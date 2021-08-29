You are here

  • Home
  • Video of US rapper Lil Uzi Vert dancing at Palestinian wedding goes viral

Video of US rapper Lil Uzi Vert dancing at Palestinian wedding goes viral

Video of US rapper Lil Uzi Vert dancing at Palestinian wedding goes viral
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert dancing at an Arab wedding. Instagram
Short Url

https://arab.news/wt8yg

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Video of US rapper Lil Uzi Vert dancing at Palestinian wedding goes viral

Video of US rapper Lil Uzi Vert dancing at Palestinian wedding goes viral
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: “What in the world is Lil Uzi Vert doing at an Arab wedding?” wrote one user on Twitter this week after footage of the American rapper dancing at the nuptials of a Palestinian couple went viral online. While it’s not exactly certain how or why the “Xo Tour Llif3” hitmaker was a guest at the wedding, which took place in New Jersey earlier this week, the event resulted in an assortment of video clips on social media that fans understandably cannot get enough of.

At some point on Thursday, fans who were quick to tune in for the rappers Instagram Live were treated to footage of him enthusiastically dancing and attempting to do the dabke with the other guests, while donning a keffiyeh around his neck.

“If you need me today I’m just gonna be writing and intermittently watching footage of Lil Uzi Vert dancing at a Palestinian wedding (sic),” one fan tweeted Friday.

“How do I go about inviting Lil Uzi Vert to my wedding, asking for a friend,” another person quipped.

“When u thought they meant ouzi rice will be at the wedding, but they literally meant lil uzi vert (sic),” joked another user.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uzi London (@symerevault)

This isn’t the first time the rapper has gone viral for his dance moves.

Last month, the 26-year-old began trending on Twitter after fans found footage of him breakdancing at US businessman Michael Rubin’s star-studded party.

 

Topics: Lil Uzi Vert

Venice Film Festival to host panel on Afghan moviemakers

Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi will speak on the panel. (File/AFP)
Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi will speak on the panel. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

Venice Film Festival to host panel on Afghan moviemakers

Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi will speak on the panel. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The upcoming Venice Film Festival is set to host a discussion on the situation in Afghanistan and how it is impacting filmmakers and Afghan artists as the Taliban take power.

The festival announced an official panel to be held on Sept. 4 on “the need to create humanitarian corridors and guarantee that (Afghan) filmmakers and other artists will be granted the status of political refugees, allowing (them) to leave the country in addition to concerns about their future and the need to help them get settled once they reach Europe.”

Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi will be joined on the Venice panel by Afghan documentary filmmaker Sahra Mani, among others.

The panel will be moderated by Italian journalist Giuliano Battiston. The panel will also include Rotterdam International Film Festival artistic director Vanja Kaludjercic; Orwa Nyrabia, who is the artistic director of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam; European Film Academy (EFA) president Mike Downey; and Matthijs Wouter Knol, who is the EFA’s executive director.

Topics: venice film festival Afghanistan

Winners of UAE’s HIPA Instagram Photo Contest announced

Winners of UAE’s HIPA Instagram Photo Contest announced
Photographed by Ahmed Obaid Alnaqbi. Instagram
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

Winners of UAE’s HIPA Instagram Photo Contest announced

Winners of UAE’s HIPA Instagram Photo Contest announced
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has announced the winners of its most recent Instagram Photo Contest under the theme “Nostalgia.” Photographers hailing from all parts of the world were invited to upload their best pictures on the photo-sharing app with the hashtag #HIPAContest_Nostalgia. The July 2021 contest received hundreds of submissions, but only four photographers were selected as winners.

They are Saudi photographer Fahad Abdulaziz Aloudah, Ahmed Obaid Alnaqbi from the UAE, Iran’s Ahmad Salehi and Gaanesh Prasad from India.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@o_fahad)

“This is my first win with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed International Award for Photography. When I found out I was a winner, I was very happy and did not believe it. I aspire to be the HIPA Grand Prize winner. It gave me a strong morale boost to move forward in my photography career,” said Aloudah, who’s photo taken in Trinidad, Cuba in 2019 of an ex-military proudly donning his medals won over the judges.

Alnaqbi, who aimed to highlight the traditions and the simple old model of life in the UAE with his photo said: “This win will give me more motivation to participate in the competition and do my best to win more prizes.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared (@uae_uwp)

The photographer submitted a photo of an Emirati man and woman wearing traditional outfits at Fujairah’s Masafi Fort.

Prasad, who has won international accolades for his photography admits he “felt on top of the world when I saw the announcement on Instagram. Photography is my passion and I enjoy every moment of capturing the beauty of places, nature and streets. Winning the competition gave me a great motivation to discover more in the world of photography.”

For his part, Salehi was selected as a winner for his photo of an old woman, who passed away in 2017, who lived alone in a country house in Iran.

“The photo was taken in 2013 in Miandashtar-Isfahan, Iran, while working on a social documentary film about the lives of the people of that region,” he explained. “I participate in almost all HIPA competitions and have reached the final stage several times, so winning made me very happy and was such a great experience for me.”

Topics: HIPA photography

US singer Camilla Cabello denies engagement rumors wearing Azzi & Osta

US singer Camilla Cabello denies engagement rumors wearing Azzi & Osta
Camila Cabello wearing a look from the Azzi & Osta Fall 2021 collection. Supplied
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

US singer Camilla Cabello denies engagement rumors wearing Azzi & Osta

US singer Camilla Cabello denies engagement rumors wearing Azzi & Osta
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Leave it to singer and actress Camila Cabello to find an outfit that would have just as much impact on Zoom as it would in real life.

The “Cinderella” star appeared virtually on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this week, wearing a black ensemble from Azzi & Osta. The look was plucked from the Beirut-based label’s Fall 2021 collection and featured a bow-shaped crop top with sleeves and button details on the bow trim worn with matching high waisted tuxedo ankle pants with button detail on front. She completed the look with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Camila Cabello wearing a look from the Azzi & Osta Fall 2021 collection. Supplied

For the Fall 2021 collection, Lebanese designers George Azzi and Assaad Osta looked to the 1990s, to their carefree, teenage years and the beginning of their fashion careers.

Titled “Collection 6,” the offering sees 1990s-inspired silhouettes in the form of oversized, masculine suits with sequins, sharp cut trousers paired with tulle corsets and party dresses deconstructed with dinner jackets.

The collection also found a fan in former Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger, who gave a glittering performance wearing a pink gown with a corseted detailed tulle bust, ruffled volume on one shoulder and belted layered skirt at Cartier’s Lake Como event last month.

Earlier this week, US-Cuban star Cabello sparked engagement rumors when she shared a TikTok of herself dancing, wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left ring finger. But she told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” things are not what they seem. She and her boyfriend of two years, singer Shawn Mendes, are not engaged, she said.

“(Shawn) has not (asked me to marry him). And I am not engaged. I swear to God. I don't know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I'll just like put it on my ring finger,” she said.

“I mean, I'd actually like you to enlighten me — which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don't know. My parents are married, and they both lost their ring. Literally, my mom couldn't tell me, either. She could save me from this, but she doesn't because she doesn't know, either!” she went on to clarify.

“It’s the left hand, right? Yeah,” responded Fallon.

“You don’t even know! Is this common knowledge?” Cabello retorted.

Cabello went on to discuss her upcoming movie, “Cinderella,” which is slated to be released on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 3.

Topics: Camila Cabello Azzi & Osta

Greco-Roman town unearthed in Egypt

Greco-Roman town unearthed in Egypt
Updated 28 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Greco-Roman town unearthed in Egypt

Greco-Roman town unearthed in Egypt
  • Studies show that the settlement was used from the second century BC to the fourth century AD
  • Waziri said pottery pots and some statues have been found in more than 40 wells and tanks
Updated 28 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: An Egyptian archeological mission on Friday unearthed remains of a town dating back to the Greco-Roman era in the north coast city of Alexandria.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt, said that during excavation work in the Shatby neighborhood “the mission found ... a large network of tunnel tanks painted in pink for storing rain, flood and groundwater to be used during the draught time.”

Studies show that the settlement was used from the second century BC to the fourth century AD.

Waziri said pottery pots and some statues have been found in more than 40 wells and tanks, which indicated a large population in that area near Alexandria, the capital of Egypt in the Greco-Roman era.

Waziri said the mission also found rest houses for travelers and visitors, where they waited to collect licenses for entering the town as well as tax-collecting centers, Xinhua reported.

He noted that the preliminary studies on the discovered district revealed that “it was composed of a main street and several branch roads that are all connected with the sanitation network.”

Ayman Ashmawy, head of Egyptian antiquities at the council, said the mission discovered water wells carved in the rock, in addition to a huge network of tunnel cisterns covered with a layer of pink mortar to store water from wells, rain and floods for use in dry seasons.

He added that there were over 40 wells and cisterns in which pots, lamps and some statues were found, indicating the high population density of this suburb.

Khaled Abu Hamad, director-general of Alexandria Antiquities Authority, said the town had a big market, shops for selling pots, and workshops for making statues.

He added that nearly 700 coins and plates in different shapes and a large number of fishing tools have been found in the town.

“Excavation work on the old town took nine months,” said Abu Hamad, who added that the district was crucial for connecting trade movement between the east and the west.

Topics: Egypt Greco-Roman Alexandria

Related

Fossil of previously unknown 4-legged whale found in Egypt
Offbeat
Fossil of previously unknown 4-legged whale found in Egypt
Egypt urges dialogue to settle Morocco-Algeria dispute
Middle-East
Egypt urges dialogue to settle Morocco-Algeria dispute

Review: ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ gives fans more of what they crave

‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is now streaming on OSN in the region. (Supplied)
‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is now streaming on OSN in the region. (Supplied)
Updated 28 August 2021
Matt Ross

Review: ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ gives fans more of what they crave

‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is now streaming on OSN in the region. (Supplied)
Updated 28 August 2021
Matt Ross

LONDON: The seismic impact of the season two finale of “The Mandalorian” has been such that, since it aired at the end of 2020, fans have been clamoring for something — anything — to tide them over until the third season returns. Be aware, there are spoilers ahead for those of you who have not seen season two.

While there’s still no confirmed date for a new season (though spinoff “The Book of Boba Fett” will ease the suffering in December 2021), Disney has released a behind-the-scenes look at the show’s biggest surprise and best-kept secret — the return of Mark Hamill as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker.

The level of adulation at Hamill’s cameo was matched only by the desperate hunt to learn more about how the Lucasfilm and Disney experts had pulled the whole thing off, and “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” finally lifts the lid on the staggering level of effort that went into the Emmy-nominated episode. The main players offer up rare and fascinating insight into the project to bring the franchise’s most iconic Jedi to the small screen, so there’s plenty of time with show creator Jon Favreau, executive producer Dave Filoni and finale director Peyton Reed, as well as Mark Hamill’s take on why he felt to return as the iconic character.

What really makes this episode more than mere fan service, however, is the amount of time given over to the technical wizardry behind the special effects — and the technicians and creative artists who actually made it all happen. What’s more, there’s even a debate as to the morality of digital character creation, de-aging, AI-powered speech generation and some of the other cutting-edge processes that brought the episode to life. The “Star Wars” franchise has always been about creating magical, momentous experiences. This rare peek behind the curtain makes it possible to revisit those experiences, understand the technical proficiency behind them, and bask in the shared adoration of a series that, despite its age, continues to grow ever more precious to its fanbase.

Topics: review Star Wars: The Mandolorian

Latest updates

Video of US rapper Lil Uzi Vert dancing at Palestinian wedding goes viral
Video of US rapper Lil Uzi Vert dancing at Palestinian wedding goes viral
Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets CEO resigns
Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets CEO resigns
US carried out military strike in Kabul, officials say
US carried out military strike in Kabul, officials say
Iran appoints ex-roads minister as head of nuclear agency
Iran appoints ex-roads minister as head of nuclear agency
Biden to receive bodies of US troops killed in Afghanistan — White House
Biden to receive bodies of US troops killed in Afghanistan — White House

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.