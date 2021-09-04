KSA ranks 2nd in digital competitiveness among G20 countries

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked second among G20 countries in the Digital Competitiveness Report 2021 issued by the European Center for Digital Competitiveness, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The report is based on data issued by the World Economic Forum and backed by statistics issued by the World Bank and the International Telecommunication Union.

In a bid to further improve digital performance, the Kingdom’s Digital Government Authority has called on all government agencies to register their online platforms and websites through the authority’s website within 90 days, a DGA statement said.

On June 30, DGA approved the first regulatory framework of the digital government.

FAST FACT On June 30, DGA approved the first regulatory framework of the digital government.

DGA is seeking to issue regulations, policies, and standards that contribute to creating a regulatory environment, which enables reaching advanced levels of maturity in the government's digital transformation.

It has instructed all government agencies to reinvigorate their platforms to better serve the public and improve their digital presence. The authority has also ordered the suspension of a total of 106 inactive domains. A deadline has also been set for government agencies to comply with the authority’s instructions.

The objective of the move is to regulate government domains on the internet, preserve the rights of registered entities and link them to official platforms and websites.

DGA Gov. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Suwayan said the authority seeks to improve the regulatory and investment environment in the Kingdom and ensure reliable and efficient digital services.

He said the authority will assess all existing platforms, apps, and websites according to the regulatory framework.