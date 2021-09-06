Hero of 2019 final Andre Carrillo left out of Al-Hilal’s squad for AFC Champions League knockout stages

Al-Hilal’s Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim has left Peruvian star forward Andre Carrillo out of the 49-man squad taking part in the remainder of the 2021 AFC Champions League, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.
Only four overseas players are allowed to be registered per club for the round-of-16 clash against Iran’s Esteghlal, which will be played over one leg.
The move comes as major surprise as Carrillo scored the winning goal against Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the first leg of the 2019 AFC Champions League final, which the Riyadh club went on to win 3-0 on aggregate after winning the second leg 2-0 at the Saitama Stadium.
Jardim’s foreign quartet for the knockout stages of Asia’s premier club competition are Jang Hyun-soo of South Korea, Matheus Pereira of Brazil, Moussa Marega Mali and Bafetimbi Gomis of France.
The Saudi champions will meet Esteghlal on Sept. 13 at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.
NEW YORK: Raising her right fist overhead to celebrate shot after shot, 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez demonstrated that her upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka at the US Open was certainly no fluke by beating another past title winner at Flushing Meadows.
With grit and guile, and a veteran’s poise in the face of a big deficit against a much more accomplished opponent, the unseeded Fernandez grabbed the last five games to beat 2016 champion Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the fourth round Sunday in Louis Armstrong Stadium.
“At the end it, was just two, three points which decide the match,” the 16th-seeded Kerber said. “She took it in her hands.”
Just like against Osaka in Arthur Ashe Stadium two nights earlier, Fernandez dropped the opening set. Just like against Osaka, Fernandez trailed in the second set, too — this time, Kerber led by a break at 4-2.
But for the second match in a row on a big court, the 73rd-ranked Canadian got the crowd on her side, exulting each time she hit one of her on-the-run, impossible-angle groundstrokes. She’d pump a fist. She’d windmill her arms. And she got to do so repeatedly, ending up with a 45-28 edge in winners.
How does Fernandez remain steady in these tight matches against foes who’ve been through these sorts of moments much more than she has?
“I honestly don’t know,” Fernandez said. “I just try to use all my training from back home. They told me to take it point by point and that’s what I tried to focus on. I was glad I was able to execute it.”
Fernandez is a left-hander who redirects opponent’s shots swiftly and seemingly with ease, sometimes dropping to a knee near the baseline to get the proper leverage. That’s a very similar style to the one Kerber used to reach No. 1 in the rankings and claim three Grand Slam titles.
“She’s always ... enjoying her tennis out there,” Kerber said. “I think she can go really far in the next few years.”
Kerber would know. She has won more matches at the US Open — and at all Grand Slam tournaments — than any other woman in the draw. She is 33 and has been playing well enough to get to the Wimbledon semifinals in July.
But she could not stay with Fernandez and seemed bothered by it, looking over at her guest box with arms spread apart while muttering something in the final game.
It wasn’t much earlier in the match that she seemed to be steadying herself and ready to push Fernandez in the third set. Indeed, Kerber held a break point with a chance to go up 3-1, but Fernandez erased that chance with a cross-court forehand winner.
Kerber wouldn’t claim another game.
She tried to make a final stand when Fernandez served for the victory. Kerber again got to break point, but Fernandez delivered an on-the-run forehand winner get to deuce. A corner-to-corner backhand that somehow extended a point before Kerber missed created a match point. And Kerber’s backhand into the net ended it.
Fernandez raised both arms, then leaned forward with her hands on her knees and smiled. She stood and patted her chest with her palm, while Kerber walked around the net to offer a clasp of hands and an arm around Fernandez’s shoulders.
Now Fernandez, who only once had been as far as the third round at a major tournament until now, will meet No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.
“Hopefully,” Fernandez told the Armstrong crowd, “you guys will all be there cheering me on, and we’ll see how it goes.”
Fernandez is among several fresh faces making moves at this most tumultuous of US Opens, where the question at the start of each day has become, “Who will pull off a surprise?” — and there tend to be multiple answers by each night.
Consider Botic van de Zandschulp part of Sunday’s group. He’s a 25-year-old Dutchman ranked 117th who became just the third male qualifier to get to the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows since the Open era began in 1968.
As it is, only nine seeded men made it to Week 2, the fewest at the US Open since 2005, and van de Zandschulp reduced the total by one with a 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 6-1 victory over No. 11 Diego Schwartzman in 4 hours, 20 minutes.
“Before the tournament,” van de Zandschulp observed, “no one expected me to reach the quarterfinals here.”
Seems fair.
After all, he had a 2-3 career record in Grand Slam matches until this tournament. And he was enough of an unknown quantity that Schwartzman watched some videos of old matches to get a sense of what to anticipate.
Even that didn’t work.
“I was thinking he was trying to play aggressive, trying to do winners. It was a little bit different. He was doing the slices, passing shots,” said Schwartzman, a semifinalist at last year’s French Open. “The mix that he did, it was working.”
Now comes a tough test against No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, a two-time major finalist who moved on — as expected — by beating Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.
The other men’s fourth-round matchups later Sunday were 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz — who defeated No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday — against qualifier Peter Gojowczyk, and No. 12 Felix-Auger Aliassime against Frances Tiafoe.
For the women, it was No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 15 Elize Mertens, and two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza vs. 2021 French Open champ Barbora Krejcikova.
Young Saudi gymnasts set their sights on Olympic glory
Their determination and dedication was never in doubt but thanks to recent reforms, anything is now possible for the Kingdom’s young female athletes
Updated 06 September 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: There is no shortage of courage, determination, passion and dedication among the young Saudis who dream of becoming world-class gymnasts. And now, thanks to the social reforms that are taking place as part of Saudi Vision 2030, their chances of achieving Olympic glory have never been greater.
Despite little in the way of media attention, gymnastics has had a following in the Kingdom for more than three decades. The sport requires physical strength, agility and balance, and training typically begins at the age of five or six.
Coaches at Dynamic Code Center in Jeddah, which has been providing gymnastics training for 10 years, said that growing numbers of young Saudis are participating in the sport and showing potential.
Nada Nasser from Egypt, who has been a senior gymnastics coach at the center for three years, said she is proud of the dedication of her students.
“We have participated in competitions and championships, and won medals and achieved so much,” she told Arab News. “It’s an honor for me as an instructor to see this happening in the Kingdom.”
More generally, she said she is thrilled about the new sporting opportunities that have opened up for women in the Kingdom in recent years. She hailed the social reforms that are making this possible and which, she said, align perfectly with her goals as a gymnastics coach. Prior to the reforms few women participated in sports, Nasser said, but now “our goals are met.”
Gymnastics is a particularly difficult and demanding sport that puts a great physical and mental strain on athletes, she said, and yet the gymnasts she trains show great dedication and determination from a very young age, and are extremely passionate about the sport and artistic in their participation. The children she coaches spend about four hours a day practicing, she added, which involves great physical and emotional effort.
“They do feel pressure to not fall or get injured,” said Nasser. “Gymnastics relies on relative strength: The girl moves from the ground and up into the air — it isn’t easy. Saudi gymnasts are meeting these requirements; I see these traits here.”
Imamah Al-Samman is happy for her 10-year-old daughter Shahla Al-Ghamdi to pursue her gymnastics dreams.
“The more we read about what is happening at the General Sports Authority and the Saudi Gymnastics Federation, the more I see my daughter is supporting these entities,” Al-Samman told Arab News. She added that the youngster’s love of the sport began at the age of six when she began doing cartwheels and other moves with her siblings at home.
“She started showing that she wanted to do more and it was then that we decided that as long as she has that kind of passion toward this sport, it is better to practice it at a gym with a trainer,” said Al-Samman.
She signed her daughter up for a gymnastics summer camp at the Dynamic Code Center, where an instructor told her the youngster has great potential.
“She was very excited to pursue the sport she loves,” Al-Samman said. “I registered her with the talent group of the center, and she continued with their program until she reached level three.”
Banan Shalabi told Arab News that her nine-year-old daughter Lana Al-Najjar first showed an interest in gymnastics at the age of five. She had encouraged the youngster to try many sporting activities, at school and outside if it, but “none of these were gymnastics at all, and my daughter didn’t like them.”
Then Lana saw a gymnastics video, which sparked her interest. She felt a connection to the sport and told her mother she wanted to try it.
“As a parent you have to give your child all the support to help them reach their goal and choose the career they want to be in,” said Al-Najjar. “She sees herself as a gymnast and I’m supporting my daughter mentally, physically and even financially in order for her to reach the level she wants to reach.”
Shahla and Lana bonded over their love of gymnastics and have become best friends, and say they want make their country proud.
“We both have the same goal: To go to the Olympics together,” Shahla told Arab News.
“And to win the gold medal,” added Lana. “We’re gymnasts; we get to fly and touch the ceiling.”
Shahla added that gymnastics has taught them not to give up in the face of obstacles.
“Even when we fall, we stand up again and do it again,” she said.
Verstappen’s like royalty as Dutch king watches home win
Verstappen treated his fans — including King Willem-Alexander — to a superb win at the Netherlands Grand Prix
Updated 05 September 2021
AP
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands: Wearing the Dutch national flag like a cape, Max Verstappen felt like royalty as he stood atop the podium at his home race.
He treated his fans — including King Willem-Alexander — to a superb win at the Netherlands Grand Prix on Sunday to wrestle back the lead from Lewis Hamilton, who finished second ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.
“Incredible feeling, of course, to win in front of the fans, because the king was watching with the royal family,” Verstappen said. “Just an amazing day.”
After 13 races of a thrilling Formula One title fight, the Red Bull driver is three points ahead of Hamilton, who seeks a record eighth F1 title to move one ahead of Michael Schumacher and stand alone among F1 greats.
Verstappen is chasing his first F1 crown and will take some stopping, considering he leads Hamilton 7-4 for wins and 7-3 in pole positions.
The only thing missing from Verstappen’s 17th career win was a bonus point for fastest lap, which went to Hamilton.
Verstappen’s winning margin of 21 seconds over Hamilton was exaggerated because the British driver had to pit again to wrestle back that point from Bottas. A rare blip by Mercedes saw Bottas told to abort his bid for fastest lap, but it was too late and forced Hamilton to retrieve it.
After the race, a jubilant Verstappen grabbed a Dutch flag and lifted it high toward his adoring supporters as they celebrated together.
“The expectations were high and it’s never easy to fulfil that,” Verstappen said. “But I’m so happy to win here and to take the lead as well in the championship. It’s just an amazing day with the whole crowd.”
Verstappen’s devoted home fans turned the stands by the seaside town into an orange sea of bodies. Orange flares were lit, and feet were stamped as Verstappen turned to the crowd with a clenched fist after a clinical drive.
AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly placed fourth ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Alpine driver Fernando Alonso.
Verstappen started from pole position for the sixth time in the past seven races, courtesy of a brilliant qualifying session.
Hamilton and Bottas were just behind, but Verstappen zoomed clear of them on the speedy 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) Zandvoort with its high-banking corners.
“The start was very important, I think we did that well,” he said. “Mercedes tried to make it difficult for us, but we countered them all the time really well.”
Team principal Christian Horner called Verstappen’s drive “epic” and hugged team engineers and mechanics in the paddock.
With Red Bull having more pace, Mercedes exerted pressure with strategy.
Hamilton changed tires on Lap 21, with Red Bull covering that move by bringing Verstappen in straight away. He came out about 2 seconds ahead of Hamilton, leaving Bottas in the lead.
“It’s going to be critical to catch and pass (Bottas),” the Red Bull team told Verstappen on the radio.
They roared when Verstappen overtook Bottas on Lap 31, with Hamilton passing Bottas to move 1.5 seconds behind Verstappen at the halfway point.
Mercedes brought Hamilton in for a second tire change on Lap 40 in a bid to undercut Red Bull. It didn’t work, as Red Bull’s slick stop one lap later put Verstappen 3 seconds ahead.
“Doesn’t seem to be an advantage, (Red Bull) called our bluff,” a frustrated Hamilton said. “They’re just so fast.”
Hamilton disagreed with a team order on Lap 55 to preserve the tires rather than risk damaging them by chasing too hard.
“What, and don’t race?” asked Hamilton, who got the go-ahead to continue.
But he couldn’t get close enough to attack Verstappen, who coasted home to rapturous celebrations from his Orange Army.
He will look to carry his momentum into the Italian GP at Monza next weekend, where Hamilton again seeks a record-extending 100th win after being thwarted for three races since winning the British GP.
The seven-time F1 champion was in a gracious mood.
“What a race, what a crowd. It’s been an amazing weekend,” said Hamilton, who was applauded having been jeered by Vertappen’s fans in previous races. “Max did an incredible job so a huge congratulations to him. I gave it absolutely everything.”
He leaves the Zandvoort track with fond memories.
“The last lap was one of the best parts of the race for me,” Hamilton added. “This is now one of my favorite tracks.”
Even better than Silverstone?
“I mean, the British one is naturally my favorite,” Hamilton said. “Where I think this track is probably better than Silverstone is that at Silverstone the grandstands are so far away. You need binoculars, but here they are right on the track.”
Morocco footballers stuck in Guinea during coup attempt
Morocco were scheduled to face Guinea in a World Cup qualifier on Monday
Updated 05 September 2021
AFP
RABAT: Morocco’s national football team was “safe” Sunday in Guinean capital Conakry, a Moroccan official said, after army putschists said they had staged a coup in the west African country.
Scheduled to face Guinea in a Monday qualifier for the 2022 World Cup, the Moroccans “are safe and currently in a hotel some way away from where things are tense,” Mohamed Makrouf of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) told AFP.
The federation “is working on evacuating the team today. There’s already a plane at the airport,” he added.
Heavy gunfire was heard in central Conakry on Sunday, as the putschists claimed they had arrested President Alpha Conde, sending AFP a video showing the head of state surrounded by soldiers.
But the government said in a statement of its own that it had “repulsed” an attack on the presidential palace.
Guinea — one of the world’s poorest countries despite boasting significant mineral resources — has long been beset by political instability.
Tokyo bids colorful farewell to ‘historic, fantastic’ Paralympics
Updated 05 September 2021
TOKYO: Tokyo bid a colorful farewell to the Paralympics on Sunday after 12 days of stereotype-defying, record-shattering performances despite a year-long pandemic delay. International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons declared the Games closed on a cool night in the Olympic Stadium, saying they had “not just been historic, they’ve been fantastic.” It was a Games like no other, postponed a year because of the pandemic and dogged by difficulties and low public support in the build-up. But the action did not disappoint when it got underway, with a record 86 teams winning medals and 62 claiming at least one gold. Parsons said the Games had “opened the door,” and it was “time for us all to play our part to break down the barriers.” “During our carnival of sport, we have celebrated difference, exhibited the best of humanity and shown unity in diversity,” he said. The closing ceremony, with fans locked out over virus fears but with roughly 2,000 athletes and officials in attendance, took “harmonious cacophony” as its theme. It featured a riot of neon-clad breakdancers, unicycling butterflies and strutting stilt-walkers, using materials recycled from the Olympic opening ceremony for its vivid props. Among the athletes carrying their nations’ flags were Afghanistan’s Hossain Rasouli and Zakia Khudadadi, who arrived in Tokyo with the Games already in progress after being evacuated from Taliban-controlled Kabul. The pair, wearing red and green team tracksuits, handed the flag over to a volunteer before joining other athletes in helping to decorate a replica of Tokyo’s Skytree tower. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike handed the Paralympic flag over to Parsons, who passed it on to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, representing the 2024 hosts. Parsons then announced the end of the Games, bringing the curtain down after 539 gold medals across 22 sports, contested almost entirely behind closed doors because of the virus. “I don’t want to do this, but the time has come for me to declare the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games closed,” he said. China finished on top of the medal table with 207, including 96 golds, followed by Britain, the United States and the Russian team.
Highlights included cycling legend Sarah Storey becoming Britain’s most successful Paralympian with her 17th gold medal, 29 years after her first. Charismatic figures like Italian wheelchair fencer Beatrice “Bebe” Vio and German long jumper Markus Rehm wowed TV audiences. And Japanese wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda delighted the home crowd on the penultimate day by claiming one of his country’s 13 gold medals. There were also impressive performances from Britain’s wheelchair rugby team, who won their first ever gold, while badminton and taekwondo made their Paralympic debuts. The Games featured 163 delegations — one fewer than the London 2012 record, despite several teams withdrawing because of pandemic difficulties. The final day’s action began with the early morning marathon events, with Swiss wheelchair master Marcel Hug defending his T54 crown. “Silver bullet” Hug opened up an early gap on the field, and moved away from silver medallist Zhang Yong over the last two uphill kilometers. “I don’t know how to feel. I’m just tired. Empty,” said Hug, who won the sixth Paralympic gold of his career in a time of 1hr 24min 2sec. In the women’s T54 marathon, Australian Madison de Rozario clung on to finish ahead of Swiss great Manuela Schaer, winning the gold by just one second. “That was the longest 500 meters of my life,” de Rozario told reporters after finishing in a Paralympic record of 1:38.11. “That finish line couldn’t have come quick enough.” Organizers had urged local residents to stay home and watch the action on TV, but sweet shop owner Atsushi Nishimura told AFP in Tokyo’s Asakusa district that he was glad he saw it live. “We could have enjoyed the Olympics and Paralympics differently if they weren’t during a pandemic, but I think it was good for us that we could host the events,” he said.