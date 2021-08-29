Video of US rapper Lil Uzi Vert dancing at Palestinian wedding goes viral

DUBAI: “What in the world is Lil Uzi Vert doing at an Arab wedding?” wrote one user on Twitter this week after footage of the American rapper dancing at the nuptials of a Palestinian couple went viral online. While it’s not exactly certain how or why the “Xo Tour Llif3” hitmaker was a guest at the wedding, which took place in New Jersey earlier this week, the event resulted in an assortment of video clips on social media that fans understandably cannot get enough of.

At some point on Thursday, fans who were quick to tune in for the rappers Instagram Live were treated to footage of him enthusiastically dancing and attempting to do the dabke with the other guests, while donning a keffiyeh around his neck.

“If you need me today I’m just gonna be writing and intermittently watching footage of Lil Uzi Vert dancing at a Palestinian wedding (sic),” one fan tweeted Friday.

“How do I go about inviting Lil Uzi Vert to my wedding, asking for a friend,” another person quipped.

“When u thought they meant ouzi rice will be at the wedding, but they literally meant lil uzi vert (sic),” joked another user.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has gone viral for his dance moves.

Last month, the 26-year-old began trending on Twitter after fans found footage of him breakdancing at US businessman Michael Rubin’s star-studded party.