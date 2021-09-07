You are here

  • Home
  • Hezbollah, Amal Movement vying for control of Shiite religious authority in Lebanon

Hezbollah, Amal Movement vying for control of Shiite religious authority in Lebanon

Lebanon's former President Amin Gemayel offers condolences on the death of Sheikh Qabalan. (AN photo)
1 / 2
Lebanon's former President Amin Gemayel offers condolences on the death of Sheikh Qabalan. (AN photo)
Hezbollah, Amal Movement vying for control of Shiite religious authority in Lebanon
2 / 2
The delegation of the Future Movement, headed by MP Bahia Hariri, offers condolences on the death of Sheikh Qabalan. (AN photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gxx2e

Updated 52 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Hezbollah, Amal Movement vying for control of Shiite religious authority in Lebanon

Lebanon's former President Amin Gemayel offers condolences on the death of Sheikh Qabalan. (AN photo)
  • Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan was the head of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council for the past two decades before his death at age 85
  • The council, established in 1967, has seen a rift between the two groups but ‘both sides might agree on sharing power again’
Updated 52 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese flag was set at half-mast on Tuesday to mourn the death of Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan, the head of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, at the age of 85.

The council is the official reference of the Shiite sect in Lebanon as Qabalan had been at the helm for the past two decades. A leadership power struggle is now underway between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement to fill his void.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group, is backed by Iran while the Amal Movement is under the leadership of Nabih Berri, who has been serving as speaker of Lebanon’s parliament since 1992.

Eulogies for Sheikh Qabalan focused on his role in “maintaining coexistence and peace” but will his death shed more light on the growing rift between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement?

“The dispute normally shows between the two at the grassroots level, not the leadership level,” Academic and activist Mona Fayad told Arab News. “Both sides might agree on sharing power again or suspending any process to elect the head of the council.”

The council aims to manage the affairs of Shiites and works on improving their social and economic conditions. Its program also includes a clause to “support the Palestinian resistance and actively participate with the brotherly Arab countries to liberate the occupied territories, within the framework of a unified Arab strategy.”

According to Lebanon’s 2020 census, Muslims constitute around 69.4 percent of the population — 31.7 percent Shiites, 31.3 Sunnis, and the rest being Alawites and Ismailis.

However, the council has seen divisions following Hezbollah’s expansion to the core of the Shiite sect in Lebanon.

Some members of the council are supporters of Hezbollah, while others back the Amal Movement. This rift has grown in the past two years, as disputes between the council’s departments intensified following the decline in Sheikh Qabalan’s health.

In the past two years, independent Shiite clerics have spoken out and criticized corruption inside the council rooted in legal violations, favoritism, and the Hezbollah-Amal race for control of the Shiite community.

Fayad told Arab News that the council has come to play a negative role in regards to the rights of Shiite women.

“The role of the council is no longer clear as the elections have stopped. The electorate, which is composed of cultural, economic, professional, and political figures, has not met once,” she said.

“The council’s positions are now in favor of Hezbollah. The council has lost its efficiency and is now affiliated with Hezbollah, and we do not know the extent of the opposing forces’ presence in the council and their influence.”

Will the dispute between Amal and Hezbollah over the leadership of the sect’s religious reference become public? Fayad said Iran will certainly reject the eruption of any dispute over the authority of the council.

“Hezbollah and the Amal Movement are in a vulnerable position,” she said. “People are holding them responsible for the collapse and leadership positions are useless in saving people from the hell they drove people to.”

The council was established by Imam Musa Al-Sadr and approved by parliament in 1967. Two years later, the council’s general authority elected Imam Musa Al-Sadr as its first head, and after his disappearance in Libya in 1978, Sheikh Muhammad Mahdi Shams Al-Din became the head of the council. When the latter passed away in 2001, the council’s vice-president, Sheikh Qabalan, assumed the presidency of the council.

 

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special Cars come from every direction as they try to fill their tanks with gasoline at petrol station located outside Beirut in the coastal town of Jiyeh. (AP)
Middle-East
Lebanon faces ‘more chaos’ with no government
Suleiman al-Khalidi. (Reuters file photo)
Media
Journalists react to deportation of Reuters journalist from Lebanon

Hundreds die in Yemen’s Aden as third wave of COVID-19 peaks

Medical staff wear face masks at a hospital amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sanaa, Yemen. (REUTERS file photo)
Medical staff wear face masks at a hospital amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sanaa, Yemen. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 22 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Hundreds die in Yemen’s Aden as third wave of COVID-19 peaks

Medical staff wear face masks at a hospital amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sanaa, Yemen. (REUTERS file photo)
  • According to the city’s civil records office, 705 people died last month as Yemeni health officials are investigating the sudden surge
  • Country’s health minister slams Yemenis for flouting health precautions and guidelines as thousands of students head back to school
Updated 22 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: More than 700 people died in Yemen’s southern city of Aden in August following the third wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the war-torn country, health officials said.

Based on burial permits from the city’s civil records office, 705 people died in August in Aden compared to 535 in July.

In 2020, 510 and 514 died in Aden in August and July, respectively. During normal days, the city’s civil records office records roughly 250 deaths per month.

Yemeni health officials and experts called for more studies and investigations into the sudden surge in deaths in Aden and the other Yemeni cities.

“We cannot say for sure that those people died from COVID-19 but what we can say is that deaths increase during each new wave of the pandemic,” Abdullah bin Ghouth, a professor of community medicine and epidemiology at Hadramout University’s College of Medicine, and an adviser to the health minister told Arab News on Tuesday.

When the government-controlled areas recorded in August the highest number of confirmed cases in months, Yemen Health Minister Dr. Qasem Buhaibeh announced the country had entered the third wave of the pandemic. He then put health facilities and healthcare workers on high alert to handle the predicted influx of cases.

Shortly after the announcement, quarantine centers across the liberated provinces announced reaching full capacity due to the growing number of patients. The Yemeni government sent many appeals to international donors to scale up humanitarian assistance and vaccine shipments to help the country battle the third wave.

This week, Buhaibeh said the third wave peaked as the country recorded a high number of confirmed cases and deaths. He also slammed Yemenis for flouting health precautions and guidelines.

“We ask everyone to abide by necessary health measures to protect themselves and support the ministry to fight off the pandemic,” the minister said, adding that his ministry has begun rolling out the latest shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the provinces.

The ministry also distributed more than 1,000 oxygen cylinders to quarantine centers and allocated financial incentives to health workers.

In Aden, local officials told Arab News that health facilities and quarantine centers have registered 10 to 15 coronavirus deaths per day during the continuing third wave of the pandemic amid a chronic shortage of medical supplies.

“The virus has significantly transmitted in Aden and people have ignored health warnings,” a local health official, who preferred to be unknown, said.

Three weeks after thousands of students returned to their schools with no considerable adherence to health guidelines, local health officials have reported detecting new confirmed cases of the virus among students.  

Dr. Rola Saeed Badhurais, an epidemiological surveillance coordinator at the provincial office of the health ministry in Hadramout, told Arab News on Tuesday that her teams recently recorded 13 new cases of infections among primary school and nursery students.

“No one was taken to hospital as they recovered after receiving medication at home,” Badhurais said.

Despite rapidly spreading across the country, Bin Ghouth said cases and deaths from the third wave have been lower than the second wave.

During the third wave, 1,100 new cases and 390 deaths were recorded compared to 4,726 new cases and 732 deaths recorded during the second wave.

In the densely populated north, the Iran-backed Houthis continue to hide information about the scale of the pandemic in Sanaa and the other areas under their control.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in April 2020, the Houthis have announced just two COVID-19-related deaths, opposed many suggestions to share information with local or international health bodies, and refused to vaccinate healthcare workers and people.

Many doctors and nurses were forced to sneak into the government-controlled areas such as Aden and Lahj to receive vaccines.

Topics: Yemen

Related

Special Leading Houthi ideologue Hassan Ali Al-Emad. (Facebook Photo)
Middle-East
Prominent Houthi ideologue detained in Yemen’s Al-Mahra province 

Nuclear monitoring in Iran 'seriously undermined': IAEA

Nuclear monitoring in Iran 'seriously undermined': IAEA
Updated 49 min 50 sec ago
AFP

Nuclear monitoring in Iran 'seriously undermined': IAEA

Nuclear monitoring in Iran 'seriously undermined': IAEA
  • Iran has boosted its stocks of uranium enriched above the percentage allowed in the 2015 deal
Updated 49 min 50 sec ago
AFP

VIENNA: The IAEA said in a report Tuesday that its monitoring tasks in Iran had been “seriously undermined” after Tehran suspended some of the UN agency’s inspections of the country’s nuclear activities.
In February Iran suspended some IAEA inspections in response to the United States’ refusal to lift sanctions on Iran.
“Since 23 February 2021 the Agency’s verification and monitoring activities have been seriously undermined as a result of Iran’s decision to stop the implementation of its nuclear-related commitments” under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in its report.
Iran has boosted its stocks of uranium enriched above the percentage allowed in the 2015 deal, it added.
Under the deal, Iran was not meant to enrich uranium above 3.67 percent, well below the 90-percent threshold needed for use in a nuclear weapon.
In addition it was only meant to have a stockpile of 202.8 kilos in total, equivalent to 300 kilos in a particular compound form.
However, the report estimates that Iran now has 2,441.3 kilos.
Of that amount, 84.3 kilos are uranium enriched to 20 percent (up from 62.8 kilos when the IAEA last reported in May); as well as 10 kilos are enriched up to 60 percent (up from 2.4 kilos).
The latest report comes as diplomatic efforts to revive the 2015 deal remain stalled, with Iran warning talks may not resume for months.
 

Topics: IAEA Iran Iran nuclear program

Related

Iran accelerates enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade, IAEA says
Middle-East
Iran accelerates enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade, IAEA says
Update IAEA reports Iranian progress on uranium metal despite Western objections
Middle-East
IAEA reports Iranian progress on uranium metal despite Western objections

Questions plague Israeli security forces after jailbreak

Questions plague Israeli security forces after jailbreak
Updated 07 September 2021

Questions plague Israeli security forces after jailbreak

Questions plague Israeli security forces after jailbreak
  • It has made the escapees "heroes" to many Palestinians, with celebrations in the Jenin area of the occupied West Bank
  • The full weight of Israel's security arsenal has been deployed to catch them
Updated 07 September 2021

JERUSALEM: Israeli authorities remained short on answers Tuesday over how six Palestinian prisoners’ escape from a high-security jail went unnoticed and where they could have gone, with a vast manhunt still underway.
The group’s early-morning flight, through a hole made below a sink in a Gilboa prison cell to a tiny tunnel exit discovered by guards and police early Monday morning, sounds almost like a plotline from Israeli-Palestinian conflict drama “Fauda.”
In fact, it has made the escapees “heroes” to many Palestinians, with celebrations in the Jenin area of the occupied West Bank.
But the full weight of Israel’s security arsenal has been deployed to catch them, including aerial drones, checkpoints on roads and an army mission to Jenin, where many of the men locked up for their roles in attacks on the Jewish state grew up.
The search continued as the country was celebrating Rosh Hashana (the Jewish new year) on Tuesday, more than 24 hours after the “Great Escape” hailed by some Palestinian newspapers.
“We have made no progress at present,” said a spokesman for police in northern Israel, where the Gilboa prison has stood since its construction during the Second Intifada or uprising against Israel.
“But all branches of the security forces have been mobilized to find the prisoners, whether it’s the army, the Shin Bet (internal security service), the police, border guards, and their special units,” the spokesman added.
An Israeli injunction is in effect against publishing details of the investigation, even as local media report on the scramble to recover from the embarrassing slip-up and prevent any possible attack by the fugitives.
There are many possible destinations for the band, from their nearby West Bank home to the shelter of the Gaza Strip, ruled by Islamist group Hamas and a refuge for the Islamic Jihad group to which five of the six belong.
They could even have tried to cross the border to another country altogether.
It was “very probable” that the men crossed into Jordan, whose frontier lies only around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the prison, a police source told Israeli daily Haaretz Tuesday.
The paper also reported that a car may have picked up some or all of the escapees three kilometers from the prison on Monday.
Another branch of the probe is focusing on how the escape succeeded without the prison guards noticing a thing.
Public broadcaster Kan reported that the men were visible on surveillance cameras as they wriggled out of the tunnel exit — but no-one was monitoring the screens at the time.
One guard in charge of that sector of the prison may even have been asleep on duty, Kan added.
Meanwhile a journalist for the Maariv newspaper said that constructing the tunnel could have taken the inmates as long as five months, according to elements from the investigation.

Topics: Israeli authorities Palestinians ESCAPE TUNNEL Gilboa prison

Related

Special Palestinians elated about prison breakout from Israeli security jail
Middle-East
Palestinians elated about prison breakout from Israeli security jail

France’s Lafarge loses ruling in Syria ‘crimes against humanity’ case

France’s Lafarge loses ruling in Syria ‘crimes against humanity’ case
Updated 07 September 2021
AFP

France’s Lafarge loses ruling in Syria ‘crimes against humanity’ case

France’s Lafarge loses ruling in Syria ‘crimes against humanity’ case
  • The ruling by the Court of Cassation marks a major setback for Lafarge
  • The Paris Court of Appeal in 2019 had quashed the crimes against humanity charge
Updated 07 September 2021
AFP

PARIS: France’s top court on Thursday overturned a decision by a lower court to dismiss charges brought against cement giant Lafarge for complicity in crimes against humanity in Syria’s civil war.

The ruling by the Court of Cassation marks a major setback for Lafarge, which is accused of paying millions of euros to militant groups including Daesh to keep its cement factory in northern Syria running through the early years of the country’s war.

It does not mean however that the firm will automatically face trial on the most serious charge brought against a French company in recent memory over its actions in a foreign country.

The court instead referred the matter back to investigating magistrates to reconsider the charge and another charge of “endangering the lives of others.”

Lafarge is also charged with financing terrorism and violating an EU embargo over the payments made by its Syrian subsidiary in 2013 and 2014.

The Paris Court of Appeal in 2019 had quashed the crimes against humanity charge but recommended that the company be prosecuted on the other charges.

Apart from the company as a corporate entity, eight Lafarge executives, including former CEO Bruno Laffont, are also charged with financing a terrorist group and/or endangering the lives of the firm’s former Syrian staff.

Topics: Syria crimes against humanity lafarge

Related

French court scales back charges in Lafarge Syria finance case
World
French court scales back charges in Lafarge Syria finance case
French firm Lafarge charged with complicity in crimes against humanity in Syria
Business & Economy
French firm Lafarge charged with complicity in crimes against humanity in Syria

UN envoy to Iraq says effort underway to prevent voter fraud

UN envoy to Iraq says effort underway to prevent voter fraud
Updated 07 September 2021
AP

UN envoy to Iraq says effort underway to prevent voter fraud

UN envoy to Iraq says effort underway to prevent voter fraud
  • The 2018 elections saw a record low turnout with just 44 percent of eligible voters casting ballots
  • Next month’s vote is being held a year in advance, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi
Updated 07 September 2021
AP

BAGHDAD: With the help of the United Nations, authorities in Iraq are taking measures to prevent voter fraud in national elections next month, the UN envoy to Iraq said Tuesday.

However, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert stressed that Iraqi political parties and candidates must abstain from intimidation, voter suppression and bribes to ensure the October federal elections are free and fair.

Speaking to reporters in Baghdad, Hennis-Plasschaert outlined efforts by Iraqi electoral authorities, with technical assistance from the UN, to close loopholes from the past that have undermined public trust in Iraq’s electoral process.

The 2018 elections saw a record low turnout with just 44 percent of eligible voters casting ballots. The results were widely contested.

Iraq has requested UN monitoring on election day — Oct. 10 — and the UN is also helping Iraq’s High Electoral Commission, the official body that oversees polls.

Hennis Plasschaert underlined that the running of next month’s polls will be very different from 2018 due to new strict measures. An independent audit firm will keep tabs on how votes are counted, she said.

To prevent fraud, provisional results will be shown at polls throughout the country. In the past, these were announced once the ballots had been transported and counted at the commission’s headquarters.

There will also be 130 international experts monitoring the polls, along with 600 support staff. To prevent abuse of electronic voter cards, they will be disabled for 72 hours after a person votes to avoid double voting, she said.

Next month’s vote is being held a year in advance, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi when he assumed office in 2020 to appease anti-government protesters.

Uncertainty emerged whether the polls would be held on time after influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr said he would contest them. But he has since reversed that decision.

The elections are also being held under a new, reformed electoral law that divides Iraq into 83 constituencies, instead of just 18.

“Voters will vote for individuals, not just parties,” Hennis-Plasschaert said. “There is no place for any impropriety and that includes pressuring individuals to vote for specific candidates.”

She offered examples of the pressuring — including the withholding of salaries, buying and selling votes and intimidation of voters through threats of violence and blackmail. In a first, mobile phones and cameras “will not be allowed inside voting booths,” she said.

She also urged Iraqis, especially the disillusioned youth who make up 60 percent of the population, to vote and warned against boycotting the election.

“Boycotting elections will not solve anything. On the contrary, if you don’t vote, you end up boosting those whose positions you may oppose,” she said.

Topics: Iraq UN UN envoy iraq elections

Related

Daesh attack kills 13 Iraqi police: security, medics
Middle-East
Daesh attack kills 13 Iraqi police: security, medics
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif in Baghdad. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Iraq and Saudi Arabia discuss security cooperation

Latest updates

Hezbollah, Amal Movement vying for control of Shiite religious authority in Lebanon
Lebanon's former President Amin Gemayel offers condolences on the death of Sheikh Qabalan. (AN photo)
85% of space allocated at Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show
World Defense Show, the global defense and security event to be held in Riyadh under the patronage of King Salman, has allocated 85 percent of its space. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia removes public security chief over corruption
Oil prices slide 2 percent on worries about weak demand
Oil prices slide 2 percent on worries about weak demand
Hundreds die in Yemen’s Aden as third wave of COVID-19 peaks
Medical staff wear face masks at a hospital amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sanaa, Yemen. (REUTERS file photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.