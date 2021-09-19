Dubai-based ZENIQ to launch platforms that turn assets into digital tokens

DUBAI: A Dubai-based provider of blockchain-based applications is launching a tokenization project to better facilitate the trading of digital assets.

“The project will see the establishment of non-fungible token (NFT) platforms for real estate, gold and precious materials, gemstones, and digital art,” ZENIQ Technologies said in a statement.

The first of these platforms, ZENIQ Art NFT, will facilitate the authentication, sale, and transfer of digital artworks in a “safe and secure” environment.

“We are convinced that the ZENIQ Art NFT, used in conjunction with our secure blockchain platform, will stimulate uptake from artists, buyers and dealers alike and grow the market for digital artworks both in Dubai and internationally,” Erwin Dokter, founder of ZENIQ, said.

Dubai plays an integral role in digital art investments, he said, explaining why the emirate is the perfect place for the project.

“We believe that Dubai will be the focus for the sixth era of world creativity,” Dokter added.