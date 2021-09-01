You are here

UK regulator clears Piers Morgan over comments on Meghan
Britain's media regulator has cleared TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan of any violations for making comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex that drew 50,000 viewer complaints.
  • Morgan did not breach the broadcasting code when he said on “Good Morning Britain”
  • “This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios. Do I get my job back?” he tweeted
LONDON: Britain’s media regulator on Wednesday cleared TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan of any violations for making comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
That drew more than 50,000 viewer complaints, the largest number ever received by the watchdog agency.
The Office of Communications, known as Ofcom, said Morgan did not breach the broadcasting code when he said on “Good Morning Britain” that he did not believe what Meghan said during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the duchess said she had suicidal thoughts while struggling to fit in with the monarchy.
“This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios. Do I get my job back?” Morgan, 56, tweeted in response to the Ofcom decision.
Meghan, who before she married Prince Harry in May 2018 was an American actress known as Meghan Markle, told Winfrey that royal officials ignored her concerns about her mental health and that she faced racist attitudes.
Morgan attracted a flood of complaints when he commented during the March episode of “Good Morning Britain” that he did not “believe a word she says” and that “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”
Many mental health campaigners slammed him for dismissing mental illness, and Meghan herself filed complaints with Ofcom and broadcaster ITV. Morgan quit the show after the uproar over his comments.
Ofcom said that while Morgan’s comments were “potentially harmful and offensive to viewers,” regulators “took full account of freedom of expression.”
“Under our rules, broadcasters can include controversial opinions as part of legitimate debate in the public interest,” the office said in a statement.
“The restriction of such views would, in our view, be an unwarranted and chilling restriction on freedom
Morgan, known for speaking his mind and often stirring controversies with his opinions, previously appeared as a judge on “America’s Got Talent.”

Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months as searing growth tapers off

  Zoom shares tumbled nearly 17 percent after the video conferencing company signaled a faster-than-expected drop in demand
LONDON: Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares tumbled nearly 17 percent on Tuesday, after the video conferencing company signaled a faster-than-expected drop in demand and analysts questioned its future plans as people return to office.
Zoom and other video conferencing services such as Cisco , Microsoft’s Teams and Salesforce’s Slack raked in millions of new users as the pandemic forced people to work, study and communicate with friends and family remotely.
With easing pandemic curbs, Zoom will need to find new avenues for growth. The company already made a $14.7 billion bet on Five9 in July to bolster its contact center business.
Analysts said it would take a few quarters for Zoom to return to its true underlying growth rate.
“There are significant questions outstanding regarding how new customer demand and customer churn rates will stabilize in the core business following the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions,” analysts at Daiwa Capital wrote in a note.
Zoom forecast current-quarter revenue between $1.015 billion and $1.020 billion on Monday, indicating a rise of about 31 percent, compared with multiple-fold growth rates in 2020.
At least six brokerages cut their price targets on Zoom, according to Refinitiv data, with Piper Sandler being the most bearish — slashing its price target by over $100 to $369.
Shares of the company fell by the most in more than nine months to close at $289.50 on Tuesday.
The company’s shares rallied to stratospheric highs since February last year, with its valuation touching $175 billion in October. Since then, the shares have eased and Zoom’s current capitalization is half of the October peak.

Google again delays return to office due to COVID surges

  Google delays return to office again until mid-January amidst a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
LONDON: Google is once again postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-January, in addition to requiring all employees to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened.
The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, leading companies to delay or scrap return-to-office plans after nearly two years of people working from home.
CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post Tuesday that Google is delaying its global return to offices until Jan. 10. After that, he said the company will let countries and locations determine when to end voluntary work-from-home policies “based on local conditions, which vary greatly across our offices.”
He also promised a 30-day heads up before workers are expected back in the office. This is the second time in little over a month that Google has delayed return plans — the last time was in late July, when it also announced its vaccine mandate. Google, which is headquartered in Mountain View, California, has more than 130,000 employees worldwide.

Planeload of fleeing Afghans arrive in Mexico, including journalists

  Plane carrying 175 Afghans, including journalists from TOLO TV and Arman FM radio, arrives in Mexico
MEXICO CITY: A plane carrying 175 Afghans fleeing their strife-torn homeland arrived in Mexico on Tuesday night on one of the last flights to leave Kabul on the day US forces completed a withdrawal that left Taliban Islamist militants in control of Afghanistan.
It was the fourth group of Afghan civilians granted entry by Mexico on humanitarian grounds. A foreign ministry statement said the latest group to arrive included independent journalists and activists accompanied by their families, including 75 children.
Three previous flights from Afghanistan to Mexico over the past week included Afghan media workers from prominent US-based newspapers.
A source with knowledge of the operation to evacuate Afghans deemed at risk following the Taliban take over told Reuters the latest group to arrive in Mexico included journalists from Afghan news outlets TOLO TV and Arman FM radio.
The ministry said more Afghan civilians were expected to arrive in Mexico in coming days, without specifying the number.
The effort to safely bring Afghan journalists to Mexico was also backed by social media giant Facebook, which acknowledged its support for the airlift in a brief statement sent to Reuters late on Tuesday.

Google appeals France's 'disproportionate' $591 million fine in copyright row

  Google said it was appealing against a 500 million euro fine imposed by France's antitrust watchdog
  The fine came amid increasing international pressure on online platforms such to share more revenue with news outlets
PARIS: Google said on Wednesday it was appealing against a 500 million euro ($591 million) fine imposed by France’s antitrust watchdog in July over the way in which it handled discussions with French news publishers in a copyright row.
The fine came amid increasing international pressure on online platforms such as Google, part of Alphabet Inc, and Facebook to share more revenue with news outlets.
“We disagree with a number of legal elements, and believe that the fine is disproportionate to our efforts to reach an agreement and comply with the new law,” said Sebastien Missoffe, head of Google France.
“We continue to work hard to resolve this case and put deals in place. This includes expanding offers to 1,200 publishers, clarifying aspects of our contracts, and sharing more data as requested by the French Competition Authority.”
The French antitrust body imposed the sanction on Google for failing to comply with its orders on how to conduct the talks with publishers. The case focused on whether the US tech giant breached temporary orders issued by the authority, which said such talks should take place, within three months, with any news publishers that asked for them.
The watchdog said in its July 13 decision that the US tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months on how it would compensate news agencies and other publishers for the use of their news. If it does not do that, the company would face additional fines of up to 900,000 euros per day.

Social media influencers and content creators gather to promote Expo 2020 Dubai
Social media influencers and content creators gather to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI: Over 100 influencers from the Arab Social Media Influencers Club (ASMIC) gathered Tuesday at an event at the site of the Expo 2020 Dubai to look at ways to promote the event slated to launch next month.


The 100 prominent social media influencers and content creators were invited to familiarize themselves with the importance of the mega event for Dubai, the UAE and the wider region.  


They were joined by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Dubai Press Club.


“In a few weeks, we will welcome the world to the largest international event to be held in the UAE and the region. We are in the final stages of preparing to host an exceptional event that reflects the aspirations of our country, leadership and people,” Al Hashimi said. 

Buhumaid, meanwhile, highlighted the important role that social media influencers and content creators can play in sharing inspiring stories from Expo 2020 Dubai while highlighting the event’s key objectives and positive impact across the region. 

“We are confident that social media influencers and content creators will provide exceptional coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai and use their platforms to share inspirational stories of innovation that will emerge during the event,” she said.

The event will kick off on Oct. 1 and run until Mar. 31.

