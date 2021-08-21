Arab coalition airstrikes kill Iranian expert in Yemen’s Marib

ALEXANDRIA: Arab coalition airstrikes have killed an Iranian military officer who was an adviser to the Iran-backed Houthis during their deadly offensive on the central province of Marib, Yemen’s Information Minister, Muammar Al-Eryani, said on Saturday.
The advisor, Haidar Serjan, and nine other combatants were killed on Friday night in the coalition’s airstrikes during fighting in Marib’s Serwah district.
Serjan first offered military advice to the Houthis during battles along the country’s western coast till June 5, 2012. He was sent to the Marib battlefields to replace Hezbollah military expert Mustaf Al-Gharwi, who was killed in another airstrike, Al-Eryani said.
“Iran has sent hundreds of Revolutionary Guards experts, led military operations in the field and smuggled various types of weapons, including ballistic missiles and drones, confirming the nature of the battle as an extension of Iranian expansionist and influence project in the region,” the minister said on Twitter.
He demanded more international pressure on Iran to stop fueling violence in Yemen.
“We urge the international community, UN, and permanent Security Council members to adopt a firm stand against Iran’s blatant interference in Yemeni affairs, its role in escalating military operations and undermining peace efforts, responsibility for bloodshed, and exacerbation of humanitarian suffering of Yemenis,” Al-Eryani said.
Thousands of Houthis and many foreign fighters and advisers have been killed since February when the rebels resumed an offensive to capture the oil-rich city of Marib.
Even before the Houthi takeover of power in late 2014, the Yemeni government accused the Iranian regime of sending arms shipments, funds and military experts to shore up the Houthis.
In November last year, the Yemeni army announced that two Hezbollah military experts were killed after Arab coalition warplanes targeted a training camp outside Houthi-held Sanaa.
The Houthis, who have long denied receiving military support from Iran, recently admitted they received some military know-how from Iranian military experts.
“We benefited from Iranian experiences in the military field. We do not deny that. We thank Iran for that support,” Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam told Iran’s Al-Alam television early this month.
Yemeni military analysts and commanders who are battling the Houthis on the ground said that Iran has supplied the Yemeni militia with advanced weapons, drones, ballistic missiles and even light weapons and ammunition.
Col Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni army spokesman in the southern city of Taiz, told Arab News that Iran appointed a Revolutionary Guard official as its envoy in the Houthi-controlled areas, provided them with smart weapons, communication technology, reconnaissance and espionage systems, funds and even sought to spread its ideologies in Yemen.
“Iran supplied the Houthis with experts and all weapons from rifles to ballistic missiles and drones,” Al-Baher said.
Five evacuation flights from Afghanistan carrying American citizens leave Kuwait for US
The US on Saturday urged its citizens in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport due to “potential security threats” near its gates
Updated 21 August 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Five flights carrying more than 850 Americans and employees from the US embassy in Kabul have left Kuwait on their way home.
The US ambassador to Kuwait Alina Romanowski thanked “our Kuwaiti partners, our dedicated diplomats and Department of Defense colleagues working around the clock to ensure US citizens and our partners get home safely.”
The US on Saturday urged its citizens in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport due to “potential security threats” near its gates.
“We are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US government representative to do so,” the US embassy alert said.
Conditions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport have been chaotic amid the crowds of people hoping to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country a week ago.
What the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan means for volatile Iraq
The swift demise of the Kabul government has raised the specter of similar power grabs in fragile Middle East states
Analysts believe Iran-backed Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi will not benefit further from toppling the Baghdad government
Updated 22 August 2021
Paul Iddon
IRBIL, Iraq: It is perhaps just a matter of time before the volatile states of the Middle East begin to feel the reverberations of the Taliban’s swift conquest of almost all of Afghanistan. The implications of the Sunni Islamist group’s triumph will not be lost on non-state actors and violent extremists active in the countries where the US still has troops.
Afghanistan’s US-trained and equipped military failed to hold the line against the Taliban’s lightning offensive, as city after city fell in rapid succession. The government in Kabul quickly collapsed, paving the way for a second era of Taliban rule, just under 20 years after the end of the first.
The principal lesson other militant groups will likely draw from America’s bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan is this: If they can hold out long enough against the enemy’s superior technology and firepower, the latter will eventually grow weary and withdraw, leaving its client regimes to crumble.
If this is the thinking among some Shiite militia leaders in Iraq, who have long demanded the departure of US forces, it can hardly be dismissed as pure fantasy. After all, there is a fairly recent precedent of a swift insurgent offensive quickly overwhelming the Iraqi military.
Daesh was able to conquer a third of Iraq, including its second city Mosul, in the summer of 2014. The Iraqi army, which was much larger and better equipped, withdrew without a fight.
Although Baghdad was able to recapture the bulk of these territories by 2017, with extensive US support, the campaign against Daesh gave rise to a new force, Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces), which could prove capable of toppling the Iraqi government.
Hashd Al-Shaabi was formed in 2014 to help fight Daesh after the army’s notorious failure to defend Mosul. The umbrella organization of predominantly Shiite militias went on to liberate large swathes of Iraq’s predominantly Sunni regions, and was later incorporated into Iraq’s security apparatus.
However, some of the more powerful factions within the Hashd have long been equipped and financed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to advance Iran’s military and political objectives in the region.
Iraq watchers fear these factions may outgun the regular Iraqi army and morph into a powerful state within a state, resembling Hezbollah in Lebanon.
They have at their disposal large stocks of Iran-supplied surface-to-surface missiles and armed drones, some of which have been used in recent years to attack US military targets within Iraq.
Fortunately for the Baghdad government, burdened with the task of balancing the interests of both its American and Iranian patrons, the Biden administration does not look to be in as much of a hurry to withdraw from Iraq as it was from Afghanistan.
Moreover, according to political analysts, there are several major distinctions between the two cases that strongly suggest a Taliban-style takeover in Iraq by pro-Iran militias is probably not on the cards — at least not any time soon.
First and foremost, these factions have a lot to gain from maintaining the status quo. “The pro-Iran Hashd factions do not want to take over the government. Their goal is to join the ruling parties and get their cut of the state, both legal and illegal,” Joel Wing, author of the online blog Musings on Iraq, told Arab News.
“They are already an official part of the security forces, which means government funding. They want more fighters on the payroll. They want contracts and graft.”
Alex Almeida, an Iraq security analyst at energy consultancy Horizon Client Access, is also skeptical that Hashd will attempt a takeover.
“Barring a repeat of 2014, or some sort of militia coup scenario or a siege of the international zone (in Baghdad), it’s highly unlikely we will see a similar situation develop in Iraq, primarily because with the militias we would be dealing with would be a rogue faction of the Iraqi state rather than an external takeover by an insurgent force,” he said.
Rodger Baker, senior vice president of strategic analysis at Stratfor at RANE, agrees and points out that many Hashd groups “are integrated into the security forces of Iraq, and not merely outside insurgents” like the Taliban fighters were in Afghanistan.
INNUMBERS
2014 Year Hashd Al-Shaabi was formed.
40 Groups under Hashd Al-Shaabi umbrella.
128,000 Strength of Hashd Al-Shaabi.
“They do not hold territory in the same way the Taliban did in Afghanistan, even if they operate in relatively defined geographic areas,” Baker said. “They have close alliances with elements of the Iraqi parliament.
“In short, at least with many of the larger Hashd groups, they are integrated into the Iraqi political and security infrastructure. Thus, they are not necessarily seeking the overthrow of the regime, but rather the assertion of their (and often Iran’s) interests in Iraq.”
Baker is also more confident about the capabilities of the Iraqi armed forces compared with the Afghan security forces, noting that Iraq’s military has “undergone a significant transformation since it largely collapsed amid the early Daesh offensive” in 2014.
“After that failure, the Iraqis and the US military underwent a significant reform of training and leadership in the Iraqi security forces, and these forces largely proved their mettle several years later in their routing of Daesh from key cities and areas,” he said.
“There is today much more cohesion and sense of common purpose among the Iraqi security forces than there was among the Afghan security forces.”
There is another crucial difference between the current Iraq and (pre-Taliban takeover) Afghanistan situations. It is no secret that Pakistan’s powerful military intelligence agency, the ISI, has long supported the Taliban, often to the detriment of US strategic objectives.
However, unlike the ISI’s comparatively laissez-faire approach, Baker believes Iran holds its Iraqi militia proxies on a far shorter leash, dictating the limits of their activities.
“Iran’s support of the Hashd groups is much stronger than Pakistan’s support for the Taliban — likely stronger even than Pakistan’s Taliban support in the late 1990s,” Baker said.
Besides arming and training them, Iranian officials openly meet with elements of Hashd groups in Iraq. “This also may constrain the actions of the larger Hashd groups, as Iran is not necessarily seeking the overthrow of Iraq’s (government), and is definitely not seeking more destabilization,” Baker said.
“Rather, these groups are part of a collection of elements that Iran uses to maintain influence and protect its strategic interests in Iraq.”
Nevertheless, Baghdad should draw some broad lessons from events in Afghanistan to ensure it does not suffer a similar fate as Kabul, analysts say.
“Perhaps the most significant lesson is the importance of rooting out corruption in the government at all levels, and of ensuring cohesion among various ethnic, regional and sectarian groups in the government,” Baker said.
Afghanistan’s lack of internal cohesion was plain for all to see in the hours before Kabul fell. Several top officials, including President Ashraf Ghani, opted to flee the country, while others sought to negotiate with the approaching Taliban. Others still, such as Ahmad Massoud, armed themselves and headed for the mountains to launch another phase of resistance.
“The lack of cohesion and perception of corruption left many of the Afghan citizenry unable to trust the government. The same could be said about the bureaucracy and security forces,” Baker said.
Perhaps the most critical distinction between the two cases is that the US does not plan a complete withdrawal from Iraq anytime soon.
“The recent US-Iraq talks show that Washington is not planning on withdrawing from Iraq,” Wing said. “Attacks by pro-Tehran factions are complicating that because the Americans are focusing on protecting themselves rather than assisting the Iraqis right now. But even then, there’s no sign they want to end the mission.”
Almeida believes the disastrous retreat from Afghanistan “will make the Biden administration a lot more cautious about how it handles the mechanics of a further US withdrawal in Iraq, particularly drawing down to a small diplomatic footprint without in-country military support.”
For his part, Baker thinks the decision to leave Iraq “will be based more on the US strategic realignment of priorities than on the political fallout from the Afghan withdrawal, particularly as Iraq is in a much stronger shape than the Afghan government was.”
“The larger risk for Iraq is long-term regional and sectarian differences, and demands for greater federalism or distribution of power,” he said.
“Economic resources are spread unequally across Iraq, and these geographic differences will continue to shape the future security and stability environment.”
Israel fires on protesting Palestinians in Gaza, 24 wounded
Hamas called a protest Saturday to mark the burning 52 years ago of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque
Updated 21 August 2021
AFP
GAZA: Israeli troops fired at Palestinian protesters who hurled firebombs and burned tires from behind the Gaza Strip’s border fence Saturday, with the Gaza health ministry reporting 24 injuries.
“Twenty-four civilians were injured, including 10 children,” the ministry said in a statement.
“Two of the injuries are critical, one of whom is a 13-year-old boy, who was hit in the head east of Gaza City.”
The Israeli army told AFP “hundreds of rioters and demonstrators” had gathered along the border fence.
“Troops are prepared in the area and are using riot dispersal means, and if necessary, .22 calibre rounds,” the army said.
The Hamas Islamic movement that rules Gaza had called a protest Saturday to mark the burning 52 years ago of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam.
“Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line, and any attack on it will be met with valiant resistance from our people,” the movement said in a statement.
The protest came exactly three months since Israel and Hamas reached a truce following their deadliest fighting in years.
Over 11 days in May, Israel pounded Gaza with airstrikes in response to rockets fired from the enclave.
Hamas said it took action after Israeli security forces stormed Al-Aqsa.
Reconstruction in Gaza has stalled since a May 21 cease-fire, in part because of a crippling blockade Israel has maintained on the enclave since Hamas seized power in 2007.
On Thursday, Israel announced it would allow funds from Qatar to reach impoverished Palestinians in Gaza. Other restrictions remain.
In 2018, Gazans began a protest movement demanding an end to Israel’s blockade and a right for Palestinians to return to lands they fled after the Jewish state was founded.
The Hamas-backed weekly demonstrations, often violent, sputtered as Israel killed some 350 Palestinians in Gaza over more than a year.
Flights carrying Russian tourists to Egypt to be increased
Egypt’s Ambassador to Russia Ihab Nasr: We in Egypt warmly welcome the return of Russian tourists to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh
Ihab Nasr: We are preparing for the next phase from Aug. 27, when there will be 30 flights from Moscow to Sharm El-Sheikh, and 30 flights to Hurghada, at the rate of 60 flights per week
Updated 21 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Russian and Egyptian authorities have decided to increase the number of weekly tourist flights from Russia to the beach resorts of Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada.
“We in Egypt warmly welcome the return of Russian tourists to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh,” said Ihab Nasr, Egypt’s ambassador to Russia.
“This is very important for residents and entrepreneurs, for the movement of trade between the two countries, and for everyone,” he added.
“We are preparing for the next phase, which starts from Aug. 27, when there will be 30 flights from Moscow to Sharm El-Sheikh, and 30 flights to Hurghada, at the rate of 60 flights per week,” the envoy said.
Nasr said that the resumption of regular flights would boost relations between Cairo and Moscow, and was important for the economies of the two countries “because tourism creates new job opportunities.”
Russia had earlier announced the resumption of flights to Egypt’s tourist destinations, starting from Aug. 9 — five flights per week for each route — after a six-year hiatus.
Direct flights between Egypt and Russia were halted in the fall of 2015 following a Daesh terrorist attack that downed a Russian passenger plane that was taking off from Sharm, killing all its passengers and crew.
Air traffic between Russia and Cairo Airport resumed in 2018, but the decision to stop charter flights from Russia to the Egyptian tourist resorts remained in force until the completion of a set of security requirements requested by Moscow.
Before the jet’s crash in Sinai, Egypt used to receive millions of Russian tourists annually. According to press reports, in 2015, Egypt received about 2.3 million tourists from Russia.