Burgerizzr IPO oversubscribed by 500 percent on day one

Burgerizzr IPO oversubscribed by 500 percent on day one
Burgerizzr said in its prospectus it plans to sell 725,000 of its shares. (Supplied)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Burgerizzr IPO oversubscribed by 500 percent on day one

Burgerizzr IPO oversubscribed by 500 percent on day one
  • The IPO for the eligible groups began on Aug.15, 2021, and will end on Aug. 23, 2021
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Burgerizzr burger chain's initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed by 500 percent on the first day, according to the financial advisor in charge of the share sale Emirates NBD Capital KSA.

It added the price range for the offering will be between SAR 150 and SAR 165 per share at the start of the book-building process.

“The final price for the shares will be determined on completion of the book-building process,” the company said in a statement on Tadawul.

Burgerizzr said in its prospectus it plans to sell 725,000 of its shares, representing 29 percent of its capital, in the parallel market Nomu, according to Argaam data.

The IPO for the eligible groups began on Aug.15, 2021, and will end on Aug. 23, 2021, the prospectus said.

Burgerizzr was co-founded in 2009 by Mohammad Al Ruwaigh and has grown from one beef and chicken burger restaurant to 65 outlets throughout Saudi Arabia.

The chain targets 100 restaurants by the end of 2020 and 200 by 2025.

Saudi media group SRMG profit jumps 62% to $60.3m in H1 2021

Saudi media group SRMG profit jumps 62% to $60.3m in H1 2021
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi media group SRMG profit jumps 62% to $60.3m in H1 2021

Saudi media group SRMG profit jumps 62% to $60.3m in H1 2021
  • The group earlier announced a transformation strategy, with a focus on expanding its platforms
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), owner of Arab News, posted a 62 percent rise in profit for the first half of 2021, the company said in a Tadawul filing.

The company, which owns more than 30 major media outlets including Asharq Al-Awsat, recorded a net profit of SR226.1 million ($60.3 million) in the first six months of the year, up from SR140 million in the same period in 2020.

The group earlier announced a transformation strategy, with a focus on expanding its platforms, and pursuing international partnerships and strategic investments.

The Saudi group already has partnerships with Bloomberg and The Independent.

The strategy also includes boosting the company’s digital capabilities, as well as strengthening its cable and satellite reach.

“The group will continuously look to leverage its data and technology capabilities to develop new products and services, enhance its monetization capabilities and diversify its revenue stream,” SRMG said in a statement in July.

MODON signs 10,300 deals to boost industries

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

MODON signs 10,300 deals to boost industries

Photo/Supplied
  • MODON supervises the industrial complexes and cities developed by the private sector in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) signed 10,300 investment contracts in 2020, Argaam reported.
The investment contracts were aimed to encourage the manufacturing sector and promote Saudi goods. The investments will also help create jobs in different industrial sectors in the Kingdom.
MODON supervises the industrial complexes and cities developed by the private sector in the Kingdom.
It aims to cultivate an intelligent and technological environment that enables the  industry to contribute to the national economic development.
Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector is undergoing fundamental changes with the aim of achieving the aspirations and objectives of Vision 2030, which include more participation by women in the development process, as well as creating more opportunities in such a vital sector.

Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures helps heat transfer fluid specialist raise $5.9m
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures helps heat transfer fluid specialist raise $5.9m

SISCO reports 30.1% hike in half-yearly revenue

The surge in revenue for the ports and terminals business was due to increased efficiencies. (File/SPA)
The surge in revenue for the ports and terminals business was due to increased efficiencies. (File/SPA)
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

SISCO reports 30.1% hike in half-yearly revenue

The surge in revenue for the ports and terminals business was due to increased efficiencies. (File/SPA)
  • Gross profit of SR123.6 million increased by 6.6 percent from Q2 2020 predominantly driven by strong transshipment volumes in the ports segment
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Services Co. (SISCO), the Kingdom’s leading investor in ports and terminals, logistics parks and services and water solutions, posted a 30.1 percent year-on-year increase in its half-yearly revenue.

In a statement issued on Sunday, SISCO said its revenue for the first half of 2021, excluding accounting construction revenue, jumped to SR498.1 million ($133 million) and 13.4 percent to SR244.5 million in the second quarter driven by strong performance in the ports, logistics segments and slightly in the water business.

Gross profit of SR123.6 million increased by 6.6 percent from Q2 2020 predominantly driven by strong transshipment volumes in the ports segment. Gross profit decreased by 8.4 percent from the previous quarter due to a decline in gateway volumes and an increase in direct costs, it said.

Saudi Arabia launches contractors’ evaluation system

Photo/Twitter
Photo/Twitter
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches contractors’ evaluation system

Photo/Twitter
  • The evaluation criteria will include quality, schedule, environment, health and safety value, communication, responsiveness and compliance
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Contractors Authority on Sunday launched an initiative to evaluate contractors to ensure transparency in the sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The initiative seeks to develop an electronic database containing necessary data about contractors and their evaluation report, which will be prepared in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

It will also provide opportunities to contractors to highlight their performance in different projects to allow a fair competition in the sector and raise the quality of work.

The evaluation criteria will include quality, schedule, environment, health and safety value, communication, responsiveness and compliance.

Reimagining the post-COVID office

With a score of 100 equaling ‘total proximity,’ the medical care profession came top at 87 and farming and construction was least proximate at 54. (Social media)
With a score of 100 equaling ‘total proximity,’ the medical care profession came top at 87 and farming and construction was least proximate at 54. (Social media)
Updated 16 August 2021
George Charles Darley

Reimagining the post-COVID office

With a score of 100 equaling ‘total proximity,’ the medical care profession came top at 87 and farming and construction was least proximate at 54. (Social media)
  • Report says 20-25% advanced economy workforce can work from home
Updated 16 August 2021
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: To say that the COVID-19 crisis has been a disruptor of working styles is an understatement. Virtually every job was impacted in some way, with many if not most employees shifting from office-based routines to work from home (WFH).

But now that the COVID situation is (hopefully) past its peak, are these changes permanent or will we return to the status quo ante?
A recent report by the McKinsey Global Institute — The future of work after COVID-19 — quantified the required physical proximity of workers in 10 different types of “worker arena.”
With a score of 100 equaling “total proximity,” the medical care profession came top at 87 and farming and construction was least proximate at 54. Computer-based office work — the largest work arena in advanced economies such as Saudi Arabia — is at 68, meaning that about one-third of this type of work can be completed remotely.
The McKinsey report concludes that 20-25 percent of the advanced economy workforce could potentially work from home three-to-five days a week. While that is unlikely to happen, the report found that employers in developed economies plan to reduce their post-COVID office space by an average of 30 percent. What does this mean for workers in the Kingdom? Kholoud Al-Mohammadi, an investment manager at FII Institute (Riyadh), told Arab News that “the pandemic forced a rapid uptake of online and app-based management and communication platforms.”
Employees had to quickly learn how to substitute Zoom or Microsoft Teams meetings for in-office interactions and presentations. The learning curve was steep but ultimately successful, with the result that most businesses were only nominally impacted by the pandemic in terms of staff productivity. That shift to online platforms is certainly here to stay.

WFH is more a community and culture initiative that would give somebody more flexibility within their role.
Ahmed Bondagji

But there is still a human need for physical interaction: The informal conversations, face-to-face contact and birthday celebrations that bring a workspace to life. As such, most employees will probably return to their physical office or have done so already, but often with an option of at least part-time WFH. “WFH is more a community and culture initiative that would give somebody more flexibility within their role,” Ahmed Bondagji, HR director (KSA) at L’Oréal told Arab News. “So eventually we’re all going to come back to the office, but it would be nice to have one optional day at home per week.”
The working environment is also likely to see some changes. The pandemic has raised awareness about hygiene and personal space, and this — along with mandatory health and safety standards — must be key when planning the post-COVID office. Some companies — led by US tech giants such as Salesforce and Spotify — have taken advantage of the temporary WFH situation to completely overhaul their interiors with these factors in mind.

An office redesign allows for creative use of space. Whereas cubicles were previously “corralled,” they can now be more spread out, with greater utilization of corners — giving workers a greater sense of individual territory. The “hot desk” concept can also be applied, for example by allocating one section of an open office to a department, with members of that department using any available desk.
Bondagji also sees the co-working space as at least a medium-term solution in the post-COVID world.
“It’s a very agile option that a lot of non-HQ or remote locations have shifted to,” he said. “We can use the co-working office for a meeting, or contract for a certain number of hours, and the area is continually sanitized and fully within COVID precautions.”
While most organizations will not fully shift to co-working spaces, they do offer a flexible and often cheaper alternative to the permanent office.
The key takeaway here is that both employees and employers need to remain open-minded about their arrangements. From the worker’s point of view, employers must be more proactive regarding staff wellbeing and WFH should be at least a part-time option; and from the employer’s perspective, staff need to adapt to change — in terms of both working methods and physical locations.
The COVID-19 crisis may be easing, but occasional disruption is a fact of life, and everybody has to live with that.

 

