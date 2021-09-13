Dubai Financial Market to launch new equity futures contracts

RIYADH: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) is set to launch new equity futures contracts on individual stocks of three leading listed companies: Dubai Investments, DFM Company and Shuaa Capital, on Sept 19, as part of its strategy to diversify investment opportunities.



The new equity futures contracts will bring the total number of contracts to 33 on individual stocks of 11 listed companies with tenures of one, two and three months, DFM said in a statement.

"The rapid expansion of the DFM equity futures market underlines our commitment to diversify opportunities. It also caters to investors’ growing demand on this product, as they are seeking to diversify and hedge their portfolios as well as to access leverage in order to maximise their transactions and returns," CEO Hassan Al Serkal said.

The DFM equity futures market has been witnessing active participation from investors and brokers alike, since its launch on Oct 18, 2020. The total value of trading on contracts reached 119 million Emirati dirhams through 336,000 traded contracts.

Investors can trade DFM equity futures through eight brokerage firms: BHM Capital Financial Services, Al Ramz Capital, International Securities, EFG Hermes (UAE), Mena Corp Financial Services, SICO Financial Brokerage, Al Dar Shares and Bonds and Arqaam Securities.