Lebanon’s prime minister rejects president’s call for fuel crisis meeting
A woman with a child walk past a portable generator, which provides electricity, in Sidon, Lebanon, August 11, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Importers warned of a huge shortage of already scarce fuel
  • The central bank announced on Wednesday it would only offer lines of credit at the market price
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon's prime minister Hassan Diab rejected President Michel Aoun's call to convene the cabinet to discuss the country's fuel crisis, saying such a meeting fell outside the caretaker cabinet's constitutional duties, Diab said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s oil directorate said on Friday that oil importers and facilities must supply the quantities of fuel they had already purchased before the central bank announced the effective lifting of subsidies on Wednesday night.
Lebanon’s government has objected to the central bank’s move, leading to a stalemate at the lowest point of a two-year financial crisis that has seen the Lebanese pound lose 90 percent of its value and driven more than half the population into poverty.
Importers warned of a huge shortage of already scarce fuel, and demanded that the same exchange rate must be used for buying and selling fuel.
The central bank announced on Wednesday it would only offer lines of credit at the market price for the Lebanese pound, which is more than 20,000 pounds to the dollar, much higher than the official rate of 1,500 and the most recent rate of 3,900 offered to importers beginning in June.
The quantities sold at that price must be sold while importers await the new exchange rate announcement from the central bank, the directorate said.
It also “called on all to assume their responsibilities in ensuring the necessary lines of credit in order to secure fuel supply,” it said.
That supply was in crisis on Friday, as extended blackouts continued across Lebanon, and those petrol stations that still had a fuel supply saw hours-long lines.
Local media reported the hijacking of a fuel tanker and a shooting at a station, incidents which have recurred over the past week.

Israel to relax Gaza curbs amid security calm

AFP

  • "1,000 merchants and 350 senior Gazan businesspeople" will be allowed into Israel from Sunday
  • Exports from Gaza Strip into Israel will recommence through Kerem Shalom crossing and imports from Israel into the Gaza Strip will be expanded
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel is to authorize the entry of Palestinian traders and goods from Gaza for the first time in more than a year following an improvement in the security situation, officials said Friday.
“In light of the preservation of security stability” in the area, “1,000 merchants and 350 senior Gazan businesspeople” will be allowed into Israel from Sunday, said the Israeli military body responsible for civil affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, COGAT.
Also, “exports from the Gaza Strip into Israel will recommence through the Kerem Shalom crossing, and imports from Israel into the Gaza Strip will be expanded — including components belonging to the transport and communications sector,” COGAT said in statement.
“Equipment and goods will be allowed in for the Gaza Strip’s humanitarian infrastructure, such as water and sewage,” it said.
COGAT cautioned that the relaxation was “conditional on the continued preservation of the region’s security.”
Entry permits will be issued “only to those vaccinated against or recovered from Covid-19,” it said.
A COGAT spokeswoman told AFP this would be the first time Israel was allowing Gaza traders in since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic over a year ago.
In late July, Israel expanded the fishing zone off Gaza and resumed imports into the territory for international aid projects.
A fragile truce has largely held following 11 days of deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas in May, although sporadic incendiary balloon launches from Gaza have triggered Israeli retaliatory fire.

Spain starts returning Moroccan minors after Ceuta migration crisis

Reuters

  • La Ser radio cited sources in Ceuta as saying the minors were already being transported to Morocco
  • Neither officials at foreign and interior ministries nor at Ceuta regional administration were immediately available
Reuters

MADRID: Spain on Friday started sending hundreds of Moroccan youths, who in May crossed into its North African enclave of Ceuta, back to Morocco after reaching an agreement with Rabat.
That was reported by Spanish media and signals to an improvement in ties after a long row.
La Ser radio cited sources in Ceuta as saying the minors were already being transported to Morocco in small groups using vans from a sports complex converted into a makeshift reception center.
Neither officials at the foreign and interior ministries, nor at the Ceuta regional administration were immediately available.
Morocco and Spain have been involved in a dispute sparked by Spain admitting Western Sahara independence movement leader Brahim Ghali for medical treatment without informing Rabat, which led to a migration crisis in Ceuta.
Most of some 10,000 migrants who crossed into Ceuta were immediately returned to Morocco, but some 700 unaccompanied minors remained in the enclave.
The influx was widely seen as retaliation for Spain’s decision to discreetly take in Ghali, who returned to Algeria in June after spending more than a month in hospital in Spain. Morocco regards Western Sahara as part of its own territory.
The Algeria-backed Polisario seeks an independent state in the territory, where Spain was colonial ruler until 1975.

US Treasury imposes sanctions on alleged oil smuggler, companies linked to Iran’s Quds Force

US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on an alleged oil smuggler and companies it said provide support to the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. (AP/File Photo)
Arab News

  • Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeted Mahmood Rashid Amur Al-Habsi and a network of businesses
Arab News

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Treasury Department said on Friday it was imposing sanctions on an alleged oil smuggler and companies it said provide support to the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to a statement.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeted Mahmood Rashid Amur Al-Habsi and a network of businesses, it said. 

According to the statement, Al-Habsi partnered with senior leaders in the Quds Force and used several companies to facilitate the sale of shipments of Iranian oil to foreign customers, including buyers in East Asia.

The OFAC director Andrea Jacki said Iranian oil sales to the Revolutionary Guards “rely on important foreign intermediaries to conceal the Quds Force’s involvement,” with the Treasury adding that the proceeds of which go toward funding “regional destabilizing activities.”

* With Reuters

Turkish army fire kills Iraqi Kurd farmer: local official

AFP

  • The incident came a day after a Turkish soldier was killed in the same region
  • The PKK has waged a rebellion in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey since 1984
AFP

IRBIL: Turkish army fire killed an Iraqi Kurdish farmer on Friday in the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, where Ankara has been battling separatists, a local official said Friday.

The incident came a day after a Turkish soldier was killed in the same region by shellfire that Ankara blamed on fighters from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The Iraqi Kurd died when “Turkish army fire” struck his farm in Dashish village, Serbest Sabri, the district head for Kani Masi in Dohuk province which borders Turkey, told AFP.

Turkish forces frequently conduct operations against PKK rear bases in northern Iraq, the latest of which was launched in April.

The PKK’s armed campaign for a Kurdish homeland has often put it at odds with the Iraqi Kurdish regional government, which seeks to maintain good ties with Ankara.

Turkish troops have had a network of bases in northern Iraq since the mid-1990s.

The PKK has waged a rebellion in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey since 1984 that has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

Egypt army says 13 militants killed in Sinai

AFP

  • Around 1,073 suspected militants and dozens of security personnel have been killed in the Sinai
AFP

CAIRO: Egyptian forces have killed 13 Daesh militants during clashes in the restive Sinai Peninsula, the army said.

In a statement late Thursday, it said nine of its soldiers had been “killed or wounded,” without indicating when the fighting had taken place.

“In the framework of the armed forces efforts in the struggle against terrorism in north and central Sinai, 13 (militant) elements were eliminated,” it said.

It added that it had seized 15 automatic rifles, a large stash of various munitions, motorbikes, binoculars, mobile phones and cash in multiple currencies.

Egyptian forces have for years fought an insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula, led mainly by the local branch of the Daesh group.

Sinai militants have multiplied their attacks against Egyptian forces since the army’s 2013 ouster of Egyptian president Muhammad Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Since February 2018, the authorities have been conducting a nationwide operation against Daesh militants, mainly focused on North Sinai and the country’s Western Desert.

Around 1,073 suspected militants and dozens of security personnel have been killed in the Sinai, according to official figures.

No independently sourced death toll is available as North Sinai is off-limits to journalists.

