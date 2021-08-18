Egypt’s intelligence chief meets senior Palestinian, Israeli officials

LONDON: Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel held talks with senior officials in the Palestinian city of Ramallah and the Israeli capital, Tel Aviv, during a visit aimed at following up on and advancing Egyptian-brokered peace efforts.
During a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Kamel delivered a message from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which affirmed Egypt’s support for the Palestinian cause and its efforts to achieve calm and stability in all Palestinian areas and the entire region, Egypt’s MENA news agency said.
Kamel said his country was keen “to coordinate and work with the State of Palestine in all steps and initiatives, for the good of the two peoples and countries and to support the Palestinian people in achieving their freedom and independence,” Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.
The two sides also reviewed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, and ways to enhance bilateral relations and achieve stability and peace in the region.
Kamel also attended meetings on diplomatic, security and economic issues, as well as as well as the Egyptian mediation in the security situation in the Gaza Strip, with senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Israeli media reported.
The intelligence chief also invited Bennett to officially visit Egypt, on behalf of El-Sisi.
