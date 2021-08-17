Actress and activist Jameela Jamil defends Lizzo after online abuse

DUBAI: British-Pakistani-Indian actress and activist Jameela Jamil is known for speaking up against online vitriol directed at women. In recent weeks, the “Good Place” star has defended Meghan Markle, Demi Lovato and Billie Eilish amid a growing backlash.

Now, Jamil is standing up for US singer Lizzo, who recently broke down in tears during an Instagram Live, telling fans that hateful comments have been taking a toll on her mental health.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker was addressing a wave of hate comments directed at her over the weekend following the release of her latest single and music video “Rumors” with Cardi B, calling some of the criticism out for being “fatphobic” and “racist.”

The three-time Grammy winner told fans this week that hateful comments rarely bother her, but her tolerance for online attacks was low after working so hard on her latest music.

“It’s fatphobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful,” she said. “What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to black women over and over again, especially us big black girls. When we don’t fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred on us. It’s not cool.”

Following Lizzo’s tearful Instagram Live, Jamil took to her own Instagram account to share a statement in defense of the singer.

“The trolling of Lizzo because she made a song that made her and a lot of other people happy is deranged. We have lost the plot as a society,” the 35-year-old told her 3.4 million followers.

“Nobody is forcing you to hear her music, look at her wonderful face or body, or hear her name. You choose to seek her out and be vile,” she added.

“If you don’t like her music, listen to something else; there are 9 zillion songs available.”

Cardi B, who also came to Lizzo’s defense, retweeted the emotional clip and commented: “When you stand up for yourself, they claim you’re problematic and sensitive,” she wrote on Twitter.

“When you don’t, they tear you apart until you’re crying like this. Whether you’re skinny, big, plastic, they’re going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”