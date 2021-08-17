You are here

Lebanon's wedding season in full swing despite financial turmoil

Lebanon’s wedding season in full swing despite financial turmoil
The cost of weddings has increased more than sevenfold for couples opting to pay in Lebanese pounds. (Shutterstock)
MAYSAA AJJAN

Lebanon’s wedding season in full swing despite financial turmoil

Lebanon’s wedding season in full swing despite financial turmoil
  • Many people were outraged by the Lebanese ruling class’ lack of empathy and sensitivity to people’s suffering
  • “Last year, there was not much work because of two factors: the pandemic and the Aug. 4 blast,” said a luxury wedding planning owner
BEIRUT: Last month, photos and videos of the luxurious wedding of the daughter of former Hezbollah MP Nawwar Al-Sahili circulated online, stirring bitterness and dismay among many on social media.
Many people were outraged by the Lebanese ruling class’ lack of empathy and sensitivity to the suffering of the people as Lebanon falters through its worst financial crisis in 150 years. But what many don’t know is that hundreds, possibly thousands of weddings have taken place since April, both modest and lavish, and the wedding season seems in full swing.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by thawramap (@thawramap)

“Last year, there was not much work because of two factors: the pandemic and the Aug. 4 blast,” Tarek Ladiki Barbor, owner of luxury wedding planning company Oui Concept, told Arab News, referring to the explosion that destroyed much of the Port of Beirut, leaving 218 dead, 7,500 injured and 300,000 homeless.
Last year, he had 49 weddings planned and scheduled, but only 10 of them went ahead because of the aforementioned factors.
This year, however, his company has organized 66 weddings so far, a more than sixfold increase since last year.
“We also received many requests for indoor engagements and wedding dinners, but we actually don’t have the capacity for such events,” he said. Barbor’s company only handles weddings that cost a minimum of $15,000, and payment is preferred to be in US dollars.




Former Hezbollah MP Nawwar Al-Sahili walks his elegantly-dressed daughter through fireworks-laden walkways and striking strobe lights. Hundreds of weddings have taken place since April as wedding season seems in full swing. (Screenshot)

As for the cost of the weddings, it has increased more than sevenfold for couples opting to pay in Lebanese pounds. But for those willing to pay in dollars, the cost has actually decreased by more than 60 percent, according to Maguie Jaber, food and beverage manager at the Lancaster Hotel in Ramlit el Baida, Beirut.
“We used to charge $80-$90 per wedding guest before the crisis, when the Lebanese pound was pegged to the dollar at the rate of 1,500. Now we charge around $30 per guest. This decrease in dollar prices is also happening in all sectors because of the lira crisis,” Jaber said.
Indeed, since October 2019, the Lebanese lira has lost more than 90 percent of its value and now trades at more than 20,000 to the dollar on the black market.
Among those pushing ahead with lavish weddings amid this turmoil are Maureen Mahfouz and Frederic Bejjani, who were wed last week in Bekaa. The wedding, hosting 160 invitees, cost them close to $30,000 and, says Mahfouz, they were very happy with their special day.
“We realize we could have gone to a smaller, less expensive wedding venue but, well, we wanted a nice wedding,” he said. “We used a large chunk of our savings, and it was worth it.”
It should be noted that both Mahfouz and her husband work in the NGO sector, where they get paid in dollars.
However, wedding season in Lebanon may soon wane again, according to economist Bassel Al-Khatib.
An impending lockdown is likely because of the spread of the delta variant of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), he said.
A severe shortage of fuel will soon affect the hotel and tourism sectors, and therefore the wedding sector as well.
“I personally predict that we will go through another lockdown soon,” Al-Khatib said, “and that the economic crisis in Lebanon will only worsen because of the fuel shortage, whereby we will see fuel being sold in the black market.
This will cause restaurants, hotels and wedding venues to close.”
In the meantime, the party continues.

 

Startup of the Week: The 7th Floor offers a home away from home for artists in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Startup of the Week: The 7th Floor offers a home away from home for artists in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
  • Like many innovative ideas, the startup faced some early challenges
JEDDAH: The 7th Floor, in Jeddah’s Sharafiah district, is described by its founder, Nayla, as a cross between an atelier and community space. Without any advertising, it has quickly grown in popularity as a creative artistic hub.

Its origins can be traced back to 2015 when Nayla, who has a degree in art and design with a focus on social innovation, returned to Saudi Arabia after studying in the US and decided that she wanted to create a community of like-minded individuals who share her passion for art.

Specifically, she wanted to connect with “people who support creative endeavors, culture, arts and well-being above all,” she told Arab News.

So she came up with the idea for the 7th Floor as a place where kindred spirits can inspire and teach each other and collaborate. The space it occupies was once a family home, and Nayla attempted to preserve the homely atmosphere as she transformed it into a place for artistic people to gather and expand their networks. It hosts professional meetings, workshops and intellectual discussions on subjects ranging from literature to history.

“We are a space that facilitates human capital and encourages people to come and make things,” Nayla said, adding that it is a “no-judgment zone” where people can learn and experiment and develop their skills.

Like many innovative ideas, the startup faced some early challenges. It struggled to attract the right mix of people and find the resources it needed as Nayla worked to build a unique community that encapsulates “Hijazi hospitality and the bittersweet culture of hard work and a big heart.”

She added: “It is about coexisting and respecting one another. Since it was once a home, it gives people that invited feeling of being safe.”

Nayla said she is thankful to her family and friends who believed in the idea and supported her.

“They would always show up when I held discussions and helped me raise the awareness that such a place exists through word of mouth, since I didn’t want to advertise,” she said.

“The biggest achievement is to see that people feel welcomed and gratified at the services and workshops. It puts a smile on my face when I see people leave happy, having learned something new and believing in their own ability to give back to the community.”

Looking to the future, Nayla said she takes things one day at a time but would like is to see the 7th Floor turn into something like a “hidden museum.”

“I want it to be something that people will randomly stumble upon and be fascinated about the rich culture that resides in my space,” she explained. “I would like to host more workshops on well-being and arts, in addition to art-based workshops that are already being conducted.”

For more about the 7th Floor, check out @the7thfloor_ksa on Instagram.

 

India’s Himalaya Wellness to build $32.7m herbal pharma factory in Dubai

India’s Himalaya Wellness to build $32.7m herbal pharma factory in Dubai
India's Himalaya Wellness to build $32.7m herbal pharma factory in Dubai

India’s Himalaya Wellness to build $32.7m herbal pharma factory in Dubai
  • This is only the first of three factories Himalaya plans to build in Dubai
  • The move also supports Dubai’s “Operation 300 billion,” where the emirate plans to boost its industrial sector
DUBAI: Indian skincare and wellness company Himalaya Wellness has signed an agreement to build a 120 million dirhams ($32.7 million) herbal pharmaceutical plant in Dubai Industrial City, the company said in a statement.

The 760,000 square foot factory will be able to produce three billion tablets, 15 million syrup bottles, and three million units of ointment annually. Commercial production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024.

“The objective is to increase our global manufacturing capacity for herbal medicines, and we decided on the UAE due to its strategic location, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and efficient business environment,” Himalaya’s global chief Shailendra Malhotra said.

This is only the first of three factories Himalaya plans to build in Dubai, the company said.

The Bengaluru-based company was founded in 1930 and has since been a big player in the manufacture and distribution of herbal medicines, nutritional supplements, as well as personal care products.

The move also supports Dubai’s “Operation 300 billion,” where the emirate plans to boost its industrial sector.

“Under Operation 300 billion, the manufacturing of pharmaceutical and medical products is a crucial segment, and our partnership with Himalaya is another milestone that will contribute towards achieving the nation’s ambitious plans for the industrial sector,” said Abdulla Belhoul, the chief executive officer of Dubai Holding Asset Management.

Staff wanted: Job vacancies in Britain hit record high

Staff wanted: Job vacancies in Britain hit record high
Staff wanted: Job vacancies in Britain hit record high

Staff wanted: Job vacancies in Britain hit record high
  • Office for National Statistics revealed that job vacancies’ number rose by 290,000 between May and July
  • The increase in vacancies came during a period when most lockdown restrictions were lifted
LONDON: Job vacancies in the UK have spiked to their highest recorded level, official figures showed Tuesday, in a further sign that the British economy is rebounding more than anticipated following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
With the unemployment rate falling and the number of people on payroll rising toward pre-pandemic levels, wage pressures are clearly building — a development that financial markets suggest will lead the Bank of England to raise interest rates sooner than previously thought as it could further fuel inflation.
The Office for National Statistics revealed that the number of job vacancies rose by 290,000 between May and July from the previous three-month period, to 953,000. That’s the highest level since records were started in 2001.
The increase in vacancies came during a period when most lockdown restrictions were lifted across the UK following the rapid rollout of vaccines. The increase in job vacancies was particularly evident in those sectors, such as arts, leisure and food service, that had suffered most during the multiple lockdowns in the UK
In further encouraging news, the agency said the number of people on payroll rose by 182,000 between June and July, taking the total to 28.9 million. Still the overall figure is 201,000 lower than before the pandemic struck in March 2020.
“Today’s figures show that the recovery continued to gain momentum through the spring as restrictions eased,” said Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies. “Put simply, labor supply just can’t keep up with employer demand.”
The latest figures have raised hopes that the British government’s decision to bring an end to a salary support scheme it introduced at the outset of the pandemic will not lead to big job losses.
Under the Job Retention Scheme, the government paid 80 percent of the salaries of those workers unable to work because of lockdown measures. The program, which is being phased out and is due to finish at the end of September, helped support over 11 million people but the number now is down below the 2 million mark as many sectors have reopened, notably hospitality.
“There was no sign of redundancies starting to pick up in our survey data ahead of the furlough scheme beginning to wind down,” said Jonathan Athow from the statistics agency.
As is often the case, more hiring in the economy is leading to higher pay. Tuesday’s data showed annual wage growth including bonuses 8.8 percent higher, or 7.4 percent without bonuses, for the three months to June.
With wages surging, there could well be a further uptick in inflation as those benefiting from the higher pay spend more. Inflation is already rising fast on the back of higher energy costs and the Bank of England expects it to rise to 4 percent this year, which would be the highest level since 2011 and double its target.

Saudi EXIM Bank to provide $2.3bn to non-oil exporters

Saudi EXIM Bank to provide $2.3bn to non-oil exporters
Saudi EXIM Bank to provide $2.3bn to non-oil exporters

Saudi EXIM Bank to provide $2.3bn to non-oil exporters
  • The agreement with provide importers and exporters loans and other financial services
RIYADH:Saudi EXIM Bank CEO Saad Al-Khalb said the bank has so far accepted more than 81 financing requests worth SR9 billion ($2.3 billion).

The Saudi Export-Import Bank (EXIM) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) to provide importers and exporters loans and other financial services.

In an e-mailed statement, the federation said the MoU is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economy and see 50 percent of its non-oil GDP coming from non-oil exports.

FSC President Ajlan bin Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan said the MoU signed with EXIM seeks to support efforts in increasing non-oil exports and provide credit solutions to the business community to improve the competitiveness of the Saudi products.

SAMI and Bahri sign localization deal for defense industry logistics

SAMI and Bahri sign localization deal for defense industry logistics
SAMI and Bahri sign localization deal for defense industry logistics

SAMI and Bahri sign localization deal for defense industry logistics
  • The contract includes the provision of complete door-to-door logistics and transportation services for SAMI
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and Bahri, the Kingdom’s national shipping carrier, have agreed a deal for wide-ranging logistics services, including sea, air, and land transport, as well as freight services for the various business units and affiliated companies of SAMI.

The contract includes the provision of complete door-to-door logistics and transportation services for SAMI, supporting the localization of defense logistics.

Launched in May 2017 and wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, SAMI is a military-industries company working in the fields of aeronautics, land systems, weapons and missiles, defense electronics, and emerging technologies.

“The shared objectives of SAMI and Bahri in relation to Vision 2030 will have a major impact on the synergies within the Kingdom’s defense ecosystem,” said Walid Abukhaled, CEO of SAMI.

“This agreement [is] in line with the Vision 2030 objectives that aim to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub and a thriving investment destination,” Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri.

Under the agreement, SAMI’s five business divisions, as well as its affiliates will make use of Bahri’s logistics services.

The agreement presently covers the Saudi market, but the two companies are working to expand its scope. 

