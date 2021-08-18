You are here

Egypt’s intelligence chief meets senior Palestinian, Israeli officials

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Maj. Gen. Abbas Kamel, in Ramallah on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Maj. Gen. Abbas Kamel, in Ramallah on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Wafa)
  • President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s efforts to achieve calm and stability in all Palestinian areas, in letter to counterpart Mahmoud Abbas
  • Kamel also attended meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz
LONDON: Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel held talks with senior officials in the Palestinian city of Ramallah and the Israeli capital, Tel Aviv, during a visit aimed at following up on and advancing Egyptian-brokered peace efforts.
During a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Kamel delivered a message from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which affirmed Egypt’s support for the Palestinian cause and its efforts to achieve calm and stability in all Palestinian areas and the entire region, Egypt’s MENA news agency said.
Kamel said his country was keen “to coordinate and work with the State of Palestine in all steps and initiatives, for the good of the two peoples and countries and to support the Palestinian people in achieving their freedom and independence,” Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.
The two sides also reviewed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, and ways to enhance bilateral relations and achieve stability and peace in the region.
Kamel also attended meetings on diplomatic, security and economic issues, as well as as well as the Egyptian mediation in the security situation in the Gaza Strip, with senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Israeli media reported.
The intelligence chief also invited Bennett to officially visit Egypt, on behalf of El-Sisi.

Algiers: All forest fires in Algeria have been extinguished, the emergency services said Wednesday, ending over a week of deadly blazes that left at least 90 people dead.
“No forest fire was recorded” on Wednesday morning, the emergency services in the North African nation said.
Fires broke out on August 9, and at one point dozens were raging in multiple sites across northern Algeria, burning tens of thousands of hectares of forest.
The government has blamed arsonists and a blistering heatwave for the blazes, and authorities have arrested 22 suspects.
Police have also arrested 61 people over the lynching of a man falsely accused of arson, an incident that sparked outrage. The mob also set the victim on fire.
Authorities have appeared to point the finger for the incident and the blazes at the independence movement of the hard-hit mainly Berber region of Kabylie, which extends along the Mediterranean coast east of the capital Algiers.
The Movement for Self-determination of Kabylie (MAK), which Algiers classifies as a “terrorist organization,” has rejected the accusations.
Algeria is Africa’s biggest country by surface area, and although much of the interior is desert, the north has over four million hectares (10 million acres) of forest, which is hit every summer by fires.
Critics say the authorities failed to prepare for the blazes.
Algeria’s army mobilized five helicopters and its emergency services three water-bombing helicopters to fight the flames, with firefighting aircraft also coming to help from Europe.
Algeria has since decided to buy four firefighting planes.
Climate scientists have repeatedly warned that man-made global warming will bring higher temperatures and more extreme weather events across the world.

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows President Bashar Assad on May 28, 2021.
LONDON: The British government has lifted sanctions from a major Syrian businessman with close ties to President Bashar Assad, with human rights activists calling for him to be relisted. 

The treasury announced that Tarif Al-Akhras is “no longer subject to an asset freeze.” It marks the first delisting of an individual since legislation was passed to maintain sanctions against people associated with the Assad regime, including “a prominent person operating or controlling a business in Syria.”

The businessman, a cousin of the father of Syrian first lady Asma Assad, is the founder of Akhras Group, which is involved in the commodities and logistics business across the country.

Al-Akhras, 70, was placed on sanctions lists by the EU in September 2011 as a “prominent businessman benefiting from and supporting the regime.”

He launched an appeal against the EU’s sanctions that was rejected in April 2016, with the bloc concluding that he “was providing economic support to the Syrian regime or benefiting from it.”

He was also sentenced to 12 months in prison by Britain’s High Court in 2014 for failing to pay $26 million to a US company following a deal on food imports to Syria.

Human rights law firm Guernica 37 told the Daily Telegraph that the UK government should re-impose sanctions on Al-Akhras.

“Leading Syrian businessmen much less prominent than Tarif have been listed under a very similar criterion when the UK was part of the EU, and were subsequently transferred into UK sanctions post Brexit,” said Ibrahim Olabi, a barrister at Guernica 37.

The Syrian British Council told the Telegraph that it was shocked by the government’s decision to delist “one of the major financiers of the Syrian regime.”

The council said Al-Akhras provided “direct financial support to the Syrian regime, which enables the latter to continue committing war crimes and human rights violations.”

SBC Executive Manager Mazen Gharibah said: “We believe that this act is incompatible with the UK’s current policy to hold all those involved in criminal activities in support of the Syrian regime accountable.”

A Syrian businessman requesting anonymity for his safety told the Telegraph that a business such as Akhras Group would only be able to develop with support from the regime.

The businessman said: “No one in Damascus can do business like Al-Akhras’ business unless he’s in the pocket of the regime and is 100 percent in support of the regime.”

Al-Akhras suffered after the regime conducted a widespread business shakedown in 2019 to urgently gather funds, but he is reportedly back on good terms with Assad.

London has reiterated that it remains committed to using sanctions to target people associated with and supporting the Syrian regime.

“UK sanctions send a clear message to the regime and its supporters, we will not stand by whilst the regime continues to commit serious human rights abuses,” Conservative MP Kevin Foster said in a statement last month. 

“Sanctions will be used to hold them to account, and to stop those targeted from entering the UK, channelling money through UK banks, and profiting from our economy.”

DUBAI: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has arrived in the UAE on “humanitarian grounds,” state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.
“The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds,” the statement said.
Ghani left the country on Sunday just before the Taliban entered the capital, Kabul, and took control of the presidential palace, following a 10-day offensive that saw them take over Afghanistan’s major cities. 

JERUSALEM: New restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 took effect in Israel on Wednesday, after the largely vaccinated country saw the highest daily infection rate since January.
The measures, announced Sunday, require vaccination certificates or negative coronavirus tests to enter a range of public spaces, including restaurants and bars, cultural and sports venues, hotels and gyms, the health ministry said.
The same applies to worshipers wishing to enter synagogues, mosques or churches with more than 50 people in attendance.
In addition, the capacity of stores, shopping malls and industrial parks will be limited to one person per seven square meters.
After its launch last December, Israel’s widely praised vaccination drive helped to drastically bring down infections.
According to the health ministry, 58 percent of Israel’s roughly 9.3 million residents have received two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
But infections are surging again, driven by the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, with restrictions that were lifted in June reimposed since July.
According to the health ministry, more than 8,700 people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest number for a single day since January.
In recent weeks, the state has begun administering booster shots to Israelis aged 50 and over, while urging the vaccination of children as young as 12.
About one million Israelis have not been vaccinated even though they are eligible.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been imploring Israelis to get vaccinated, warning of a possible lockdown that could affect the Jewish high holidays next month unless inoculation numbers rise.
Appearing before an Israeli parliamentary committee on Wednesday, coronavirus response coordinator Salman Zarka said the lead-up to the start of the Jewish New Year on September 6 would be “critical.”
If things don’t improve, “we will get a lockdown like the first and second ones, where we don’t go further than 100 meters (yards) from our homes,” he told lawmakers, according to the Jerusalem Post.
Cases are also rising among Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip.
Official figures show that infection rates have risen seven-fold since August 1, with several hundred cases a day reported in recent days after weeks of two-digit tallies.
The Palestinian health ministry official in charge of hospitals, Naji Nazzal, blamed the surge and the rising number of hospitalizations on the Delta variant, the official Wafa news agency reported.

TATVAN: Fearing a new refugee crisis, Turkey is sending soldiers to reinforce its border with Iran in order to stop a potential influx of Afghans fleeing the Taliban insurgency.

Irregular arrivals are already up as Afghans who fled weeks and months ago show up at Turkey’s rugged border area after a long trek across Iran. A group of Afghans encountered by The Associated Press near the border said they had deserted the Afghan military and fled the country as the Taliban offensive accelerated.

“We came out of necessity. The Taliban have attacked our country and now they control it, we hope that the Turkish government (accept us),” one of them, Feroz Seddiqi, told the AP. He explained that they had scaled a mountain to reach Turkey, enduring thirst and hunger.

Nesar Ahmad, another member of the group, said they also experienced looting by thieves who took away their money and mobile phones.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government had brushed off warnings and criticism from opposition parties about an increase in the number of migrants from Afghanistan. This week, he admitted that Turkey faces a new refugee wave from Afghanistan and said his government would work with Pakistan to try and bring stability in the war-ravage country. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the border with Iran is being reinforced with troops and that a wall being erected at the border is nearing completion.

Turkey is already home to some 4 million migrants — most of them Syrians refugees who fled the civil war in the neighboring country. Anti-migration sentiment is already running high in the country as it grapples with economic woes — including high unemployment — that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Video images circulating on social media over the past months have shown groups of young men allegedly arriving in Turkey from Iran. Some media reported that up to 1,000 migrants have been crossing the border with Iran every day.

Opposition parties have been calling on the government to “take control of the borders” and prevent a new migration surge.

They have also warned against any new migration agreement between Turkey and Western nations like the one Ankara reached with the EU in 2016. Under that deal, Ankara agreed to prevent the flow of migrants to Europe while the EU for its part promised, among other things, to send billions of Euros to Turkey for the Syrian refugees.

The main opposition party has also claimed that Erdogan struck a secret deal with US President Joe Biden under which Turkey would accept Afghans who had worked with US forces. The US Embassy released a statement on Wednesday saying the claims are “completely without foundation.”

Akar, who inspected the border with Iran on Sunday, said that some 62,000 people were prevented from crossing that frontier since the start of the year.

“We will intensify our efforts and reinforce the understanding that our borders are impassable,” he said.

Yeni Safak newspaper, which is close to the government, reported that a 155 kilometer- (96 mile) stretch of a planned 241 kilometer (150 mile) wall has already been erected at the border. Nearly 200 watch towers equipped with electro-optical surveillance have also been constructed, the paper said.

