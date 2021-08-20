You are here

Greek wildfire abates but hundreds of firefighters battle on

Greek wildfire abates but hundreds of firefighters battle on
Wildfires approaching Kochyli beach near Limni on the Greek island of Evia on Aug. 6. Fire Department said by Friday evening 461 firefighters, 166 vehicles, 10 water-dropping planes and 18 helicopters were fighting the blaze. (AP)
ATHENS: A major wildfire that has ravaged a pine forest and burned homes northwest of the Greek capital appeared somewhat abated Friday, although hundreds of firefighters were still working to fully contain the blaze.
The fire near the village of Vilia, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) from Athens, broke out on Monday, one of hundreds of wildfires that have burned across Greece this month.
By Friday evening 461 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, 166 vehicles, 10 water-dropping planes and 18 helicopters were fighting the blaze, the fire department said.
Forty-one new wildfires broke out in the 24 hours between Thursday evening and Friday evening, the fire department said, with most being tackled and extinguished in their early stages.
One of those blazes began overnight in a seaside area southeast of Athens, and Greece’s state broadcaster ERT said the fire was believed to have been started by someone throwing a flare into a field with low vegetation near houses. Nearly 30 firefighters brought the fire under control Friday morning.
The exact causes of many of Greece’s fires have not yet been established, but arson is suspected in many of them, and more than a dozen people have been arrested — including a 14-year-old boy.
Greece’s wildfires come in the wake of the country’s worst heat wave in about three decades that left shrubland and forests parched.
The blazes have stretched Greece’s firefighting capabilities to the limit, leading the government to appeal for international help, including through a European Union emergency response system. About 24 European and Middle Eastern countries responded, sending planes, helicopters, vehicles and hundreds of firefighters.
On Thursday, Citizens Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said Romania had offered to send firefighters with vehicles once more, after the more than 100 who had been operating in Greece earlier this month returned home. Greece had accepted the offer “with gratitude,” the minister said.
The Romanian government said 142 firefighters were heading to Greece on Friday.
Intense heat and wildfires have also struck other Mediterranean countries. Recent wildfires have killed at least 75 people in Algeria and 16 in Turkey, while in southern France 1,200 firefighters have been struggling to contain a major blaze that has forced thousands to flee, killed two people and injured 26. Worsening drought and heat have also fueled wildfires in the western United States and in Russia’s northern Siberia region.
Scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events.

Uzbekistan sends 150 Afghan refugees back home

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan has sent 150 Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan as per an agreement with the Taliban and after requests from the refugees themselves, the Uzbek foreign ministry said on Friday.
The refugees had been given security guarantees and all have reported they were able to return safely to their homes after the “necessary formalities,” the ministry said in a statement.
It is unclear how many Afghans have crossed into the former Soviet republic as Taliban insurgents overran Afghanistan. The Tashkent government has denied that senior Afghan figures such as ethnic Uzbek leader Abdul Rashid Dustum were among them.
The Uzbek foreign ministry said in a separate statement that minister Abdulaziz Kamilov discussed the situation in Afghanistan with United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Friday.

US evacuation flight from Afghanistan had record 823 passengers

WASHINGTON: The US military transport aircraft shown in a now-iconic photograph jam-packed with Afghans fleeing the country’s Taliban takeover held a record 823 passengers, the Pentagon said Friday.
The US military’s Air Mobility Command said the original estimate of 640 Afghans, seated on the hard floor of the giant C-17 Globemaster III — already more than double the normal capacity — omitted children passengers.
The count was made based on the number of seats filled on the buses delivering the passengers to the C-17 and left out all the children seated on laps, it said on Twitter.

Afghan citizens pack inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, as they are transported from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15. (Air Force via AP)

Ultimately, the aircraft, which was headed to Qatar, “safely transported 823 Afghan citizens from Hamid Karzai International Airport Aug. 15, 2021. This is a record for this aircraft,” it said.
The command did not say how many crew were on the flight.
According to the publication Defense One, the pressure of Afghans trying to leave on Saturday forced the crew to make the call on departing, even though the passengers were not manifested.
“We have women and children and people’s lives at stake, it’s not about capacity or rules and regulations — it’s about the training and the directives that we were able to handle to make sure we could safely and effectively get that many people out,” Lt. Col. Eric Kut, who was mission commander for the flight, told the journal.
The transports are usually used for heavy equipment or a few hundred troops carrying large packs of their own weapons and belongings.

UK knife attack by terror convict could have been stopped: Jury

LONDON: A man released early from a prison sentence for terror offenses who was shot dead by police after going on a stabbing spree, was lawfully killed, an inquest jury said Friday.
But the jury at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London also concluded that the attack could have been prevented if Sudesh Amman had been recalled to prison after buying items used to make a fake suicide belt.
Undercover officers shot dead Amman, 20, at close range after he stole a knife and injured two members of the public in Streatham, south London, on February 2, 2020.
The knife attack came just months after another man, who was also freed part-way through a prison sentence for terror offenses, killed two people in central London.
Both cases forced the British government to tighten early release rules for serious offenders, including for those found guilty of extremism.
Amman, born in Coventry, central England, and of Sri Lankan descent, was convicted in 2018 of 13 counts of collecting material useful for terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications, and given a 40-month prison sentence.
A police report compiled before he was freed in January 2020 called him “one of the most dangerous individuals we have investigated” because of his extremist views.
The court was told his behavior in prison had been increasingly violent and he had wanted to join Daesh, become a suicide bomber and kill the Queen.
Intelligence officers involved in the case said he remained an individual of “great concern” and wanted him to remain behind bars as he was still a danger to the public.
But even after he was spotted buying items for a fake suicide belt, which prompted an emergency meeting to discuss his actions, he was kept under 24-hour surveillance.
The jury said the probation service “missed an opportunity” to recall him to prison.
Firearms officers defended their use of deadly force after he went on the rampage with a butcher’s knife, saying it prevented a greater tragedy.
The coroner, judge Nicholas Hilliard, said officers “put themselves in harm’s way.”
“They are to be commended for their bravery and they are owed a considerable debt of gratitude for their bravery,” he added.
A separate inquest held into the police shooting of Usman Khan also condemned official failings that allowed him to knife two people to death near London Bridge in November 2019.
Khan, who was also found to be wearing a hoax suicide belt, was similarly under surveillance by counter-terror police and the domestic intelligence service, MI5.

NATO pledges to speed evacuations from Afghanistan as criticism mounts

KABUL: More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital, a NATO official said on Friday, pledging to redouble evacuation efforts as criticism of the West’s handling of the crisis intensified.
Thousands of people, desperate to flee the country, were still thronging the airport, the official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters, even though the Taliban have urged people without legal travel documents to go home.
The speed with which the Islamist militant Taliban conquered Afghanistan as US and other foreign troops were completing their withdrawal surprised even their own leaders and has left power vacuums in many places.
The Taliban called for unity ahead of Friday prayers, the first since they seized power, calling on imams to persuade people not to leave Afghanistan amid the chaos at the airport, protests and reports of violence.
Residents in Kabul and four other major cities said prayers appeared to have passed off with incident, though attendance was low.
A witness told Reuters several people were killed in the eastern city of Asadabad on Thursday when Taliban militants fired on a crowd demonstrating their allegiance to the vanquished Afghan republic, as the Taliban set about establishing an emirate, governed by strict Islamic law.
There were similar shows of defiance in two other cities — Jalalabad and Khost — in the east, with Afghans using celebrations of the nation’s 1919 independence from British control to vent their anger with the Taliban takeover.
Another witness reported gunshots near a rally in Kabul, but they appeared to be Taliban firing into the air.
A Taliban spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
Kabul has been largely calm, except in and around the airport where 12 people have been killed since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials said.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview with NBC News that the United States was “laser-focused” on “the potential for a terrorist attack” by a group such as Islamic State during the evacuation.

Blame
Criticism of NATO and other Western powers has risen as images of the chaos and desperate fear of Taliban rule were shared around the world.
In one scene captured on social media, a small girl was hoisted over the airport’s perimeter wall and handed to a US soldier.
US President Joe Biden was set to speak about the evacuation efforts at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Friday, having faced a torrent of criticism for his handling of the troop withdrawal, negotiated by the previous US administration.
Biden is brushing off criticism of his administration’s chaotic Afghan pull-out because he and his aides believe the political fall-out at home will be limited, according to White House allies and administration officials.
Media in Britain reported its spy chiefs may face a grilling over intelligence failings. Several British officials remained on holiday as the Afghan debacle erupted, and Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has been fiercely criticized for his initial response to the unfolding crisis.
The governments of Germany and Australia have also faced calls to do more and speed up the evacuation of citizens and Afghans who fear possible Taliban retribution.
On Thursday, G7 foreign ministers called for a united UN international response to prevent the crisis from worsening, in comments echoed by countries including Russia.
China said the world should support, not pressure, Afghanistan.
A Taliban spokesman told Chinese state media that China has played a constructive role in promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and was welcome to contribute to its rebuilding.

Fear of reprisals
Since seizing Kabul on Sunday, the Taliban, who ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 before being toppled by US-led forces for sheltering Al-Qaeda militants behind the Sept. 11 attacks, have presented a more moderate face this time round.
They said this week they want peace, will not take revenge against old enemies and will respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.
As the Taliban work to set up a government, including talks with a former president, Hamid Karzai, they are discovering new problems including hundreds of government officials who have not been paid for two months, a Taliban official said.
“It’s too early to say how this problem will be solved but it’s an immediate challenge,” the official said.
A Norwegian intelligence group said in a report the Taliban had begun rounding up Afghans on a blacklist of people linked to the previous administration or to US-led forces that supported it. Complaints by some Afghan journalists have cast doubt on assurances that independent media would be allowed.
Amnesty International said an investigation found the Taliban had murdered nine ethnic Hazara men after taking control of Ghazni province last month, raising fears that the Taliban, whose members are Sunni Muslims, will target Hazaras, who mostly belong to the Shiite minority.
A Taliban spokesman was not immediately available for comment on the reports.
A US lawmaker said the Taliban were using files from Afghanistan’s intelligence agency to identify Afghans who worked for the United States.
“They are methodically ramping up efforts to round those folks up,” said Representative Jason Crow, who has been leading efforts in the US Congress to accelerate the evacuation of American-affiliated Afghans.

Afghan holdout will struggle against Taliban assault, say analysts

PARIS: The Panjshir Valley north of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul is the final major center of resistance to the Taliban, but analysts say the fighters gathered there will struggle if the Islamist hard-liners launch a full-scale attack.

Surrounded by the high peaks of the Hindu Kush north of Kabul, the Panjshir has long had a reputation as a bastion of resistance — legendary military commander Ahmad Shah Massoud successfully defended it during the Soviet-Afghan War and the civil war with the Taliban up to his death in 2001.

Right now, it is the only part of the country confirmed to be beyond Taliban control after a lightning offensive saw the rest of the country quickly capitulate.

Amrullah Saleh, latterly the country’s vice president and a key powerbroker under the Western-backed governments of the last two decades, and Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, have both taken refuge in the area and called for an uprising against the Taliban.

“I write from the Panjshir Valley today, ready to follow in my father’s footsteps, with mujahideen fighters who are prepared to once again take on the Taliban,” Ahmad Massoud wrote in the Washington Post, calling on the United States to arm his forces.

Saleh, who formerly headed Afghanistan’s intelligence service that worked closely with the West, said: “I will never be under one ceiling with the Taliban.”

But analysts doubt Panjshir can become a serious threat to the Taliban.

“The resistance for the moment is just verbal because the Taliban have not yet tried to enter the Panjshir,” said Afghan specialist Gilles Dorronsoro from Sorbonne University in Paris.

“The Taliban only need to lock down the Panjshir, they don’t even have to go in there.”

Abdul Sayed, an independent researcher based in Lund in Sweden, said he did not share Massoud’s optimism for the chances of resistance.

“The Taliban surround Panjshir from all sides and I don’t think Massoud’s son can resist much more than a couple of months. For the moment, he does not have any really strong support,” said Sayed.

A Frenchman who fought in the Panjshir alongside Massoud’s father at the end of the 1990s told AFP that Massoud had been preparing for months and had built up forces of young people, vehicles, helicopters and ammunition.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, he added that “they have the means to make a show” and shut themselves up in the valley, but little more.

And while Massoud and Saleh share unbridled antipathy toward the Taliban, they have very different backgrounds.

Massoud spent years in exile in Britain and Iran, lives in the shadow of his father’s legend and has little political clout.

Saleh, who declared himself president after the flight of Ashraf Ghani, has been in power in Afghanistan for years and is deeply political.

“From the start there have been tensions between the two,” said Dorronsoro.

“Ahmad Massoud has no official position, he is someone who does not have strong support in Afghanistan except in the Panjshir.”

Among the wider ecosystem of prominent figures who are likely to oppose Taliban rule, a huge point of contention is whether to negotiate with the Islamists or launch “a true armed resistance,” said Dorronsoro.

Massoud visited Paris in March and met President Emmanuel Macron during a trip to attend the inauguration of a walkway named after his father.

He poured scorn on talks that were taking place between the Afghan government with the Taliban at the time.

If any group were to seek to impose its will by force “we are going to stand and we are going to fight against it just like our fathers did,” he told AFP in an interview at the time.

The former French fighter said the interests of Panjshir people — who mostly speak Persian rather than Pashtun — are traditionally represented in the corridors of power in Kabul by former prime minister Abdullah Abdullah.

He remains in Kabul and has been negotiating with the Taliban, as has former president Hamid Karzai.

Meanwhile, Massoud’s uncles are in touch with Pakistan.

“It is possible that this resistance is a way of influencing negotiations in Kabul so that the interests of the Panjshiris are defended,” said the French fighter.

“And one day, Abdullah or the family calls up Massoud and says: ‘It’s good, you can stop, we have a good agreement’.”

