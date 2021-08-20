You are here

Saudi Arabia to donate oxygen cylinders, generators to help Tunisia fight COVID-19

Saudi Arabia to donate oxygen cylinders, generators to help Tunisia fight COVID-19
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Tunisia's President Kais Saied. (File/SPA/AFP)
Saudi Arabia to donate oxygen cylinders, generators to help Tunisia fight COVID-19

Saudi Arabia to donate oxygen cylinders, generators to help Tunisia fight COVID-19
  The aid announcement comes after King Salman made a phone call to Tunisia's president earlier on Friday
  President Saied thanked the king for the initiative and the Kingdom's support for Tunisia during the pandemic
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will donate 3,000 oxygen cylinders and five medical oxygen generators to Tunisian hospitals, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) announced on Friday.
The Kingdom will also secure containers to transport 200 tons of liquid oxygen and special supplies to support oxygen provision.
KSrelief has started securing and transporting the aid, the center’s general supervisor Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said.
The aid announcement comes after King Salman made a phone call to Tunisia’s president earlier on Friday during which he affirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for the country's stability and security.
The king said he is following developments in Tunisia with great interest and stressed that the Kingdom stands by the country during the difficult health conditions it is facing in order to overcome them.
King Salman added that he has directed authorities in the Kingdom to swiftly provide extra health support to Tunisia in addition to previous aid that has already been provided.
President Kais Saied thanked the king for the initiative and the Kingdom’s support for Tunisia during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kingdom has previously extended medical aid to Tunisia during the COVID-19 pandemic including one million doses of a coronavirus vaccine and nearly 200 ventilators.

Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths
  The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 527,189
  A total of 8,458 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 9 deaths from COVID-19 and 458 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 123 were recorded in Riyadh, 71 in Makkah, 42 in the Eastern Province, 39 in Jazan, 30 in Asir, 27 in Madinah, 25 in Najran, 14 in Hail, 13 in Tabuk, 11 in Al-Jouf, 10 in the Northern Borders region and eight in Al-Baha.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 527,189 after 753 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,458 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 33.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Saudi school students returning to classes under strict measures

Saudi school students returning to classes under strict measures
Updated 20 August 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi school students returning to classes under strict measures

Saudi school students returning to classes under strict measures
  Only those immunized can attend in-person learning, says Saudi education minister
Updated 20 August 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education on Thursday spelled out details of how schools will operate starting Aug. 29.

In a press conference on Thursday, Dr. Hamad Al Al-Sheikh began with a review of the number of achievements the Kingdom has made since the start of the coronavirus disease pandemic, and reassured parents, education staff and students alike that their safety is a top priority.

As a rule, the ministry has previously stated that in accordance to the regulations issued by the Ministry of Health, students must be vaccinated in order to attend in-person schooling. Al-Sheikh said that “93 percent of students received one dose of the vaccine and 37 percent received two doses. As for university and higher education, 85 percent of students received received one dose and 59 percent completed their vaccinations.”

Students who were not able to receive their doses will remain at home and classes will be uploaded by their teachers on the ministry-approved Madrasati platform.

The minister said that SR1 billion ($266.6 million) was spent to equip schools with all necessary resources and establish precautionary health measures to ensure educational institutions are ready to welcome back students.

“Where one student is suspected to be infected or (an infection) confirmed, the class will be suspended for a duration of 10 days, and the educational process will automatically be diverted to online classes,” said Al-Sheikh, adding that if two cases were confirmed in different classes, the whole school will be transferred to online schooling immediately.

For the safety of families and others, teachers will upload daily lessons to isolating students online to complete their educational program.

As for elementary school students, the minister said that they will start the academic year remotely until Oct. 30, or until the Kingdom reaches herd immunity.

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects worldwide

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects worldwide
Updated 20 August 2021
SPA

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects worldwide

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects worldwide
Updated 20 August 2021
SPA

DJIBOUTI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, or KSrelief, has inaugurated a food baskets distribution project in Djibouti.

KSrelief, in cooperation with the Djibouti Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarity, recently distributed 615 food baskets, benefiting 3,690 individuals.

The project aims to distribute 4,519 food baskets to needy families, benefiting more than 27,000 individuals.

In Pakistan, the center concluded an urgent aid distribution project for people affected by floods in the Gilgit Baltistan region.

The project worked on distributing 41 tons of food baskets, benefiting 7,000 individuals in the affected areas.

With the support of KSrelief, the International Organization for Migration has built eight community centers to provide proper shelters for displaced people in Marib, Yemen.

The IOM also provided more than 500 displaced families with shelter aid in four areas in Marib, especially that the Yemeni governorate has witnessed monsoon rains that caused damages to residences.

Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation

Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation
Updated 20 August 2021
SPA

Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation

Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation
Updated 20 August 2021
SPA

JAZAN: Authorities in Jazan have arrested a Saudi citizen trying to smuggle 380 kilograms of the stimulant drug khat in his vehicle.

Abdulmajid Al-Kanaan, spokesman for the General Administration of Mujahideen, said that field patrols in Harub, Jazan, managed to arrest the man, who is in his thirties, thanks to a “proactive security follow-up of the activities of criminal networks involved in the smuggling of narcotic substances in the region.”

Legal measures have been taken against the smuggler, he added.

In May, security operations conducted by the Border Guards seized 25.4 tons of khat in the Jazan region and 16 people were arrested, all of whom are Yemeni nationals.

Saudi university, digital transformation unit sign deal to activate cutting-edge tech in digital economy

Saudi university, digital transformation unit sign deal to activate cutting-edge tech in digital economy
Updated 20 August 2021
SPA

Saudi university, digital transformation unit sign deal to activate cutting-edge tech in digital economy

Saudi university, digital transformation unit sign deal to activate cutting-edge tech in digital economy
Updated 20 August 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Digital Transformation Unit to develop exploratory projects and empower emerging technologies.

The deal seeks to build beneficial ties between the two institutions as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Emerging technologies covered under the agreement include 5G technology, drones, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, robotics and more.

As part of the deal, the NDU will develop research to support decision-making in digital transformation and the digital economy. It will also examine the use of emerging technologies in digital education and other sectors.

KAUST’s role will target the knowledge-based economy and develop an effective model for guiding technology from initial research all the way to product provision.

The university will also concentrate on new knowledge-based companies to enable local industry and the business sector to stimulate growth and improve technological competitiveness.

