serious injury. Talisca will step into the attacking midfield shoes, and if the Brazilian can reproduce his Chinese form, the fans will be delighted.

Abderrazzak Hamdallah has stayed, despite a few rumors to the contrary, and the Moroccan has been a steady goal-scorer. Bringing in Vincent Aboubakar should give Al-Nassr added firepower as the Cameroon international has scored consistently at a good level in Europe.

Jaloliddin Masharipov has returned from a loan spell, and the Uzbekistan winger has looked good in pre-season with Argentina’s Ramiro Funes Mori coming into defense from Villarreal. It all means that young Saudi striker Firas Al-Buraikan was never going to get much of a look-in, so off he went.

Coach: Mano Menezes. The pressure of taking over a big Saudi club will not faze someone who has been in charge of Brazil. 

Strengths: The coach has already demonstrated that he can get a tune out of the team, surviving a tough AFC Champions League group thanks to some smart tactical decisions. After a full pre-season, there should be more fluency. There should be no shortage of goals this season given the addition of firepower.

Weaknesses: The departure of veteran goalkeeper Brad Jones leaves a hole. Off-field issues and boardroom politics have made their mark before and never seem that far from the surface. The issue of what to do about Pity Martinez could prove to be a distraction.

Prediction: It may be too much to jump from sixth to first, but if the new signings click under the new coach, Al-Nassr should at least be able to mount a genuine challenge.

Al-Ittihad

(Al-Ittihad/Twitter)

Last season: 3rd. There was a slow start, with just one win from the first five games, but then the team got into gear. The arrival of Ahmed Hegazi, another West Bromwich Albion import, in October changed things, adding leadership and discipline at the back. The season ended on a high and Al-Ittihad were in the title race until the final couple of weeks.

The summer: Decent. The Tigers have kept most of their best players and signed Hegazi on a permanent deal to boot. There is no debate as to the biggest deal, however: The $12 million given to Sharjah in exchange for the services of Igor Coronado. The Brazilian inspired the team to the UAE title in 2019, a first triumph since the 20th century. Al-Ittihad have not been champions since 2009 and are looking to end their drought, too.

Part 2

The start of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League season is almost here and in the second of two parts we look at the potential challengers for the title. Read part two here.

Coach: Fabio Carille. Since arriving in 2020, the Brazilian has slowly turned things around in Jeddah, and it could be that one of the best signings the club has made this summer is keeping the former Corinthians boss on the books when it looked as if he might be off. 

Strengths: Al-Ittihad was solid at the back for much of the season, becoming increasingly hard to beat as the months went by. That should continue with the excellent Marcelo Grohe between the sticks, Hegazi marshalling the defense and Bruno Henrique in the middle. That spine is one of the best in the SPL and the addition of Coronado adds something extra going forward, with Fahad Al-Muwallad already one of the most exciting players in the league.

Weaknesses: Lack of goals last season cost the team, while an over-reliance on Romarinho made some of the attack play overly predictable.

Prediction: Al-Ittihad has improved since last season when they were not too far away, but other teams also appear better. There should be a title push, but fans will have to settle for that.

Topics: Al-Hilal football Saudi Arabia sport

