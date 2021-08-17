You are here

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil defends Lizzo after online abuse

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil defends Lizzo after online abuse
Jameela Jamil gained prominence for her role in NBC's 'The Good Place.' File/Getty Images
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil defends Lizzo after online abuse

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil defends Lizzo after online abuse
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: British-Pakistani-Indian actress and activist Jameela Jamil is known for speaking up against online vitriol directed at women. In recent weeks, the "Good Place" star has defended Meghan Markle, Demi Lovato and Billie Eilish amid a growing backlash.

Now, Jamil is standing up for US singer Lizzo, who recently broke down in tears during an Instagram Live, telling fans that hateful comments have been taking a toll on her mental health.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker was addressing a wave of hate comments directed at her over the weekend following the release of her latest single and music video “Rumors” with Cardi B, calling some of the criticism out for being “fatphobic” and “racist.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

The three-time Grammy winner told fans this week that hateful comments rarely bother her, but her tolerance for online attacks was low after working so hard on her latest music.

“It’s fatphobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful,” she said. “What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to black women over and over again, especially us big black girls. When we don’t fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred on us. It’s not cool.”

Following Lizzo’s tearful Instagram Live, Jamil took to her own Instagram account to share a statement in defense of the singer.

“The trolling of Lizzo because she made a song that made her and a lot of other people happy is deranged. We have lost the plot as a society,” the 35-year-old told her 3.4 million followers. 

“Nobody is forcing you to hear her music, look at her wonderful face or body, or hear her name. You choose to seek her out and be vile,” she added.

“If you don’t like her music, listen to something else; there are 9 zillion songs available.”

Cardi B, who also came to Lizzo’s defense, retweeted the emotional clip and commented: “When you stand up for yourself, they claim you’re problematic and sensitive,” she wrote on Twitter.

“When you don’t, they tear you apart until you’re crying like this. Whether you’re skinny, big, plastic, they’re going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

UAE singer Balqees Fathi poses with her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai

UAE singer Balqees Fathi poses with her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai
Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi revealed as Madame Tussauds Dubai's first wax figure. Supplied
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

UAE singer Balqees Fathi poses with her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai

UAE singer Balqees Fathi poses with her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi has become Madame Tussaud’s first Middle Eastern wax figure. This week, the hitmaker took the opportunity to pose with the statue at the world-famous wax museum, set to open in Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island later this year.

Fathi, who rose to fame in 2013, will be among the 60 waxworks to feature in the new attraction, alongside international and Arab superstars such as Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, British supermodel Cara Delevigne, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and many more.

“I feel privileged to be the first Arab artist to stand side-by-side with my wax figure at the iconic Madame Tussauds Dubai,” said the 32-year-old. “I am overwhelmed with the incredible likeness that this wax figure holds to my physical appearance and to the impeccable attention to detail that captures my personality.”

The likeness is uncanny. Wearing a black off-the-shoulder gown and her hair pulled back, Fathi posed alongside her waxwork carbon copy, practically demanding a double take.

Fathi’s wax counterpart was three months in the making. A team of Madame Tussauds’ sculptors traveled to Dubai to document the singer’s precise measurements, before heading back to London to sculpt the figure by hand, meticulously inserting real hair, one strand at a time. 

“We are thrilled to announce our first Middle East wax figure,” said Madame Tussauds Dubai. 

The statement added: “The Emirati-Yemeni music sensation and women’s rights champion Balqees Fathi is the latest personality to be immortalized into a Madame Tussauds wax figure.

“When Madame Tussauds Dubai opens its doors later this year at @bluewatersdubai you will be able to strike a pose with Balqees in our exciting Party Room!”

Hollywood actress Jessica Biel talks producing hit series 'Cruel Summer'

Hollywood actress Jessica Biel talks producing hit series ‘Cruel Summer’
Jessica Biel is executive producing the show alongside partners Michelle Purple and Tia Napolitano. File/Getty Images
Updated 17 August 2021
Raffi Boghosian

Hollywood actress Jessica Biel talks producing hit series ‘Cruel Summer’

Hollywood actress Jessica Biel talks producing hit series ‘Cruel Summer’
Updated 17 August 2021
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: Jessica Biel is executive producer of her first series that does not also feature her as an actress with “Cruel Summer.” The psychological thriller follows Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeannette Turner (Chiara Aurelia). When Kate, the popular girl, goes missing, outsider Jeanette is accused of being connected to Kate's disappearance.

“That’s one of my favorite genres,” Biel said of her affinity for true crime. “I am that person who watches ‘Dateline’ or any podcast that comes out that I can find or that I’m told is about a real story. Any cool show, any documentary — I’m on it.”

The show is produced through Biel’s Iron Ocean Productions with her producing partner Michelle Purple. The duo has previously collaborated on the limited series “The Sinner” and “Limetown.”

Tia Napolitano is also an executive producer on the series.

“Cruel Summer” is the biggest series debut in Freeform’s history. Supplied

Along with Purple, Biel has produced a show that was the most-watched on its network and is a step toward their goal of making content that amplifies female voices.

In addition to the women on-screen, almost all of the off-camera roles are overseen by women. 

“I was very excited to work with them, to work with the strong female producing partners, and they exceeded expectations,” expressed showrunner Napolitano about working with the duo. “They’re so smart and their partnership has been everything to making this show.”

“Cruel Summer” is an impressive production due to its nonlinear timeline. The series, set in the mid-’90s, is told over the course of three summers and through shifting points of view.

It was also filmed during the pandemic.

“The most challenging part, besides the actual production happening during the pandemic, I think were the three timelines, keeping everybody’s story, character and emotional state on track, helping the actors know where they are and where they’re going,” Biel shared.

Now, there is a second season on the way.

Freeform President Tara Duncan recently said: “Renewing ‘Cruel Summer’ for a Season 2 was an easy decision. It’s the biggest series debut in Freeform’s history and the audience response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Jessica, Michelle and Tia did a phenomenal job telling an addictive story that’s tapped into the cultural zeitgeist. I’m excited to see where they take the series next.”

While no official release date has been given just yet, Biel confirmed that “Cruel Summer” will return with new episodes in 2022.

What We Are Reading Today: Empires of Vice by Diana S. Kim

What We Are Reading Today: Empires of Vice by Diana S. Kim
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Empires of Vice by Diana S. Kim

What We Are Reading Today: Empires of Vice by Diana S. Kim
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

During the late 19th century, opium was integral to European colonial rule in Southeast Asia. The taxation of opium was a major source of revenue for British and French colonizers, who also derived moral authority from imposing a tax on a peculiar vice of their non-European subjects. Yet between the 1890s and the 1940s, colonial states began to ban opium, upsetting the very foundations of overseas rule—how did this happen? Empires of Vice traces the history of this dramatic reversal, revealing the colonial legacies that set the stage for the region’s drug problems today.
Diana Kim challenges the conventional wisdom about opium prohibition—that it came about because doctors awoke to the dangers of drug addiction or that it was a response to moral crusaders—uncovering a more complex story deep within the colonial bureaucracy. Drawing on a wealth of archival evidence across Southeast Asia and Europe, she shows how prohibition was made possible by the pivotal contributions of seemingly weak bureaucratic officials.
Comparing British and French experiences across today’s Burma, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam, Kim examines how the everyday work of local administrators delegitimized the taxing of opium, which in turn made major anti-opium reforms possible.

Model Jessica Kahawaty launches fundraiser for Lebanon

Model Jessica Kahawaty launches fundraiser for Lebanon
Jessica Kahawaty is a model, entrepreneur and a humanitarian. File/Getty Images
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Model Jessica Kahawaty launches fundraiser for Lebanon

Model Jessica Kahawaty launches fundraiser for Lebanon
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Australian-Lebanese model and entrepreneur Jessica Kahawaty has set up an online fundraiser with the help of her family to support struggling Lebanese amid the country’s growing shortage of fuel, medical supplies and food. 

The 32-year-old assured her 1 million Instagram followers that “every single dollar will be accounted for, and a timeline for using the funds will be provided as soon as the fundraiser is closed.”

The fundraiser has raised over half of its $100,000 goal.

“My name is Jessica Kahawaty and I, like many Lebanese expats, feel helpless watching my country and people drown in despair,” said the UNICEF ambassador in a statement.

“As many of you know, Lebanon faces an immediate emergency to house, medicate and provide essential services for its 4 million inhabitants. Today, the country is at its lowest point with no access to bread, water or electricity,” she said.

“I’ve been in touch with numerous people giving me live updates as households utilize one bucket of water among them. No one has gas in their cars as fuel is being withheld from civilians. Reports of people sleeping outside their homes for ventilation have circulated online as the world watches in horror. 

“Lebanon, a country that was once vibrant, is enduring a blackout both physically and emotionally. The hundreds of messages I received in the last few days from desperate youth speaking of suicide attempts, zero hope to achieve their dreams and the inability to support their sick or hungry parents have not only been devastating but a wave of anger hit me that there are free people out there responsible for creating a lost generation.”

Kahawaty said that money raised will be distributed among nonprofit organizations that she will personally vet, individual families and students.

 Funds will also go toward providing food and clean water to needy families.

The charitable initiative has garnered support from Kahawaty’s friends and fans, who took to social media to share the fundraiser on their respective platforms.

Lebanese singer Dana Hourani, German blogger Xenia Van der Woodsen, Lebanese actor Nicolas Mouawad and Iraqi influencer Dima Al-Sheikhly reposted the fundraiser onto their Instagram stories, urging fans to donate to those who need it most. 

Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai

Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai
Chanel Cruise 2021/22 show. Getty Images
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai

Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Luxury fashion house Chanel is set to bring its Cruise 2021-22 show to Dubai and plans to stage its latest resort collection via a physical runway show in an undisclosed location in the emirate on Nov. 2, 2021.

Creative director Virginie Viard’s graphic collection was first unveiled digitally in May. It was staged in Carrieres de Lumieres, a series of vast chambers, in Les Baux-de-Provence.

Viard worked with both mod and punk references, producing a line-up of graphic suits, black-and-white miniskirts, fishnet stockings and leather holster belts. The collection was balanced with soft, ivory lace dresses, high-waisted linen pants and floral-embroidered dresses.

In a statement, Viard listed some of the elements of the collection: “Lots of fringes, in leather, beads and sequins, T-shirts bearing the face of the model Lola Nicon like a rock star, worn with tweed suits trimmed with wide braids and pointed silver Mary-Janes.”

The monochromatic collection drew inspiration from Jean Cocteau’s play “Orpheus,” which deals with themes of morality, sacrifice and artistry. Cocteau was a friend of Coco Chanel, and his 1960 film “Testament of Orpheus” was shot at Carrieres de Lumieres.

Cruise collections are a mid-season, mini-fashion offering that can be traced back to 1919, when Gabrielle Chanel realized that wealthy clients were taking mid-winter holidays in the Mediterranean and needed a new wardrobe for their travels. The designer ran up a collection of lightweight, easy-to-wear pieces suitable for a trip on board a yacht, giving the world its first cruise collection.

Cruise collections are now generally unveiled in May, and arrive in stores in November, just before holiday season. 

Since cruise shows typically take place outside the regular fashion week schedule, labels have more creative freedom in how they want to stage their shows, which often translates into the use of exotic locations as the backdrop for the glamorous clothes.

It will not be the first time Chanel has staged a physical runway show in Dubai. In 2014, the UAE played host to the fashion house's Cruise 2015 show, which featured models Lindsey Wixson, Binx Walton, Joan Smalls and Soo Joo Park. 

