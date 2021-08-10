MMA to return to Abu Dhabi with UFC 267 on October 30

2021-22 Saudi Pro League preview, part 2: Al-Ahli, Al-Shabab and the best of the rest

LONDON: The start of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League season is almost here and in the second of two parts we look at the potential challengers for the title.

Al-Ahli

Last season: Don’t ask. After third the season before, Al-Ahli just about scraped into the top half of the table and ended up finishing eighth. There were rumours of rows behind the scenes, player unrest and financial issues. It goes without saying that there were coaching changes.

The Summer: Encouraging. There have been some big signings this year from Saudi Arabian clubs, but the capture of Paulinho may just top the lot. The former Barcelona and Brazilian midfielder has been one of the best performers in China and Asia for years. The addition of Ezgjan Alioski, a versatile left winger who joins after four years at Leeds United where he was pretty much an ever-present under Marco Bielsa adds more experience. And then Senegal winger Alassane Ndao, on the shopping list of a number of clubs in the region, comes in.

The Coach: Besnik Hasi is a good choice and the kind of appointment more Saudi clubs should make. A young coach, with solid European experience in charge of Anderlecht and Olympiacos, came to the country in 2018 and led Al-Raed to two top half finishes. The Belgian has earned this chance.

Strengths: After the disappointment of last season, there is, at least, no Champions League commitments to distract and, perhaps, a little less pressure. Going forward, there is a lot to like about the team and the prospect of Paulinho, Alioski and others supplying star striker Omar Al-Somah is an exciting one for fans as is the improvement of Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

Weaknesses: The late arrival of some of the foreign contingent is not ideal. A lack of organization at times at the back cost the team last season and perhaps some of that rumored discontent behind the scenes contributed to it. Only the bottom two teams conceded more goals and while the attacking signings look good, the issues at the back have to be sorted and more chances have to be created for Al-Somah.

Prediction: Will be — must be — better than last season. A title challenge may be a little optimistic but the Jeddah giants should be in the running for a top three finish and a Champions League spot. Could do well in the cups.

Al-Shabab

Last season: Very good, with a talented team looking like potential champions until the latter stages, but a second place finish was still the best since their title win in 2012.

The Summer: Mixed. The loss of Cristian Guanca, who scored 17 goals last season, to Al-Ain is a blow and veteran Saudi striker Muhannad Assiri surprised a few by retiring. Another Paulinho, this midfielder coming from Boavista in Portugal, reinforces the ranks.

Coach: Young Spanish coach Carlos Inarejos did a good job last season but has been replaced by the much more experienced Pericles Chamusca. The Brazilian, who also had a very short spell in charge of Al-Hilal in 2019, has been around the block and then some and returns for his second spell at the club.

Strengths: Last season, Al-Shabab scored for fun and were able to spread the goal threat all around the team. Keeping Ever Banega is important and with Nigerian and former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo having had time to settle, the team still looks dangerous going forward. The experience of last season should also help.

Weaknesses: Was there a lack of belief last season? Al-Shabab were in a great position heading into the home straight but struggled when the pressure was on. It remains to be seen if the 55 year-old Chamusca can introduce a more confident and ruthless winning mentality.

Prediction: Last season, Al-Shabab benefited from some of the usual title-hunting prospects having difficult campaigns. That is unlikely to be the case this time around and the addition of the Champions League later on, could play a part. The Riyadh club will do well to finish in the top three but are likely to miss out.

PART 1 The start of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League season is almost here and in the first of two parts we look at the main challengers for the title. Read part one here.

And the best of the rest…

Al-Taawoun

Finishing fourth last season was a huge improvement on just avoiding relegation in the season before. Near the end, a top three finish was on the cards and while defeat in the King’s Cup final was hard to take, it was an encouraging campaign overall. Serbian-English coach Nestor Al-Maestro arrived in March and immediately seemed like a good fit for the club. Defensively well-organized, Al-Taawoun will have to find a way to score more goals if there is to be an improvement on fourth but, in truth, a similar standing in the new season would be impressive.

Ettifaq

A decent 2020-21 season and fifth-placed finish for the Dammam side who never really threatened to break into the top three. The unusual sight of a Saudi coach in the dugout is a welcome one and, for that reason, the country’s fans should wish Khaled Al-Atwi well. Ettifaq can beat anyone on their day, but are more likely to taste success in the cups rather than the league.

Al-Faisaly

Al-Faisaly have lost coach Chamusca to Al-Shabab which was a blow after the Brazilian led the team to their King’s Cup victory. Whether that end of season triumph can inspire a bright start to the current campaign remains to be seen but Faisaly should, at least, not repeat last season’s flirt with relegation. The appointment of Paolo Tramezzani as head coach is an interesting one. The Italian led APOEL to the Cyprus title in 2018 and arrives from Hadjuk Split. A top-half finish would go down well.