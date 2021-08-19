You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi crude shipments rose in June hit highest in 2021 on signs of global economic recovery

Saudi crude shipments rose in June hit highest in 2021 on signs of global economic recovery

Saudi crude shipments rose in June hit highest in 2021 on signs of global economic recovery
Saudi crude stocks fell by 0.636 million barrels to 135.139 million barrels in June from 135.775 million barrels in May. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b6kmf

Updated 19 August 2021
Rinat Gainullin
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Saudi crude shipments rose in June hit highest in 2021 on signs of global economic recovery

Saudi crude shipments rose in June hit highest in 2021 on signs of global economic recovery
  • Crude exports went up by 5.6 percent from May to 5.965 million bpd
Updated 19 August 2021
Rinat Gainullin SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH/MOSCOW: Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports rose for the second consecutive month in June, their highest level since January 2021, as more countries worldwide showed improvement in economic activities with vaccines roll out.

Crude exports went up by 5.6 percent from May to 5.965 million bpd, according to Saudi official data posted on Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) website, while the Kingdom's output rose by 383,000 bpd to 8.927 million bpd in June from 8.544 million b/d in May.

The increase in Saudi exports came ahead of an agreement in July by OPEC+ alliance to increase their output starting from August. 1 by 400,000 bpd every month till the end of the year to meet the increase in global demand for crude. However, oil prices today fell to the lowest since May as more worries are now there regarding global economic recovery with spread of variants of Covid19 virus.

In June domestic crude refinery throughput was up 0.4 percent month-on-month to 2.398 million b/d and direct crude burn such as crude oil burned for electricity generation rose by almost 30% month-on-month to 586,000 b/d.

Saudi crude stocks fell by 0.636 million barrels to 135.139 million barrels in June from 135.775 million barrels in May.

Topics: Saudi Arabia crude Oil

Related

Saudi Arabia increases areas covered by 5G
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia increases areas covered by 5G
Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns
Business & Economy
Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

Saudi Arabia requires professional license for 16 professions to improve labor quality

Saudi Arabia requires professional license for 16 professions to improve labor quality
Updated 19 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia requires professional license for 16 professions to improve labor quality

Saudi Arabia requires professional license for 16 professions to improve labor quality
  • The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing for regulating city operators will start the first phase of issuing professional licenses for 16 professions from the beginning of 2022
Updated 19 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is paving the way to improve the quality of its domestic labor, starting this year.

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing for regulating city operators will start the first phase of issuing professional licenses for 16 professions from the beginning of 2022, Okaz paper reported citing the Deputy Minister Ahmed Qattan.

The major professions for which the ministry is seeking to introduce mandatory professional license in a phased manner consist of technicians, construction workers, mechanic workers and beauty workers among others.

The ministry will start within two months the issuance of the first professional certificate for workers, to be applicable on 16 professions that have 72 sub-professions, he said.

Topics: labor HR Human resource Employment

Related

Saudi Arabia is ‘largest growth opportunity’ for Network International: CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia is ‘largest growth opportunity’ for Network International: CEO
Saudi Arabia’s big data, AI industries to hit nearly $900m by 2026
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s big data, AI industries to hit nearly $900m by 2026

Saudi Arabia’s big data, AI industries to hit nearly $900m by 2026

Saudi Arabia’s big data, AI industries to hit nearly $900m by 2026
Updated 19 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s big data, AI industries to hit nearly $900m by 2026

Saudi Arabia’s big data, AI industries to hit nearly $900m by 2026
  • The market reached $162.5 million in 2020, according to Reporterlink.com, and it could grow at an annual rate of 32.6 percent until 2026
Updated 19 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s big data and artificial intelligence (AI) could reach $891.7 million in five years, a new report showed, as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the Kingdom’s technology ambitions.

The market reached $162.5 million in 2020, according to Reporterlink.com, and it could grow at an annual rate of 32.6 percent until 2026.

The pandemic, the report said, has led to innovative solutions that supported Saudi Arabia’s response to the global health crisis.

These include the Tawakkalna mobile application that facilitated curfew permits electronically, among others.

The Kingdom is creating an AI-friendly ecosystem, supporting big data concepts and solutions through its smart city programs such as NEOM, the report said.

These are all in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, in which the Kingdom aims to transform its cities into smart ones, utilizing modern technology and municipal data to achieve its objectives.

In October last year, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and the UN’s International Telecommunication Union (ITU) signed an agreement to support global AI cooperation.

Saudi Arabia also pledged to assist the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in developing projects, activities, and initiatives aimed at facilitating greater multi-stakeholder participation, international cooperation, and knowledge-sharing to accelerate progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Kingdom was regarded as a top digital riser among the G20 countries by the European Center for Digital Competitiveness.

It is expected to be one of the leading countries in the Middle East in AI and big data market, given an increase in government backing, as well as a competitive industry with a considerable number of regional players.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia AI IT Big data

Related

Saudi Arabia is ‘largest growth opportunity’ for Network International: CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia is ‘largest growth opportunity’ for Network International: CEO
Saudi Arabia allocates land plots for 600 megawatt solar plants
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia allocates land plots for 600 megawatt solar plants

While digital assets attract millennials, crypto coins continue decline

While digital assets attract millennials, crypto coins continue decline
Updated 19 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

While digital assets attract millennials, crypto coins continue decline

While digital assets attract millennials, crypto coins continue decline
  • Cryptovantage has published a new study showing that 3 out of 4 cryptocurrency investors say they have earned money from their crypto investments
Updated 19 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 0.63  percent to $45,101.05 at 5:1 p.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,029.83, down by 1.16 percent, according to data from Coind\Desk.

Other major crypto news:

Cryptovantage has published a new study showing that 3 out of 4 cryptocurrency investors say they have earned money from their crypto investments.

The report revealed than an average millennial portfolio has 12 percent cryptocurrency assets, compared to 9.3 percent of the average xennial portfolio and only 6.3 percent of the average gen x portfolio.

Despite this greater relative holding, millennials have not been the most profitable from investing in cryptocurrencies, the study showed.

The survey also indicated that Bitcoin was the most popular among all generations of respondents.

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid has been hit by a security breach that has led to the loss of an estimated $80 million in digital assets.

It suspended deposits and withdrawals, and published the addresses of the suspected hackers, saying they were transferring funds to cold storage.

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has partnered with a major Japanese bank to launch Coinbase Japan as part of its worldwide expansion.

The move to Japan comes after the green light from the country’s financial regulators, who have taken a tough look at the cryptocurrency industry in recent years.

In the United Kingdom, the London School of Economics (LSE), has joined Hedera Hashgraph as a council member.

The LSE became the 39th organization to join the Hedera Council and the second higher education institution, after University College London.

Hedera Hashgraph is a public ledger like blockchain that aims to build and support applications for the decentralized economy at the enterprise level.

LSE said that it has partnered with Hedera to advance its research in the field of blockchain and will provide opportunities for students related to hackathons, thought leadership, and other activities.

It will also manage the Hedera network node, according to a statement issued Thursday, as reported by CoinDesk.

Galaxy Digital, the listed cryptocurrency exchange run by Mike Novogratz, on Thursday launched the Decentralized Finance Index Fund, a passively managed tool that tracks the performance of the newly launched Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index.

It also seeks to provide institutional investors with access to returns based on the performance of DeFi tokens, and provides exposure to major decentralized lending and exchange platforms such as Uniswap, Aave, Maker, Yearn among others.

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin ether

Related

Major crypto coins edge lower as Indians own more digital assets
Business & Economy
Major crypto coins edge lower as Indians own more digital assets
Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May
Business & Economy
Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May

Saudi Arabia is ‘largest growth opportunity’ for Network International: CEO

Saudi Arabia is ‘largest growth opportunity’ for Network International: CEO
Updated 19 August 2021
Shai Ahmad

Saudi Arabia is ‘largest growth opportunity’ for Network International: CEO

Saudi Arabia is ‘largest growth opportunity’ for Network International: CEO
  • The company provides payments systems for buyers/sellers in the fintech and financial institution
Updated 19 August 2021
Shai Ahmad

Saudi Arabia presents the “largest growth opportunity” for Network International, its chief executive officer said, as the Middle East-focused payment company goes ahead with its Riyadh headquarters plan in 2022.

“KSA represents the largest growth opportunity for our business, it’s the largest economy in the region, has the highest personal consumption exposure and with a large and growing population, so it’s a very attractive market,” CEO Nandan Mer told Arab News.

“We think that our expertise and ability with sophisticated financial institutions/merchants. We are well positioned to serve the KSA market,” he added.

The set up for the expansion into KSA is $10m in capital and this, Mer said, would help to deploy state of the art technology with all the necessary adaptations.

The company, which provides payments systems for buyers/sellers in the fintech and financial institutions, will enable sellers to accept payments and Mer said its corporate purpose is “to help financial institutions with business and empower individuals.”

The company currently has $2 billion in annual volume of sales with 18 million credentials under management, which Mer said the company was seeking to expand.

Mer dismissed the idea that the move was prompted by the Saudi government’s introduction of a law, which comes into effect in 2024, that restricts international companies from contracting with institutions, agencies and funds owned by the Saudi government unless they have a regional headquarters in the kingdom.

“It is business needs that are driving the move. We have (1600 employees) have an on the ground presence in all our major markets and we had always planned on having a large team in KSA. The market opportunities there and the size of the business. This is irrespective of the government’s new law in 2024, we were going to be based here.”

“We already have three customers in KSA and we are making a massive investment in deploying technology on the cloud. [We want to] enable business to business payments, consumer services, transactions for merchants and in the near future also serving merchants directly.”

The company’s debut listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2019 was described by Mer as having been the springboard for much of the company’s growth and expansion in the two years since.

“We are delighted with the way it has gone. We attracted a good team, and we're fortunate to have a top board of directors who are very experienced and we’ve had great guidance from them. It has helped us attract capital, the acquisition of DPO was a sizeable investment and the IPO was part of the reason we could do this”

He added: “The access to capital markets has also been important for us and we have a great roster of shareholders who understand the business. We are learning from interacting with them. Publicly listing has helped to attract business talent in the market.”

While the world was reeling from the tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 Mer said the crisis had been a boon for business.

“E-commerce spend is up by 90 percent. From a payments industry perspective there’s been a shift from cash to electronic payments, as well as remote purchasing behavior and we benefited from that and invested early on in this with seeking new technology to enable that shift.”

He added online spend in 2021 was up 42 percent from 2020 and up 94 percent from 2019.

“However, some parts of the business have seen a slowdown, areas that are dependent on international travel and tourism but this also presents an incredible opportunity so we are excited by tailwinds on international travel and tourism.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia NETWORK INTERNATIONAL Payments fintech

Related

Saudi contactless payments more than double in H1 as smart-device usage surges
Business & Economy
Saudi contactless payments more than double in H1 as smart-device usage surges
Amazon denies plans to accept bitcoin payments
Business & Economy
Amazon denies plans to accept bitcoin payments

Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift targets Middle East, Africa expansion

Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift targets Middle East, Africa expansion
Updated 19 August 2021
Arab News

Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift targets Middle East, Africa expansion

Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift targets Middle East, Africa expansion
Updated 19 August 2021
Arab News

Airlift, a Pakistani tech startup for the fast delivery of household essentials has raised $85m in series B financing.

The company plans to use the latest injection to expand to other markets in Africa and the Middle East.

“The funding would be utilized for network growth, marketing, and infrastructure development, we are looking at Asia, Africa, and other countries. We are excited about big markets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE,”  the company told Arab News.

In the past year – during which grocery delivery startups’ valuation increased as their expansion was fuelled by the pandemic – and using so-called ‘dark stores,’ it has scaled operations across 8 Pakistani cities from its Lahore headquarters.

The startup has raised over $107 million to date, and is backed by more than 7 investors, including Sam Altman, the former president of YCombinator, Biz Stone, co-founder at Twitter and Medium, and Jeffrey Katzenberg, former chief executive officer of Disney.

The startup is also planning on paving the way for 200,000 jobs in Pakistan within the next five years.

“We as Pakistanis must return to where we started by: fighting against the odds and staying true to our core values of hustle, teamwork, resourcefulness, and bias to action. If this is the journey of a thousand miles, we have taken only the first step.”

Topics: Pakistan startups AirLift

Related

Latest updates

Spain rescues lone migrant amid fears 40 others died
Spain rescues lone migrant amid fears 40 others died
Women in Turkey stand in solidarity with their Afghan sisters
Women in Turkey stand in solidarity with their Afghan sisters
Seven Arab nations eye African success following AFCON draw
Arab football fans will have plenty to cheer in this year’s African Cup of Nations in Cameroon with seven nations competing. (AFP/File Photo)
UAE working with international partners to provide relief efforts in Afghanistan
UAE working with international partners to provide relief efforts in Afghanistan
Two Maradona daughters deny harassing his ex-lawyer
Two Maradona daughters deny harassing his ex-lawyer

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.