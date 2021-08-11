Facebook shuts down anti-vaccine influencer campaign

You are here

In this file photo the Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen photographed on coronavirus Covid-19 illustration graphic background on March 25, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. (AFP)
Updated 11 August 2021
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook on Tuesday said it shut down a disinformation operation which sought to spread Covid-19 vaccine hoaxes by duping social media influencers into backing false claims.
The leading social network labeled the operation a “disinformation laundromat” which sought to legitimize false claims by pushing them through people with clean reputations.
Influencers who caught onto the sham turned out to be the undoing of a deceitful influence campaign orchestrated by marketing firm Fazze in Russia, according to Facebook.
“The assumption was the influencers wouldn’t do any of their own homework, but two did,” Facebook global threat intelligence lead Ben Nimmo said while briefing journalists.
“It’s really a warning — be careful when someone is trying to spoon feed you a story. Do your own research.”
Facebook said that in July it removed 65 accounts at the leading social network and 243 accounts at photo-centric Instagram that were linked to the campaign, and banned Fazze from its platform.
Fazze is a subsidiary of a AdNow, an advertising company registered in Britain, according to media reports.
The operation targeted primarily India and Latin America, but also took aim at the United States, as governments debated approving vaccines to fight the pandemic, according to Nimmo.
Late last year, the network of fake accounts tried to fuel a false meme that the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 would turn people into chimpanzees, Facebook reported.
After going quiet for five months, the organizers attacked the safety of the Pfizer vaccine and leaked what it billed as an AstraZeneca document stolen by hacking, Facebook said.
The campaign took advantage of online platforms including Reddit, Medium, Change.org, and Facebook, creating misleading articles and petitions then providing “influencers” with links, hashtags and more to spread vaccine misinformation, according to Nimmo.
“In effect, this campaign functioned as a cross-platform disinformation laundromat,” Nimmo said.

The operation was exposed by influencers in France and Germany who questioned claims made in email pitches from Fazze, prompting journalists to dig into the matter, according to Facebook.
Facebook does not know who hired Fazze for the anti-vaccine campaign, but has shared its findings with regulators, police, and Internet industry peers, according to head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher.
The campaign appeared to fall flat, with almost none of the Instagram posts receiving “likes,” and English and Hindi language petitions at Change.org each getting fewer than 1,000 signatures, Facebook said.
The security team at the social network has seen a trend of deceptive influence operations targeting multiple social media platforms and trying to recruit established personalities with followings to spread false messages, according to Gleicher.
“When these operations turn to influencers, they often don’t give them full context on who is behind it,” Gleicher said during the briefing.
“And when influencers find out, they are eager to blow the whistle.”
The news comes amid a spat between Facebook and the US administration over reining in virus misinformation, and government efforts to enlist popular social media characters to promote vaccinations.

KABUL: Taliban fighters took control of another city in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, an official said, the eighth provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in six days as US-led foreign forces complete their withdrawal.

The Taliban capture of Faizabad — the capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan — came as President Ashraf Ghani landed in Mazar-i-Sharif to rally its defenders as Taliban forces closed in on the biggest city in the north.

After a long battle in Faizabad, government forces retreated to a neighboring district, Jawad Mujadidi, a provincial council member from Badakhshan, told Reuters.

He said Taliban fighters had taken most of the province and laid siege to Faizabad before launching an offensive on Tuesday.

The far northeastern province of Badakhshan borders Tajikistan, Pakistan and China.

The loss of the city is the latest setback for the beleaguered government, which has been struggling to stem the momentum of Taliban assaults in the last few months.

The Taliban are battling to defeat the U.S-backed government and reimpose strict Islamic law. The speed of their advance has shocked the government and its allies.

Taliban forces now control 65 percent of Afghanistan, have taken or threaten to take 11 provincial capitals and seek to deprive Kabul of its traditional support from national forces in the north, a senior European Union official said on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden urged Afghan leaders to fight for their homeland, saying on Tuesday he did not regret his decision to withdraw, noting that the United States had spent more than $1 trillion over 20 years and lost thousands of troops.

The United States was providing significant air support, food, equipment and salaries to Afghan forces, he said.

The north was for years Afghanistan’s most peaceful region, with only a minimal Taliban presence.

During their 1996 to 2001 rule, the Taliban were never completely in control of the north but this time, they seem intent on securing it before closing in on the capital.

REGIONAL APPEAL

Government officials have appealed for pressure on Pakistan to stop Taliban reinforcements and supplies flowing over the border. Pakistan denies backing the Taliban.

The government has withdrawn from hard-to-defend rural districts to focus on holding population centers. In some places, government forces have given up without a fight.

Ghani is now appealing for help from the old regional powerbrokers he spent years sidelining as he attempted to project the authority of his central government over traditionally wayward provinces.

He will meet key regional leaders in Mazar-i-Sharif.

“President Ghani is scheduled to meet local government and security officials, political and militant leaders, tribal elders and influential people,” the presidential office said on Twitter.

In the south, government forces government forces are battling Taliban fighters trying to reach Kandahar province’s main prison to release detained comrades, officials there said.

Fighting is also taking place in city of Farah in the west, near the Iranian border, Tolo News reported.

In Geneva on Tuesday, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said reports of violations that could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity were emerging, including “deeply disturbing reports” of the summary execution of surrendering government troops.

Six EU member states warned the bloc’s executive against halting deportations of rejected Afghan asylum seekers arriving in Europe, fearing a possible replay of a 2015-16 crisis over the arrival of more than a million migrants, mainly from the Middle East.

The United States will complete the withdrawal of its forces this month in exchange for Taliban promises to prevent Afghanistan being used for international terrorism. The Taliban promised not to attack foreign forces as they withdraw but did not agree to a cease-fire with the government.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Kabul

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flew to the besieged northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif Wednesday to rally his beleaguered forces, with Taliban fighters having now taken more than a quarter of the country’s provincial capitals in less than a week.
Ghani arrived in Mazar as the Taliban captured Faizabad overnight, making it the ninth city to be overrun since Friday.
He plans “to check the general security in the northern zone,” according to a statement released by the palace.
The Afghan leader was also likely to hold talks with Mazar’s long-time strongman Atta Mohammad Noor and infamous warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum about the defense of the city, as Taliban fighters inched closer to its outskirts.
The loss of Mazar would be a catastrophic blow to the Kabul government and represent the complete collapse of its control over the north — long a bastion of anti-Taliban militias.
Hours before Ghani arrived, pictures posted on official government social media accounts showed Dostum boarding a plane in Kabul, along with a contingent of commandos, en route to Mazar.
Fighting in Afghanistan’s long-running conflict has escalated dramatically since May, when the US-led military coalition began the final stage of a withdrawal set to be completed before the end of the month.
Further to the east of Mazar in Badakhshan’s capital Faizabad, a local lawmaker told AFP that security forces had retreated after days of heavy clashes.
“The Taliban have captured the city now,” said Zabihullah Attiq.
The insurgents also confirmed in a social media post that their fighters were in control of the city.
But even as the Taliban routed government forces, US President Joe Biden gave no hint of delaying his deadline to withdraw all American troops by August 31, instead urging Afghan leaders to “fight for themselves” on Tuesday.
“I do not regret my decision” to withdraw US troops after two decades of war, he told reporters in Washington.
And as fighting raged, US diplomats were desperately trying to breathe life back into all but dead talks between the Afghan government and Taliban in Doha, where Washington’s special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was pushing the Taliban to accept a cease-fire.
Biden has stressed that Washington would continue to support the Afghan security forces with air strikes, food, equipment and money for salaries.
“They have got to want to fight. They have outnumbered the Taliban,” he said.
The Taliban have appeared largely indifferent to peace overtures, and seem intent on a military victory to crown a return to power after their ouster 20 years ago in the wake of the September 11 attacks.
After conquering most of the north, the Taliban have now set their sights on region’s biggest city, Mazar-i-Sharif — long a linchpin for the government’s control of the area — after capturing Sheberghan to its west, and Kunduz and Taloqan to its east.
Government forces are also battling the hard-line Islamists in Kandahar and Helmand, the southern Pashto-speaking provinces from where the Taliban draw their strength.

KABUL: Afghan troops on Tuesday clashed with Taliban insurgents in a bid to prevent the fall of the ancient city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

The outskirts of the northern capital of Balkh province became the latest battleground in the war-torn country as the Taliban continued to target strategic cities in the wake of foreign troop withdrawals from Afghanistan.

The group has seized five provincial capitals since Saturday after extending its control over much of the country in recent months.

Afghan government planes bombed areas in Dehdade, the prime focus of Tuesday’s fighting, located nearly 20 kilometers from western Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan’s third-largest city close to the border with Uzbekistan, Saifora Niazi, a lawmaker from the city, told Arab News.

“The Taliban have fired some rockets on the army corps in the area. Fire is rising from the compound; people are concerned about the fighting and what will occur in the city,” she said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Arab News that the group “had tightened the net on government forces” in Mazar-i-Sharif, Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces, capturing more territory in large parts of northern Afghanistan.

After 20 years of war, US-led foreign forces are pulling out of Afghanistan following a February 2020 deal in Qatar between Washington and the Taliban, which they removed from power in late 2001.

Despite the US-Taliban agreement, the group’s latest attacks have seen it overrun five critical areas in lightning offensives, overwhelming government troops left exposed by the departing foreign forces.

Kunduz, Sar-i-Pul, Shiberghan, and Taloqan fell to the group within days of each other, and experts have warned that the Taliban’s possible takeover of Mazar-i-Sharif would be a major loss for the Afghan government and could impact its march on Kabul.

Taj Mohammad, a Kabul-based analyst, told Arab News that given the strategic importance of Mazar-i-Sharif – where a major key trade border crossing was located – the Taliban would try to capture the city, “by force or through the surrender of forces like they did in other parts of the country.”

He said: “Mazar is vital both for the Taliban and the government. The city is under Taliban siege from various sites. The loss of numerous towns in the north have proven the government is not capable of fending off Taliban attacks.

“Its fall would be a heavy blow to Kabul’s authority and would lead to the capture of remaining parts in the north which would eventually also impact the Taliban’s future advances toward Kabul.”

Niazi said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s administration was to blame for the losses, highlighting its “failure to send supplies, fuel, and aid to the troops on time,” particularly in Balkh province.

Afghan government officials were unavailable for comment but in a statement on Tuesday the country’s defense ministry confirmed the bombardment of Taliban positions in Dehdade.

The Taliban’s gains follow an intensification of aerial attacks by US military forces still stationed in the country, including the resumption of B-52 bomber missions from outside Afghanistan to try and disrupt the group’s advances.

Ahead of the total exit of foreign troops by the end of August, American officials said on Monday it was “up to Afghan security forces to defend the country.”

Meanwhile, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, was expected to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday to “press the Taliban to stop their military offensive and negotiate a political settlement,” the US State Department said in a statement.

During the three-day talks, representatives from the government and multilateral organizations would emphasize “a reduction of violence and ceasefire and a commitment not to recognize a government imposed by force,” the statement added.

The decades-old conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people and displaced millions. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Tuesday said it had provided support to health facilities for the treatment of more than 4,000 people wounded in fighting since Aug. 1 alone.

“Hundreds of thousands of civilians are at risk as fighting intensifies. We are seeing homes destroyed, medical staff and patients put at tremendous risk, and hospitals, electricity, and water infrastructure damaged,” the committee said in a statement.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban mazar-i-sharif

DHAKA: Bangladesh began inoculating thousands of Rohingya refugees with China’s Sinopharm vaccine on Tuesday as part of a three-day initiative, officials said.

Around 49,000 Rohingya from 34 refugee camps in the Cox’s Bazar district of southern Bangladesh will be vaccinated with the help of UN agencies to curb an uptick in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections across the country.

“Vaccination cards have been distributed to some 49,000 Rohingya aged 55 and above,” Dr. Abu Toha Bhuiyan, a health coordinator at the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission, told Arab News.

“If all the Rohingya are not covered by Thursday, we will continue the program for two more days next week,” he said, adding a similar drive will be conducted next month to administer second doses.

Once targets are met, authorities will focus on vaccinating the next age group “subject to availability of vaccines,” Dr. Bhuiyan said.

With more than 1.1 million Rohingya residing in crowded camps in Cox’s Bazar — the world’s largest refugee settlement — fears have spiked that the area could become an epicenter of the deadly outbreak if anti-virus measures are not urgently imposed.

Over 1.36 million infections and 22,897 deaths have been recorded in Bangladesh in recent weeks, including nearly 12,000 new cases on Monday.

The first COVID-19 case was detected at a Rohingya camp in May last year, with more than 2,662 infections and 28 refugee deaths registered since.

Nearly 4,000 health workers will participate in the three-day vaccination program, with Hannah Macdonald, an external relations officer at the UNHCR, thanking Dhaka for including the Rohingya in its national drive.

“The humanitarian community is extremely grateful to the government of Bangladesh for the inclusion of the Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh in the national vaccination plan. The government has designated 56 vaccination centers in the camps, including primary health care centers and health posts,” she told Arab News.

Health authorities launched the nationwide vaccination drive in early February but had to suspend it for two months due to a shortage of doses. It was resumed with China’s Sinopharm vaccine in June.

Rohingyas have welcomed the move, describing it as a “lifesaving initiative.”

“Every one of us is vulnerable since we live in a highly congested area where maintaining social distance is impossible,” Abdur Rahim, a 59-year-old refugee from the Kutupalong camp, told Arab News.

Others, such as Mohammad Solaiman, 64, from the Balukhali camp, urged authorities “to expand the vaccination program as soon as possible so that our youths in the camps also get vaccinated.”

The government is yet to announce a vaccination schedule for nearly 20,000 refugees relocated to the remote Bhashan Char island, dubbed “Rohingya island,” in the Bay of Bengal, as part of Dhaka’s measures to ease the crowded camps in Cox’s Bazar.

“We have completed all preparations to vaccinate the Rohingya on the island. A list had been prepared and sent to the authorities for a date,” Dr. Masum Iftekhar, civil surgeon of Noakhali District and the top health official in charge of the Rohingya at Bhashan Char, told Arab News.

“We may start the inoculation drive any time soon,” he added.

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccination Coronavirus

LONDON: Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has launched legal proceedings against a nursery near the city of Dundee, claiming that it discriminated against his 2-year-old daughter by admitting children with “Western-sounding” names over her.

Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla have given the Little Scholars nursery two weeks to provide settlement proposals, give a public apology and donate a sum to an anti-racist charity of their choosing. If this does not happen, they have said they will raise action at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Little Scholars denies discriminating against the child, and said it is “extremely proud” of its admissions policy.

The couple allege that the nursery refused to offer places to three children with Muslim names, including their daughter Amal, but then offered places to children with Western-sounding names.

Their solicitor Aamer Anwar said they were alleging that El-Nakla and her daughter were discriminated against on the grounds of race and / or religion, which is prohibited by Britain’s Equality Act. 

“It is alleged that when on three separate occasions, beginning with Nadia El-Nakla, attempts were made to secure a nursery place for a child with an Asian / Muslim name, the applicant was told to complete a registration form, and then was told no spaces were available,” Anwar said.

“Following the above refusals, attempts were made to secure a nursery place for a child with a ‘white sounding,’ non-Muslim name. On all three separate occasions a nursery place was offered, and spaces were offered without the registration form being completed,” he added.

“All of the white parents were invited in to view the nursery yet none of those with Asian / Muslim names were, nor were they contacted to be told about available spaces.”

The nursery said it has received the legal correspondence and will respond further in due course. 

“Little Scholars is extremely proud of being open and inclusive to all, and we are deeply saddened that anyone would think otherwise,” it added.

“Our owners are themselves of Asian heritage, and for more than a decade we have regularly welcomed both children and staff from a range of different religious, cultural, ethnic and racial backgrounds.”

In a joint statement, El-Nakla and Yousaf said “despite being given ample opportunity,” the nursery has “failed to admit, explain or apologise for their discriminatory behaviour.”

They added: “We have both stood against hatred our whole lives, often being the targets of vile abuse. We will not accept our children being discriminated against by anyone. Like any other parents we simply want our children to be treated equally, regardless of their colour of skin or religion.”

Topics: Scotland Humza Yousaf Little Scholars

