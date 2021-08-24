You are here

Wistron partners with India's Optiemus in boost for electronics manufacturing


As part of the deal with contract manufacturer Wistron, Optiemus will invest roughly $200 million to ramp up electronics manufacturing in the next three to five years. (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 August 2021
Reuters




  • The partnership is expected to yield revenues of 380 billion rupees ($5.13 billion) over five years for Optiemus
Updated 24 August 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Wistron Corp. of Taiwan is partnering with India’s Optiemus Electronics to build products such as smartphones and laptops, a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to make the country an electronics manufacturing hub.
As part of the deal with contract manufacturer Wistron, Optiemus will invest roughly $200 million to ramp up electronics manufacturing in the next three to five years, the two companies said.
The partnership is expected to yield revenues of 380 billion rupees ($5.13 billion) over five years for Optiemus, the company said, adding that it plans to hire roughly 11,000 workers for its two plants on the outskirts of New Delhi. It has a workforce of just about 300 now.
“Wistron wants to grow its footprint in India, Optiemus wants to leverage the government initiatives (in electronics manufacturing)... so it makes sense to come together from a win-win point of view,” Optiemus managing director A Gururaj, who once led Wistron in India, told Reuters.
The success of India’s electronics manufacturing sector is key to Modi’s ambition of turning the country into the factory of the world, like neighboring China.
To boost exports, Modi has announced production linked-incentive (PLI) programs that pay manufacturers for sales of locally made goods.
Although foreign companies need to make phones and laptops above a certain value to get PLI benefits, there is no such threshold for Indian companies.
That means Wistron and Optiemus, which have won PLI approvals for smartphones and IT products, can make cheaper products and still get the government incentives.
“Optiemus is very advanced discussions with a large global company to make smartphones,” said Gururaj, declining to name the client.

Expansion push
The Wistron-Optiemus partnership is also key to Wistron’s business ambitions in India, which have so far rested largely on Apple, its key client in the South Asian nation.
Wistron entered India in 2015 by buying a minority equity stake in Optiemus in a partnership that assembled devices for brands including Taiwan’s HTC and South Korea’s LG . Wistron has since sold its equity back to Optiemus.
On Tuesday, Gururaj told a news conference that the two companies were open to conversations about financing for Optiemus or an equity stake sale in the Indian firm. He did not share specifics.
In 2017, Wistron began assembling iPhones in a small plant in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru and has since expanded to a much bigger factory in Karnataka state’s Narasapura industrial area.
Worker discontent over unpaid wages led to a riot at the Narasapura factory late last year, leading Apple to put Wistron on probation.
“Wistron’s partnership with Optiemus will help it scale and diversify manufacturing in India to other products beyond smartphones phones and key client Apple as well as assemble devices locally for other global clients,” said Neil Shah of Hong Kong-based tech analytics firm Counterpoint Research.
Apart from being a key Apple supplier, Wistron also makes laptops for Dell, Xiaomi, Acer and Intel-based servers.

Fitch says Pemex platform accident makes hitting output targets harder

Fitch says Pemex platform accident makes hitting output targets harder
Updated 21 min 39 sec ago
Agencies

Fitch says Pemex platform accident makes hitting output targets harder

Fitch says Pemex platform accident makes hitting output targets harder
  • Five workers were killed and six injured in the Sunday fire on the offshore platform
Updated 21 min 39 sec ago
Agencies

MEXICO CITY: A deadly accident on an offshore platform belonging to Mexican state oil company Pemex “may slow” the company’s production growth rate, ratings agency Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday, after officials confirmed a sharp hit to output.

The rating agency warning follows the weekend incident in the southern Gulf of Mexico which engulfed in flames a key platform that is part of Pemex’s most productive oil field Ku-Maloob-Zaap.

“An acceleration of the company’s production decline rate in mature fields will make it difficult to achieve its production targets,” Fitch said in its statement.

Pemex seeks to boost crude oil production to 2 million barrels per day (bpd), up from current output of about 1.7 million bpd.

Five workers were killed and six injured in the Sunday fire on the offshore platform, which the company said on Monday would cut about a quarter of Mexico’s overall oil production in the short term.

The fire broke out as crews were performing maintenance on the platform, Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero told a news conference on Monday. 

A search for missing workers continued on Tuesday.

The platform remains out of operation, with about 421,000 barrels per day of oil lost and 125 wells offline, Romero said.

Romero said the company would try to restore production “as soon as possible.” A replacement generator would have to be brought in to resume electricity supplies to the wells. 

The platform is used to compress gas to re-inject it into wells to stimulate oil pumping, and to supply electricity.

Romero said investigations are continuing into the cause of the accident.

“This was the result not of an equipment failure, not of a lack of maintenance, but rather of planned (maintenance) work, where what occurred is known as an accident,” Romero said. “Why did it occur? That is something we will find out in coming days.”

The accident comes less than two months after another Petroleos Mexicanos pipeline in the Gulf leaked, causing a strange subaquatic fireball that Pemex said was caused by a bizarre chain of events, including a lightning storm and a simultaneous gas pipeline leak.

A leak in an underwater pipeline allowed natural gas to build up on the ocean floor and once it rose to the surface on July 2, it was probably ignited by a lightning bolt, the company said.

Egypt allocates $4.1 million for petroleum sector

Egypt allocates $4.1 million for petroleum sector
Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News

Egypt allocates $4.1 million for petroleum sector

Egypt allocates $4.1 million for petroleum sector
  • Total allocation includes 48.7 billion Egyptian pounds for extraction activities
Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt has allocated total investments of 65.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.1 million) for the petroleum sector in the current fiscal year 2021/2022, Ahram online reported citing Minister of Planning and Economic Activity Hala El-Said on Monday.

The total allocation includes 48.7 billion Egyptian pounds for extraction activities and about 16.6 billion Egyptian pounds for petroleum refining activities, at a rate of about 75 percent and 25 percent respectively, according to El-Said.

A report reviewed by El-Said indicated a 10 percent increase in production in the extractive sector and the petroleum refining industry, to about 1.31 trillion Egyptian pounds in the fiscal year 2021/2022. The output of extraction activities and oil refining is estimated at about 710 billion Egyptian pounds at current prices in the year of the plan, compared to 642.5 billion Egyptian pounds expected in the fiscal year 2020/2021, achieving a growth rate of 10.5 percent.

The fiscal year 2021/22 plan includes the production of about 3.44 million cubic feet of crude oil, condensate, and butane, about 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 4.37 million tons of petrochemical products, and 13 million tons of mineral ores, the report revealed.

The petroleum sector’s strategic objectives are securing the local market’s needs for petroleum products, petrochemicals, and mineral resources in line with the targeted economic growth rates, El-Said said. 

The report also touched upon accelerating rates of implementation of gas delivery projects to homes to maximize the benefit of all citizens and regions from natural gas supplies.

Oil prices up 3 percent on brighter demand outlook; Mexico platform accident

Oil prices up 3 percent on brighter demand outlook; Mexico platform accident
Updated 39 min 46 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Oil prices up 3 percent on brighter demand outlook; Mexico platform accident

Oil prices up 3 percent on brighter demand outlook; Mexico platform accident
  • Mexico offshore platform fire takes 421,000 bpd offline
Updated 39 min 46 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Oil prices rose 3 percent on Tuesday, extending sharp gains on a bullish demand outlook as US regulators issued their first full approval for a COVID-19 vaccine and Mexico suffered a large production outage due to a fire on an oil platform.
Brent crude oil futures were up $2.13, or 3.1 percent, at $70.88 a barrel by 11:17 a.m. ET (1517 GMT) while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained $1.92, or 2.9 percent, to $67.54.
Last week, both benchmarks notched their biggest weekly losses in more than nine months. On Monday, both jumped more than 5 percent, boosted by a weaker dollar.

Also supporting oil prices was a fire on an oil platform off Mexico on Sunday that killed five workers and took 421,000 barrels per day (bpd) of production — about a quarter of the country’s overall output — off line. The company said on Monday that the fire caused the shutdown of 125 wells in the field, which will reduce Mexico’s daily output of oil equivalents by 421,000 bpd.

The US Department of Energy said on Monday it would sell up to 20 million barrels of crude from the emergency oil reserve to comply with legislation, with deliveries to take place between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15. 

Meanwhile, the value of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports in June increased 123 percent to SR61.5 billion ($16.4 billion) from a year earlier.

Indian imports

India’s crude imports in July fell 12.5 percent month-on-month to 3.4 million bpd, but rose 12.8 percent year-on-year, as refiners shut units for maintenance and cut crude imports anticipating lower fuel demand during the monsoon season. Government data released on Tuesday showed India’s oil imports declined to about 15.02 million tons, about 3.5 million bpd.

Canadian crude

The share of Canadian oil in India’s overall imports in July rose to a record 6.3 percent, partly replacing some Latin American oil, data from industry sources showed on Tuesday. India shipped in about 3.4 million barrels per day of oil in July, the lowest in a year, the data showed.

Cryptocurrency prices drop, recovery continues to slow

Cryptocurrency prices drop, recovery continues to slow
Updated 24 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cryptocurrency prices drop, recovery continues to slow

Cryptocurrency prices drop, recovery continues to slow
  • Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, fell by 3.22  percent to $48,497.55 on Tuesday
Updated 24 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 3.22  percent to $48,497.55 at 6:31 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,241.55, down by 3.21 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Meanwhile, sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have jumped to new heights, in another sign of how well the market has interacted. Visa announced that it has paid $150,000 for CryptoPunk NFTs, a type of blockchain token, to add to its historic collection of commercial artifacts. The company also noted that “NFTs represent a new chapter for digital commerce.”

CryptoPunks sold more than $86 million and sales so far in August amounted to $332 million, while the average price of CryptoPunk for the month was $199,069, more than double the average of last month, according to CryptoSlam data.

Virginia-based MicroStrategy has announced that it has added 3,907 new bitcoins to its massive original cryptocurrency holdings. Its bitcoin holdings totaled 108,992, according to a tweet from CEO Michael Saylor.

According to a filing released on Tuesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company has spent about $177 million on its recent bitcoin purchases, with an average price of about $45,294 per coin.

While MicroStrategy’s share price, which some investors use as a proxy for the price of bitcoin, has fallen from its March highs of $1,273 to $718, CoinDesk reported

Data tracked by Glassnode shows that cryptocurrency exchanges received 16,606.80 BTC on Monday, the highest daily net inflow in over a month. While over the past week, more than 29,000 BTC were transferred to exchanges.

 “It’s not a trend we want to continue,” William Clementi, lead insights analyst at Blockware Solutions, said in a tweet.

Blockstream has received $210 million in a Series B funding round that values the bitcoin technology firm at $3.2 billion.

The round was joined by British investment management firm Baillie Gifford and iFinex, the parent company of crypto exchange Bitfinex and issuer of the Tether stablecoin, Blockstream reported on Tuesday.

Blockstream also said it has acquired the intellectual property and key employees of the Israeli bitcoin mining hardware maker Spondoolies on undisclosed terms, CoinDesk reported.

Riyad REIT in SR184 million acquisition of Riyadh office building

Riyad REIT in SR184 million acquisition of Riyadh office building
Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News

Riyad REIT in SR184 million acquisition of Riyadh office building

Riyad REIT in SR184 million acquisition of Riyadh office building
  • The acquisition was funded with Shariah-compliant bank financing 
Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: As part of its expansion and diversification strategy Riyad Capital, through its Riyad REIT, has bought an office building adjacent to the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in the capital for SR184.4 million.

The newly developed property is located in a strategic location on King Abdullah Road and is fully leased for three years to a government-related entity, Riyad REIT said in an announcement to the Tadawul. The acquisition was funded with Shariah-compliant bank financing.

In results released last week Riyad REIT said it had increased events for the six months to the end of June to SR109 million, a 23 percent increase on the same period last year. Income from operations, a broad measure of profitability, increased by 32 percent to SR46 million over the first half of last year.

Receivables increased by 88 percent, from SR52.7 million to SR99.6 million, reflecting difficulty in collecting rents. However, the hotel operation witnessed an improvement in performance. Cash from operations from third-party managed hotels rose by 124 percent to SR14 million over the comparable period in 2020.

