UK regulator clears Piers Morgan over comments on Meghan

Social media influencers and content creators gather to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI: Over 100 influencers from the Arab Social Media Influencers Club (ASMIC) gathered Tuesday at an event at the site of the Expo 2020 Dubai to look at ways to promote the event slated to launch next month.



The 100 prominent social media influencers and content creators were invited to familiarize themselves with the importance of the mega event for Dubai, the UAE and the wider region.



They were joined by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Dubai Press Club.



“In a few weeks, we will welcome the world to the largest international event to be held in the UAE and the region. We are in the final stages of preparing to host an exceptional event that reflects the aspirations of our country, leadership and people,” Al Hashimi said.

Buhumaid, meanwhile, highlighted the important role that social media influencers and content creators can play in sharing inspiring stories from Expo 2020 Dubai while highlighting the event’s key objectives and positive impact across the region.

“We are confident that social media influencers and content creators will provide exceptional coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai and use their platforms to share inspirational stories of innovation that will emerge during the event,” she said.

The event will kick off on Oct. 1 and run until Mar. 31.