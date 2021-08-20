Saudi Arabia to donate oxygen cylinders, generators to help Tunisia fight COVID-19

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will donate 3,000 oxygen cylinders and five medical oxygen generators to Tunisian hospitals, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) announced on Friday.
The Kingdom will also secure containers to transport 200 tons of liquid oxygen and special supplies to support oxygen provision.
KSrelief has started securing and transporting the aid, the center’s general supervisor Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said.
The aid announcement comes after King Salman made a phone call to Tunisia’s president earlier on Friday during which he affirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for the country's stability and security.
The king said he is following developments in Tunisia with great interest and stressed that the Kingdom stands by the country during the difficult health conditions it is facing in order to overcome them.
King Salman added that he has directed authorities in the Kingdom to swiftly provide extra health support to Tunisia in addition to previous aid that has already been provided.
President Kais Saied thanked the king for the initiative and the Kingdom’s support for Tunisia during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kingdom has previously extended medical aid to Tunisia during the COVID-19 pandemic including one million doses of a coronavirus vaccine and nearly 200 ventilators.
